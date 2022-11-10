Café Cerés imageView gallery
Café Cerés Linden Hills

3509 West 44th street

Minneapolis, MN 55410

SPICED VANILLA LATTE
FIG & APPLE SCONE
LATTE

PASTRIES

CLASSIC CROISSANT

CLASSIC CROISSANT

$4.00Out of stock

Laminated pastry. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.50

Chocolate filled croissant. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.

PISTACHIO CROISSANT

PISTACHIO CROISSANT

$5.00Out of stock

Pistachio filled croissant. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.

SEASONAL DANISH

SEASONAL DANISH

$4.00

Danish with a cream cheese filling, topped with rhubarb compote & fresh raspberries. Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs.

FIG & APPLE SCONE

FIG & APPLE SCONE

$3.50

Scone with blueberries, lemon, & candied ginger. Contains: wheat, dairy.

SEASONAL MUFFIN

SEASONAL MUFFIN

$3.50

Carrot parsnip muffin made with sesame seeds, tahini, and spices. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, seeds.

ZEPHYR RYE COOKIE

ZEPHYR RYE COOKIE

$3.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate rye cookie made with caramelized white chocolate. Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy

COWBOY COOKIE (GF)

COWBOY COOKIE (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Gluten free cookie made with coconut, pecans, milk chocolate, and rum raisins. Contains: dairy, eggs, tree nuts.

TURKISH BAGEL

TURKISH BAGEL

$5.00

Bagel with sesame seeds, served with sides of labneh and za'atar. Contains: wheat, eggs, seeds. Dairy (labneh)

SALADS

KALE CHOP SALAD

$12.00

frisée, roasted tomato, feta, za'atar vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

lola rosa, breadcrumbs, parmesan, chive

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$11.00

roasted carrot, quinoa, lime vin, sunflower dukkah, avocado tahina

SANDWICHES

PROSCUITTO & BASIL CROISSANT

PROSCUITTO & BASIL CROISSANT

$12.00

Honey za'atar croissant sandwich with basil, tomato, prosciutto, and thin layer of mayonnaise. Contains: wheat, seeds, allium, eggs, dairy.

HAM & GRUYERE BAGUETTE

$12.00

SIGNATURE

SPICED VANILLA LATTE

SPICED VANILLA LATTE

$5.50+

Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$5.50+

Latte with syrup made from caramelized sweetened condensed milk.

RAS EL HANOUT LATTE

RAS EL HANOUT LATTE

$5.50+

Date sweetened syrup with, coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.

DUKKAH LATTE

DUKKAH LATTE

$5.50+

Sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.

CAROB MOCHA

CAROB MOCHA

$5.50+

Carob powder & valrhona cocoa powder combine to make a bittersweet, rich mocha

ORANGE CARDAMOM LATTE

$5.50+

LEMON LAVENDER LATTE

$5.50+Out of stock
CHAI LATTE

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

One part Rishi brand Masala Chai, one part milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.

VANILLA LAVENDER LONDON FOG

$5.00+

TRADITIONAL

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.25

Double shot of espresso.

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$3.75

Espresso with a dash of frothy milk.

CORTADO

CORTADO

$3.75

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk foam.

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.25+

Espresso diluted with hot water.

LATTE

LATTE

$5.00+

Espresso and steamed milk.

DRIP

LIGHT ROAST

LIGHT ROAST

$3.00+
DARK ROAST

DARK ROAST

$3.00+

Lite ROAST WITH ESPRESSO

$4.75+

DARK ROAST WITH ESPRESSO

$4.75+

MEDIUM ROAST AU LAIT

$3.50+

DARK ROAST AU LAIT

$3.50+

TURKISH

TURKISH COFFEE

TURKISH COFFEE

$6.00

Preparation technique of bringing finely ground coffee to a boil and serving unfiltered.

POUROVER

Pour Over- Kenya / Kanda Estate AB

Pour Over- Kenya / Kanda Estate AB

$5.00
Pour Over- Guatemala, Monte de Oro

Pour Over- Guatemala, Monte de Oro

$5.00Out of stock

COLD BREW

12 OZ COLD BREW

12 OZ COLD BREW

$4.50
16 OZ COLD BREW

16 OZ COLD BREW

$5.50

32 OZ COLD BREW GROWLER

$18.00

64 OZ COLD BREW GROWLER

$36.00

Glass deposit return

-$5.00

COCOA/MILK

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

STEAMER

$3.00+
 STEAMER

STEAMER

$2.50
KIDS' COCOA

KIDS' COCOA

$2.50

TEA

CHAI LATTE

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

One part Rishi brand Masala Chai, one part milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.

VANILLA LAVENDER LONDON FOG

$5.00+
ENGLISH BREAKFAST

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.50+
HIBISCUS ROOIBOS

HIBISCUS ROOIBOS

$3.50+

This refreshing tea is fully decaf. Hot or Iced.

JASMINE GREEN

JASMINE GREEN

$3.50+

This green tea has low levels of caffeine. Hot or Iced.

TROPICAL COCONUT OOLONG

TROPICAL COCONUT OOLONG

$3.50+

This Oolong teas has low levels of caffeine. hot or Iced

TURMERIC GINGER

$3.50+

MAGHREB MINT

$3.50+
TAMARIND MAGHREB MINT

TAMARIND MAGHREB MINT

$5.00+

A beverage inspired by Turkish mint tea, combined with a tamarind, fennel, and turmeric syrup.

SPARKLING/SODA

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock
BOYLAN

BOYLAN

$3.50

POPPI

$4.00

SUPERIOR SWITCHEL

$4.25Out of stock

PERRIER CAN

$3.00

SAN PELLAGRINO

$2.50

SIDRAL MUNDET -- APPLE

$3.50

JARRITOS

$2.50Out of stock

SOUND BRANDS

$4.00

KOMBUCHA

Rowdy

$4.25Out of stock

KIDS'

STEAMER

STEAMER

$2.50
KIDS' COCOA

KIDS' COCOA

$2.50

MILK

$2.00
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.00Out of stock

WHOLE BEAN

WHOLE BEAN BLUE ORCHID

$16.00Out of stock
WHOLE BEAN - ROTATING SELECTION

WHOLE BEAN - ROTATING SELECTION

$21.00
WHOLE BEAN SOUND & VISION

WHOLE BEAN SOUND & VISION

$17.00

WHOLE BEAN DECAF

$17.00

WHOLE BEAN TONE BLENDER

$20.00

MERCH

SHIRT (X-SMALL)

$20.00
SHIRT (SMALL)

SHIRT (SMALL)

$20.00
SHIRT (MEDIUM)

SHIRT (MEDIUM)

$20.00
SHIRT (LARGE)

SHIRT (LARGE)

$20.00

SHIRT (X-LARGE)

$20.00

TRAVEL TUMBLER

$30.00+

Miir Travel Tumbler

"CAFE CERES" TOTE

"CAFE CERES" TOTE

$22.00
"LINDEN HILLS" TOTE

"LINDEN HILLS" TOTE

$22.00

Cakes & Tarts

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00+Out of stock

Rich, gluten free cake made with a fudgy chocolate base and topped with lemon meringue sauce. Contains: eggs, soy.

CHOCOLATE BABKA

$5.00+Out of stock

Enriched dough swirled with nocciolata hazelnut and 70% dark chocolate. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Directions

Café Cerés image

