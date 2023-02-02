Café Coquí
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are an authentic Puerto Rican bakery and custom cake shop that specialize in pastries and quality coffee. Catering is available.
3819 Avalon Park East Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828
