Cafe Crevier 25 E Main St
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Hippest Spot to Hit Downtown Denville, NJ. Modern Byob Bistro Serving Brunch, Lunch and Dinner-Seasonal Ingredients, Fresh Produce, and Mouth Watering Recipes. You get a little bit of everything here. Come enjoy any meal of the day, or hangout on our couches with a cup of coffee and dessert. Our outdoor seating area is one of the biggest in town. Weekly Specials, and Custom Coffees. Come Enjoy a Meal or Book Your Next Event Here With Us!
Location
25 E Main St, Denville, NJ 07834
Gallery
