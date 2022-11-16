A map showing the location of Cafe del Sol 5010 Sevilla Shores,View gallery

Cafe del Sol 5010 Sevilla Shores,

review star

No reviews yet

5010 Sevilla Shores,

Wimauma, FL 33598

ENTREES & SANDWICHES WITH SIDES

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Breaded and fried with choice of sauce and also a dipping sauce

Del Sol Burger

$13.00

8oz beef patty. lettuce. tomato. onion. white cheddar. toasted bun.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer battered and fried. Served with Sea-shore fries (boardwalk fries-crispy outside and buttery inside). tartar sauce. lemon and coleslaw.

Large Caesar salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, home made croutons.

Large Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots.

Patty Melt

$12.00

8oz beef patty. 1000 island. caramelized onion. toasted rye

Reuben

$10.00

Shaved Corned beef on Rye with Sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing.

Smash Burger and Fries

$8.00

Two 3oz beef patties. American cheese. toasted bun.

SIDES

All Items come Ala Carte. Sides are induvial.

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Small Garden Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots.

Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Please call the cafe for soup options.

Soup - Cup

$4.00

Please call the cafe for Soup Options

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

SNACK ITEMS

Served with Horseradish Marmalade.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

bibb lettuce. thai-chili. carrots. red cabbage

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Tortilla Chips with Guacamole

$6.00

Fresh avocado, lime, salt. Simple

Tortilla Chips with Salsa

$4.00

Coconut Shrimp with Island Cocktail Sauce

$8.00

Conch Fritters

$8.00

Shrimp cocktail

$14.00

Small Caesar salad

$4.00

Street Tacos

$4.00

Sold induvial. cabbage. cheese. cilantro. chips.

Wings 9 Bone In

$15.00

BOOZE SPECIALS

Bucket

$15.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

FOOD SPECIALS

BRATWURST

$15.00

Gameday Dog

$8.00

FRY BASKET

$5.00

KICK OFF SPECIAL W/BUCKET

$22.00

PRETZELS

$10.00

WINGS

$17.00

Shrimp Skewer

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Skewer

$5.00

Beef Tenderloin Tip Skewer

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5010 Sevilla Shores,, Wimauma, FL 33598

