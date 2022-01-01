Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Drydock

review star

No reviews yet

357 Main Street

Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

Order Again

Popular Items

Alfredo
Crispy Chilean Haddock
Kids Hot Dog

Appetizers

Mushrooms Boursin

$12.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with our homemade boursin cheese and baked in white wine.

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$22.00

Local scallops wrapped in bacon and baked to perfection.

Crabmeat Stuffed Portobello

$17.00

Portobello mushroom with crabmeat stuffing topped with mornay sauce.

Blueberry Baked Brie

$15.00

Brie cheese baked in a puff pastry & smothered in our homemade blueberry sauce.

Blue Hill Oysters

$16.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

6 shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

Goat Cheese & Peach Tartines

$14.00

Baked tartines with a goat cheese and peach spread topped with greens lightly tossed in a coconut champagne vinaigrette.

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Lobster Bisque

$10.00+

Soup of the day

$7.00+Out of stock

Lentil Soup

Lobster Puff

$20.00

Corn & ham Chowder

$7.00+

Texas Chili

Salads

House Salad

$6.00+

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, mushroom, green pepper & onion served with your choice of one of our homemade dressings.

Mesclun Salad

$8.00+

Mesclun greens, dried cranberries, red onion, toasted slivered almonds, gorgonzola cheese & sliced pear tossed with our raspberry champagne vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

A classic caesar salad with romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onion, red pepper & feta cheese tossed in our greek dressing.

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00+

Fresh greens, roasted beets, walnuts & goat cheese tossed in our raspberry champagne vinaigrette.

Lobster

Steamed Lobster

$32.00

Fresh off the boat steamed Maine lobster.

Lazy Lobster

$35.00

1.5 pound lobster picked out of the shell and sauteed in a creamy butter sauce.

Surf & Turf

$50.00

8oz filet mignon served with our lazy lobster.

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Fresh Maine lobster ravioli in our signature Lobster sauce.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$38.00

Fresh Maine lobster in our smoked gouda mac & cheese.

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Fresh picked lobster lightly tossed with mayonnaise and served on a toasted roll.

Seafood

Crispy Chilean Haddock

$27.00

Fresh 6oz filet of haddock lightly coated with a crispy rice cereal batter that's pan seared to perfection and topped with a lemongrass veggie slaw.

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$29.00

Fresh 6 oz filet of haddock coated in our crabmeat stuffing and topped with mornay sauce.

Baked Stuffed Scallops

$32.00

Local lightly seasoned scallops topped with our own crabmeat stuffing and mornay sauce.

Cilantro Pesto Haddock

$27.00

Fresh haddock filet topped with cilantro pesto & served with our Thai dipping sauce.

Mary's Salmon

$26.00

Fresh Maine salmon marinated in brown sugar with a touch of lemon and dill. Baked & served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce.

Crab Cakes

$30.00

Parmesan Baked Scallops

$28.00

Maine Scallops baked with lemon butter & parmesan seasoned bread crumbs.

Lemon Butter Haddock

$27.00

7 ounce filet of haddock broiled in lemon butter

Scallops Southwest Harbor

$28.00

6 ounces of Scallops broiled in lemon butter

Steak

New York Sirloin

$30.00

12oz Black Angus sirloin char-broiled or coated in cajun spices and blackened in a cast iron skillet to your liking & served with gorgonzola butter.

Moroccan New York Sirloin

$30.00

12oz char-broiled New York Sirloin rubbed with Moroccan spices topped with an onion marmalade and served with a side of cilantro lime butter.

Filet Mignon

$32.00

8oz filet mignon grilled or coated with cajun spices and blackened in a cast iron skillet.

Steak henry

$34.00

8oz grilled filet mignon topped with artichokes and bearnaise sauce.

Chicken

Chicken Pesto

$24.00

Grilled boneless breast of chicken baked with pesto, tomato, bacon & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Florentine

$27.00

Chicken breast sauteed with garlic, onion, spinach, mushrooms topped with a creamy marsala wine sauce & served over bowtie pasta.

Pasta

Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine pasta served with our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.

Annie's Pasta

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, broccoli, parsley and our garlic sauce served over bow tie pasta and topped with feta cheese.

Lighter Fare

Cheese Burger

$13.00

6 oz Certified all natural Angus beef with cheddar cheese and served with pasta salad and chips.

Maniac Burger

$16.00

6 oz Certified all natural Angus beef with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with pasta salad and chips.

French Connection Burger

$16.00

6 oz Certified all natural Angus beef topped with our homemade boursin cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Served with pasta salad and chips.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

6 oz Certified all natural Angus beef burger topped with bleu cheese & sauteed mushrooms.

Ciabatta Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast served on garlic ciabatta bread with pesto, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese & tomato. Finished in the oven.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Pan seared or blackened haddock served with our chilean slaw sauce.

Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Pan seared or blackened haddock served with lettuce, tomato, onion and our house tartar sauce.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Childrens Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

PB&J

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Grilled 6 oz. Chicken Breast

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Russian Cream

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Blueberry Crisp ala Mode

$10.00

Blueberry Pie

$8.00

Ice cream (1 scoop)

$4.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$9.00

Warm chocolate brownie served with Shain's of Maine French Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Sides

Dinner Side

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Old Soaker Root Beer

$3.00

Old Soaker Blueberry

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Smoothie

$8.00

Tea

$2.00

Mount Desert Spring Water

$2.00

Saratoga Springs Sparkling 28 oz

$6.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Beer

Allagash White

$8.00

Bar Harbor Real Ale

$8.00

Bar Harbor Summer Ale

$8.00

Bar Harbor Blueberry

$8.00

Peak IPA

$8.00

Baxter Stowaway IPA

$8.00

Lone Pine Time & Temp Lager

$8.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

N/A Heineken 00

$4.00

Black Widow Cider

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Downeast Cider Donut

$8.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$8.00

Leef Peeping

$8.00

Liquor

Well Drink

$9.00

Drink $10

$10.00

Drink $11

$11.00

Drink $12

$12.00

Drink $13

$13.00

Drink $14

$14.00

Drink $15

$15.00

Sangria

$9.00

Blueberry Margarita

$12.00

Raspberry Margarita

$12.00

Wonderland Margarita

$12.00

Algerine Coast Punch

$12.00

Bar Island Tea

$15.00

Blueberry Martini

$14.00

Raspberry Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$11.00

Frozen Drink

$10.00

Shot $5

$5.00

Shot $7

$7.00

Shot $9

$9.00

$2.00

Wine BOTTLE

Domaine Bousquet Reserve Malbec BTL

$38.00

Liberty School Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Angeline Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Clos de los Siete Red Blend BTL

$45.00

Callaway Cabernet BTL

$28.00

Block 9 Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Angeline Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Cedarburg Shiraz BTL

$32.00

Donati Cabernet BTL

$45.00

Riff Pinot Grigio BTL

$27.00

Cellar Door Winery Buoy White BTL

$38.00

Portada White BTL

$25.00

Donati Sisters BTL

$28.00

Firesteed Pinot Gris BTL

$34.00

Carpineto Toscana Dogajolo Bianco BTL

$32.00

Grayson Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$28.00

Bread & Butter Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Ponte Vinho Verde BTL

$28.00

Du Sud BTL

$28.00

Yes Way Rose BTL

$30.00

Sparkling Wine

Villa Cornaro Prosecco Small 187ml.

$7.50

Villa Cornaro Prosecco Large 750ml.

$28.00

Paula Kornell Brut

$44.00

Specialty Drinks

Blueberry Margarita

$13.00

Raspberry Margarita

$13.00

Wonderland Margarita

$12.00

Algerine Coast Punch

$12.00

Bar Island Tea

$15.00

Black Walnut Old Fashion

$14.00

Blood Orange Old Fashion

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Sea Salt Espresso Martini

$15.00

Specialty Coffee

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Spanish Coffee

$11.00

Baileys Irish Cream Coffee

$11.00

Amaretto Coffee

$11.00

Cafe Gates

$11.00

Bailey's & Frangelico Coffee

$11.00

Jamaican Coffee

$11.00

Baileys Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$11.00

Lunch Entrees

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Fresh picked lobster lightly tossed with mayonnaise and served on a toasted roll.

Turkey Apple Pretzel Roll

$15.00

Turkey, apple, bacon and smoked apple gouda cheese with cinnamon apple mayo on a pretzel roll.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

6 oz Certified all natural Angus beef patty with cheddar cheese and served with pasta salad and chips.

French Connection burger

$15.00

6 oz Certified all natural Angus beef burger topped with our homemade boursin cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Served with pasta salad and chips.

Maniac Burger

$15.00

6 oz Certified all natural Angus beef burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with pasta salad and chips.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

6 oz Certified all natural Angus all natural beef burger topped with bleu cheese

Melissa's Chicken Salad

$12.00

Shredded chicken, dried cranberries, carrots, red onion, mesclun greens and herbs lightly tossed in mayonnaise served on a warm croissant.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Pan seared or blackened haddock served with our chilean slaw sauce.

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise served on toasted white or wheat bread.

Lobster B.L.A.T

$25.00

Lobster lightly tossed in mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, avocado & tomato served on toasted white or wheat bread.

Ciabatta Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast served on garlic ciabatta bread with pesto, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese & tomato. Finished in the oven & served with pasta salad and chips.

Turkey & Provolone Croissant

$12.00

Smoked turkey & provolone cheese baked on a fresh croissant.

Grilled Vegetarian

$12.00

Boursin cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber & mushrooms.

Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Pan seared or blackened haddock served with lettuce, tomato, onion and our house tartar sauce.

Smoked Salmon on French Bread

$16.00

Smoked salmon, boursin cheese, red onion and capers served on toasted french bread.

Moroccan Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Boneless chicken breast coated with moroccan spices; sauteed and served with onion marmalade, spring mix & cheddar cheese on french bread.

Drydock Portobello

$13.00

Grilled portobello mushroom with pesto, mozzarella cheese & tomato baked in the oven and served on a bulky roll.

Chicken Portobello

$16.00

Chicken breast topped with boursin cheese and portobello mushrooms on a bulky roll.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Boneless chicken breast coated with cajun spices, blackened in a cast iron skillet and served on a bulky roll with lettuce and tomato.

Northeast Harbor Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked turkey, roasted red pepper hummus, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato & lettuce served on white or wheat bread.

Beef Hot Dog

$9.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us at Drydock Restaurant for lunch or dinner, or just relax with a cocktail - we offer a full bar, wine list and beer list. Our menu includes, Scallops Mornay, Crispy Chilean Style Haddock, Filet Mignon, Lobster, great salads, homemade soups and chowders, burgers, and numerous entrees made with fresh, native fish and seafood. Our steaks are all hand cut. Of course, the most popular is our Maine Lobster, which is delivered fresh daily, along with all our seafood.

Website

Location

357 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

Directions

