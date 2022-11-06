Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Circa

464 Edgewood Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Circa Wings

Starters

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Chicken Caesar wrap

$14.00

Circa Wings

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Fried Fish Tacos

$14.00

Impossible Nachos

$15.00

Jerk Chicken Eggrolls

$16.00

Lump Crab Cake

$17.00

Mozzarella sticks

$10.00

Spinach Dip (lg)

$14.00

Spinach Dip (sm)

$11.00Out of stock

Ultimate Nachos

$10.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Entrees

10oz Ribeye

$25.00

Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

Blackened Chicken

$15.00

Braised Oxtails

$30.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & fries

$15.00

Circa lamb chops

$17.00

Circa Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Greek Wrap Entree

$18.00Out of stock

House Salad

$9.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Jambalaya VEGAN

$11.00Out of stock

Salmon & grits

$27.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Veggie Meatloaf

$14.00

Whiting Fish

$13.00

Whole Wings

$12.00

Quarter Pound Circa Burger

Sides

Broccolini

$6.00

Cheese grits

$6.00

Circa Corn

$6.00

extra sauce

$0.50

Fried Cabbage

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Lobster Mac

$16.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pinto Beans

$6.00

Platter of Fries

$17.00

Red Skinned Mash

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Plantain

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Tater tots

$6.00

Turkey bacon

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Vegan Greens

$6.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

fries

$6.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

Out of stock

Ice Cream

Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

Out of stock

NEW BRUNCH

CHICKEN SAUSAGE & GRITS

$14.00

SHRIMP OR SALMON & GRITS

$20.00

OXTAILS & GRITS

$28.00

SHRIMP & WAFFLES

$14.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$12.00

STEAK & SHRIMP PHILLY SANDWICH

$14.00

SALMON BLT SANDWICH

$20.00

B.L.T SANDWICH

$11.00

LAMB & KALE

$20.00

STEAK & EGGS

$22.00

BRINED WHOLE WINGS

$16.00

GOLDEN FRIED CATFISH

$16.00

SALMON HASH

$22.00

CIRCA BENEDICT

$15.00

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

2 EGGS BREAKFAST

$12.00

NEW BRUNCH SIDES

GRITS

$3.00

EGGS(2)

$3.00

HOME FRIES

$3.00

BISCUITS(2)

$3.00

PORK

$3.00

TURKEY

$3.00

BEEF SAUSAGE

$3.00

CAJUN CREAM SAUCE

$3.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$4.00

TOAST(2)

$2.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

KALE W/SMOKED TURKEY

$5.00

Section Bottles

Tier 1 Bottles

$151.63

Tier 2 Bottles

$204.70

Tier 3 Bottles

$280.51

Tier 4 Bottles

$341.16

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Water Glass

Redbull

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Gingerale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
When you want authentic southern food, come to Cafe Circa, in Atlanta, Georgia. We serve everything, from chicken and waffles to salmon with a shrimp Creole sauce.

Website

Location

464 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

