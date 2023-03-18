Restaurant info

Café Deux is a stylish French-American bistro, bar, chocolaterie, and cafe located on the main street in Harrison, NY, close to the Metro North Train station. Tying together classic French decor details with a modern industrial flare, one can experience an intimate dining experience with vibrant local and seasonal menu items, a thoughtful wine list, and modern craft cocktails. The menu is inspired by traditional French and reimagined American comfort food. Fun fact, Café Deux has an in-house chocolate company called Cupped Desserts that makes artisanal chocolate cups on site.

Website