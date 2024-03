Lake Superior Whitefish

$21.00

(available at 4pm) Thill’s fresh-caught lake superior whitefish, seasonal vegetables and choice of brown rice or fries. - 21 CAPRESE: Oven-broiled fillet, dressed with basil, tomatoes, balsamic reduction and Parmesan. PESTO PARMESAN**: Oven-broiled fillet with our fresh pesto and Parmesan. **This dish contains nuts LEMON BUTTER: Oven-broiled filet with lemon and butter