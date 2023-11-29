Cafe Caspian
12126 Westheimer Rd Suite 98A
Houston, TX 77077
Appetizers
- Borani Esfenaj$7.00
Sauteed spinach,onions,garlic and mint mixed with homemade yogurt
- Mast Khyar$7.00
Chopped cucumber mixed with homemade yogurt and mint
- Mast Moosir$7.00
Chopped shallots and mint mixed with homemade yogurt
- Plain Yogurt$5.00
- Caspian Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce,spring mix salad with tomato , onion, cucumber , black olives, and feta cheese. House dressing served on the side
- Shirazi Salad$7.00
Diced cucumber, tomato, onion and cilantro mixed with our house dressing
- Taboule$7.00
Classic mix of cracked wheat,minced parsley,tomatoes,and scallions mixed with olive oil,lemon juice and fresh mint
- Sabzi Khordan$11.00
Fresh herbs, tomato, cucumber , walnuts, feta cheese ,radish and onions. Served with Taftoon bread. CONTAINS NUTS
- Dolmeh$8.00
Grape leaves ( vegetarian ) stuffed with rice,onions,leeks,parsley and mint
- Kashk Bademjan$7.00
Puree of toasted eggplant with sauteed onions,garlic,mint and Kashk
- Hummus$7.00
Puree of garbanzo beans ,garlic,tahini,olive oil and lemon juice
- Olivieh Salad$7.00
Persian style chicken and potato salad mixed with mayonnaise and lemon juice
- Grand Sampler$14.00
Choose up to 4 of any of the above appetizers
Traditional Dishes
- Aub Ghusht$12.00
Lamb, beef, potatoes,and garbanzo bean stew, served with torshi ( pickled vegetables )
- Cottlet$8.00
Mixture of ground beef , potatoes , onions , eggs and spices , lightly sauteed
- Dolmeh Felfel$14.00
Bell pepper stuffed with beef , rice , split peas and spices. CONTAINS NUTS
- Koofteh$13.00
- Kuku Sabzi$7.00
Persian herbed frittata ( egg based dish ) CONTAINS NUTS
- Mirza Ghassemi$9.00
Smoked garlic , eggplant,and tomato topped with a sunny - side up egg
Soups & Ash
- Bowl Caspian Soup$8.00
Delicious and flavorful blend of herbs,split peas,lentils and ground beef
- Bowl Ash e Reshteh$10.00
Noodle soup with beans and herbs, topped with Persian style cream ,intensely aromatic , and nutrient rich.
- Bowl Barley Soup$10.00
Rich and aromatic blend of barley , and chicken soup.
- Bowl Haleem$10.00
A thickened stew made of shredded beef, broken wheat,garbanzo beans and cinnamon
- Bowl Lentil Soup$8.00
Lentils , herbs and rice
- Cup Caspian Soup$4.00
Delicious and flavorful blend of herbs,split peas,lentils and ground beef
- Cup Ash e Reshteh$5.00
Noodle soup with beans and herbs, topped with Persian style cream ,intensely aromatic , and nutrient rich.
- Cup Barley Soup$5.00
Rich and aromatic blend of barley , and chicken soup.
- Cup Haleem$5.00
A thickened stew made of shredded beef, broken wheat,garbanzo beans and cinnamon
- Cup Lentil Soup$4.00
Lentils , herbs and rice
House Stews
- Alu Esfenaj$14.00
Steamed spinach and prunes stewed in a zesty orange sauce with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with White Basmati Rice
- Fesenjan$15.00
Sweet and sour puree of pomegranate and walnut sauce, stewed together and served with chunks of chicken breast. Served with White Basmati Rice
- Gheymeh$14.00
Yellow split peas in tomato sauce, topped with shoestring potatoes and fried onions. Served with White Basmati Rice . Add eggplant for $1.50
- Ghormeh Sabzi$14.00
Green herbs sauteed and stewed with kidney beans , dried limes, and chunks of tender beef. Served with White Basmati Rice
- Karafs & Kangar Farangi$14.00
Celery and artichokes sauteed with onions,parsley,and mint,flavored with lemon juice and spices , mixed with either beef or chicken . Served with White Basmati Rice
- Khoresh Bademjan ( Eggplant Stew )$14.00
Eggplant sauteed with beef or chicken, onions, and sour grapes in a saffron tomato sauce. Served with White Basmati Rice
- Khoresh Bamieh ( Okra Stew )$14.00
A truly hearty stew made with okra,tomato,saffron,turmeric,garlic and sour grapes with either chicken or beef. Served with White Basmati Rice
- Loobya Stew ( Green Bean Stew )$14.00
Green beans and tomato sauce flavored with cinnamon, garlic,onions,and saffron,mixed with tender pieces of sauteed filet mignon. Served with White Basmati Rice
Beef & Chicken
- Beef Barg$25.00
Sliced juicy beef tenderloin ( USDA Choice ) marinated,skewered and flame broiled. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Chicken Barg$16.00
Sliced juicy chicken tenders marinated,skewered and flame broiled. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Beef Chenjeh$25.00
Chunks of beef tenderloin ( USDA Choice ) marinated,skewered and charbroiled. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Chicken Chenjeh$16.00
Chunks of chicken tenders marinated,skewered and charbroiled. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Beef Soltani$28.00
A combination of Beef Koobideh and Beef Barg Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Chicken Soltani$21.00
A combination of Chicken Koobideh and Chicken Barg. Served wth White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Beef Tu Por$25.00
- Chicken Tu Por$25.00
- Beef Koobideh$14.00
Deliciously seasoned and juicy ground beef or ground chicken rolled around two skewers and charbroiled. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Chicken Koobideh$14.00
- Chicken Thigh$15.00
Chicken thigh delicately marinated in olive oil , saffron and lemon juice. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Joojeh Kabob ( Cornish Hen )$16.00
Cornish hen delicately marinated in olive oil , saffron and lemon juice. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
Lamb Entrees
- Lamb Chenjeh$22.00
Juicy lamb chunk marinated, skewered,and charbroiled. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
- Mahicheh ( Lamb Shank )$19.00Out of stock
Spring baby lamb shank, served in broth with Sabzi Polow
- Shishlik ( Lamb Chops )$26.00
Tender lamb chops seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with White Basmati Rice and grilled tomato
Seafood Entrees
- Salmon Kabob$22.00
Marinated in olive oil, lemon juice and saffron, then charbroiled. Served with Sabzi Polow and grilled tomato, onion and green bell pepper.
- Shrimp Kabob$22.00
- Tilapia$16.00
A filet of tilapia marinated, panfried, served over house sauce. Served with Sabzi Polow and grilled tomato,onion and green bell pepper
- Seafood Combo$22.00
Sumptous Rice
- Addas Polow ( Lentil & Raisin )$8.00
A delicious and healthy mixture of lentils, sauteed onions, raisins and dates
- Albalu Polow ( Sour Cherry Rice )$8.00
Topped with flavorful sweet and sour cherries, almonds and pistachios
- Javaher Polow ( Jewel Rice )$8.00
An exotic mixture of cranberries, almonds, pistachios, carrots,orange peel,and sour barberries
- Loobya Polow$8.00
A rice mixture of green beans and tomato sauce flavored with cinnamon,garlic,onions,and saffron, mixed with sauteed filet mignon
- White Basmati Rice ( Polow )$5.00
White Basmati rice traditionally flavored with the classic yellow spice,saffron
- Sabzi Polow ( Dill & Fava Bean Rice )$8.00
A tasty mixture of rice, smooth and rich fava beans, and fresh herbs
- Shirin Polow ( Sweet Saffron Rice )$8.00
A stunning dish of saffron rice with carrots, orange peel, almonds and pistachios
- Tah Chin Polow$6.00
Layered saffron rice, yogurt, egg yolks, then baked with succulent chicken
- Zereshk Polow ( Barberry Rice )$8.00
Tantalizing sour berries, sauteed onions and saffron
Combination Plates
- Beef Chenjeh & Chicken Chenjeh$22.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Beef Chenjeh & Lamb Chenjeh$25.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Beef Chenjeh & Chicken Koobideh$27.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 2 skewers )
- Beef Chenjeh & Beef Koobideh$28.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 2 skewers )
- Chicken Chenjeh & Lamb Chenjeh$23.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Chicken Chenjeh & Beef Koobideh$21.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 2 skewers )
- Chicken Chenjeh & Chicken Koobideh$21.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 2 skewers )
- Combo Koobideh$14.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 2 skewers )
- Beef Barg & Chicken Koobideh$27.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 2 skewers )
- Chicken Barg & Beef Koobideh$21.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 2 skewers )
- Combo Barg$22.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Combo Soltani$27.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 2 skewers )
- Combo Tu Por$25.00
- Salmon & Beef Chenjeh$26.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Salmon & Chicken Chenjeh$23.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Salmon & Lamb Chenjeh$25.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Shrimp & Beef Chenjeh$26.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Shrimp & Chicken Chenjeh$23.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
- Shrimp & Lamb Chenjeh$25.00
Served with White Basmati rice and grilled tomato. ( 1 skewer )
A La Carte Skewers
- Skewer Beef Barg$23.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Chicken Barg$14.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Beef Chenjeh$23.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Chicken Chenjeh$14.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Beef Koobideh$6.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Chicken Koobideh$6.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Chicken Thigh$14.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Joojeh Kabob$14.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Lamb Chenjeh$20.00
Served a La Carte
- Lamb Shank ( 1 )$15.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Lamb Chops$23.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Salmon Kabob$20.00
Served a La Carte
- Skewer Shrimp Kabob$20.00
Served a La Carte
Drinks
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Perrier Water$3.00
- Doogh$3.00
- Pitcher Doogh$8.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Persian Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Gallon Doogh$22.00
- Half Gallon Doogh$16.00
- Gallon Iced Tea$10.00
- Gallon Lemonade$15.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.00
Dessert
- Baklava$6.00
Flaky phyllo pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in sugar syrup
- Baklava Cake$6.00
Walnut, pistachio and almond ground in a rosewater infused syrup
- Bastani Sonati ( Persian Ice Cream )$8.00
Sweet ice cream made with saffron, pistachios and rosewater
- Paloudeh$6.00
A combination of frozen rice noodles, rosewater and cherries
- Ice Cream & Paloudeh Mix$9.00
- Halva$6.00
A traditional Persian dessert made with flour, rosewater, butter,saffron and sugar
- New York Style Cheesecake$8.00
- Sholeh Zard$6.00
A traditional Persian rice pudding, beautifully golden from saffron spices with almonds
- 1 Scoop Persian Ice Cream$3.00
- 1 Piece Baklava Cake$3.00
- 1 Piece Baklava$3.00
Extras
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
12126 Westheimer Rd Suite 98A, Houston, TX 77077