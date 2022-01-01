Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe de France

1,557 Reviews

$$

17370 Preston Rd.

Dallas, TX 75252

Popular Items

Cobb Classic
Smoothie
Creme Brulee

Appetizers

Brie Frites

Brie Frites

$12.99

TWO FRIED BRIE,SAUCE DIABLE

Les Escargots

$12.99

GARLIC BUTTER, BAGUETTE

Calamari Frites

$11.99

SAUCE DIABLE, CRACKED PEPPER

Vol au Vent

$12.99

PUFF PASTRY BASKET, CREAMY CHICKEN MUSHROOM SAUCE

Crab Cake

$14.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

TURKEY,HAM,SWISS, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, HARD BOILED EGG

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chicken Fritz Salad

$12.99

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, SHOESTRING POTATOES , WALNUTS

Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.99

Cobb Classic

$12.99

BACON, AVOCADO, HARD BOILED EGG, TOMATO ON SHAVED LETTUCE

Ham & Cheese Quiche

$11.99

Soup Bowl

$6.50

Soup Cup

$5.50

Spinach & Cheese Quiche

$11.99

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

House Salad

$4.99

salmen Caesar

$23.99

Croissant Sandwiches

Club Sandwhich

$12.99

TURKEY,HAM, BACON AND SWISS CHEESE

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.99

French Dip

$14.99

AU JUS, FRENCH BAGUETTE

TBLT

$12.99

Turkey Florentine

$12.99

FRESH SPINACH, TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE

Reuben

$14.99

CORN BEEF, SWISS CHEESE, SAUERKRAUT ON RYE , THOUSAND ISLAND

Chicken Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Club

$12.99

WITH BACON, SWISS CHEESE

Cafe Choice

$12.99

MUSHROOMS, SWISS CHEESE

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Cheese Burger

$12.50

Hamburger

$11.50

Patty Melt

$12.99

CARAMELIZED ONIONS,SWISS CHEESE, RYE BREAD

Mush/swiss Burger

$12.99

Pasta

Chef's Pride and Joy

$15.99

SHRIMP, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS , ALFREDO SAUCE, FETTUCCINE

Chicken Fettuccine

$14.99

Pasta Bolognese

$15.99

MINCED BEEF, GARLIC, ONIONS & HERBS,HOMEMADE TOMATO SAUCE ON BED OF FETTUCCINE

Fettuccine Carbonara

$14.99

HAM, BACON, ALFREDO SAUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE

Crepes

Chicken Crepes

$14.99

WITH MUSHROOMS

Shrimp Crepes

$16.99

MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, SPINACH

Vegetarian Crepes

$12.99

Lunch Specials

veal piccata

$18.99

BIT SPICY, LEMON BUTTER

Chicken PIcatta

$12.99

WITH MUSHROOMS AND CAPERS

Veal Marsala

$18.99

MUSHROOMS, ONIONS IN DEMI-GLACE MARSALA WINE

Chicken St Etienne

$12.99

WALNUT CRUSTED FRIED BREAST OF CHICKEN, CREAMY MUSHROOM SAUCE

Chicken Artichoke

$12.99

Chicken Montpellier

$12.99

FRIED SPINACH, LEMON SAUCE

Shrimp St Tropez

$14.50

Pork Chops

$14.99

BONE IN, CENTER CUT , APPLE DEMI-SAUCE

Salmon Meuniere

$18.99

FRESH LEMON

Sole Montpellier

$15.99

FILLET OF SOLE, FRIED SPINACH, LEMON SAUCE

Steak Au Poivre

$23.99

Rack Of Lamb

$19.99

Beef Bourguignon

$19.99

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Sole Capri

$19.99

Dinner & Weekend

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, MARSALA WINE,DEMI GLACE

Chicken Montpellier

$16.99

FRIED SPINACH, LEMON SAUCE

Veal Piccatta

$23.99

MUSHROOMS, CAPERS, LEMON

Pork Chop

$18.99

BONE IN , CENTER CUT, APPLE DEMI SAUCE

Veal Marsala

$23.99

MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, DEMI-GLACE MARSALA WINE

Chicken St. Etienne

$16.99

SEASONED POTATO CRUSTED CHICKEN BREAST

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

MUSHROOMS, BELLPEPPER, ONIONS, TOMATOES , GARLIC BUTTER

Chick,n Artichoke

$16.99

Red Snapper

$24.99Out of stock

Scampi

$17.99Out of stock

Saint Tropez

$17.99

SHRIMP, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, CREAMY CHAMPAGNE SAUCE

Salmon Meuniere

$23.99

WITH FRESH LEMON

Sole Montpellier

$17.99

FRIED SPINACH, LEMON BUTTER

Filet Mignon

$45.99

8 oz filet, center cut with green peppercorn in Mushroom Cognac sauce

Rack Of Lamb

$25.99

Steak Au /poivre

$25.99

Chicken Walnut

$16.99

Orange Roughy

$22.99Out of stock

Sole Capri

$24.99Out of stock

Early Bird Special

Chicken Madeira

$16.99

Pasta Bolognese

$15.99

Chk San Francisco

$14.99

Shrimp Cafe

$15.99

Sole Almandine

$16.99

Veal

$21.99

pork chop

$16.99

Pancakes & More

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.50

Chocolate Chip

$12.99

Banana Nut Pancake

$12.99

Blueberry

$12.99

Buttermilk Pancake Combo

$13.99

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Belgian Waffle Combo

$13.99

Egg Crepes

Ham and Cheese Crepes

$12.99

2 CREPES FILLED WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS,DICED HAM, SWISS CHEESE

Florentine Crepes

$12.99

2 CREPES, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, SCRAMBLED EGGS, SWISS CHEESE

Sausage and Cheese Crepes

$12.99

2 CREPES, SAUSAGE, DICED TOMATOES, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

Omelettes

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Veggie Omelette

$13.99

Bacon and Cheddar Omelette

$13.99

Western Omelette

$13.99

RED BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, ONIONS, HAM AND SWISS CHEESE

Works Omelette

$15.99

TOMATOES, ONIONS.MUSHROOMS, SAUSAGE, BACON.SWISS, CHEDDAR, AMERICAN CHEESE

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Spanish Omelette

$14.99

RED BELL PEPPER, TOMATOES, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, HAM AND SWISS CHEESE.HOMEMADE TOMATO SAUCE

BYO Omelette

$14.99

Meat Lover Skillet

$15.99

SAUSAGE, BACON, HAM, CHEDDAR CHEESE, 2 EGGS YOUR WAY, ON BED OF POTATOES SAUTEED WITH RED BELL PEPPER, ONIONS.

Seafood Omelette

$15.99

Limosine Omeleete

$14.99

French Toast

Texas French Toast

$10.99

Texas French Toast and Egg

$12.50

Egg Sandwich

Egg Croissant

$11.99

HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON

Egg Normandie

$11.99

SAUSAGE, AMERICAN CHEESE

French Connection

$11.99

MUSHROOMS AND SWISS CHEESE

French Provencal

$11.99

MUSHROOMS, RED BELL PEPPER, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, TOMATOES

Eggs Etc.

Egg's Breakfast

$11.99

3 EGGS YOUR WAY

English Breakfast

$11.99

SCRAMBLED EGGS ,DICED ONIONS, DICED HAM, SWISS CHEESE

Steak and Eggs

$22.99

Corned Beef and Hash

$13.99

Breakfast Special

$8.99

Pork Chop & Eggs

$14.99

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Florentine Benedict

$13.99

TWO POACHED EGGS, HAM, FRESH SPINACH

Western Benedict

$13.99

TWO POACHED EGGS WITH HAM,MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPER, TOMATOES, ONIONS

Smoked Salmon

$14.99Out of stock

Crab Cake Benedict

$13.99Out of stock

French Breakfast

Croque Monsieur

$11.99

HOT BUTTERY CROISSANT,HAM, SWISS CHEESE, COVERED WITH EGGS

Croque Madame

$12.99

HOT BUTTERY CROISSANT, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, COVERED WITH EGGS. 2 SLICES OF BACON

Desserts

Almond Croissant

$3.99

Danish Muf,Turn,croissant

$2.65

Choc. Croissant

$2.99

Palmier

$2.99

Bread

$2.95

Crepes

$7.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Strawberry Tart

$6.25

Fruit Strip

$6.25

Napoleon

$6.25

Eclair

$6.25

Small Cookies

$1.75

Truffles

$3.95

French Macarons

$2.45

Creme Brulee

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.50

Choc/mousse

$6.50

Sacher Torte

$6.50Out of stock

Italian Creme

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Boston Cake

$6.50

Pine/upside

$6.50Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$6.50

Pecan Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Tres Leche

$6.50Out of stock

German Choc

$6.50

Bread Pudding

$6.50

Lemon Mousse

$6.50

Sides

2 Eggs Over Easy

$3.99

2 Eggs Over Med

$3.99

2 Eggs Over Hard

$3.99

2 Eggs Poach Easy

$3.99

2 Eggs Poach Med

$3.99

2 Egg egg White

$3.99

2 Eggs Poach Hard

$3.99

2 Eggs Scrambled

$3.99

2 Egg Srambled Soft

$3.99

2 Scrambled Well

$3.99

2 Eggs Sunny Side

$3.99

Add Turkey,bacon

$1.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Ham

$1.50

Add Sausage

$1.50

Side Thick Ham

$2.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Avocado

$1.50

Artichokes

$0.95

Mush/Arti

$1.99

Mushrooms

$0.95

Broccoli

$2.99

Carrots

$4.99

Bana/Straw

$1.75

Add American

$1.25

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.25

Add Cheddar

$1.25

Chips

$2.99

Corn Beef Side

$4.99

Fried Spinach

$3.99

Sautéed Spinach

$1.50

Steam Spinach

$1.50

Gritz

$2.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Homefried Potato

$2.99

Mash Pot. Side

$3.99

Jals

$0.75

Rice

$2.99

Side TX Toast

$4.99

Sub Fries

$2.99

Toast

$1.50

Side Pancake

$3.99

Side Walnut Pan

$4.25

Side Blu/Ber Pan

$4.25

Side Choc/Chip Pan

$4.25

Side Bana/Nut Pan

$4.25

Tomato

$0.99

Turkey Bacon

$2.99

Walnut

$0.99

Turkey

Side Chicken

$6.99

Half Waffle

$3.99

Burger Patty

$6.99

Side Shrimp

$6.99

Side Blk,shrimp

$6.99

Drinks

Soda

$3.10

Iced Tea

$3.10

Coffee

$3.10

Hot Tea

$3.10

Water

Perrier

$2.60

Bottled Water

$2.99

San Pelligrino

$2.99

Sm. Juice

$1.99

Lg. Juice

$3.99

Sm. Fresh OJ

$2.99

Lg. Fresh OJ

$5.99

Hot Choc Milk

$2.99

Cold Choc Milk

$2.99

Cafe Au Lait

$3.99

Milk

$1.99

Large Milk

$3.99

Plastic Bottle

$1.25

Smoothie

$5.00

Speciality Coffee

Ameretto Cappuccino

$4.99

Cafe Americano

$2.50

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.99

Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.99

Espresso

$2.50

Extra Shot

$1.50

Flavored Latte/capp

$4.99

Frozen Cappuccino

$5.00

Nutty Irish Cappuccino

$4.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's 2 Eggs

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese,texas Toast

$5.99

Kid's Omelette,ham,cheese

$5.99

Kid's Pancakes

$4.99

Kid's Pasta

$4.99

Chickn Finger/fries

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Founded by Fred Gilani in 1982. Started as a French bakery and café serving soups, salads, and sandwiches. First store opened in Plano, Texas, on 15th St. where their cozy dining room made the Café a local favorite. Alan with his twin brother and sister along with his cousins joined his brother, Fred, in 1982 to make the Café a true family business. Of course, no family is complete without a woman’s touch, and that’s exactly what Alan’s wife, Minoo, brought to the dinner table when she joined the restaurant. The restaurant is perfect for any occasion. Wether you’re on a romantic dinner for two, or catching a Sunday brunch with the family, Café de France is accommodating, appropriate, and appetizing! Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are paired with delightful deals - including Date Night, Early Bird Dinner and Breakfast Specials, and the Sunday Meal Deal.

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX 75252

