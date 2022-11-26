Bricco imageView gallery

Bricco West

3150 West Market

Akron, OH 44333

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Chicken Wrap
Half Garden Salad

Appetizers

Arancini (Risotto Balls)

Arancini (Risotto Balls)

$8.50

mozzarella, marinara

Breadstick Basket

$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Wontons

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$10.00

house-made, peppercorn ranch

Calamari

Calamari

$9.00

buttermilk drenched, basil, lemon aioli, marinara

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

parmesan aioli

Goat Cheese & Marinara

Goat Cheese & Marinara

$8.50

spicy marinara, seasoned crispy pita

Loaded Tater Kegs

$9.50

over-sized tots, stuffed creamy potato, bacon, melted cheddar cheese, scallions, sour cream

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

served with grilled pita

Zucchini Fritti

Zucchini Fritti

$9.00

panko breaded, asiago cream sauce

Salads

Full Beet Salad

Full Beet Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, roasted beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, cracked pepper caesar dressing

Full Garden Salad

Full Garden Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, peppercorn ranch

Full Wedge Salad

Full Wedge Salad

$12.00

iceberg, bacon, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, roasted garlic white french dressing

Kale and Apple Salad

Kale and Apple Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, apple slices, dried cranberries, almonds, honey mustard vinaigrette

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Half Wedge Salad

$7.00

Half Garden Salad

$5.00

Half Beet Salad

$6.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00
Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$12.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, parmesan, asiago, cheddar, hot honey, fresh herbs

Tuscan Pepperoni

Tuscan Pepperoni

$13.00

mozzarella, oregano, parmesan cheese, marinara

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

spinach, roasted tomato, mushrooms, zucchini, caramelized onions, mozzarella, marinara

Weekly Flatbread

$14.00

Handhelds

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00

steak patty, bacon jam, smoked cheddar, house-made challah bun

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$15.00

grilled or crispy, romaine, parmesan, cracked pepper caesar dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla

Pretzel Chicken Sandwich

Pretzel Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

hardwood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato, smoked cheddar, honey chipotle, onion straws, house-made challah bun

Salmon Melt

Salmon Melt

$16.00

grilled, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, lemon aioli, texas toast

West Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00
Zucchini Melt

Zucchini Melt

$13.00

hand-breaded zucchini, marinara, garlic texas toast

Pasta

Blackened Chicken Macaroni & Cheese

Blackened Chicken Macaroni & Cheese

$17.00

grilled, cavateppi, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar cheese sauce

Chef’s Special II: Shrimp Penne

$17.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

hand breaded, fettuccine, basil, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, marinara

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

sauteed, roasted tomato, zucchini, capers, fettuccine, lemon butter sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00
Fettuccine Marinara

Fettuccine Marinara

$12.00

Garlic & Herb Pasta

$16.00
Spaghettini & Meatballs

Spaghettini & Meatballs

$17.00

spaghettini, marinara, meatballs, parmesan

Spaghettini & Shrimp

Spaghettini & Shrimp

$17.00

sauteed shrimp, fresh lemon basil, shaved parmesan, cracked black pepper

Entrees

Chef’s Creation

$17.00

Pork Chop

$20.00
Salmon

Salmon

$25.00

pistachio crusted, crispy yukon potatoes, seasonal vegetable, basil buerre blanc

Shrimp & Scallops

Shrimp & Scallops

$28.00

pan seared, seasonal risotto, seasonal vegetable, roasted tomato butter

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pita

Kid's Cheese Pita

$7.00

mozzarella, marinara

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

served with tater tots

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served with tater tots

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

served with seasonal vegetable

Kid's Spaghettini & Meatball

$7.00

spaghettini, marinara, meatball, parmesan

Kid's Pepperoni Pita

$7.00

pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bricco image

