Chinese

Cafe China 傾國傾城

review star

No reviews yet

59 W. 37th Street

New York, NY 10018

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面

Appetizers

Poached Okras 捞汁秋葵

Poached Okras 捞汁秋葵

$10.00

Okra, tabasco peppers, sesame oil, Sichuan peppercorn oil

Beef Tripe in Chili Sauce 鲜椒毛肚

Beef Tripe in Chili Sauce 鲜椒毛肚

$15.00

Beef tripe, tabasco peppers, sesame oil, bean sprout, Sichuan peppercorn oil

Pork in Garlic Dressing 蒜泥白肉

Pork in Garlic Dressing 蒜泥白肉

$13.00

Pork belly, cucumber, scallion

Mouth Watering Chicken 口水鸡

Mouth Watering Chicken 口水鸡

$14.00

Chicken leg meat, peanuts, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorn

Husband & Wife Special 夫妻肺⽚

Husband & Wife Special 夫妻肺⽚

$15.00

Beef tripe, cilantro, celery, chili powder, sesame oil

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 鸡丝凉⾯

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 鸡丝凉⾯

$12.00

Chicken leg meat, sesame paste, chili oil

Spicy Cucumbers 醋熏瓜条

Spicy Cucumbers 醋熏瓜条

$10.00

Cucumber, chili oil

Mung Bean Jelly 川北凉粉

Mung Bean Jelly 川北凉粉

$9.00

Mung bean noodles, fermented beans, bean paste, chili oil

Szechuan Pickled Vegetables 四川泡菜

Szechuan Pickled Vegetables 四川泡菜

$8.00

Mixed vegetables, chili oil

Five Spice Beef 五香牛肉

Five Spice Beef 五香牛肉

$13.00
Mala Cured Daikon 爽脆萝卜干

Mala Cured Daikon 爽脆萝卜干

$9.00

Cured daikon, chili oil, sesame oil, Sichuan peppercorn

House Smoked Tofu 香薰豆腐

House Smoked Tofu 香薰豆腐

$9.00

Smoked tofu, dried chili, Sichuan peppercorn, fermented bean paste, peanuts

Rice Wine Chicken 糟香鸡丁

Rice Wine Chicken 糟香鸡丁

$15.00

Chicken leg meat, fermented soybean, peanut, tabasco peppers, peppercorn oil

Mushrooms with Spinach 菠菜苹菇

Mushrooms with Spinach 菠菜苹菇

$14.00

Oyster mushrooms, spinach

Crispy Eel Wuxi Style 无锡脆鳝

Crispy Eel Wuxi Style 无锡脆鳝

$15.00

Asian eel, sesame

Sweet & Sour Baby Ribs 糖醋小排

Sweet & Sour Baby Ribs 糖醋小排

$12.00

Dim Sum

Hot and Sour Wonton Soup 酸汤馄饨

Hot and Sour Wonton Soup 酸汤馄饨

$10.00
Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺 (4)

Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺 (4)

$9.00

Shrimp, lard

Pork Pot Stickers 鲜肉锅贴 (4)

Pork Pot Stickers 鲜肉锅贴 (4)

$9.00

Pork, dried shrimp, chive, flour

Vegetable Pot Stickers 素菜贴 (4)

Vegetable Pot Stickers 素菜贴 (4)

$9.00

Mixed vegetables, shiitake mushroom, tofu skin

Dan Dan Noodles 担担面

Dan Dan Noodles 担担面

$9.00

Ground pork, snow pea shoots, mustard green shoots

Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)

Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)

$9.00

Pork, egg, chili oil, oyster sauce

Scallion Pancakes 葱油饼

Scallion Pancakes 葱油饼

$8.00
Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎馒头 (4)

Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎馒头 (4)

$10.00

Pork, sesame, scallion

Chive Pancakes 韭菜盒子 (2)

Chive Pancakes 韭菜盒子 (2)

$10.00

Chives, egg, dried shrimp

Shanghai Shumai 上海烧卖 (4)

Shanghai Shumai 上海烧卖 (4)

$9.00Out of stock

Traditional dumpling with sticky rice, minced ham and minced shiitake mushroom.

Entrée

Steamed Whole Fish with Asian Chili 鲜椒全鱼

Steamed Whole Fish with Asian Chili 鲜椒全鱼

$36.00

Sea bass, cayenne peppers, tabasco peppers, green peppercorn

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$18.00

Chicken, peanuts, Sichuan peppercorn, chili peppers

Braised Pork Szechuan Style 豆花咸烧白

Braised Pork Szechuan Style 豆花咸烧白

$18.00

Pork belly, mustard greens shoots, pickled chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn, tofu

Double Cooked Pork 回锅肉

Double Cooked Pork 回锅肉

$20.00

Pork belly, leek, smoked tofu

Braised Pork Trotters 藤椒猪手

Braised Pork Trotters 藤椒猪手

$24.00

Pork trotters, cayenne peppers, chili oil

Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$16.00

Tofu, leek, chili sauce

Spicy Fish Fillets 香辣鱼片

Spicy Fish Fillets 香辣鱼片

$22.00

Fillets of sole, flour, egg, chili peppers, peppercorn, cilantro, lemon on the side

Tea Smoked Duck 樟茶鸭

Tea Smoked Duck 樟茶鸭

$19.00

Duck, spices, buns

Chungking Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡

Chungking Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡

$20.00

Chicken, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn, sesame oil, chili oil

Spicy Soft Shell Crabs 香辣软壳蟹

Spicy Soft Shell Crabs 香辣软壳蟹

$38.00

Soft shell crab, dried chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn

Kung Fu Shrimp 飞鸿大虾

Kung Fu Shrimp 飞鸿大虾

$28.00

Shell-on prawns, chili peppers, peanuts, sesame, Sichuan peppercorn

Sizzling Fish Stew 青花椒沸腾鱼

Sizzling Fish Stew 青花椒沸腾鱼

$38.00

Sea bass, wood's ears, dried tofu skin, bean sprout, peppercorns, chili peppers, cilantro

Three Pepper Chicken 三椒煸鸡

Three Pepper Chicken 三椒煸鸡

$20.00

Chicken, cayenne peppers, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn

Braised Beef in Red Soup 红汤肥牛

Braised Beef in Red Soup 红汤肥牛

$32.00

Braised beef, wood's ears, cabbage, glass noodles, dried tofu skin, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn

Short Ribs in Claypot 川味牛仔骨

Short Ribs in Claypot 川味牛仔骨

$36.00

Beef short ribs, spices

Mala Frog Legs 麻辣跳

Mala Frog Legs 麻辣跳

$37.00

Frog legs, dried tofu skin, peppercorn, chili peppers, cabbage, glass noodles

Fish Blossom 松鼠鱼

Fish Blossom 松鼠鱼

$30.00

Tilapia fish, corn starch, pine nuts

Shredded Beef with Green Chili 小椒牛肉

Shredded Beef with Green Chili 小椒牛肉

$22.00

Beef, cayenne peppers, bamboo shoots

Curiously Tasty Chicken 奇味鸡

Curiously Tasty Chicken 奇味鸡

$22.00

Chicken leg meat, fermented tofu sauce, oyster sauce, winter melon

Spicy Cumin Lamb 香辣孜然羊

Spicy Cumin Lamb 香辣孜然羊

$25.00

Lamb, cumin, chili peppers

Sea Bass with Rice Peppers 鲜椒酸汤鱼

Sea Bass with Rice Peppers 鲜椒酸汤鱼

$42.00

Filleted Sea bass, rice peppers, Sichuan peppercorns, glass noodles, shredded tofu

Vegetables

Stir-fried Cabbage 手撕包菜

Stir-fried Cabbage 手撕包菜

$16.00

Cabbage, chili peppers

Smoked Bamboo Shoots 白油烟笋

Smoked Bamboo Shoots 白油烟笋

$18.00

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers

Sautéed Japanese Squash 姜葱南瓜

Sautéed Japanese Squash 姜葱南瓜

$16.00

Japanese squash, ginger, scallion

Loofah with Dried Scallops 丝瓜扇贝

Loofah with Dried Scallops 丝瓜扇贝

$22.00

Loofah, dried scallop

Sautèed Shiitake Mushrooms 素海参

Sautèed Shiitake Mushrooms 素海参

$26.00

Shiitake mushrooms, cayenne peppers, oyster sauce

Sautéed String Beans 干煸四季豆

Sautéed String Beans 干煸四季豆

$16.00

String beans, fermented mustard greens shoots

Eggplants and String Beans 四川双素

Eggplants and String Beans 四川双素

$18.00

String beans, eggplants, oyster sauce

Poached Snow Pea Shoots 上汤豆苗

Poached Snow Pea Shoots 上汤豆苗

$20.00

Snow pea shoots, dried shrimp, dried scallop, oyster mushrooms, sesame oil

Eggplants in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

Eggplants in Gar