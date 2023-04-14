Restaurant header imageView gallery

CAFE BORRONE

review star

No reviews yet

1010 El Camino Real STE110

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

#1
#6
Egg & Potato Wrap

ONLINE BREAKFAST LINE

Breakfast

#1

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with Organic Potatoes, Sautéed Onion and Thyme

#2

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs with Zoe's Ham and Tillamook Cheddar

#3

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with Organic Wild Mushrooms, Sautéed with Shallots, Créme Fraiche, Chives

#4

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs topped with House Fresh Salsa, Sour Cream and Avocado

#5

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with Organic Spinach, Red Onion, Feta Cheese

#6

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Organic Spinich

#7

$10.00

Scrambled egg whites topped with House Tomato Basil Sauce & Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

Baguette

$3.50

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$8.00

Side Toast

$3.50

Side Italian Sausage

$4.25

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Breakfast Wraps

Breakfast (OG) Wrap

Breakfast (OG) Wrap

$16.50

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Black Beans, Sour Cream, & Fresh Salsa, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Egg & Potato Wrap

$16.50

Scrambled Eggs, Organic Roasted Potatoes, Tomatillo Salsa, Roasted Pasilla Peppers, Jack Cheese & Sour Cream Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Vegan Wrap

$16.00

Organic Roasted Potatoes, Black Beans, Fresh Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa, Roasted Pasilla Peppers, Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Something with Syrup

Belgian Waffle

$12.00
Waffle topped with Organic Strawberries

Waffle topped with Organic Strawberries

$16.25

Belgian Waffle topped with Fresh Organic Strawberries, Powdered Sugar, served with Organic Maple Syrup

Belgian Savory Waffle

$16.00

Zoe's Ham, White Cheddar & Scallions, Fleur de Sel

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

3 Stack Buttermilk Pancakes, served with Organic Maple Syrup

Banana Pancakes *N*

$16.00

3 Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes, garnished with Candied Pecans, Powdered Sugar, served with Organic Maple Syrup

Pancakes & Organic Strawberries

Pancakes & Organic Strawberries

$16.25

3 Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes, topped with Fresh Organic Strawberries and Powdered Sugar, served with Organic Maple Syrup

Full French Toast

Full French Toast

$17.00

Vanilla Bean Butter

Half Order French Toast

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Butter

Full French Toast & Organic Strawberries

$21.25

Half French Toast & Organic Strawberries

$16.25

Breakfast Classics

Salmon Bagel

$22.00

Smoked Salmon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Capers, Red Onion, & Whipped Cream Cheese with your choice of toasted bagel

Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

Marin Sun Farm Fried Eggs, Zoe's Bacon, Organic Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onion Confit, & Mayonnaise on Toasted Acme Pan De Mie

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Hot or Mild Italian Sausage on a Buttered Acme Baguette

House Made Granola *N*

$10.00

Housemade Organic Almond Maple Granola from Oats, Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cherries & Almonds

Organic Steel Cut Oats

$7.00

Bowl of Organi Steel Cut Oats Cooked in Water

ONLINE BEVERAGE

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cold Cider

$3.00

Galvanina Organic Sodas

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Italian Soda

$2.50

Lg Sparkling Water

$5.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Strauss Vanilla Ice Cream, Rootbeer

Sm Perrier

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

MD Coffee TG

$2.75

LG Coffee TG

$3.50

Hand Squeezed Juices

Lg Orange Juice

$7.00

Freshly squeezed Valencia Oranges

Sm Orange Juice

$5.00

Freshly squeezed Valencia Oranges

Lemonade

$3.00

Freshly squeezed lemonade

Lg Grapefriuit

$7.00

Freshly squeezed grapefruit

Sm Grapefriut

$5.00

Freshly squeezed grapefruit

Espresso (Online)

Traditional Macchiato

$4.00

Long Espresso Shot, Dallop of Steamed Foam

Dbl Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso (Long)

Cappuccino

$4.25

Ristretto Shot, Steamed Milk of Choice

Dbl Cappuccino

$4.75

Long Espresso Shot, Steamed Milk of Choice

Cappuccino San Francisco

$4.50

Ristretto Shot, Steamed Chocolate Milk, Cocoa

Dbl Cappuccino SF

$4.75

Long Espresso Shot, Steamed Chocolate Milk, Cocoa

Café Latte

$4.85

Long Espresso Shot, Steamed Milk of Choice

Café Mocha

$5.25

Long Espresso Shot, Steamed Chocolate Milk, Cocoa

Café Vanilla

$5.25

Vanilla Syrup, Long Shot ESP, Steamed Milk of Choice

Café Orgeat

$5.50

Almond Syrup, Long Shot ESP, Steamed Milk of Choice, Toasted Almonds

Café Borgia

$5.25

Orange Wedge, Long Shot ESP, Steamed Chocolate Milk, Cocoa

Café Au Lait

$4.25

Drip Coffee, Steamed Milk of Choice

Café Borrone

$7.00

Long Shot ESP, Steamed Chocolate Milk, House Whip & Toasted Almonds

Mexican Mocha

$5.25

Long Espresso Shot, Steamed Spiced Breve Chocolate Milk (NO ALT)

White Mocha

$5.25

Ghiradelli White Chocolate, Long Espresso Shot, Steamed Milk of Choice

Affogato Cafe

$7.25

Strauss Vanilla Ice Cream, Long Espresso Shot, House Whip

Steamed Beverages (Online)

Lg Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Steamed House Chocolate Milk with House Whip

Sm Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamed House Chocolate Milk with House Whip

Mexican Chocolate

$4.25

Steamed Spiced Breve Chocolate Milk (NO ALT)

Kids Steamed Milk

$3.00

Steamed Milk of Choice

Steamed Vanilla Milk

$4.00

Steamed Milk layered on Vanilla Syrup

Steamed Orgeat Milk

$4.25

Steamed Milk layered on Almond Syrup, Toasted Almonds

Steamed Honey Milk

$4.00

Steamed Milk layered on Wildflower Honey

Chai Tea

$5.00

Oregon Chai, Steamed Milk of Choice

Hot Apple Cider

$4.25

Organic Apple Cider, Cinnamon Sticks, Lemon Wheel

Shakes & Smoothies (Online)

Frosted Mocha

$8.25

Smoothie

$8.00

Cup of Whipped Cream

$3.00

ONLINE DESSERT

Desserts Online

Almond Biscot *N*

$3.25

Brownies

$3.25

ChzCake Blue

$6.25

ChzCake Plain

$6.25

Straw Tart

$6.75

Choc Biscotti *N*

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Ch Chip Cookie *N*

$3.25

ChzCake Turtle *N*

$6.75

Custard *GF*

$5.00

Double Choc

$3.00

Molasses

$2.25

Ricciareli *N* *V*

$5.00

Fruit Tart

$6.75

Pumpkin Cookie *N*

$2.50
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Our cafe is a European style cafe with a large outdoor patio and fountain. Our entire menu is prepared from scratch using fresh, local, seasonal, organic and sustainable products. We love food and the gathering of people around food. We serve breakfast, soups, quiches, sandwiches on our house focaccia or milk buns, house made pastas, salads, house pastries and desserts.

