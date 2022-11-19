- Home
Café de L'Asie
No reviews yet
100 W. Main St Suite 105
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Popular Items
BUNdles
Favorites
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
ground chicken mixed with our house sauce, onions, water chestnuts, & scallions, served over butter lettuce, cucumbers, and pickled carrots, and topped with wonton crisps
Wontons
7 handmade chicken wontons steamed w/honey sesame soy sauce or fried w/sweet chili sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak Eggroll
Ground chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, & Monterrey jack. One for $3, 2 for $5!
Bulgogi Patty Melt
A Beef Bulgogi patty with cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms, kimchi, mayo, and gouchujang ketchup on garlic butter Texas Toast.
Steamed Buns
Banh Mi
Pork Belly Banh Mi
cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro
Char Siu Chicken Banh Mi
grilled chicken with cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, & cilantro
Honey Sriracha Chicken Po Boy
po boy style with sriracha, dill pickles, mayo, & honey
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
po boy style with lemon truffle aioli, & jalapenos
Rice Bowls
Pork Belly Bowl
cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, soft-boiled egg
Char Siu Chicken Bowl
grilled chicken with cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, & carrots
Kung Pao Tofu Bowl
fried tofu, grilled zucchini, carrots, & scallions
Beef Bulgogi Bowl
zucchinis, carrots, pickled onions, jalapenos, kimchi, & a soft-boiled egg, topped with ssamjang & gochujang
Mongolian Salmon Bowl
Salads
Cafe
boston lettuce, grated carrots, cucumbers, green onions, wonton crisps & ginger dressing
Caesar
chopped Boston lettuce, grape tomatoes, croutons, parmesan, & Caesar dressing
Chef Vuong's Salad
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, kalamata olives, bleu cheese, pecans, & maple vinaigrette
Soups
Sides
Desserts
Sauces & Dressings
Asian Teas
Hot Teas
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
