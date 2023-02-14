Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Cultura 502 West Mitchell Street

No reviews yet

502 West Mitchell Street

San Antonio, TX 78204

Cafe Cultura

Coffee

Black Coffee

$2.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Drip Decaf

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Americano

$2.75+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Non-Coffee

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Welcome to Trailita Cafe Cultura! Cheers to a good morning! We hope you enjoy the coffee you drink. Not only that, you're making an impact for coffee growers in Central America!

