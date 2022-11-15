Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Do 299 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy

299 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy

Lecanto, FL 34461

Apps

Fired Pickles

$5.00

Sampler Basket

$15.00

Comes with Onion Rings, Fried Mushrooms, Seasoned Fried, Fried Pickles Chicken Breast Bites

Onion Rings

$4.50

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders Combo

$10.00

Chicken tender strips hand battered in house with seasoned fries

Sandwiches ￼

The Beast Combo

$13.00

This 8oz burger is truely a beast, made with a blend of certified Angus Sirlion with Brisket and Short Rib. Added to our lighty toasted bun is Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

In-house battered Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.00

7oz premium chicken breast is hand battered in house or grilled with our own unique flavors. Added to our lighty toasted bun is Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Dee's Burger

$13.00

8oz Burger Flamed with Certified Angus Toppings are: Lettuce Tomato onion rings and jalapenos for toppings.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$17.00

8oz pulled pork sandwich is topped with two crispy house battered onion rings and pickles. The buns are lightly toasted and it is served with a side of BBQ sauce

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.00

8oz Hand pulled chicken breast topped with 2crispy hand battered onion rings.

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Rosario’s meatballs and sauce, melted mozzarella on warm hoagie roll

Wraps

Bushido Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Chicken with a little kick. 2 warm grilled tortillas filled with thick sliced chicken breast. Grilled or Fried. Tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato.

Pizza

Pizza

$17.00

Large cheese 10 slices

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Onion Rings are battered in house to a crispy golden brown

Garlic Bread

$1.00

House Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Aquafauna

$5.00

San Pelegrino

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Water

Desserts

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.00

Cannolis

$5.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$3.00

Daily Special

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00

Fish Salad

$12.99

Arroz Con Picadillo W/ Flan

$15.00

Employee Meal (Wrap)

Employee Meal (Fries)

House Meal (Us)

$17 Special

$17.00

$20 Special

$20.00

$24 Special

$24.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
An American Delight and An Italian Chef Master!

299 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461

