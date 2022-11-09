Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caffe Connections

292 Reviews

$

4196 Mariner Blvd

Spring Hill, FL 34609

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
LATTE
BREAKFAST COMBO

EGGS & MORE

ONLINE BREAKFAST SPECIAL

ONLINE BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$6.75

ONLINE ORDERING SPECIAL!! BREAKFAST SANDWICH AND SMALL COFFEE

2 EGG PLATTER

$6.99

2 large eggs, potatoes, choice of meat and bread

BREAKFAST COMBO

BREAKFAST COMBO

$8.99

2 large eggs, choice of waffle, french toast or pancakes, topped with maple butter, choice of meat. Served with syrup

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$9.49+

Scrambled eggs mixed with choice of toppings in a flour tortilla. Served with potatoes and red pepper hollandaise on the side.

OMELETTE

OMELETTE

$9.49+

3 large eggs, choice of toppings. Served with potatoes and choice of bread

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.49

Choose your egg style, choice of cheese, meat and bread.

BRKFST SAND NO MEAT

$5.00

Choose your egg style, choice of cheese, and bread.

CUSTOM BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

CUSTOM BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$9.49

Scrambled eggs mixed with cheese and choice of toppings in a flour tortilla. Served with potatoes and red pepper hollandaise on the side.

CUSTOM OMELETTE

CUSTOM OMELETTE

$9.49

3 large eggs, cheese, choice of toppings. Served with potatoes and choice of bread

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.49

scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, cheese home fries and red pepper hollandaise in a flour tortilla and seared.

COUNTRY BURRITO

$6.75

Sausage and black pepper gravy, eggs, cheese and home fries, all in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

GRIDDLE

WAFFLES

WAFFLES

$6.49

Belgian waffle cooked to order, served with maple butter and syrup.

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$6.49

3 large buttermilk pancakes served with maple butter and syrup.

FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$6.49

Thick brioche bread, vanilla bean egg batter, served with maple butter and syrup

Biscuit And SAUSAGE Gravy

Biscuit And SAUSAGE Gravy

$9.49

House made buttermilk biscuit, black pepper sausage gravy, served over home fries.

Biscuit And Gravy

Biscuit And Gravy

$7.49

House made buttermilk biscuit, black pepper gravy, served over home fries.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$8.49

Our brioche french toast with sweet cream cheese filling, topped with s'mores or our seasonal fruit.

1 Each Pancake

$2.50
2 Each Pancakes

2 Each Pancakes

$4.75

1\2 Waffle

$3.50

CHICKEN

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$11.49
CHICKEN & PANCAKES

CHICKEN & PANCAKES

$11.49
CHICKEN & FRENCH TOAST

CHICKEN & FRENCH TOAST

$11.49
CHICKEN & BISCUIT

CHICKEN & BISCUIT

$8.49
CHICKEN BENNY

CHICKEN BENNY

$11.99

Our toasted homemade biscuit with crispy chicken, home fries, gravy, & eggs any way you like!

SANDWICHES, WRAPS & MORE

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.99

Choice of toasted bread, fresh avocado, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic drizzle

BLT

$10.49

Choice of toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and choice of spread

CC CLUB

$10.99

3 pieces of toasted bread, roasted turkey, black forest ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and choice of spread

CC SALAD

CC SALAD

$10.99

Greens, roasted peppers, mushrooms and onions, fresh tomatoes, hardboiled egg, choice of dressing

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$10.99

Greens, roasted turkey, black forest ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, hardboiled egg, croutons, choice of dressing.

CHICKEN & AVOCADO

CHICKEN & AVOCADO

$10.49

Chicken breast, avocado, house made red pepper mayo, on choice of toasted bread

CHICKEN & PROVOLONE

$10.49

Chicken breast, avocado, house made red pepper mayo, on choice of toasted bread

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$9.49

Chicken breast, parmesan Caesar dressing, croutons, romaine in a flour tortilla

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Choice of bread and cheeses, grilled to perfection

TUNA MELT

$10.49

Our homemade albacore tuna salad with dried cranberries, swiss cheese, tomato served on choice of grilled bread.

TURKEY WRAP

$10.49

Roasted turkey breasts, choice of spread, lettuce, tomato, cheese in a flour tortilla

TURKEY AVOCADO

TURKEY AVOCADO

$10.49

Roasted turkey breast, spicy mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato on your choice of bread.

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.49

Greens, roasted peppers, onions, and mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, avocado cream in a flour tortilla

Chicken BLT Wrap

$10.49

Chicken breast, avocado, house made red pepper mayo, on choice of toasted bread

SIDES & ADD-ONS

ADD AVOCADO

$1.50
ADD BERRY TOPPING

ADD BERRY TOPPING

$1.50

ADD CHOCOLATE CHIPS

$1.50

ADD EGG

$1.50

ADD WHIPPED CREAM

$1.50
BAG OF BAGELS

BAG OF BAGELS

$6.95

1/2 A Dozen Bagels Choice of Plain, Everything, Poppy, Asiago, Wheat, Cinnamon Raisin, or Sesame.

BOWL FRESH FRUIT

$6.50
CUP FRESH FRUIT

CUP FRESH FRUIT

$2.99

SIDE BACON

$3.25

SIDE BAGEL

$1.75

SIDE BISCUIT

$2.00
SIDE POTATOES

SIDE POTATOES

$2.99

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.25

SIDE TOAST

$1.50

KIDS

KID BREAKFAST COMBO

$6.50

Egg, choice of pancake, waffle or French toast, bacon. Served with fruit garnish.

KIDS GRIDDLE

$5.25

Pancakes, waffle or French Toast. Served with fruit garnish.

KIDS WRAP

$5.25

Ham or turkey and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips.

KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$5.25

Grilled cheese melted to perfection, served with chips.

TARTS

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON TART

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON TART

$7.50

Homemade brown sugar cinnamon filling

MIXED BERRY TART

MIXED BERRY TART

$7.50

Homemade berry filling with strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries

SEASONAL TART

SEASONAL TART

$8.50

Check out our seasonal offerings.

PASTRIES & SWEETS

CROISSANTS

CROISSANTS

$2.99
CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.99
CRUMB CAKE

CRUMB CAKE

$2.99
COOKIES

COOKIES

$1.99
SIDE BISCUIT

SIDE BISCUIT

$2.00
Cookie Bomb

Cookie Bomb

$2.99

COFFEE BAR

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.25+
LATTE

LATTE

$3.50+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00+
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.00+

CAFE CON LECHE

$3.00+

COLD BREW

$3.00+
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$2.50
EXTRA ESPRESSO SHOT

EXTRA ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.50
FRAPPE

FRAPPE

$4.50+

Espresso, milk, frappe mix, choice of flavoring blended together and topped with our homemade whipped cream! Frappe mix contains dairy.

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.25

MACCHIATO

$3.00
MOCHA

MOCHA

$4.00+

CHOC MILK

$2.75+
CHAI TEA

CHAI TEA

$3.75+
Creme Brule Latte

Creme Brule Latte

$4.50
White Chocolate Marshmallow

White Chocolate Marshmallow

$4.50
Unicorn Latte

Unicorn Latte

$4.50
Fortune Cookie Latte

Fortune Cookie Latte

$4.25

SMOOTHIES

Choose from Strawberry, Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana, Mango or Pina Colada

16 OZ SMOOTHIE

$4.50

Choose from Strawberry, Mixed Berry, Mango, Pina Colada or Strawberry Banana

20 OZ SMOOTHIE

$5.00

Choose from Strawberry, Mixed Berry, Mango, Pina Colada or Strawberry Banana

COLD BEVS

APPLE JUICE

$2.50+
Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$4.50+
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50
CAN COKE

CAN COKE

$1.50
CAN COKE ZERO

CAN COKE ZERO

$1.50
CAN DIET COKE

CAN DIET COKE

$1.50
CAN GINGER ALE

CAN GINGER ALE

$1.50
CAN SPRITE

CAN SPRITE

$1.50
FRAPPE

FRAPPE

$4.50+

Espresso, milk, frappe mix, choice of flavoring blended together and topped with our homemade whipped cream! Frappe mix contains dairy.

ICE TEA

$2.50+

ICE TEA- SWEET

$2.50+

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75+

RETAIL ITEMS

20OZ TUMBLER

20OZ TUMBLER

$20.00
GIFT CARD

GIFT CARD

$5.00+
CERAMIC MUG

CERAMIC MUG

$14.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food, Coffee, Sweets, Beverages and much more!!!

Website

Location

4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Directions

