Juice & Smoothies

Cafe del Soul Mill Valley

685 Reviews

$$

247 Shoreline Highway

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wraps...

Quinoa Wrap...

$13.40

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Chipotle Sunrise...

$10.75

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Cilantro Lime- ilicious...

$9.60

Curry Don't Stop...

$11.40

Hummus Yummus...

$13.15

Mediterranean Muse...

$9.00

Sun Salutation...

$9.20

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Nachos...

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Nachos de Maria...

$14.00

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Nachos del Soul...

$15.20

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Nachos...

$15.50

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Nacho Everyday Nachos...

$12.10

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Kale Nachos...

$15.75

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Salads...

Curry Delicious Salad...

$12.60

Ishtar's Delight Salad...

$10.85

Kale & Quinoa Greek...

$12.90

Remix Salad...

$16.75

Southwestern Salad...

$11.65

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Sunshine Salad...

$11.65

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Dishes...

Quinoa Chipotle...

$16.40

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Cilantro...

$18.20

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Curry...

$16.75

Quinoa Cool...

$18.20

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Quesadilla...

$13.40

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Curry Quinoa Quesadilla...

$11.70

Rice Dishes...

Chipotle Sungoddess...

$13.20

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Cilantro Lime Lovely...

$10.85

Curry Soul Good...

$13.80

Kids Menu...

Mini Me Quesadilla...

$7.00

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Kids Nachos...

$7.00

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Yummy Tummy Wrap...

$8.50

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Kindness Bowl...

$9.70

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Soups...

Soup of the Day (call to find out what's available today)

$7.25

Snacks & Treats...

Have a Chips

$3.55

Our Notorious Dip

$4.25

ABC Cookie- Vegan

$3.00

Maple Kissed Walnuts (Raw, G-F, Organic)

$7.25

Made with Love Macaroons (Raw, G-F, Organic)

$8.40

Bottle of Housemade Hot Sauce

$7.25

Chocolate Bar- Alter Eco

$5.10

House-Made Drinks...

Bottled Water

$2.15

San Pellegrino

$3.45

Ginger Limeade

$4.85

Chilled Yogi Tea

$4.85

Chilled Black Tea

$4.85

Chilled Green Tea

$4.60

Chilled Peppermint Tea

$4.60

Chilled Red Tea

$4.60

Chilled Coffee

$4.60Out of stock

Chilled Coffee W/ Milk

$4.85

Smoothies...

Strawberry Passion

$9.60

Passionate First Date

$9.60

Banana Bliss

$7.50

Absolutely Perfect

$9.60

Berry Beautiful

$8.55

Juice...

Carrot- Large.

$8.40

Citrus Swamp- Large.

$8.40

Clarity- Large.

$8.40

Compassion- Large.

$8.40

Enlightened- Large.

$8.40

Swamp Juice- Large.

$8.40

Wonder- Large.

$8.40

Orange Juice- Large.

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink. Relax. Great food & good vibes are self-care at Cafe del Soul.

Location

247 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

