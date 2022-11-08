Cafe China 傾國傾城
59 W. 37th Street
New York, NY 10018
Appetizers
Poached Okras 捞汁秋葵
Okra, tabasco peppers, sesame oil, Sichuan peppercorn oil
Beef Tripe in Chili Sauce 鲜椒毛肚
Beef tripe, tabasco peppers, sesame oil, bean sprout, Sichuan peppercorn oil
Pork in Garlic Dressing 蒜泥白肉
Pork belly, cucumber, scallion
Mouth Watering Chicken 口水鸡
Chicken leg meat, peanuts, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorn
Husband & Wife Special 夫妻肺⽚
Beef tripe, cilantro, celery, chili powder, sesame oil
Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 鸡丝凉⾯
Chicken leg meat, sesame paste, chili oil
Spicy Cucumbers 醋熏瓜条
Cucumber, chili oil
Mung Bean Jelly 川北凉粉
Mung bean noodles, fermented beans, bean paste, chili oil
Szechuan Pickled Vegetables 四川泡菜
Mixed vegetables, chili oil
Five Spice Beef 五香牛肉
Mala Cured Daikon 爽脆萝卜干
Cured daikon, chili oil, sesame oil, Sichuan peppercorn
House Smoked Tofu 香薰豆腐
Smoked tofu, dried chili, Sichuan peppercorn, fermented bean paste, peanuts
Rice Wine Chicken 糟香鸡丁
Chicken leg meat, fermented soybean, peanut, tabasco peppers, peppercorn oil
Mushrooms with Spinach 菠菜苹菇
Oyster mushrooms, spinach
Crispy Eel Wuxi Style 无锡脆鳝
Asian eel, sesame
Sweet & Sour Baby Ribs 糖醋小排
Dim Sum
Hot and Sour Wonton Soup 酸汤馄饨
Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺 (4)
Shrimp, lard
Pork Pot Stickers 鲜肉锅贴 (4)
Pork, dried shrimp, chive, flour
Vegetable Pot Stickers 素菜贴 (4)
Mixed vegetables, shiitake mushroom, tofu skin
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
Ground pork, snow pea shoots, mustard green shoots
Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)
Pork, egg, chili oil, oyster sauce
Scallion Pancakes 葱油饼
Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎馒头 (4)
Pork, sesame, scallion
Chive Pancakes 韭菜盒子 (2)
Chives, egg, dried shrimp
Shanghai Shumai 上海烧卖 (4)
Traditional dumpling with sticky rice, minced ham and minced shiitake mushroom.
Entrée
Steamed Whole Fish with Asian Chili 鲜椒全鱼
Sea bass, cayenne peppers, tabasco peppers, green peppercorn
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
Chicken, peanuts, Sichuan peppercorn, chili peppers
Braised Pork Szechuan Style 豆花咸烧白
Pork belly, mustard greens shoots, pickled chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn, tofu
Double Cooked Pork 回锅肉
Pork belly, leek, smoked tofu
Braised Pork Trotters 藤椒猪手
Pork trotters, cayenne peppers, chili oil
Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Tofu, leek, chili sauce
Spicy Fish Fillets 香辣鱼片
Fillets of sole, flour, egg, chili peppers, peppercorn, cilantro, lemon on the side
Tea Smoked Duck 樟茶鸭
Duck, spices, buns
Chungking Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡
Chicken, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn, sesame oil, chili oil
Spicy Soft Shell Crabs 香辣软壳蟹
Soft shell crab, dried chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn
Kung Fu Shrimp 飞鸿大虾
Shell-on prawns, chili peppers, peanuts, sesame, Sichuan peppercorn
Sizzling Fish Stew 青花椒沸腾鱼
Sea bass, wood's ears, dried tofu skin, bean sprout, peppercorns, chili peppers, cilantro
Three Pepper Chicken 三椒煸鸡
Chicken, cayenne peppers, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn
Braised Beef in Red Soup 红汤肥牛
Braised beef, wood's ears, cabbage, glass noodles, dried tofu skin, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn
Short Ribs in Claypot 川味牛仔骨
Beef short ribs, spices
Mala Frog Legs 麻辣跳
Frog legs, dried tofu skin, peppercorn, chili peppers, cabbage, glass noodles
Fish Blossom 松鼠鱼
Tilapia fish, corn starch, pine nuts
Shredded Beef with Green Chili 小椒牛肉
Beef, cayenne peppers, bamboo shoots
Curiously Tasty Chicken 奇味鸡
Chicken leg meat, fermented tofu sauce, oyster sauce, winter melon
Spicy Cumin Lamb 香辣孜然羊
Lamb, cumin, chili peppers
Sea Bass with Rice Peppers 鲜椒酸汤鱼
Filleted Sea bass, rice peppers, Sichuan peppercorns, glass noodles, shredded tofu
Vegetables
Stir-fried Cabbage 手撕包菜
Cabbage, chili peppers
Smoked Bamboo Shoots 白油烟笋
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers
Sautéed Japanese Squash 姜葱南瓜
Japanese squash, ginger, scallion
Loofah with Dried Scallops 丝瓜扇贝
Loofah, dried scallop
Sautèed Shiitake Mushrooms 素海参
Shiitake mushrooms, cayenne peppers, oyster sauce
Sautéed String Beans 干煸四季豆
String beans, fermented mustard greens shoots
Eggplants and String Beans 四川双素
String beans, eggplants, oyster sauce
Poached Snow Pea Shoots 上汤豆苗
Snow pea shoots, dried shrimp, dried scallop, oyster mushrooms, sesame oil