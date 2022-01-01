Cafe Drydock

Restaurant info

Join us at Drydock Restaurant for lunch or dinner, or just relax with a cocktail - we offer a full bar, wine list and beer list. Our menu includes, Scallops Mornay, Crispy Chilean Style Haddock, Filet Mignon, Lobster, great salads, homemade soups and chowders, burgers, and numerous entrees made with fresh, native fish and seafood. Our steaks are all hand cut. Of course, the most popular is our Maine Lobster, which is delivered fresh daily, along with all our seafood.

