French
Breakfast & Brunch

Le Cafe Crépe

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Chloe's Crêpe
Breakfast Croissant
Morning Crêpe

Breakfast

Fresh Croissant with Jelly and Butter

$6.00

Butter Croissant with Jelly and Butter *Contains Dairy and Wheat

Breakfast Croissant

$10.25

Croissant sandwich with Egg, Ham or Bacon, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese *Contains Dairy and Wheat

Croissant with Cream Cheese, Fresh Berries and Jelly

$9.75

Contains Dariy and Wheat

* Croissant with Smoked Salmon

$12.50

Croissant sandwich with Provolone or Cream Cheese, avocado and tomato *Contains Dairy, Wheat, and Raw Fish

Scrambled Eggs

$9.75

With side of fruit

Three Egg Cheese Omlette

$9.00

Choice of Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, with side of fruit

Three Egg Omlette

$11.50

Choice of 3 fillings, with side of fruit

Crêpe with Scrambled Eggs

$13.50

Served with butter and jelly, choice of Sausage or Bacon, with a side of fruit *contains dairy, egg, flour

Crêpe de Paris

$12.25

Egg, swiss cheese, choice of bacon or ham or smoked sausage with a side of fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour

Morning Crêpe

$12.00

Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, swiss cheese with a side of fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.25

2 Egg Whites

$3.25

Salads

Salade du Café

$13.50

Chicken, ham, egg, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, black olives on a bed of mixed greens, servied with house dressing *contains egg and dairy

Salade Végétarienne

$10.50

Avocado, fresh basil, tomato, green onion, corn, grapefruit on a bed of mixed greens, served with house dressing

Salade Niçoise

$12.75

Tuna, hard boiled egg, cucumber, atrichoke hearts, black olives, onion, tomato on a bed of mixed greens, served with house dressing. Anchovies avialable upon request *contains egg

* Salade de la Mer

$14.25

Smoked salmon, shrimp, egg, artichoke, avocado, tomato served on a be of spinach and lettuce, served with house dressing *contains egg, shrimp

Savory Crêpes

* The Norwegian

$14.25

Smoked salmon, sour cream mixed with herbs, tomato, capers *contains egg, dairy, flour

La Crepe Atlantique

$14.00

Crab meat, sweet red pepper pesto, spinach, tomato, garlic butter and a side of chipotle pepper sauce

Le Cafe Classic

$12.00

Ham, swiss cheese, parmesan, green onion, with a dijon mustard sauce

The Bruni

$13.50

Spinach, goat cheese, carmelized onion, tomato, sun-dried tomato pesto, fresh basil, and mixed bell peppers *contains egg, dairy, flour

The Crevette

$14.25

Shrimp, garlic sauce, sun-dried tomato pesto, provolone, fresh basil, avocado, spinach *contains egg, dairy, flour

The Eiffel

$13.25

Chicken, dijon mustard sauce, asparagus, provolone, tomato, fresh basil, sun-dried tomato pesto *contains egg, dairy, flour

The Greek

$12.75

Spinach, feta, sun-dried tomato pesto, fresh basil, black & green olive puree, tomato *contains egg, dairy, flour

The Italian

$14.00

Prosciutto, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, sun-dried tomato pesto, black & green olive garnish *contains egg, dairy and flour

The Normandie

$13.85

Chicken, bacon, feta, avocado, fresh basil, sun-dried tomato pesto *contains egg, dairy, flour

The Provancale

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, mixed bell peppers, spinach, sun-dried tomato pesto *contains egg, dairy, flour

Create Your Own Savory

$12.25

Choice of 3 fillings

Sweet Crêpes

Chloe's Crêpe

$11.25

Nutella, strawberries or bananas, whipped cream *contains egg, dairy, flour

Laetitia's Crépe

$7.25

Lemon jam, butter, sugar *contains egg, dairy, flour

La Cannelle

$8.00

Cinnamon, butter, sugar, whipped cream *contains egg, dairy, flour

La Fromagere

$13.00

Brie, pear, walnut, honey *contains egg, dairy, flour

Pomme Cannelle

$11.75

Backed apple, honey, cinnamon, vanilla ice cream *contains egg, dairy, flour

Crunchy Camille

$12.00

Brown sugar, orange zest, choped pecan, vanilla ice cream, honey *contains egg, dairy, flour

Fruit Rouge

$13.50

Sugar, butter, cream cheese, fruit jam, mixed berries, whipped cream *contains egg, dairy, flour

Crépe a la Mode

$12.00

A sugar, butter crépe with fresh berries and topped with vanilla ice cream *contains egg, dairy, flour

Sugar Butter Crépe

$4.00

Sugar, butter, topped with powdered sugar *contains egg, dairy, flour

Sweet du Jour

$11.50

Create your own Sweet

$12.25

Sides

* Smoked Salmon

$4.75

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.50

Large Fruit Salad

$6.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Nutella

$1.50

Plain Crepe

$4.00

Sausage

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Mixed greens with tomatos, parmesan cheese and house dressing

Small Fruit Salad

$4.00

Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.00

Scoop ice cream

$1.25

Bacon-crispy

$3.50

CHILDRENS MENU

BIG KIDS Breakfast

$7.25

EGGS AND BERRIES

$6.25

BABY CHLOE'S CREPE

$8.00

BABY SUGAR BUTTER CREPE

$6.00

Café

House Blend

$3.25

Decaf House Blend

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Shot of espresso with hot water

Double Americano

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with hot water

Café au Lait (Latte)

$3.25

Double Café au Lait

$4.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double Cappuccino

$4.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Chai Tea

$3.25

Double Chai Tea

$5.25

Mocha

$3.75

Double Mocha

$5.25

Macchiato

$3.75

Shot of espresso with foam

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.50

White chocolate mocha

$3.75

Double white mocha

$5.25

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Small Perrier (11oz)

$2.50

V8

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.35

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.75

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

