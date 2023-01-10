Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Crevier 25 E Main St

review star

No reviews yet

25 E Main St

Denville, NJ 07834

Starters

Rice Balls

$12.95

Arborio Rice, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Crispy Breading

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Classic OR Asian Ginger Glazed

Skillet Fried Meatballs

$12.95

Shaved Parmesan, Ricotta, Basil

Mussels En Brodo

$13.95

Fra Diavlo OR White

Deviled Eggs

$10.95

Buffalo, Bacon, Goat Cheese

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Clams En Brodo

$13.95

Red Or White

Baked Mac and Cheese

$12.95

Burrata

$13.95

Veggie Companata

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe and Roasted Peppers

$13.95

Crispy Shrimp

$15.95

Chipotle Aioli, Housemade Ranch, Sliced Avocado

Flatbread of The Week

$14.95

Pancetta Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Clams Oreganata

$13.95

Eggplant Stack

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Balsamic

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Thin Sliced Turkey, American, Lettuce, Tomato,

Tuna Salad Melt

$12.00

Tomato

Tuna Club

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

All White Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato

Short Rib Au Jus Sandwich

$16.00

Frizzled Onion, Gruyere

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Salmon Club

$17.00

Avocado, Lemon-Dill Aioli, Microgreens, Bacon, Multigrain

BLTA

$13.00

Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Multigrain

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Broccoli Rabe, Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic

Potato, Pepper, and Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

Chipotle Burger

$16.95

Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce

Bacon Blue

$17.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

The American

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smashed Avocado, Sliced Cherry Tomato, Olive Oil, Himalayan Salt, Squeeze of Fresh Lemon

Hummus Toast

$11.00

Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Lemon, Oregano

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Bacon, Avocado, Deviled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Ranch

Arugula Salad

$10.95

Cherry Tomato, Onion, Shaved Parmesan Lemon Dressing

House Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Olives, Onions, Tomato, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Grated Parmesan

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Beet Salad

$11.95

Baby Spinach, Almonds, Cranberries, Onion, Ricotta Salata, Balsamic Glaze

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Penne With a Meatball

$11.00

Penne With Butter or Sauce

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.00

Entrees

Hot Vinegar Chicken

$19.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Cherry Peppers, Pancetta, Mashed Potatoes

Hotsy Totsy Shrimp

$20.95

Crispy Shrimp, Spicy Marinara, Over Pasta

Braised Short Rib

$23.95

Fresh Pappardelle, Ricotta, In a Rustic Ragu, Shaved Parmesan. Basil

Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Lemon-Dill Sauce, Fresh Salsa, Avocado

Marinated Skirt Steak

$28.95

Seasonal Veggies, Mashed Potato

Chicken Milanese

$19.95

Choice of: Arugula, House, OR Caesar Salad

Classic Chicken

$19.95

Choice of: Parmesan, Piccata, Francese, or Marsala. Served With Potato and Veggie OR Pasta

Saffron Seafood Risotto

$26.95

Clams, Crabmeat, Shrimp, Mussels, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Herbs

Brined Double Cut Pork Chop

$24.95

Apple Compote, Brussel Sprouts, Pancetta

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Over Risotto

Grilled Chicken OR Tofu Entree

$19.95

Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Potatoes

Flounder Oreganata

$21.95

Spinach, Roasted Potatoes

Pastas

Linguine and Clams

$20.95

Red OR White

Linguine and Meatballs

$17.95

Creamy Linguini

$17.95

Mushroom, Bacon, Microgreens, Truffle Oil, Onion, Goat Cheese

Chipotle Penne Vodka

$16.95

Peas, Prosciutto. Available without Chipotle.

Baked Ziti

$16.95

Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Cajun Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95

Chicken, Onion, Bacon

Tuscan Cavatelli

$16.95

Broccoli Rabe, Cherry Tomato, Cannelini Beans, Prosciutto, Shaved Ricotta Salata, White Wine Garlic Sauce

Cappelini Special

$24.95

Shrimp, Broccoli Rabe, Crabmeat, Cherry Tomato

Cavatelli and Broccoli

$16.95

Desserts

Crumbcake

$6.50

Blondie/Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Hippest Spot to Hit Downtown Denville, NJ. Modern Byob Bistro Serving Brunch, Lunch and Dinner-Seasonal Ingredients, Fresh Produce, and Mouth Watering Recipes. You get a little bit of everything here. Come enjoy any meal of the day, or hangout on our couches with a cup of coffee and dessert. Our outdoor seating area is one of the biggest in town. Weekly Specials, and Custom Coffees. Come Enjoy a Meal or Book Your Next Event Here With Us!

Website

Location

25 E Main St, Denville, NJ 07834

Directions

