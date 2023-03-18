Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café Deux

307 Halstead Avenue

Harrison, NY 10528

Prix Fixe

Food

Rigatoni

$27.00

Steak

$52.00

Salad Lyonnaise

$24.00

Tuna Noodles

$23.00

Cauliflower Soup

$14.00

Branzino

$35.00

Dessert

Pear Crisp

$14.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crisp

$14.00

Ice Cream

$12.00

Chocolates

$14.00

Grab & Go

Sandwiches

French style sandwiches

Salami and Buerre

$12.00

Rosette de Lyon, baguette, Échiré butter, cornichons

Ham and Mozzarella

$12.00

Maple ham, mozzarella cheese, baguette, basil aioli

Salmon

$12.00

Smoked salmon, baguette, lemon scallion cream cheese

Chicken Salad (gf)

$8.00

Roasted chicken, celery, aioli, scallion

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Potato bun, roasted chicken, celery, aioli, scallion

Pastries

Made in house

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Layers of yogurt, seasonal fruit, housemade granola

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.00

Buttery slightly sweet, our own 68 percent dark chocolate

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brown butter, triple chocolate goodness

Cherry Oat Cookie

$3.00

Chewy oatmeal cookie with cherry

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Fresh blueberries, buttery and lightly sweet

Vanilla Scone Maple Glaze

$4.00

Light buttery with maple glaze

Flourless Chocolate Bite

$3.50

Our 68% dark chocolate in a flourless fudgy bite

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Baked fresh daily with our brown butter milk chocolate chips

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.00

Baked fresh daily, delicious lemon flavor

Brown Butter Muffin

$4.00

Baked fresh daily with a brown butter crumble on top!

Chocolates

Cupped Desserts our sister brand made in house

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter (vg, gf)

$3.50

Dark chocolate shell, salty pb filling

Cookies and Cream

$3.50

Dark chocolate shell, cookie truffle filling

Cream and Cookies

$3.50

White chocolate shell, cookie truffle filling

Wild Blueberry (vg, gf)

$3.50

Dark Chocolate shell, house blueberry jam

Dark Chocolate Raspberry (vg, gf)

$3.50

Dark chocolate shell, dark chocolate ganache, house raspberry jam

Dark Chocolate Strawberry (vg, gf)

$3.50

Dark chocolate shell, dark chocolate ganache, house strawberry jam

Matcha (gf)

$3.50

White chocolate shell with matcha ganache and matcha powder

White Chocolate Peanut Butter (gf)

$3.50

White chocolate shell with a salty pb filling

Five Flavor Original Mixed Box

$55.00

Dark PB (v. gf), Cookies and Cream, Cream and Cookies, Speculoos Sprinkle, Double Dark Sprinkle (v.gf)

Spring Box

$55.00

Wild Blueberry (vg, gf) , Spring Fling (gf), Dark Strawberry (vg, gf), White Chocolate Raspberry (gf), Dark Raspberry (vg, gf)

Make Your Own Mixed Box

$55.00

Chose 5 flavors. Box will have three of each flavor.

Desserts

Made in house

Brownie

$4.00

Our 68% dark chocolate, dense and fudgy, cocao nibs

Viennoiserie

Made in house French pastries

Croissant

$4.00

Light and airy, buttery

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Light and airy, dark chocolate center

Seasonal Croissant

$5.00

Light and airy, seasonal jam throughout

Caffè Panna

Ice cream pints made by Caffè Panna, a gramercy based ice cream shop that makes the best ice cream you will ever try.

Vanilla

$16.00

Heilala vanilla beans

Cookies and Panna

$16.00

Oreo infused ice cream, house made oreo brittle

Chocolate

$16.00

Irving place specialty

PB3

$16.00

Peanut butter ice cream, peanut butter swirl, Cupped Desserts peanut butter cups. Special flavor made just for us!

Red Flag

$16.00

Sweet cream ice cream, strawberry swirl, graham crunch

Grab & Go Drinks

Coffee & Tea (Copy)

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Tea

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Turmeric

$5.50+

Chai

$5.50+

Matcha

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Café Deux is a stylish French-American bistro, bar, chocolaterie, and cafe located on the main street in Harrison, NY, close to the Metro North Train station. Tying together classic French decor details with a modern industrial flare, one can experience an intimate dining experience with vibrant local and seasonal menu items, a thoughtful wine list, and modern craft cocktails. The menu is inspired by traditional French and reimagined American comfort food. Fun fact, Café Deux has an in-house chocolate company called Cupped Desserts that makes artisanal chocolate cups on site.

Website

Location

307 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528

Directions

