Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Cafe Colline Arlington, VA

165 Reviews

4536 Lee Hwy

Arlington, VA 22207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cafe Burger
Salad Maison
Steak Frites

Hors d'Oeuvres

chicken liver mousse, port gelee, toast

Onion Soup Gratinée

$14.00

gruyère crouton

Salad Maison

$10.00

bibb & gem lettuces, fines herbs, shaved radish, bistro vinaigrette

Pâté Maison

$14.00

pistachio, prune, grain mustard, cornichon, toast

La Cachat

$13.00

chevre, honey, lavender, sweet and sour figs

Betteraves

$15.00

red wine pickled beets, walnuts, lentils du puy, goat cheese

Entrées

tomato braised alaskan halibut, eggplant caviar, marinated summer squash, coriander, crispy garlic

Loup de Mer

$28.00

sea bass, french beans, fennel soubise, almond-caper beurre noisette

Roast Chicken

$27.00

herb roasted amish chicken, potato dauphinoise, spinach, tarragon jus

Bucatini Provençal

$21.00

pistachio pistou, roasted tomato, basil, pecorino

Steak Frites

$39.00

allen brothers new york strip Steak, frites, sauce bernaise

Cafe Burger

$18.00

two patties, club sauce, lettuce, american cheese, herby pickles, frites

Croque Madame

$17.00

grilled ham & cheese sandwich, mornay sauce, fried egg, frites

Confit de Canard

$30.00

crispy duck leg, braised chard, wild rice, carrot puree, sauce a l'orange

Potato Crusted Salmon

$32.00

hen of the woods mushroom, lemon beurre blanc

Accompaniments

Pommes Frites

$6.00

Desserts

seasonal flavors

Riz au Lait

$8.00

vanilla rice pudding, sea salt caramel

Pots de Crème

$10.00

chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

lemon olive oil cake, creme fraiche, honey, lavender

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are closed Sunday evenings and all day Monda

Website

Location

4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Colline image
Cafe Colline image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rebel Taco - U St
orange starNo Reviews
1214 U Street district of columbua, DC 22201
View restaurantnext
Lost Dog Cafe - North Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
5876 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22205
View restaurantnext
Pamplona
orange star4.3 • 2,046
3100 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Renegade
orange star4.6 • 1,207
3100 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Northside Social Arlington
orange star4.0 • 115
3211 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston