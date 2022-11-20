Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Diem

review star

No reviews yet

40 South Main Street

Pearl River, NY 10965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chili
Iced Coffee
Build Your Own Bagel

Cold Coffees

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.00+

Iced Macchiato

$4.75+

Add Second SHOT

$2.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Hot Coffees

Dine-In Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee To Go

$2.00+

Cafe Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.75+

Add Second SHOT

$2.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Golden Latte

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Pot of Tea

$8.00

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cold Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Aqua Probiotic

$5.00

Aqua Vitea-Komucha

$5.00

Chobani

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Core Power

$6.00

Essentia

$3.50

Glass of OJ

$2.50

Gradys Cold Brew

$4.00

Harney and Sons

$3.00

Honest

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Izze

$2.00

Jeng

$6.00

Mananalu

$3.00

Naked

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

RAW

$9.50

Sail Away

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Saratoga

$2.00

Saratoga - Sparkling

$4.00

Silk

$3.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Starbucks Mocha Frappe

$3.00

Subtle Tea

$5.00

Tropicana

$2.50

Vita Coco

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Yogurt Drink

$5.00

Arnold Palmer iced tea

$4.00

Bagel Shop

Build Your Own Bagel

$3.00

Bread and Pastries

Assorted Fresh Baked Muffins

$3.50

Brownie

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Croissants

$3.00

Crumb Cake

$3.00

Scone

$4.00

Kerry Gold butter, strawberry jam, Chantilly cream

Caked UP

Cake Pops

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Crumb Cake

$4.50

Cupcakes

$4.50

Rainbow Cake

$4.50

Breakfast

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Organic Acai, granola, strawberry, blueberry, banana, Nutella or honey

Avo Toast

$12.00

Sourdough, avocado, feta, poached egg, Corto olive oil, chili flakes, Maldon sea salt, tomato

Bacon Jamwich

$10.00

Everything bagel, cream cheese, maple bacon jam, two fried eggs, gruyere

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Two fried eggs, our signature corned beef, crispy home fries, pepper and onions, sourdough toast

Diem Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs any style, crispy home fries, choice of toast

GF Waffle

$11.00

Thomas Kellers Gluten-Free Waffles, cinnamon butter, organic Vermont maple syrup

Healthy Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Greek yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit, local honey

Johnny Cakes

$12.00

Three griddled pancakes, cinnamon butter, organic Vermont maple syrup

Overnight Oats

$9.00

Bob's Red Mill extra thick rolled oats, oat milk, seasonal fresh fruit, granola, honey

BEC

$8.00

SEC

$8.00

HEC

$8.00

BOBO

$10.00

SOBO

$10.00

HOBO

$10.00

Snacks

JUMBO Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

Served with cucumber spears

JUMBO Chicken Wings (12)

$16.00

Served with cucumber spears

Chicken Curry Puffs (3)

$10.00

Golden, flaky puff pastry stuffed with our Madras curry chicken and Colemans mustard

Frickles

$10.00

Dusted and deep fried dill pickles, chipotle BBQ aioli

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Soft, warm, salted pretzel bites served with beer cheese

Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00

GF cauliflower crust, house pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese

Salads

Diem Salad

$8.00

Arcadian mixed greens, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, shallots, homemade seasoned croutons, red-wine vinaigrette

Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, homemade seasoned croutons, Diem caesar dressing, parmesan frico

Greek

$11.00

Chopped romaine, bell peppers, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, shallots and creamy feta, banana peppers, fried chickpeas, grilled pita, Greek vinaigrette

The G.O.A.T

$11.00

Crumbled goat cheese, roasted beets, apples, baby arugula, radicchio, crispy and raw shallots, roasted walnuts, orange-honey vinaigrette

Chopped Cobb

$12.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, crispy applewood smoked bacon, moody blue cheese crumbles, green onions, avocado, hard boiled egg, chipotle-ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$11.00

Crispy Buttermilk Organic chicken, pickles, mayo, lettuce, brioche bun served with mixed greens (Nashville hot comes with house seasoning and local honey)

The Classic Chick

$11.00

Grilled or crispy Goffle farms chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo

B.L.T

$11.00

Crisp applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomato, everything bagel aioli, Balthazar bread

Grilled Cheese Reuben

$14.00

Beer-braised corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, sourdough toast

Diem Smashburger

$10.00

Seared all-beef burger, American cheese, pickles, Diem secret sauce, lettuce on brioche bun (Make it Impossible +2, make it Double +5)

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Grilled bell pepper, onions, portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, arugula with balsamic aioli

California Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Hand-Carved Fresh Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar, ranch

Vegan Fajita Bowl

$14.00

Peppers, onions, portobello mushrooms, avocado, tomato, cilantro lime and cauliflower rice

Speciality Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Sausage - American

$6.00

Sausage - Irish

$6.00

Side of Eggs

$5.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Toast

$3.00

Soups and Chili

Soup of the Day 1

$8.00

Soup of the Day 2

$10.00

Chili

$10.00

Kids Cafe

Little Johnny Cakes

$6.00

GF Grilled Cheese and Fruit

$6.00

Tenders and Fries

$7.00

Small Burger and Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast & Lunch

Location

40 South Main Street, Pearl River, NY 10965

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Barley Moon
orange starNo Reviews
17 North Main Street Pearl River, NY 10965
View restaurantnext
AJ's Kitchen - AJ's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
17 North Main Street Pearl River, NY 10965
View restaurantnext
Taco Taxi - 89 East Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
89 East Central Avenue Pearl River, NY 10965
View restaurantnext
Kwan Thai
orange starNo Reviews
22 E Central Ave Pearl River, NY 10965
View restaurantnext
Davey's Irish Pub
orange star4.4 • 660
5 Park St Montvale, NJ 07645
View restaurantnext
Threefold Cafe
orange star4.6 • 82
285 Hungry Hollow Rd Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Pearl River
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Monsey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Ramsey
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston