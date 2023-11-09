Restaurant info

About Cafe Curbside: Cafe Curbside is a vibrant breakfast and lunch carry out style restaurant located in Capitol Heights, Maryland. With a commitment to serving exceptional food made with love and passion, Cafe Curbside aims to create a memorable dining experience for the community. The restaurant offers a diverse menu of breakfast and lunch options, complemented by specialty coffees, freshly squeezed juices, and more. To learn more, visit www.curbsideexperience.com.