Café Deux
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Café Deux is a stylish French-American bistro, bar, chocolaterie, and cafe located on the main street in Harrison, NY, close to the Metro North Train station. Tying together classic French decor details with a modern industrial flare, one can experience an intimate dining experience with vibrant local and seasonal menu items, a thoughtful wine list, and modern craft cocktails. The menu is inspired by traditional French and reimagined American comfort food. Fun fact, Café Deux has an in-house chocolate company called Cupped Desserts that makes artisanal chocolate cups on site.
Location
307 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harrison Pizza & Pasta - 248 Halstead Avenue
No Reviews
248 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528
View restaurant