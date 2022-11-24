Café Cerés imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Café Cerés Armatage

review star

No reviews yet

5400 Penn Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BACON EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH
SPICED VANILLA LATTE
BREAKFAST SAUSAGE SANDWICH

PASTRIES

Classic Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Laminated pastry

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate filled croissant. Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.

Pistachio Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Pistachio filled croissant

Cranberry Ginger Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Buttermilk based pastry with lemon zest and seasonal fruit toppings. Allergens: wheat, dairy, alcohol.

Pear Danish

Pear Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Danish with cream cheese custard, topped with cranberry curd.

Cowboy Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Tahini Cookie

Chocolate Tahini Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate cookie made with tahini and 70% Valrhona chocolate. Allergens: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy

Zephyr Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Turkish Bagel

$5.00Out of stock

HOT FOOD

BACON EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$12.00

avocado, American cheese, mayo, fried egg, milk bun

BREAKFAST SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$11.00

scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, chive, English muffin

SALMON BAGEL

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked salmon, capers, labneh, red onion

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

sourdough, gruyere, parmesan butter

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

Soft boiled egg, watermelon radish, sunflower sukkah

TOAST (SOURDOUGH)

$1.50

GRAB N GO FOOD

HAM AND CHEESE BAGUETTE

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked ham, gruyere, butter

PROSCUITTO & BASIL CROISSANT

PROSCUITTO & BASIL CROISSANT

$14.00Out of stock

Honey za'atar croissant sandwich with basil, tomato, prosciutto, and thin layer of mayonnaise. Allergens: wheat, seeds, allium, eggs, dairy.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

lola rosa, breadcrumbs, parmesan, chive

KALE CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

frisée, Lastex tomato, feta, za'atar vinaigrette

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$11.00

Bibb Lettuce, Candied Peanuts, Cabbage, Snow Peas, Radish and Herbs with Tamarind Vinaigrette

Fusilli

$8.00Out of stock

Contains: semolina flour, water

Casarecce

$8.00Out of stock

Contains: semolina flour, water

Bolognese

$12.00Out of stock

Contains: pork, olive oil, celery, onion, carrot, garlic, tomato, spices, porcini, parmesan, cream, fish sauce, red wine, oregano, thyme

Marina

$8.00Out of stock

Contains: plum tomatoes, basil, olive oil, onion, garlic, bay leaf

Lumache

$8.00Out of stock

Contains: semolina flour, water

Hummus with veggies

$9.00Out of stock

chickpeas, sesame paste, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, paprika

Baba Gannaoush with veggie

$11.00Out of stock

eggplant, sesame paste, aleppo, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice

SNACKS

JUBILEE GRANOLA

$3.50

Pistachios, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, coconut chips, real maple syrup. Gluten free and vegan. Produced by Early Bird Granola, out of Brooklyn, NY.

KISS MY OATS GRANOLA

$3.50

Classic, salty-sweet, granola. Gluten free and vegan. Produced by Early Bird Granola, out of Brooklyn, NY.

FARMHAND'S CHOICE GRANOLA

$3.50

Pecans, pumpkin seeds, coconut chips, sunflower seeds, real maple syrup. Gluten free and vegan. Produced by Early Bird Granola, out of Brooklyn, NY.

MIXED NUTS

$4.00

Jumbo cashews, almonds, pecans, and filberts, roasted and salted. Produced by Ferris Nut Co.

VANILLA ALMOND BAR

$4.50

Raw, paleo, gluten-free, granola bar. By Mammoth

GOJI BERRY TRAILMIX BAR

$4.50

Raw, paleo, gluten-free, granola bar. By Mammoth

CASHEW CINNAMON BAR

$4.50

Raw, paleo, gluten-free, granola bar. By Mammoth

SRIRACHA HONEY POTATO CHIPS

$2.75

Kettle cooked chips with the heat and the sweet of sriracha and honey. Dirty Potato Chip brand. 2oz bag

SALT & VINEGAR POTATO CHIPS

$2.75

Kettle cooked chips in the classic salt and vinegar. Dirty Potato Chip brand. 2oz bag

MAUI ONION POTATO CHIPS

$2.75

Kettle cooked chips flavored with onion and a hint of sweetness. Dirty Potato Chip brand. 2oz bag

SEA SALT POTATO CHIPS

$2.75

Kettle cooked chips, seasoned with sea salt. Dirty Potato Chip brand. 2oz bag

SEA SALT POTATO CHIPS

$1.50

Classic kettle cooked potato chips by hometown brand, Old Dutch. 1.25oz bag

SOUR CREAM + WILD ONION POTATO CHIPS

$3.50

Vegan sour cream & onion chips, by Christie's. 1.5oz bag

CHOCOLATE BARS

SMOKED MAPLE BRITTLE

$2.50

70% dark chocolate with smoked maple brittle. Produced by Terroir Chocolate in Fergus Falls, MN. Smaller, .5oz bar

FRENCH GREY SEA SALT

$2.50

70% dark chocolate bar with a hint of french sea salt. Produced by Terroir Chocolate in Fergus Falls, MN. Smaller, .5oz bar

GOLDEN MILK

$2.50

38% white chocolate with turmeric, cinnamon, and cardamom. Produced by Terroir Chocolate in Fergus Falls, MN. Smaller, .5oz bar

COFFEE & CREAM

$2.50

50% dark milk chocolate bar with a touch of Ethiopian coffee. Produced by Terroir Chocolate in Fergus Falls, MN. Smaller, .5oz bar

WILD ORANGE

$2.50

70% dark chocolate bar with a hint of orange. Produced by Terroir Chocolate in Fergus Falls, MN. Smaller, .5oz bar

SIGNATURE

SPICED VANILLA LATTE

SPICED VANILLA LATTE

$5.50+

Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$5.50+

Our Dulce syrup is made of caramelized sweetened condensed milk for our take on caramel

RAS EL HANOUT LATTE

RAS EL HANOUT LATTE

$5.50+

Our Ras El Hanout syrup is sweetened with dates and spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.

DUKKAH LATTE

DUKKAH LATTE

$5.50+

A sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.

CAROB MOCHA

CAROB MOCHA

$5.50+

Carob powder and valrhona cocoa powder.

BROWN SUGAR MOLASSES

$5.50+

Brown sugar, molasses, black salt

TRADITIONAL

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.25

Double shot of espresso.

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$3.75

Espresso with a dash frothy steamed milk.

CORTADO

CORTADO

$3.75

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk foam.

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.25+

Espresso with hot water. Double in the small, quad in the large.

LATTE

LATTE

$5.00+

Espresso and steamed milk.

DRIP

LIGHT ROAST

LIGHT ROAST

$2.75+
DARK ROAST

DARK ROAST

$2.75+

MEDIUM ROAST W/ ESPRESSO

$3.75+

DARK ROAST W/ ESPRESSO

$3.75+

AU LAIT - MEDIUM ROAST

$3.25+

AU LAIT - DARK ROAST

$3.25+

Joe To Go

$20.00

TURKISH

TURKISH COFFEE

TURKISH COFFEE

$6.00

Preparation technique of bringing finely ground coffee beans to a boil and serving unfiltered.

POUROVER

Slow brewing method of pouring hot water over ground coffee through a filter. Makes one serving.
Pour Over- Rotating bean

Pour Over- Rotating bean

$5.00

COLD BREW

Coarsely ground coffee steeped for 22 hours makes for a bold yet smooth cold brew.
12 OZ COLD BREW

12 OZ COLD BREW

$4.50

Coarsely ground coffee steeped for 22 hours makes for a bold yet smooth cold brew.

16 OZ COLD BREW

16 OZ COLD BREW

$5.50

Coarsely ground coffee steeped for 22 hours makes for a bold yet smooth cold brew.

16 OZ CROWLER

16 OZ CROWLER

$9.00Out of stock

16oz ready to drink of our popular Cold Brew!

COCOA/MILK

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

STEAMER

$3.00+

TEA

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

part chai concentrate, part milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.50+

Classic black tea, the most caffeinated of our teas. Hot or Iced

SEASONAL TEA

SEASONAL TEA

$3.50+

Our rotating seasonal decaf tea. Hot or iced.

JASMINE GREEN

JASMINE GREEN

$3.50+

Green tea with a medium level of caffeine. Hot or Iced

MAGHREB MINT

MAGHREB MINT

$5.00+

A beverage inspired by Turkish mint tea. Mint Maghreb tea sweetened with a tamarind, fennel, and turmeric syrup. Hot or Iced

TROPICAL COCONUT OOLONG

TROPICAL COCONUT OOLONG

$3.50+

This oolong teas is refreshing and flavorful and has low levels of caffeine. Hot or Iced

TURMERIC GINGER

$3.50+

EARL GREY LAVENDER

$3.50+

WATER/SODA

SAN PELLAGRINO SPARKLING

$2.50

MIELE

$4.25

Locally fermented botanical beverage. Tasting notes of honey, sarsaparilla, panda, birch and vanilla

POMPELMO

$4.25

Locally fermented botanical drink. Tasting notes of grapefruit, rhubarb, gentian, bitter orange, and marigold.

ZENZERO

$4.25

Locally fermented botanical drink. Tasting notes of pineapple, ginger, yerba mate, tamarind, and eucalyptus.

GRAPEFRUIT & LAVENDER WITH GINGER

$4.00

Unsweetened, organic, caffeine-free, sparkling drink. By Sound

BLUEBERRY, CINNAMON HIBISCUS TEA

$4.00

Unsweetened, organic, caffeine-free. By Sound

POPPI -- STRAWBERRY LEMON

$4.00

Prebiotic sparkling drink

POPPI -- ORANGE

$4.00

Prebiotic sparkling drink

POPPI -- GINGER LIME

$4.00

Prebiotic sparkling drink

POPPI -- RASPBERRY ROSE

$4.00

Prebiotic sparkling drink

AURA BORA -- LAVENDER CUCUMBER

$4.00

Carbonated water with cucumber and lavender

AURA BORA -- GINGER MEYER LEMON

$4.00

Carbonated water with meyer lemon and ginger extracts

AURA BORA -- ELDERFLOWER GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

Carbonated water with the extracts of grapefruit and elderflower

KIDS

KIDS' STEAMER (8 oz)

KIDS' STEAMER (8 oz)

$2.50
KIDS' COCO (8 oz)

KIDS' COCO (8 oz)

$2.50

MILK

$2.00
ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

WHOLE BEAN

WHOLE BEAN SINGLE ORIGIN

$21.00

WHOLE BEAN DECAF

$17.00

WHOLE BEAN TONE BNDER

$19.00Out of stock

WHOLE BEAN SUPER NOVA

$19.00Out of stock

MERCH

SHIRT (SMALL)

SHIRT (SMALL)

$20.00
SHIRT (MEDIUM)

SHIRT (MEDIUM)

$20.00
SHIRT (LARGE)

SHIRT (LARGE)

$20.00

TRAVEL TUMBLER

$30.00+

Miir Travel Tumbler

"CAFE CERES" TOTE

"CAFE CERES" TOTE

$22.00
"ARMATAGE" TOTE

"ARMATAGE" TOTE

$22.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Directions

Gallery
Café Cerés image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Paul's Supper Club - 3917 B Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
3917 B Market Street Edina, MN 55424
View restaurantnext
Café Cerés - Linden Hills
orange starNo Reviews
3509 West 44th street Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
ENA LATIN FUSION CUISINE
orange starNo Reviews
4601 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
824 W 36th Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Isles Bun and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1424 W. 28th St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me Taverna
orange star4.9 • 308
626 West Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Broders' Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,113
2308 West 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Victor's 1959 Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,180
3756 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55409
View restaurantnext
Broders' Pasta Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,494
5000 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
orange star4.5 • 1,242
5416 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Tap Society
orange star4.6 • 1,062
4555 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston