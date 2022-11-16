Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cafe Del Sol - Winchester

2,582 Reviews

$$

50 Featherbed Ln

Winchester, VA 22601

Popular Items

AVOCADO CLUB
CALIFORNIA SALAD
PESTO PANINI

Apps

CRAB NACHOS

$14.00

homemade potato chips | seasoned lump crab | monterey cheddar | pico de gallo | chipotle aioli

PANKO FRIED AVOCADOS

PANKO FRIED AVOCADOS

$10.00

fresh avocado wedges | spiced panko | chimichurri aioli

AHI TUNA TOSTADAS

AHI TUNA TOSTADAS

$12.00

rare seared yellowfin tuna | asian slaw | yuzu mango salsa | sriracha aioli | fried wonton

BAO SLIDERS

BAO SLIDERS

$12.00

korean bbq pork | cucumber | asian slaw | scallion | gochujang mayo | sesame | cilantro | steamed bao buns

MOZZA LUNA

MOZZA LUNA

$11.00

panko fried mozzarella | kale & arugula | marinara

NACHOS DEL SOL

$15.00

tortilla chips | chicken basil chili | grilled chicken | monterey cheddar | pico de gallo | salsa | sour cream

CALAMARI

$15.00

tender marinated squid | hand battered in signature spices | shaved asiago | dijon horseradish aioli

Soups

CHICKEN BASIL CHILI

$6.50

seasoned chicken | basil | kidney beans | mild spices

TOMATO GOUDA BISQUE

$6.50

roasted red peppers & tomato | gouda | spices | cream

RED ROCK BISQUE

$7.50Out of stock

red rock crab | sweet baby shrimp | baby scallops | cream | spices

SOUP DU JOR

$6.50

Salads

AHI TUNA SALAD

AHI TUNA SALAD

$17.00

field greens | watermelon radish | cucumber | avocado | edamame | five spiced almonds | rare seared yellowfin tuna | sesame mango salsa | carrot miso ginger vinaigrette

STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD

STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD

$14.50

field greens | spinach | strawberries | mandarin oranges | red onion | feta | five spiced almonds | dark cherry balsamic vinaigrette

TUSCAN SHRIMP SALAD

TUSCAN SHRIMP SALAD

$17.00

field greens | baby kale & arugula | heirloom tomato | corn | asiago | basil pesto shrimp | polenta croutons | creamy caesar dressing

FUJI APPLE SALAD

FUJI APPLE SALAD

$15.00

romaine | field greens | black grapes | fuji apple | grilled chicken | gorgonzola | candied walnuts | blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette

CRABCAKE SALAD

CRABCAKE SALAD

$18.00

romaine | baby kale & arugula | heirloom tomato | corn | black beans | bell peppers | avocado | asiago | cilantro pepita dressing

BLACK & BLEU STEAK SALAD

BLACK & BLEU STEAK SALAD

$17.00

romaine | baby kale & arugula | heirloom tomatoes | red onion | organic egg | blackened tenderloin tips | gorgonzola | applewood bacon | bleu cheese dressing

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

romaine | field greens | black beans | corn | mango salsa | avocado | adobo bbq chicken | crispy onions | ranch

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$14.00

romaine | field greens | heirloom tomatoes | feta | fire roasted artichokes | kalamata olives | cucumber | onion | pepperoncini | red balsamic vinaigrette

CALIFORNIA SALAD

CALIFORNIA SALAD

$15.00

romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | avocado | corn | black beans | grilled chicken | tortilla strips | jalapeno ranch

COBB

$15.00

Pizza

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Any 3 Topping

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

CHIPOTLE

CHIPOTLE

GREEK

GREEK

ADOBO BBQ Chicken

ADOBO BBQ Carnitas

ADOBO BBQ Carnitas

TUSCAN HUMMUS

TUSCAN HUMMUS

FIVE CHEESE

FIVE CHEESE

SHRIMP TOSTADA

SHRIMP TOSTADA

PROSCIUTTO

PROSCIUTTO

MEAT LOVERS

MEAT LOVERS

Panini

AVOCADO CLUB

AVOCADO CLUB

$15.00

grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta

CUBAN

CUBAN

$14.00

ham | pulled pork | swiss | pickle | dijon mustard aioli | ciabatta

PESTO PANINI

PESTO PANINI

$14.00

grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia

HAM & TURKEY CLUB

HAM & TURKEY CLUB

$15.00

honey cured ham | smoked turkey | applewood bacon | lettuce | tomato | bacon aioli | ciabatta

PRIME RIB PANINI

PRIME RIB PANINI

$16.00

shaved prime rib | balsamic onions | smoked gouda | kale & arugula | dijon brie spread | rosemary ciabatta

CRABCAKE PANINI

CRABCAKE PANINI

$17.00

signature crabcake | provolone | tomato | old bay

Pasta & Specialties

FIVE CHEESE LASAGNA

FIVE CHEESE LASAGNA

$19.00

ground beef, pork & veal blend | mozzarella | provolone | gouda | ricotta | asiago | marinara

PASTA DEL SOL

$18.00

penne | grilled chicken | portabellos | applewood bacon | spinach | roasted red pepper & tomato cream sauce

CRAB MAC & CHEESE

$19.00Out of stock

red rock bisque | cheddar | asiago | swiss | lump crab | panko | kale & arugula

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.00

capellini | house marinara | breaded chicken | fresh mozzarella | basil

SHRIMP PESTO

$19.00

tagliatelle | basil pesto | heirloom tomato | kalamata olive | artichokes | jumbo shrimp | asiago

Sides

FRESH CUT FRIES

FRESH CUT FRIES

$5.00+

cut fresh in-house daily. choose from 4 signature flavors: • spiced sea salt • bacon aioli • black truffle sea salt • garlic parmesan

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

with dijon horseradish sauce

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$4.00

all natural-preservative free | seasoned with spiced sea salt | ranch

BLACK BEAN BASMATI RICE

$5.00

long grain basmati rice | olive oil | sea salt | cumin | black beans

GARDEN SALAD

$7.00

romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | red onion | cucumber | ciabatta croutons

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

romaine | shaved asiago | ciabatta croutons | creamy caesar

FIELD GREENS

$4.00

5 leaf blend | heirloom tomato | balsamic vinaigrette

CIABATTA GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

NAAN FLATBREAD

$1.50

TORTILLA CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

ASIAN SLAW

$3.00

TORTILLA CHIPS & GUAC

$7.50

Sandwiches

GYRO

$14.00

beef & lamb blend | lettuce | tomato | onion | feta | tzatziki sauce | naan bread

SHORT RIB BURGER

$14.00

angus chuck & short rib blend | provolone | grilled onions | lettuce | tomato | dijon horseradish | brioche

CABO

$14.00

blackened tilapia | avocado | mango salsa | asian slaw | chipotle aioli | sour cream | naan bread

CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

grilled steak | onions | mushrooms | bell peppers | provolone | mayo | ciabatta

Wraps

CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

garlic herb tortilla | grilled chicken | caesar dressing | chopped romaine | asiago

TURKEY WRAP

$13.00

honey wheat tortilla | smoked turkey | cranberry mayo | chopped romaine

MARKET WRAP

$12.00

garlic herb tortilla | avocado | cucumber | red pepper hummus | lettuce | tomato | onion | feta

Tacos

ADOBO CARNITAS

ADOBO CARNITAS

$13.00

adobo bbq | slow roasted pulled pork | fuji apple slaw

CHIMICHURRI STEAK

CHIMICHURRI STEAK

$15.00

beer & spice marinated tenderloin | pico de gallo | kale & arugula | panko fried avocado | chimichurri aioli

BAJA FISH

BAJA FISH

$14.00

battered or grilled fish | asian slaw | grilled pineapple | pico de gallo | avocado | sriracha aioli

Quesadillas

PORTABELLO QUESADILLA

$12.00

spinach | onion | tomato | cheddar

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar

STEAK QUESADILLA

$14.00

bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar

SHRIMP & CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$14.00

bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar

Rice Bowls

CHIPOTLE PESTO STEAK BOWL

CHIPOTLE PESTO STEAK BOWL

$19.00

beef tenderloin tips | avocado | bell peppers | onions | sour cream | pico de gallo | tequila pickled jalapeno

SHRIMP & CHORIZO BOWL

SHRIMP & CHORIZO BOWL

$19.00

avocado | bell peppers | onions | mango salsa | sour cream | tequila pickled jalapeno

ACHIOTE CHICKEN BOWL

ACHIOTE CHICKEN BOWL

$17.00

avocado | bell peppers | onions | pico de gallo | sour cream | tequila pickled jalapeno

KOREAN BBQ PORK

KOREAN BBQ PORK

$17.00

asian slaw | avocado | mango salsa | yuzu aioli | tequila pickled jalapeno

Kids

KID FRUIT CUP

$5.00

strawberries | mandarin oranges | grapes | pineapple

KID QUESADILLA

$5.00

monterrey | cheddar | flour tortilla | shredded lettuce | sour cream | add chicken for $2 extra

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

3 tenders | fries | bbq sauce

KID SPAGHETTI

$7.00

tossed with parmesan | marinara | garlic bread

Dessert

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$6.00

two crunchy pastry shells | dipped in chocolate | filled with chocolate chips & cream

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$6.50

ladyfingers drenched in espresso liqueur | topped with rich mascarpone & cocoa powder

 Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.00

graham cracker crust | layered with smooth cheesecake | fudge & caramel sauce | topped with chopped pecans

ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE

ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.50

rich chocolate butter cake | layered with chocolate decadence | chocolate mousse | ganache

STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES

STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES

$6.50

sponge cake soaked in cream | layered strawberry puree | whipped cream | fresh strawberries

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$6.50

garnished with sweet potato waffle fries | topped with 5 spiced almonds

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.50

Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Shooter

$2.99

Strawberry Tres Leches Shooter

$2.99

Tiramisu Shooter

$2.99

chocolate mousse, graham cracker, candied wanuts

Raspberry Cannoli Shooter

$2.99

Xtras

ADD AVOCADO

$0.75

ADD CHEESE

$1.00

Beer

Sweetwater 420 IPA Cans

$15.00

Deschuttes Black Butte Porter

$15.00

Strongbow Apple Cider

$14.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$12.00

Stella Artois

$12.00

Yeungling Lager

$10.00

Mich Ultra

$10.00

Miller Light

$10.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$10.00

Devil's Backbone 8 Point IPA

$15.00

Sierra Nevada Torpedo IPA

$15.00Out of stock

Wine

Btl Hahn Pinot Noir

$14.00

Btl 19 Crimes Red Blend

$14.00

Btl Terra Barossa Shiraz

$17.00

Btl Stone Cellar Cabernet

$10.00

Btl Josh Cellars Cabernet

$17.00

Btl Juggernaut Cabernet

$21.00

Btl Erben Spatlese Riesling

$12.00

Btl Rinaldi Moscato D'Asti

$17.00

Btl Rubus Chard

$12.00

Btl Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$17.00

Btl Torn Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$12.00Out of stock

TO GO Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock

Organic Rootbeer

$2.50

Organic Lemon Grass

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

California Pizzeria

Location

50 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601

Directions

