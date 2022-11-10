Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Cairano 425 West Town Place

review star

No reviews yet

425 West Town Place

Suite 108

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Picatta
Spaghetti & Meatballs

NA Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Lemonade

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Sweet/Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Fruit Juices

$3.00

Milk or Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino/Late

$8.00

Beer

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Ancient City Red Ale

$6.00

Peroni BTL

$6.00

Stella BTL

$6.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Blue Moon BTL

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Intuition I-10

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Bulletin Place Moscato

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Moscato Bottle

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Red Wine

Mark West Black Pinot Noir

$8.00

Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

LaPosta Malbec

$9.50

Red Blend R Collection

$9.50

Mark West Bottle

$24.00

Broadside Bottle

$32.00

LaPosta Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Red Blend R Collection Bottle

$30.00

Bubbles

Mimosa

$6.00

Champagne Flight

$20.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$6.00

2 Chicks

$7.00

Appetizers

Shaved filet mignon paired with a fried egg and oven roasted crostini.

Beef Carpaccio

$12.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Herb ricotta with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle.

Calamari

$11.00

with Marinara & Lemon Aioli.

Caponata

Caponata

$9.00

Eggplant, roasted red peppers & toasted crostini.

Salads

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Chopped Salad

$8.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Entrees

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$17.00

Layers of pasta, ricotta, house made marinara, ground beef & parmesan

Baked Manacotti

Baked Manacotti

$16.00

Tubes of Manicotti pasta, ricotta cheese, home made marinara, topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Bolognese

$16.00

Classic home made marinara sauce with ground beef. Choice of Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Cheese ravioli, home made marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Creamy parmesan sauce with grilled chicken atop fettuccine pasta.

Chicken Picatta

$19.00

Creamy lemon sauce with capers and broccolini atop linguine.

Clams Linguine

$19.00

Linguine tossed in a creamy clam sauce

Dinner Special

$21.00

Call us for our daily dinner special. 904-460-2194

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Crusted eggplant with house made marinara topped with mozzarella & a garlic crostini.

Happy Hour Dinner

$20.00

Kids Entrees

$10.00

Penne Caprese

$17.00

Penne pasta with tomatoes basil, pistachio pesto and balsamic drizzle.

Ricotta Gnocchi

$18.00

House made gnocchi, basil, roasted tomato, ricotta cream.

Scallop w/Butternut Squash

Scallop w/Butternut Squash

$24.00

Butternut squash puree, pistachio pesto, onion marmalade, topped with crispy prosciutto.

Shrimp Carbonara

$21.00

Prosciutto, shrimp fettucine in a rich cream sauce.

Sicilian Baked Market Fish

$19.00

Herb crusted market fish atop of seasonal risotto with sundried tomato pesto.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Angel hair pasta, meatballs, house made marinara.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.00
Spinach Ravioli

Spinach Ravioli

$17.00
Veal Cacciatore

Veal Cacciatore

$22.00

Veal cutlet with tomatoes, mushrooms and Kalamata olives atop fettuccine.

Veal Scallopini

$22.00

Sides

$4.00

Deserts

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$7.00

Sour Cream Ganache Cake

$8.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

2 Cannoli's

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:11 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:11 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:11 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch to World Golf Village.

Location

425 West Town Place, Suite 108, St. Augustine, FL 32092

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

2 Creeks Grill
orange starNo Reviews
74 capulet Dr Suite 201 Saint Augustine, FL 32092
View restaurantnext
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine - 455 S Legacy Trail E106
orange starNo Reviews
455 S Legacy Trail E106 Saint Augustine, FL 32092
View restaurantnext
Ancient City Brewing - Brewhouse - 3420 Agricultural Center Drive STE 8
orange starNo Reviews
3420 Agricultural Center Drive STE 8 SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092
View restaurantnext
Taps Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2220 County Rd 210 W,Ste 314 St. Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Toasted - Windermere
orange starNo Reviews
6506 Old Brick Road Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70014 St Johns, FL
orange starNo Reviews
60 Shops Blvd St Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Augustine

MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
orange star4.6 • 2,003
5 Cordova Street St Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Augustine
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston