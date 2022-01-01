Juice & Smoothies
Cafe del Soul Mill Valley
685 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eat. Drink. Relax. Great food & good vibes are self-care at Cafe del Soul.
Location
247 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Gallery