Cafe Creme 750 Northeast 125th Street
750 Northeast 125th Street
North Miami, FL 33161
Appetizer
Meat
Curry Chicken with Jasmine Rice
Apple, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Pepper, Onion
"Le Cheeseburger"
Angus burger with brie cheese and tomato
Chicken a la Plancha with Mixed Greens
Lamb Chops with Provençale Herbs
Served with Sautéed Potatoes & Tomato Provençale
Steak Tartare (Uncooked) with French Fries
Steak Frites with Shallots
Black Angus Steak Served with Homemade French Fries
Filet Mignon Au Poivre
Tenderloin Steak with Peppercorn Sauce & Homemade Mashed Potatoes
Bouef Bourguignon
Beef stew served with sauteed potatoes
Seafood
Curry Shrimp in Coconut Milk
Served with Jasmine rice
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon
Served with Jasmine Rice & Tomato Provençale
Snapper Meuniere Lemon Butter Sauce
Served with Jasmine Rice & Ratatouille
Tuna
Pan seared seasame tuna served with jasmine rice and tomato “a la Provençale”
Pastas
Salad
Sides
Croissant Sandwiches
Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style
add 1.50 for White Eggs
Parisian Eggs
With Garlic Tomato Confit - Sunny Side Up Only
Ham and Gruyere Omelet
Spinach & Mushroom Omelet
Portobello Mushroom & Goat Cheese Omelet
Egg Croissant Scrambled
Eggs with Melted Gruyere Cheese
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs over English muffins & Canadian baconin a Hollandaise Sauce
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs over English muffins in a Hollandaise Sauce
Croissant Eggs Benedict Florentine
with Sauteed Spinach & Hollandaise Sauce
Extras
Fish
Le Cheeseburger
Beef Burger with Brie Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caramelized Onions - Served with French Fries
Steak Frites
Black Angus Beef Served with French Fries in a Shallots, Parsley white Wine Sauce
Filet Mignon
Tenderloin Steak with Peppercorn Sauce, Served with French Fries
Paninis
Pasta
Salads
Nicoise Salad - Small
Green Beans, Tomato, Olives, Hard-boiled Egg, Green Pepper, Potato & Tuna
Nicoise Salad - Large
Green Beans, Tomato, Olives, Hard-boiled Egg, Green Pepper, Potato & Tuna
Greek Salad - Small
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Celery & Kalamata Olives
Greek Salad - Large
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Celery & Kalamata Olives
Chicken Caesar Salad - Small
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad - Large
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Miami Salad - Small
Romaine, Shrimp, Mango, Pineapple, Dry Cramberry
Miami Salad - Large
Romaine, Shrimp, Mango, Pineapple, Dry Cramberry
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo on White Bread
The Turk
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Romaine, Mayo, Tomatoes
Tuna Mia
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Onions
Jambon Fromage
Swiss Cheese, Ham & Butter
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Onions, Capers, Cream Cheese, Romaine & Tomatoes
Cafe de Paris
Brie, Smoked Salmon, Ham, Mustard, Pressed Baguette
Club Sandwich
White Bread Pressed Turkey, Ham, Mayo, Lettuce
Vegetables
Champagne by the Bottle
Red Wine by the Bottle
House Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
House Merlot - Bottle
Côtes du Rhône France - Bottle
Sangiovese, Rosso di Montepulciano
Fattoria del Cerro, Tuscany, Italy
Primitivo
Leone de Castris, Puglia, Italy
Tempranillo
Sangre de Toro, La Mancha, Spain
Super Tuscan Supremus
Tuscany, Italy
Chateauneuf-Du-Pape
Delas Chat du Pape Hautepierre, France
Red Wine by the Glass
Rose by the Bottle
Rose by the Glass
Sparkling by the Bottle
Sparkling by the Glass
White Wine by the Bottle
House Chardonnay - Bottle
House Pinot Grigio - Bottle
Jean Balmont, Chardonnay - Bottle
Vermentino
Santadi, Sardegna, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc
Saget la Petire Perriere, France
Greco Di Tufo
Terradora, Campagna, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc, Pouilly Fume
Ladoucette, Loire Valley, France
Chablis La Chanfleure
Chablis, France
White Wine by the Glass
Cakes $ 5.95
Almond Cake
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Mousse
Baba au Rum
Strawberry Napoleon
Pear Bourdaloue
Cream Puff
Strawberry Pannacotta
Trapezienne
Blueberry Tart
Strawberry Tart
Raspberry Tart
Plain Cheesecake
Chocolate Royal
Mille Feuilles
Tiramisu
Creme Brule
Merveilleux
Creme Brule Lavander
Raspberry Vegan Cheese cake
Galette Du Roîs
Opera
$5.95 .....
Parisian Flan
Small Bites
Whole cakes
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Liqueurs / Cordials
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz - Glass
Prosecco, Aperol, Soda water
Aperol Spritz - Carafe
Prosecco, Aperol, Soda water
Mimosa - Glass
Prosecco, orange juice
Mimosa - Carafe
Prosecco, orange juice
French 75
Cognac, Champagne, Lemon Juice
Flamingo
Gin, Apricot Brandy, Lime Juice & Grenadine
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Cranberry, Peach Schnapps & Orange Juice
Cuban Side Car
Rum, Cointreau & Lime Juice
Haitian Cooler
Rum, Ginger Beer, Lemon Juice
Negroni Sbagliato
Campari, sweet Vermouth, Prosecco
Long Island Iced Tea
Gin, Rum, Vodka, Tequila, Cointreau topped with Coke
Margherita
Bloody Mary
Sangria Glass
Sangria Pitcher
Beverages
HH Bites
HH Cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
750 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161