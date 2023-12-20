Cafe Dimona
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cafe Dimona is a Mediterranean restaurant that offers fresh and vibrant flavors influenced by the rich culinary traditions of Morocco and Israel. We take pride in using only the best ingredients and imports to create dishes that are both delicious and incredibly satisfying. Our mission is to provide an authentic and unique dining experience that transports you straight to the heart of the Mediterranean.
Location
607 s Washington st, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen
No Reviews
313 East San Antonio Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
August E's - 203 E San Antonio St
3.0 • 295
203 E San Antonio St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
Mamacitas Fredericksburg - 506 East Main Street
No Reviews
506 East Main Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
More near Fredericksburg