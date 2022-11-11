Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Cafe Cour

12 Reviews

$$

520 Royal St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Baked Goods

Choc Kahlua Pecan Cake

$6.00

Choco Avo Cake

$4.00

Walnut Cake GF

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Sugar Pie

$4.95

Carribbean Banana Cake

$3.85

Basque Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Cake Slice

$4.00

Chocolate Torte GF

$7.00

CCC Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Choco Chip Cookie

$3.00

Pie

$7.00

Galette

$8.00

Caramel Choc Tart

$3.50

Mousse

$7.00

Cookie Bag

$10.00

Choc Almond Cookie

$2.00

Savory & Sweet Pies

Pork Empanada

$8.00

Vegan Empanada

$7.00

Chicken Empanada

$8.00

Seafood Empanada

$9.00

Veggie Pattie

$5.00

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Habana Salad

$13.00

Muffulettu Giardino Salad

$14.00

Soup du Jour Cup - Vegan

$6.00

Soup du Jour Bowl-Vegan

$9.00

Soup du Jour - Cup - MEAT

$6.00

Soup du Jour - Bowl - MEAT

$9.00

Gumbo Cup - Seafood

$7.00

Gumbo Bowl - Seafood

$10.00

Small & Medium Plates

Tortilla Hispaniola

$9.00

The classic Spanish egg frittata transfused with new world flavors, served with heirloom tomato salad.

Maria's Tamale

$6.00

Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$4.00

Au Lait

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Dark Roast_small

$2.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$3.00

Perrier

$2.00

Dark Roast_Large

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

La Croix

$3.00

Milk_small

$2.00

Milk_ Large

$3.00

Coconut

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

H2o

Boxed Water

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Mountain Valley

$3.00

San Pel

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Lemonade

Lemonade_Large

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00+

Lemonade Small

$4.00+

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer_Small

$3.00

Arnold Palmer_Large

$4.00

Seasonal Lemonade

Coconut

$3.00+

La Croix

Pineapple Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock

Cherry Lime

$2.50

Coconut

$2.50

Lime

$2.50

Passionfruit

$2.00Out of stock

Mash

Pineapple Coconut

$3.00

Grapefruit Citrus

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Pom-Blue

$3.00

Lemon Ginger

$3.00

Yerba Matte

Yerba Mate_ Enlightenmint

$3.50

Yerba Mate_Lemon Elation

$3.50Out of stock

Yerba Mate_Bluephoria

$3.50Out of stock

Yerba Mate_Sparkling Grapefruit Ginger

$3.00Out of stock

Yerba Mate_Orange Exuberance

$3.00

Yerba Matte

$3.00

Yerba Matte_Sparkling Cranberry Pomegranate

$3.00

BYO Biscuit

BYOB_Turkey

$6.00

BYOB_Ham

$6.00

BYOB_Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

BYOB_Cheese

$6.00

BYOB_Salmon

$6.00Out of stock

BYO Deli Sandwich

BYOS_Turkey

$11.00

BYOS_Ham

$11.00

BYOS_Chicken

$11.00

BYOS_Cheese

$11.00

BYOS_Vegan

$11.00

BYOS_Salmon

$11.00

BYOS_Tuna

$11.00

Bbq Pork

B.B.Q.pork

$10.95

Children's Sandwich w/Chips

Turkey and Cheese

$5.00

Ham and Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Muffulettu

Muff_Pescatarian

$13.00

Muff_Veggie

$13.00

Muff_Vegan

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Egg, Cheese & Ham

$8.00

Egg, Cheese & Sausage

$8.00

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich Plate

$8.00

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich A LA Carte

$6.00

Mushroom and Swiss "Denver" Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Mushroom and Swiss "Denver" Parmesan Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$6.45

Mushroom and Swiss "Denver" Open Faced

$7.45

Vegan Italian Sausage and Peppers Sandwich Plate

Vegan Italian Sausage and Peppers Sandwich Plate

$10.00

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Ham, Swiss, Mushroom Melt

Ham, Swiss, Mushroom Melt

$11.95

Turkey, Provolone, and Pear Melt

Turkey, Pear, and Provolone Melt

$11.95

Genovese Pizza

Denver Monte Cristo Plate

$10.95

Turkey and Swiss Melt

Turkey and Swiss Melt

$13.25

Daily Melts

Ham, Swiss, Mushroom Melt

$13.25

Genovese

$9.00

Tuna Melt

$13.25

Turkey, Provolone, and Mango Roasted Bell Peppers

$13.25

Staff Breakfast

Staff Breakfast 5$

$5.00

Staff Breakfast 6$

$6.00

Staff Breakfast 7$

$7.00

Staff Breakfast 8$

$8.00

Dark Roast

Dark Roast_Small

$3.00

Dark Roast_Large

$4.00

Medium Roast

Med Roast_Small

$3.00

Med Roast_Large

$4.00

Decaf

Decaf_Small

$3.00

Decaf_Large

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea/Cider

Hot Tea_Small

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.00+

Ice Tea

Ice Tea_Small

$2.50

Ice Tea_Large

$3.50

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee_Small

$3.00

Iced Coffee_Large

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Small

$2.50

Large

$3.50

Add-On

Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Tuna

$5.00

Add Salmon

$5.00

Water Cup

$1.50

Avo Salsa SMALL

$2.50

Avo Salsa LARGE

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Chutney

$7.00

Avacado Spread

$0.75

Add Meat Slice

$1.00

Add Cheese Slice

$0.75

Add Tomato

$0.75

Add Onion

$0.75

Add Cucumber

$0.75

Add Egg

$1.00

Side Potatoes

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Grab and Go

Caramel Corn

$3.00

Large chips

$3.00

Grab N Go Fruit

$1.00

15 oz. Espresso Beans

$15.00

Sides

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Biscuits and butter

$3.00

Side Rémoulade Celery Salad

$3.00

Side Vegan Mushroom Gravy

$1.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
We are happy to have reopened our doors At The Historic New Orleans Collection as part of our city's Phase II pandemic guidelines. We've paired down our menu while not compromising our commitment to locally sourced fresh food, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options. Limited seating due to capacity restrictions... Please call ahead to reserve a table (maximum of 4) (504)365-8905

520 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

