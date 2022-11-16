Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Cafe Capello

67 Reviews

$

248 west first street #202

Reno, NV 89501

Food

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Jacked Eggs'n Toast

$10.50

Vegan brekky burrito

$12.50

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Salmon Toast

$11.00

Breakfast Wrap

$11.00

French Toast

$11.00

Granola & Greek Yogurt

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

BLTA

$11.00

Veggie Sando

$11.00

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Capello Melt

$11.50

Cranberry Turkey Special

$13.00

Drinks

Drip Coffee 8 oz/here

$2.50

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$3.50

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Espresso

$3.25

Americano 8/12 oz

$3.25

American 16 oz

$4.25

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte 12 oz/here

$4.50

Latte 16 oz

$5.25

Latte Iced

$5.25

Chai 12 oz/here

$4.50

Chai 16 oz

$5.25

Chai Iced

$5.25

Hot Cocoa 12 oz/here

$4.00

Hot Cocoa 16 oz

$4.75

Hot Cocoa kids size

$3.25

Italian Soda

$4.25

Mexican Mocha 12 oz/here

$5.00

Mexican Mocha 16 oz

$5.75

Mexican Mocha Iced

$5.75

Mocha 12 oz/here

$5.00

Mocha 16 oz

$5.75

Mocha Iced

$5.75

Tea 12 oz/here

$3.25

Tea 16 oz

$4.00

Tea Iced

$4.00

Tea Latte 12 oz

$4.25

Tea Latte 16 oz

$5.00

Tea Latte Iced

$5.00

White Mocha 12 oz/here

$5.00

White Mocha 16 oz

$5.75

White Mocha Iced

$5.75

Peligrino

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Water Cup

$0.25

Water Bottle

$1.25

Matcha 8oz

$3.75

Matcha 12oz

$4.25

Matcha 16oz

$5.00

Matcha Iced

$5.00

Cambro

$35.00

Green Hornet

$4.75

Strawb Matcha 12oz

$5.25

Strawb Matcha 16oz

$6.00

Strawb Matcha Iced

$6.00

Lemon Rose Iced

$5.75

Snick

$6.00

Pumpkin Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin Chai

$5.50+

Horchata Cold Brew

$5.50

Horchata Latte

$5.25+

Merchandise/wholebean

Shirts

$22.00

Hat

$15.00

Keep Tahoe Blue

$2.00

Sumatra

$16.00

Mexico

$16.00

Communita Espresso Blend

$15.00

Ethiopia

$17.50

A washed process coffee from the area of Lake Atitlan, this coffee has notes of chocolate and graham cracker.

Guatemala

$16.00

Myanmar

$16.00

Guatemala 5lb

$45.00
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
In the heart of Reno, along the Truckee river. We offer an assortment of breakfast and lunch options along our own roasted coffee options!

248 west first street #202, Reno, NV 89501

Directions

