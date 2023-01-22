Cafe Creme 750 Northeast 125th Street

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizer

Soup of the Day

$8.50

Homemade Duck Foie Gras

$18.00

Crab Cake

$14.00

European Cheese Platter

$18.00

Assortment of fine cheeses

Charcuterie Platter

$18.00

Assortment of Homemade pâté & cured meats

Tuna Tartare Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Meat

Curry Chicken with Jasmine Rice

Curry Chicken with Jasmine Rice

$18.00

Apple, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Pepper, Onion

"Le Cheeseburger"

$17.00

Angus burger with brie cheese and tomato

Chicken a la Plancha with Mixed Greens

$17.00

Lamb Chops with Provençale Herbs

$32.00

Served with Sautéed Potatoes & Tomato Provençale

Steak Tartare (Uncooked) with French Fries

$24.00

Steak Frites with Shallots

$27.00

Black Angus Steak Served with Homemade French Fries

Filet Mignon Au Poivre

$35.00

Tenderloin Steak with Peppercorn Sauce & Homemade Mashed Potatoes

Bouef Bourguignon

$26.00

Beef stew served with sauteed potatoes

Seafood

Curry Shrimp in Coconut Milk

$20.00

Served with Jasmine rice

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Served with Jasmine Rice & Tomato Provençale

Snapper Meuniere Lemon Butter Sauce

$26.00

Served with Jasmine Rice & Ratatouille

Tuna

$28.00

Pan seared seasame tuna served with jasmine rice and tomato “a la Provençale”

Pastas

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$15.00

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Spaghetti Meatball

$15.00

Quiches

Quiche Lorraine - Ham & Cheese

$16.00

Goat Cheese & Mushroom Quiche

$16.00

Spinach Quiche

$16.00

Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Caprese

$13.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Celery, Kalamata Olives

Sides

Ratatouille

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Sautéed Potatoes

$8.00

Brussels sprouts

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Appetizer

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.95

Homemade Duck Foie Gras

$18.00

Crab Cake

$14.00

Caprese

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

European Cheese Platter

$18.00

Assortment of fine cheeses

Bagels

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese & Scottish Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Croissant Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.50

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$8.50

Tuna Salad Croissant

$8.50

with Lettuce & Tomatoes

Bacon & Swiss Croissant

$8.50

Scottish Smoked Salmon Croissant

$13.00

with Brie, Tomatoes, Lettuce

Eggs

Two Eggs Any Style

$12.00

add 1.50 for White Eggs

Parisian Eggs

$14.00

With Garlic Tomato Confit - Sunny Side Up Only

Ham and Gruyere Omelet

$14.00

Spinach & Mushroom Omelet

$14.00

Portobello Mushroom & Goat Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Egg Croissant Scrambled

$13.50

Eggs with Melted Gruyere Cheese

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

2 poached eggs over English muffins & Canadian baconin a Hollandaise Sauce

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

$19.00

2 poached eggs over English muffins in a Hollandaise Sauce

Croissant Eggs Benedict Florentine

$18.00

with Sauteed Spinach & Hollandaise Sauce

Extras

French Toast

$14.00

Croissant

$2.66

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$3.80

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$3.95

Greek Yogurt Granola & Berries

$14.00

Fresh Fruit Salad

$8.00

Nutella French Toast

$18.00

Fruit Platter

$14.00

Yogurt & Granola (small)

$8.50

Fish

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Served with Jasmine Rice & Tomato Provençale

Tuna

$28.00

Pan seared seasame tuna served with jasmine rice and tomato “a la Provençale”

Meat

Le Cheeseburger

$16.95

Beef Burger with Brie Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caramelized Onions - Served with French Fries

Steak Frites

$32.00

Black Angus Beef Served with French Fries in a Shallots, Parsley white Wine Sauce

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Tenderloin Steak with Peppercorn Sauce, Served with French Fries

Curry Chicken with Jasmine Rice

Curry Chicken with Jasmine Rice

$20.00

Apple, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Pepper, Onion

Lamb Chops with Provençale Herbs

$32.00

Served with Sautéed Potatoes & Tomato Provençale

Paninis

Chicken Panini

$14.50

GrilledChickenPortobello,Pesto, Tomatoes & Mayo

Caprese Panini

$13.50

Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Pesto

G.O.A.T. Panini

$14.95

Goat Cheese, Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Mayo & Pesto

Pasta

Meat Balls Spaghetti

$18.95

with Homemade Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Quiches

Quiche Lorraine - Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Goat Cheese & Mushroom Quiche

$15.00

Spinach Quiche

$15.00

Salads

Nicoise Salad - Small

$10.50

Green Beans, Tomato, Olives, Hard-boiled Egg, Green Pepper, Potato & Tuna

Nicoise Salad - Large

$16.00

Green Beans, Tomato, Olives, Hard-boiled Egg, Green Pepper, Potato & Tuna

Greek Salad - Small

$10.50

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Celery & Kalamata Olives

Greek Salad - Large

$16.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Celery & Kalamata Olives

Chicken Caesar Salad - Small

$10.50

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad - Large

$16.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Miami Salad - Small

$10.50

Romaine, Shrimp, Mango, Pineapple, Dry Cramberry

Miami Salad - Large

$16.00

Romaine, Shrimp, Mango, Pineapple, Dry Cramberry

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo on White Bread

The Turk

$13.50

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Romaine, Mayo, Tomatoes

Tuna Mia

$13.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Onions

Jambon Fromage

$13.50

Swiss Cheese, Ham & Butter

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$16.50

Onions, Capers, Cream Cheese, Romaine & Tomatoes

Cafe de Paris

$13.50

Brie, Smoked Salmon, Ham, Mustard, Pressed Baguette

Club Sandwich

$13.50

White Bread Pressed Turkey, Ham, Mayo, Lettuce

Sides

Bacon (4 Slices)

$3.50

Smoked Salmon

$8.50

French Fries (side)

$8.00

Vegetables

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Baby Spinach

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Sautéed Potatoes

$8.00

Champagne by the Bottle

Champagne Louis Roederer

$85.00

Brut Collection 242, France

Veuve Clicquot

$90.00

France

Red Wine by the Bottle

House Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$38.00

House Merlot - Bottle

$38.00

Côtes du Rhône France - Bottle

$38.00

Sangiovese, Rosso di Montepulciano

$48.00

Fattoria del Cerro, Tuscany, Italy

Primitivo

$42.00

Leone de Castris, Puglia, Italy

Tempranillo

$42.00

Sangre de Toro, La Mancha, Spain

Super Tuscan Supremus

$58.00

Tuscany, Italy

Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$85.00

Delas Chat du Pape Hautepierre, France

Red Wine by the Glass

House Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$9.50

House Merlot - Glass

$9.50

Côtes du Rhône France - Glass

$9.50

Rose by the Bottle

Albrecht Cremant Brut Rose

$48.00

Alsace, France

The Pale Provance

$45.00

By Sacha Lechine, France

Cotes De Provence 83 - Bottle

$40.00

St. Tropez, France

Rose by the Glass

Cotes De Provence 83 - Glass

$10.00

St. Tropez, France

Sparkling by the Bottle

Prosecco - Bottle

$42.00

Cin Cin, Veneto, Italy

Charles Laffite - Bottle

$40.00

France

Sparkling by the Glass

Prosecco - Glass

$11.00

Cin Cin, Veneto, Italy

Charles Laffite - Glass

$11.00

France

White Wine by the Bottle

House Chardonnay - Bottle

$38.00

House Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$38.00

Jean Balmont, Chardonnay - Bottle

$38.00

Vermentino

$45.00

Santadi, Sardegna, Italy

Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Saget la Petire Perriere, France

Greco Di Tufo

$52.00

Terradora, Campagna, Italy

Sauvignon Blanc, Pouilly Fume

$78.00

Ladoucette, Loire Valley, France

Chablis La Chanfleure

$63.00

Chablis, France

White Wine by the Glass

House Chardonnay - Glass

$9.50

House Pinot Grigio - Glass

$9.50

Jean Balmont, Chardonnay - Glass

$9.50

Bread

Rustic Baguette

$3.60

Toasted Baguette

$3.80

Cakes $ 4.95

Eclair Coffee

$4.95

Eclair Vanilla

$4.95

Eclair Choco

$4.95

$4.95.....

Cakes $ 5.95

Almond Cake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse

$5.95

Baba au Rum

$5.95

Strawberry Napoleon

$5.95

Pear Bourdaloue

$5.95

Cream Puff

$5.95

Strawberry Pannacotta

$5.95

Trapezienne

$5.95

Blueberry Tart

$5.95

Strawberry Tart

$5.95

Raspberry Tart

$5.95

Plain Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Royal

$5.95

Mille Feuilles

$5.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Creme Brule

$5.95

Merveilleux

$5.95

Creme Brule Lavander

$5.95

Raspberry Vegan Cheese cake

$5.95

Galette Du Roîs

$5.95

Opera

$5.95

$5.95 .....

$5.95

Parisian Flan

$5.95

Cakes $ 7.50

Caramel Apple Tart

$7.50

$7.50.....

$7.50

Souffle` (lava cake)

$7.50

Small Bites

Caramel Brownie

$2.00

Brownie

$1.50

Medicine Cookies

$1.00

Macaroons (each)

$2.20

Box Macaroons

$9.85

Choquettes

$0.50

Beignet Nutella

$2.50

Beignet

$1.50

Beignet Apricot

$2.50

Merengue

$2.50

Madeleine

$0.85

Cannelle

$2.50

Cannelle w chocolate

$3.00

$1....

$1.00

$1.5...

$1.50

$2.....

$2.00

$2.5....

$2.50

$3....

$3.00

$3.5

$3.50

Whole cakes

Entire Cake (8 pax)

$44.00

Bottled Beer

1664

$7.00

France

Corona

$6.00

Mexico

Peroni

$6.00

Italy

Heineken

$6.00

Netherlands

La fin du monde 9%

$8.00

Canada

Prestige

$6.00

Haiti

Heineken 0.0 alcohol free

Netherlands

Draft Beer

La Rubia

$7.00

Blond Ale

Jaialai IPA

$7.00

Bold Citrusy Pale Ale

Floridian

$7.00

Unfiltered German Style Wheat Beer

Yuengling

$7.00

America’s Oldest Beer Since 1829

Gin

Tanqueray

$12.00

Gordon

$12.00

Generous

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendrix

$14.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Bailey`s

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

Khalua

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Pernod

$12.00

Porto 10yr

$12.00

Porto 20yr

$14.00

Porto 30yr

$16.00

Saint German

$12.00

Ricard

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Grappa

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Turquoise

$13.00

Don Q Gran anejo

$18.00

Dos Madera

$14.00

Kraken

$12.00

Appleton

$12.00

Barbancourt

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigo Blanco

$14.00

Casamigo Reposado

$15.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Tito`s

$13.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Haku Sutory

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Whiskey

Aberfeldy 12yr

$12.00

Sexton

$13.00

Bastille

$14.00

Alfred Giraud

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$13.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Red

$13.00

Mc Celland

$13.00

Glen Garry

$12.00

Glen Garry 12yr

$14.00

Chivas

$12.00

Cutty Shark

$12.00

Jameson

$13.00

Clonakilty

$13.00

Jack daniels

$13.00

Jim Bean

$12.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz - Glass

$9.00

Prosecco, Aperol, Soda water

Aperol Spritz - Carafe

$28.00

Prosecco, Aperol, Soda water

Mimosa - Glass

$10.00

Prosecco, orange juice

Mimosa - Carafe

$32.00

Prosecco, orange juice

French 75

$9.00

Cognac, Champagne, Lemon Juice

Flamingo

$9.00

Gin, Apricot Brandy, Lime Juice & Grenadine

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Vodka, Cranberry, Peach Schnapps & Orange Juice

Cuban Side Car

$9.00

Rum, Cointreau & Lime Juice

Haitian Cooler

$9.00

Rum, Ginger Beer, Lemon Juice

Negroni Sbagliato

$12.00

Campari, sweet Vermouth, Prosecco

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Gin, Rum, Vodka, Tequila, Cointreau topped with Coke

Margherita

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sangria Glass

$10.00

Sangria Pitcher

$29.00

Natural Juices

Veggie Juice - Small

$5.95

Superdupont - Small

$5.95

Squeezed Orange Juice - Small

$5.95

Natural cold pressed Apple Juice - Small

$5.95

Veggie Juice - Large

$7.95

Superdupont - Large

$7.95

Squeezed Orange Juice - Large

$7.95

Natural cold pressed Apple Juice - Large

$7.95

Coffees

Espresso

$3.50

Cortadito

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

American Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.80

Glass of Milk

$2.95

Hot Tea

$4.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Coke

$4.00

Arizona Iced Tea - Green Tea

$3.95

Arizona Iced Tea - Kiwi Strawberry

$3.95

Arizona Iced Tea - Mango

$3.95

Arizona Iced Tea - Peach

$3.95

Acqua Panna 500ml

$4.50

Sparkling Water San Pellegrino

$4.50

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.50

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.50

Homemade Ice Tea

$2.50

HH Beer

Stella Artois

$4.50

Peroni Nastro Azzuro

$4.50

HH Bites

Pinsa Margherita

$9.50

HH Cocktails

Gin Basil Smash

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Haitian Cooler

$8.00

Rum, Ginger Beer, Lemon Juice

Vodka Soda & Cranberry

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

HH Wine

House Pinot Grigio - Glass

$6.00

Côtes du Rhône France - Glass

$6.00

The Pale Rose - Glass

$6.00

chocolat

Big Choco Animal

$6.00

Small choco animal

$3.00

Passion Fruit Marshmallow

$1.00

Choco passion fruit

$0.95

Choco-Caramel Mini

$3.00

Coffee-Chocolate

$2.50

Feuillettine Choco Mini

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

750 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

