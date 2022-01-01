Cafe Carmela
190 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Owned by Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio, Cafe Carmela is named after Joe’s mother Carmela who was born in Gravina in puglia, Italy. Carmela immigrated to the US when she was only 3 years old. Combining Carmela’s Italian home cooking mastery, our talented chefs, and Anna Marie’s South Philly roots, you’re guaranteed an authentic Italian experience. We strive to produce the best in quality and service while offering the comfort of a home cooked Italian meal.
Location
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia, PA 19152
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave - NORTHEAST LOCATION
4.3 • 1,191
8601 Frankford ave Philadelphia, PA 19136
View restaurant
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Mayfair
No Reviews
4010 Cottman Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19135
View restaurant
Philly Brazil Cafe - 7601 Castor Avenue
No Reviews
7601 Castor Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant