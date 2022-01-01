Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Chardonnay

4533 PGA Blvd.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Appetizers

Wild Mushroom Strudel

$17.00

Filo filled with an assortment of sautéed woodland mushrooms over a fontina fonduta

Oysters Rockefeller

$19.00

Baked with spinach, parmesan and sambuca

Rigatoni Mezze Bolognese

$16.00

Bolognese sauce, basil and buffalo mozzarella

Frank’s Meatball

$15.00

Baked with pomodoro sauce, old fashioned ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano and bruschetta toast

Tuna Two Ways

$19.00

Stacked sesame seared tuna and tuna tartare, avocado salsa, sushi rice, citrus ponzu

Pan Seared Foie Gras

$27.00

Duck confit, roasted butternut squash and house made blackberry compote

Grilled Spanish Octopus and Calamari

$22.00

Cannellini beans, arugula, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion and black olive aioli

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$22.00

Roasted corn relish, creole remoulade sauce

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Purple and white, Zatar seasoning, Lebeneh cheese, pine nuts, herbed lemon vinaigrette

Shrimp and Crab Louie

$21.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat and shrimp tossed with Louie dressing

French Onion Soup

$13.00

Baked with herb crostini and Gruyere cheese

Brandied Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Maine lobster, brandy, fennel and cream

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in our Caesar dressing

Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Artisan baby greens, sundried cranberries and champagne vinaigrette

Roasted Beet and Arugula

$16.00

Red and golden beets, arugula and spiced pecans in a sherry vinaigrette

Tomato and Mozzarella di Bufalo

$18.00

Italian mozzarella, basil, Tuscan olive oil and aged balsamic

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese

Entrees

Herb and Dijon Crusted Rack of Lamb

$55.00

Goat cheese mashed potatoes and lamb jus

Macadamia Crusted Yellowtail Snapper

$45.00

Tropical fruit salsa, basmati coconut rice and an orange beurre blanc

Maine Lobster and Sea Scallops

$52.00

Sweet peas and truffle Reggiano Parmesan cream tossed with fettucine

Pan Roasted Veal Chop

$62.00

16 oz. center cut veal chop, parmesan risotto, brandy and wild mushrooms

Burgundy Braised Beef Short Rib

$45.00

Boneless short rib, root vegetables and horseradish mashed potatoes

Spiced Syrah Glazed Roasted Duck

$39.00

Wild rice pilaf, braised red cabbage and blackberry gastrique

Grilled Scottish "Loch Duart" Salmon

$37.00

French lentils with wilted spinach, frisee and a white truffle vinaigrette

Grilled Prime Ribeye Steak

$61.00

Potato gratin, crispy onions, brussels sprouts, herb and shallot butter and a worcestershire demi

Pan Roasted Elk Chop

$56.00

Sweet potato gratin, roasted root vegetables, sundried cherry port wine gastrique

Veal Scaloppine

$38.00

Cremini mushrooms, handmade gnocchi, oven dried tomatoes, sautéed spinach & Marsala

Grilled Filet Mignon

$55.00

Potato gratin, shallot confit, cabernet reduction

Sides

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon and spiced pecans

Sauté of Wild Mushrooms

$14.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic and fresh herbs

Roasted Asparagus

$14.00

EV olive oil, lemon and Reggiano Parmesan

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Fresh Berries with Grand Mariner Sabayon

$10.00

Wine

Chianti

$20.00
