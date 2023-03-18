Main picView gallery

Café Cerés Washington Square

review star

No reviews yet

100 Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

CLASSIC CROISSANT
SPICED VANILLA LATTE
DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

FOOD

PASTRIES

CLASSIC CROISSANT

CLASSIC CROISSANT

$4.75

Laminated pastry. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.00

Chocolate filled croissant. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.

HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANT

$6.50
PISTACHIO CROISSANT

PISTACHIO CROISSANT

$5.50

Pistachio filled croissant. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.

CINNAMON BUN

CINNAMON BUN

$5.50

Flaky pastry with a cinnamon coriander filling, rum raisins, and a rum raisin glaze. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cooked alcohol.

SEASONAL SWEET DANISH

SEASONAL SWEET DANISH

$5.50

Danish with a cream cheese filling, topped with pear and yuzu curd. Finished with pecans and dukkah spice Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs.

SAVORY DANISH

SAVORY DANISH

$6.50Out of stock
SEASONAL FIG & APPLE SCONE

SEASONAL FIG & APPLE SCONE

$5.50

Scone with blueberries, lemon, & candied ginger. Contains: wheat, dairy.

GF PINEAPPLE ROSEMARY SCONE

$4.00
SEASONAL MUFFIN

SEASONAL MUFFIN

$5.00

cranberry, candied ginger, turmeric, lemon

BANANA BREAD

$3.25Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI

$3.50
ZEPHYR RYE COOKIE

ZEPHYR RYE COOKIE

$3.50Out of stock

Dark chocolate rye cookie made with caramelized white chocolate. Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy

COWBOY COOKIE (GF)

COWBOY COOKIE (GF)

$3.50

Gluten free cookie made with coconut, pecans, milk chocolate, and rum raisins. Contains: dairy, eggs, tree nuts.

TURKISH BAGEL

TURKISH BAGEL

$5.00

Bagel with sesame seeds, served with sides of labneh and za'atar. Contains: wheat, eggs, seeds. Dairy (labneh)

QUICHE

$7.00Out of stock

CARROT CAKE

$4.75Out of stock

ROASTED BANANA TART

$6.50Out of stock

MANDARIN OLIVE OIL

$6.50Out of stock

GRAB N GO FOOD

PROSCIUTTO & BASIL CROISSANT

PROSCIUTTO & BASIL CROISSANT

$13.00

Honey za'atar croissant sandwich with basil, tomato, prosciutto, and thin layer of mayonnaise. Contains: wheat, seeds, allium, eggs, dairy.

Chocolate Budino

$9.00

chocolate, almond streusel, mascarpone

Cheesecake Parfait

$7.00

cottage cheese, blueberry compote, granola

Carrot Cake Overnight Oats

$7.00

rolled oats, spiced oat milk, walnuts

Burrata Tartine

$11.00

burrata, prosciutto, caramelized pears

Turkish Egg Tartine

$11.00

medium boiled egg, chili oil, dill

Banana Tartine

$9.00

almond butter, banana, white chocolate

Citrus Salad

$13.00

chicories, dates, walnuts

Falafel Bowl

$14.00

spinach, farro, hummus

Muffuletta

$14.00

focaccia, mortadella, giardiniera

ESPRESSO

SIGNATURE

SPICED VANILLA LATTE

SPICED VANILLA LATTE

$5.50+

Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$5.50+

Latte with syrup made from caramelized sweetened condensed milk.

RAS EL HANOUT LATTE

RAS EL HANOUT LATTE

$5.50+

Date sweetened syrup with, coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.

DUKKAH LATTE

DUKKAH LATTE

$5.50+

Sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.

CAROB MOCHA

CAROB MOCHA

$5.50+

Carob powder & valrhona cocoa powder combine to make a bittersweet, rich mocha

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

LAVENDER LONDON FOG

$5.00+

BROWN SUGAR MOLASSES LATTE

$5.50+

TRADITIONAL

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.25

Double shot of espresso.

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$3.75

Espresso with a dash of frothy milk.

CORTADO

CORTADO

$3.75

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk foam.

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.25+

Espresso diluted with hot water.

LATTE

LATTE

$5.00+

Espresso and steamed milk.

COFFEE

DRIP

LIGHT ROAST

LIGHT ROAST

$3.00+
DARK ROAST

DARK ROAST

$3.00+

LIGHT ROAST WITH ESPRESSO

$4.75+

DARK ROAST WITH ESPRESSO

$4.75+

LIGHT ROAST AU LAIT

$3.50+

DARK ROAST AU LAIT

$3.50+

TURKISH

TURKISH COFFEE

TURKISH COFFEE

$6.00

Preparation technique of bringing finely ground coffee to a boil and serving unfiltered.

POUROVER

Pour Over / Finca Virginia

Pour Over / Finca Virginia

$5.00
Pour Over- Guatemala, Monte de Oro

Pour Over- Guatemala, Monte de Oro

$5.00

COLD BREW

12 OZ COLD BREW

12 OZ COLD BREW

$4.50
16 OZ COLD BREW

16 OZ COLD BREW

$5.50

32 OZ COLD BREW GROWLER

$18.00

64 OZ COLD BREW GROWLER

$36.00

Glass deposit return

-$5.00

COCOA/MILK

HOT COCOA

$3.50+

STEAMER

$3.00+
 STEAMER

STEAMER

$2.50
KIDS' COCOA

KIDS' COCOA

$2.50

OTHER

TEA

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

LAVENDER LONDON FOG

$5.00+
ENGLISH BREAKFAST

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.50+
HIBISCUS ROOIBOS

HIBISCUS ROOIBOS

$3.50+

This refreshing tea is fully decaf. Hot or Iced.

JASMINE GREEN

JASMINE GREEN

$3.50+

This green tea has low levels of caffeine. Hot or Iced.

TROPICAL COCONUT OOLONG

TROPICAL COCONUT OOLONG

$3.50+

This Oolong teas has low levels of caffeine. hot or Iced

TURMERIC GINGER

$3.50+

MAGHREB MINT

$3.50+
TAMARIND MAGHREB MINT

TAMARIND MAGHREB MINT

$5.00+

A beverage inspired by Turkish mint tea, combined with a tamarind, fennel, and turmeric syrup.

SPARKLING/SODA

BOYLAN

BOYLAN

$3.50

Tamarind

$2.50

POPPI

$4.00

SAN PELLAGRINO

$2.50

SOUND BRANDS

$4.00

3LECHE

$4.25

KOMBUCHA

Rowdy

$4.25

KIDS'

STEAMER

STEAMER

$2.50
KIDS' COCOA

KIDS' COCOA

$2.50

MILK

$2.00
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

RETAIL

WHOLE BEAN

WHOLE BEAN SINGLE ORIGIN

$21.00
WHOLE BEAN SUPER NOVA

WHOLE BEAN SUPER NOVA

$19.00

WHOLE BEAN DECAF

$19.00

WHOLE BEAN TONE BLENDER

$19.00

MERCH

SHIRT (X-SMALL)

$20.00
SHIRT (SMALL)

SHIRT (SMALL)

$20.00
SHIRT (MEDIUM)

SHIRT (MEDIUM)

$20.00
SHIRT (LARGE)

SHIRT (LARGE)

$20.00

SHIRT (X-LARGE)

$20.00

TRAVEL TUMBLER

$30.00+

Miir Travel Tumbler

"CAFE CERES" TOTE

"CAFE CERES" TOTE

$22.00
"LINDEN HILLS" TOTE

"LINDEN HILLS" TOTE

$22.00

online pastries

Cakes & Tarts

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00+

Rich, gluten free cake made with a fudgy chocolate base and topped with lemon meringue sauce. Contains: eggs, soy.

CHOCOLATE BABKA

$5.00+

Enriched dough swirled with nocciolata hazelnut and 70% dark chocolate. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55426

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Cow North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
208 North 1st Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Edwards Dessert Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
200 Washington Ave N. Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Bricksworth Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
305 N 5th Ave #Suite 105 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
Red Rabbit Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Guacaya Bistreaux - 337 North Washington Avenue (Facing Washington Ave.)
orange starNo Reviews
337 North Washington Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston