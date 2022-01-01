Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Carmela

190 Reviews

$$

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152

Philadelphia, PA 19152

Order Again

Popular Items

Don Cheech’s steak
Truffle fries
American boy

Small plates

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Breaded Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese

Truffle fries

Truffle fries

$8.00

Hand cut fries, grana padano cheese, parsley, sea salt

Plain Fries

$6.00

Garlic Buffalo parm wings

$14.00

Blue cheese crumble, and dressing

Chili honey wings

$14.00

Calabrian chili, honey, cucumber ranch

Sicilian Wings

$14.00
Oh my sweet ricotta

Oh my sweet ricotta

$12.00

Whipped ricotta, Calabrian chili infused honey, crispy Italian bread

Shrimp Risotto

$22.00

Arborio rice, shrimp, peas, crispy prosciutto

Soup Pint

$6.00

Soup Quart

$12.00

Arancini Rice Balls

$12.00

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

House Caesar dressing, Romain lettuce, homemade roasted garlic croutons, Grana padano cheese, Topped with Anchovies

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Fresh tomato, baby arugula, balsamic, EVOO

Meatball salad

Meatball salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, EVOO, Meatballs, ricotta cheese

House Salad

$8.00

Milano salad

$15.00

Leaf lettuce, crispy prosciutto, hard boiled eggs, shrimp, thousand Island dressing

Pizza

American boy

$15.00

whole milk mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, oregano

Margherita

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato, fresh Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil, EVOO

The Maggs

The Maggs

$18.00

The best of both the plain and margherita San Marzano tomato, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Marinara

$14.00

San Marzano tomato, oregano, red pepper flakes (no cheese)

PROV Pie

$17.00

Aged sharp Provolone, San Marzano tomato, oregano, Pecorino Romano, Upside-down

Bianco Pizza

$17.00

Whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, oregano, evoo

South Philly Pizzaz Pizza

South Philly Pizzaz Pizza

$17.00

Cooper sharp, fresh tomato, banana peppers, oregano

Mamma Leuzzi’s Pie

$25.00

Whole Milk Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto crudo, balsamic, EVOO

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Shrimp, fresh mozzarella, Peas, grape tomato, Lemon, white wine butter, red pepper flakes

The Nonni (square)

The Nonni (square)

$30.00

Limited quantities made daily. Our square pie, 16*16 serving 16 slices. Fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese, basil, evoo

Plain Stromboli

$13.00

Hot Honey Pepperoni Stromboli

$20.00

Blush Prov Pie

$20.00

Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.00

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$25.00

Phillies Logo Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Macaroni

Gorgonzola, cream, baby spinach

Carm’s Parm

$18.00

your choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant, Parmesan style over rigatoni pomodoro

Lasagna bolognese

$18.00

Hand made lasagna sheets, Ground veal, pork, beef, tomato, whipped ricotta

Drunken’ Rigatoni

$17.00

San Marzano tomato, cream, stateside vodka, basil, Romano cheese

Ariani's Craving

$18.00

Orecchiette “little ear pasta” hot Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, EVOO

Crab Mac n’ cheese

$22.00

Homemade pasta, every cheese in the house, crabmeat, toasted breadcrumbs

Gnocchi my NiNi

Gnocchi my NiNi

$17.00

Squid Ink Linguine

$22.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant parm, grana padano cheese, basil, evoo
Italiano

Italiano

$14.00

Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, long hot or roasted peppers

Yo Cugine

$15.00

dry cured meats, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, EVOO

Parmigiano Sandwich

$13.00

your choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant, parmesan style, San Marzano tomato, basil

Don Cheech's steak

Don Cheech’s steak

$14.00

Sliced ribeye, with or without onions, Cooper sharp or sharp provolone

Buffalo chicken cheesesteak

$14.00

Cooper sharp, fried onion, blue cheese dressing

Giardino

$13.00

Crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, baby arugula, balsamic, evoo

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Fries

$10.00

Kids Linguini & Meatball

$10.00

Kids Rigatoni & Butter

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Ny cheese cake

$7.00

Cannoli Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00

Kids Gelato

$4.00

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Gelato

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Owned by Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio, Cafe Carmela is named after Joe’s mother Carmela who was born in Gravina in puglia, Italy. Carmela immigrated to the US when she was only 3 years old. Combining Carmela’s Italian home cooking mastery, our talented chefs, and Anna Marie’s South Philly roots, you’re guaranteed an authentic Italian experience. We strive to produce the best in quality and service while offering the comfort of a home cooked Italian meal.

Website

Location

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia, PA 19152

Directions

Cafe Carmela image
Banner pic
Cafe Carmela image

