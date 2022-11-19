Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Café de L'Asie

review star

No reviews yet

100 W. Main St Suite 105

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bundle
Togarashi Fries
Beef Bulgogi Bowl

Fall Specials

Tonkatsu Pork Steamed Bun

Tonkatsu Pork Steamed Bun

$4.00Out of stock
Tonkatsu Pork Bundle

Tonkatsu Pork Bundle

$9.50Out of stock
French Dip

French Dip

$9.50

BUNdles

Bundle

Bundle

$9.50

Any 2 Steamed Buns with your choice of Togarashi Fries, Chicken Cheesesteak Eggroll, or Edamame on the side! *There is a $1 upcharge per shrimp bun*

3-Pack Bundle

3-Pack Bundle

$9.50
6-Pack Bundle

6-Pack Bundle

$17.00

Favorites

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.25

ground chicken mixed with our house sauce, onions, water chestnuts, & scallions, served over butter lettuce, cucumbers, and pickled carrots, and topped with wonton crisps

Wontons

$5.75

7 handmade chicken wontons steamed w/honey sesame soy sauce or fried w/sweet chili sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak Eggroll

Chicken Cheesesteak Eggroll

$3.50

Ground chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, & Monterrey jack. One for $3, 2 for $5!

Bulgogi Patty Melt

Bulgogi Patty Melt

$7.00

A Beef Bulgogi patty with cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms, kimchi, mayo, and gouchujang ketchup on garlic butter Texas Toast.

Steamed Buns

Pork Belly Bun

Pork Belly Bun

$4.00

cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, & cilantro

Honey Sriracha Chicken Bun

Honey Sriracha Chicken Bun

$3.75

sriracha, dill pickles, mayo, & honey

Fried Shrimp Bun

Fried Shrimp Bun

$4.75

lemon truffle aioli & jalapenos

Fried Tofu Bun

Fried Tofu Bun

$3.75

cucumbers, carrots, scallions, & ginger dressing

Char Siu Chicken Bun

Char Siu Chicken Bun

$3.75

Banh Mi

Pork Belly Banh Mi

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$7.00

cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro

Char Siu Chicken Banh Mi

Char Siu Chicken Banh Mi

$5.75

grilled chicken with cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, & cilantro

Honey Sriracha Chicken Po Boy

Honey Sriracha Chicken Po Boy

$5.25

po boy style with sriracha, dill pickles, mayo, & honey

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$8.50

po boy style with lemon truffle aioli, & jalapenos

Rice Bowls

Pork Belly Bowl

Pork Belly Bowl

$10.25

cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, soft-boiled egg

Char Siu Chicken Bowl

Char Siu Chicken Bowl

$9.25

grilled chicken with cucumbers, pickled veggies, jalapenos, scallions, & carrots

Kung Pao Tofu Bowl

Kung Pao Tofu Bowl

$9.25

fried tofu, grilled zucchini, carrots, & scallions

Beef Bulgogi Bowl

Beef Bulgogi Bowl

$10.75

zucchinis, carrots, pickled onions, jalapenos, kimchi, & a soft-boiled egg, topped with ssamjang & gochujang

Mongolian Salmon Bowl

Mongolian Salmon Bowl

$16.25

Salads

Add chicken for $3 Add Salmon for $6
Cafe

Cafe

$5.75

boston lettuce, grated carrots, cucumbers, green onions, wonton crisps & ginger dressing

Caesar

$6.75

chopped Boston lettuce, grape tomatoes, croutons, parmesan, & Caesar dressing

Chef Vuong's Salad

Chef Vuong's Salad

$8.50

arugula, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, kalamata olives, bleu cheese, pecans, & maple vinaigrette

Soups

Chicken Congee

Chicken Congee

$5.50

Chicken & rice with white pepper, scallions, cilantro, & garlic butter croutons.

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.50

Served with white pepper, scallions, & wonton crisps.

Sides

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$3.50

shoestring French fries seasoned with Japanese 7 spice

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

edamame pods lightly salted

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Butter Garlic Texas Toast

$2.50

Desserts

Créme Brûlée

Créme Brûlée

$8.00
Strawberry/Banana Crepe

Strawberry/Banana Crepe

$5.25

strawberries, bananas, nutella, & whipped cream

Taro Cheesecake

Taro Cheesecake

$6.75

Taro Cheesecake topped with Oreo crumbles and fresh berries.

Sauces & Dressings

Chili Bomb

$0.75

Chipotle Aoili

$0.35

Gochujang

$0.35

Honey Sesame Soy

$0.35

Ketchup

Lemon Truffle Aoili

$0.35

Sambal

$0.50

Soy Sauce

Sriracha

$0.35

Ssamjang

$0.35

Sweet Chili

$0.35

Caesar Dressing

$0.35

Ginger Dressing

$0.35

Maple Vinegarette

$0.35

Self-Serve

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Tea

$2.25
Fiji Bottled Water

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.75

Water

Asian Teas

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.75

Classic Thai Tea. Add jelly for only $0.50 (Coffee Jelly is the perfect pick!)

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$4.25

Hot Teas

Citrus Green Tea

$2.50

Orange Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

Darjeeling

$2.50

Earl Grey

$2.50

English Breakfast

$2.50

Lemon Black Tea

$2.50

Chamomile Herbal Tea

$2.50

Mint Herbal Tea

$2.50

Specialty Coffees

Vietnamese Iced

$3.75

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.25

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.25Out of stock

Latte

$3.25

French Vanilla Latte

$3.25Out of stock

Espresso

$3.25

Chocolate Espresso

$3.25

White Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and en