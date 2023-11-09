Cafe Curbside
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
About Cafe Curbside: Cafe Curbside is a vibrant breakfast and lunch carry out style restaurant located in Capitol Heights, Maryland. With a commitment to serving exceptional food made with love and passion, Cafe Curbside aims to create a memorable dining experience for the community. The restaurant offers a diverse menu of breakfast and lunch options, complemented by specialty coffees, freshly squeezed juices, and more. To learn more, visit www.curbsideexperience.com.
Location
72 Ritchie Rd, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
Gallery
More near Capitol Heights