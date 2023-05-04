Main picView gallery

Cafe Colonial 3520 Stockton Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

3520 Stockton Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizer

Mixed Greed Salad

$4.00

Spring Mix Greens, Carrots and Tomatoes Choice of: Italian, Ranch, Thousand Islands or Blue Cheese Dressing

Chips and Pico

$4.00

Add guacamole for $2

Nachos

$7.00

Chips, Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream Add Chicken or Ground Beef for $3 Add Vegan Crumble for $5

Quesadilla

$7.00

Add Chicken or Ground Beef for $3 Add Vegan Crumble for $5

Fries

$4.00

Add Cheese $2 Add Bacon, Facon or Vegan Cheese for $3

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Vegan Loaded Fries

$11.00

Loaded with cheese, garlic, bacon and ranch dressing.

Chicken Strips Meal

$11.00

Wings and Baby Carrots

$13.00Out of stock

Comes with Ranch or Blue Cheese and your choice of sauce Buffalo, BBQ, Mango, Habanero, Teriyaki or Garlic Parmesan

Vegan Nachos

$8.00

Vegan Chicken Strips Meal

$11.00

Vegan Quesadilla

$8.00

Vegan Wings

$11.00

Loaded Fries

Sandwiches

Burger

$9.00

All beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and 1000 island dressing Add cheddar, swiss or pepper jack for $2 Add bacon or avocado for $3

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$11.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion and 1000 island dressing. Add cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese for $2 Add bacon or avocado for $3

Vegan Beyond Burger

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion and vegan mayo add vegan cheese for $2 Add facon or avocado for $3

BLT

$11.00

Add cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese for $2 Add avocado for $3

Triple Grilled Cheese

$11.00

With cheddar, swiss and pepper jack cheese. Add bacon, facon or avocado for $3

Vegan FLT

$13.00

With facon, lettuce, tomato and vegan mayo.

Vegan Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

With lettuce, tomato, onion and vegan mayo. Add avocado for $3

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$11.00

With vegan cheese Add avocado for $3

Beyond Burger non vegan

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion and 1000 island dressing add Cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese for $2 add bacon, facon or avocado for $3

Tacos

3 Crunchy Tacos

$8.00

3 crunchy corn shell tacos with lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef.

3 Soft Tacos

$8.00

3 soft corn shell tacos with lettuce, onion and pico de gallo with your choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef.

3 Veggie Tacos

$11.00

3 crunchy corn shell tacos with lettuce, onion, pico de gallo and vegan crumble.

3 Vegan Tacos

$11.00

3 soft corn shell tacos with lettuce, onion pico de gallo and Vegan Crumble.

Indian Traditional w/ meat

$10.00

Soft corn shell tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato, pinto beans and ground beef.

Indian Taco Veggie

$10.00

Soft corn shell tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and pinto beans.

Indian Taco Vegan

$10.00

Soft corn shell tacos with lettuce, vegan cheese, tomato and pinto beans.

Frybread - Plain no toppings

$5.00

Dessert

Sweet Fry Bread

$6.00

Fry Straw Short

$10.00Out of stock

3 Chocolate Chip

$6.00Out of stock

V- Choc Chip

$6.00Out of stock

V- Sweet Fry

$6.00

Merchandise

T Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Pull Over Hoodie

$35.00

Baseball Hat

$15.00

Beanie

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3520 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95820

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Luigi's Pizza Parlor
orange star4.2 • 2,392
3800 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext
Sac City Brews
orange starNo Reviews
3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820 Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext
Oak Park Brewing Co.
orange star4.1 • 803
3514 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Sacramento/Oak Park
orange star4.5 • 1,205
3413 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Track 7 The Other Side - East Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 614
5090 Folsom Blvd Sacremento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
orange star4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston