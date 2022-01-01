Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café de Cart

4 Reviews

59 Potter St

Delaware, OH 43015

Popular Items

Mexican Mocha (warm)
Chai Latte
Cinnamon Praline Latte

Regular

Latté/Cappuccino

Latté/Cappuccino

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+
Vanilla Spice Caramel

Vanilla Spice Caramel

$4.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+
Coffee

Coffee

$2.25+

Americano

$2.25

Coffee Business Package

$15.00

96oz of back coffee, 6 cups, lids and sleeves as well as creamer packets.

Macchiato

$3.00

Means "marked". Espresso with equal parts steamed milked.

Cubano

$3.75

Espresso + 4oz frothed milk, slightly sweetened.

Salted Peanut Brittle

Salted Peanut Brittle

$4.75+

Savory and sweet with a touch of Caramel

Non-Caffeinated

Water Bottle

$1.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Kids Milk

$2.00

Energy Drink

$2.75

Spring Specials

French Raspberry

French Raspberry

$4.75+
Strawberry Dipped Mocha

Strawberry Dipped Mocha

$4.75+

Summer Specials

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Sweet, floral and very refreshing. (has espresso)

Iced French Raspberries Latte

$4.50+

Popular hot or cold. Smooth raspberry does well on ice. (has espresso)

Iced Coconut Strawberry Latte

Iced Coconut Strawberry Latte

$4.50+

Fresh, tropical but not to sweet. The strawberry is subtle and adds sweetness to the coconut. (has espresso)

Iced Snow Cap Latte

$4.50+

Very sweet, subtle chocolate and very cool mint. (has espresso)

Iced S'More

$4.50+

Fall Specials

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+
Caramel Apple Butter Latte

Caramel Apple Butter Latte

$4.75+

Campfire S'mores

$4.75+
Maple Pancake

Maple Pancake

$4.75+

Winter Specials

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+
Cinnamon Praline Latte

Cinnamon Praline Latte

$4.75+

Gingerbread

$4.75+
Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

$4.75+

Cinco de Mayo

Mexican Mocha (iced)

Mexican Mocha (iced)

$4.50+

Chocolatey with a touch of spice on ice!

Mexican Mocha (warm)

Mexican Mocha (warm)

$5.00+

Chocolatey with a touch of spice!

Teas

Chai

$2.25

Green

$2.25

Peppermint

$2.25

Chamomile

$2.25

Iced Southern Style Sweet

$2.25+

Chai Latte

$3.50

Chai tea with creamy frothed milk

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.25

A Chai with creamy frothed milk anda shot of espresso.

Baked Goods

Blueberry Zucchini

$2.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Streussel Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Orange Scone

Orange Scone

$3.25Out of stock
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Almond Biscotti

Chocolate Almond Biscotti

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee cake

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Retail

Espresso Blend

$15.00Out of stock
Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$15.00

12oz of premium locally fresh Roasted coffee and get a free cup of drip coffee!

Cafe Mug

$17.00Out of stock

Syrup Bottle

$15.00

Concentrate Bottle

$15.00

Sauce Bottle

$17.00

Bear's Coffee 16oz

$15.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Drive on up and get yourself a nice hot cup of coffee! We are a drive/walk up coffee truck located at The Food Truck Depot in Delaware, OH. Just a very short distance from downtown located on Potter St. between 36 and 37. We offer regular and specialty coffee drinks mornings and throughout the day. Coffee to me is like a nice warm blanket in a cup. Something soothing, smooth and comforting. I hope to see you soon.

Location

59 Potter St, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

Gallery
Cafe De Cart image
Cafe De Cart image

