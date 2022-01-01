Cafe Eats imageView gallery
Pizza

South End Deli

17 Reviews

$$

717 Atlantic St.

Stamford, CT 06902

Order Again

Spanish Food

Bistec

$14.95

Carne Asada

$14.50

Carnita

$12.50

Ceviche

$15.00

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Chuleta W/ Rice And Beans

$15.00

Filete De Pezcado

$22.00

Lomo

$17.00

Lomo Mixto

$17.00

Lomo Pollo Saltado

$13.00

Mofongo

$14.50

Nugets Con Fries

$8.00

Pasta

$15.00

Pollo Arroz Y Frijoles

$12.00

Pupusa

$7.00

Hot Food

$8.50

Hot Plate

$16.50

Egg Whites

$7.00

Omlette

$8.00

Baci

$32.95

Tilapia Filet w/fries

$15.00

Sopa de gallina

$18.00

Pollo Arroz Y Frijoles (Copy)

$15.00

Pollo Arroz Y Frijoles

$15.00

Tortilla

$2.50

Breakfast / Desayuno

Egg Cheese Roll

$3.00+

Bacon Egg Cheese Roll

$5.00+

Egg Ham Cheese Hero

$8.00

3 Egg White Roll

$6.00

Egg Sausage Cheese Hero

$9.00

Egg Ham Cheese Roll

$5.00

3eggs White Hero

$9.50

Egg Sausage Cheese Roll

$6.00

Omelet

$10.00

Crosaint

$4.50

3eggs

$7.00

Add Meat

$3.00

Bacon

$7.00

Bacon & Egg

$4.00+

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Add Egg

$2.00

Buttered Roll

$2.50

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burgers

$9.50

Bishmok Burger

$9.50

Cheese Burgers

$9.00

Chicken Burger

$8.50

Veggie Burger

$8.00

French Fries

$4.00+

Quick Bites

Nuggets W/ Fries

$7.50

Wings W/ Fries

$10.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hotdogs

$3.50

Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Salad

$6.50

Hot Food

Hot Food

$9.95+

Lunch Hot Plate

$12.00

Sandwhiches

Bacon Egg And Chesse

$8.00+

BLT

$9.00+

Cheese Steak

$11.00+

Chicken Cutlet

$9.00+

Chicken Parm

$9.00+

Club

$9.00+

Egg and Cheese

$5.00+

Eggplant

$11.00+

The Godfather

$9.00+

Roast Beef

$9.00+

Sausage Egg Chesse

$8.00+

Steak & Cheese

$9.00+

The Godmother

$9.00+

Uconn Champs

$9.00+

Tino's Wedge

$9.00+

Mezzogiorno

$9.00+

The Great American

$9.00+

Italian Stallion

$9.00+

Dea

$9.00+

Moloney Pools

$9.00+

Casa Bella

$9.00+

Jhonny Boy

$9.00+

America's Heaven

$9.00+

Jason King

$9.00+

Bellisimo

$9.00+

Kim's Special

$9.00+

Ferrari

$9.00+

Stamford's Finest

$9.00+

Verde, Bianco, Rosso

$9.00+

Stamford Rescue

$9.00+

Sicilian Panini

$9.00+

Prosciutto Panini

$9.00+

Hey Cuz!

$9.00+

Summer Blast

$9.00+

The Frenchy

$9.00+

Think Thin

$9.00+

The Extreme

$9.00+

Turkey Delight

$9.00+

California Reuben

$9.00+

The Buffalo Bill

$9.00+

Silver Lake Tuna Wrap

$9.00+

Cranny, Nutty Chicken Wrap

$9.00+

Grilled Chicken W/ Broccoli Rabe

$9.00+

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Soups

Cream Of Mushrooms

$7.00

Cream Of Broccoli

$7.00

Chicken Noodle

$7.00

Vegetable

$7.00

Marisco

$12.00

Egg Drop

$7.00

Beef Tomato

$7.00

Mediagallina

$7.00

Egg

$6.50

Chicken Soup/Sopa De Pollo

$7.00+

Noodles With Chiken

$8.00

Noodle Salad

$5.00

Full Galliña

$16.00

Panini

Chiken

$8.50

Tacos

Beef

$12.00+

Chicken

$9.00+

Chorizo

$10.50+

Shrimp

$15.00+

Carnita

$11.25+

Calamari

$16.50+

Vegetarian

$8.00

Wraps

California

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

Veggie

$9.50

Chicken Ceaser

$9.50

All American Club

$9.50

Pizza

Grandma

$22.00

Desserts

Flan

Tres Leches

Cookies / Galletas

Pastries

$5.95

Brownies

Cheesecake

Ice Cream

Key Lime Pie

Banana Bread

Fruit Bowls

$7.00

Fries

Ceaser

$6.50

Cobb

$6.50

Greek

$6.50

Chicken Ceaser

$10.50

Chicken

$8.00

Tossed

$6.50

Tuna

$8.00

Waldorf

$6.50

Egg

$6.50

Mediterranean

$12.50

Dressings / Aderezo

$0.00+

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Caesar salad

$11.95

Sweet Bread

Baci

$0.00+

Salad

$0.00+

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Orchata

$2.75

Can Soda

$2.00

Gaterade

$2.75

Avena

$2.75

Strawberry Milkshakes

$4.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.50

Melon Milkshake

$3.50

Pineapple Milkshake

$3.50

Jamaica

$2.50

Lil Jiucr Plastic Hood

$1.00

San Bendeto

$3.50

Monster

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Manhattan Special

$3.50

Yoga Juice 6pk

$8.99

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Redbull

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Schweppes

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Ginger

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Nesquek

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Canada Dry

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Lata

$1.50

Coke Lata

$1.50

Sprite Lata

$1.50

Schwepes

$2.50

Pepsi Lata

$1.50

2 Lt. Pepsi

$3.50

Lil Juice

$1.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.50

Yoga Juice 6pk

$8.99

Beverages To Go

Ciroc Apple Vodka

$33.00

Ciroc Peach Vodka

$33.00

Ciroc Red Berry Vodka

$33.00

Hennessy Cognac

$60.00

Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

Yellow Tail Moscato

$21.00

Frontera Cabernet

$12.00

Frontera Merlot

$12.00

Frontera Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

On The Rock

$27.00

Captain Morgan 375ml

$21.00

Captain Morgan 200ml

$15.00

Ciroc Apple Vodka

$22.00

Ciroc Peach Vodka

$22.00

Ciroc Red Berry Vodka

$22.00

Hennessy Cognac

$40.00

Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Yellow Tail Moscato

$14.00

Frontera Cabernet

$8.00

Frontera Merlot

$8.00

Frontera Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Table Service Spirits

Ciroc Red Berry 375ML

$36.00

Ciroc Peach 375ML

$36.00

Ciroc Apple 375ML

$36.00

Grey Goose Vodka 375ML

$39.00

Grey Goose Vodka 200ML

$27.00

1800 Tequila 375ml

$42.00

Bombay Saphire 200ML

$18.00

Bombay Saphire 375ML

$36.00

Hornitos 200ml

$20.00

Hendricks 375ML

$36.00

Bulliet Bourbon 375ML

$44.00

Johnie Black 375ML

$59.00

Johnie Black 200ML

$33.00

Hennessy 375ML

$59.00

Hennessy 200ML

$33.00

Makers Mark 375ML

$47.00

Makers Mark 200ML

$30.00

Bacardi Gold 375ML

$18.00

Bacardi Gold 200ML

$12.00

Bacardi Superior 375L

$18.00

Bacardi Superior 275ML

$12.00

Captain Morgan 375ML

$21.00

Captain Morgan 200ML

$15.00

On The Rocks

$27.00

Sauvion Blanc

$29.00

Perseco

$25.00

Zonin Rose

$9.00

Ruffino

$9.00

Chandon

$9.00

Wine

Sicilian 4pk

4pk

$12.99

Beer

Boulevard Tank

$7.00

Funk Citrus IPA

$8.00

Omegang Idyll Days Plis

$8.00

Victory Cloud Walker IPA

$8.00

Victory Dirtwolf DIPA

$8.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$8.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$8.00

White Claw Black Berry Seltzer

$8.00

Modelo

$5.00

Two Roads Expressway

$8.00

Harpoon IPA

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelada

$9.50

Cerveza Sola

$5.00

Trago

$9.35

Cubetazo

$25.00

FLAVORS

Doritos

$2.19

Ms.vicks Sea Salt N Vinegar

$2.50

Stacys Simple Naked

$2.50

Ms.vicks Sea Salt

$2.50

Stacys Simply Permesan

$2.50

Ms.vicks Jalapeño

$2.50

Simply Naked Cinnamon

$2.50

Lays Salt N Vinegar

$2.19

Lays Dill Pickle

$2.50

Ruffles Original

$2.19

Cheetos Popcorn

$2.50

Lays Barbecue

$2.50

Ruffle Cheese

$2.50

Hot Doritos

$2.50Out of stock

Ms.vicks Smokehouse Bbq

$2.50

Stacys Permesan Garlic

$2.50

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Pringles Cheedar Cheese

$3.75

Pringles Bbq

$2.50

Pringles Sour Cream N Onion

$3.50

Oatmeal

Egg Chocolate

$10.00

2 Egg Chocolate

$15.00

Seeds

$1.09

Ruffle Cheddar

$2.50

Stax

$2.50

Cheese Pringles

$2.50

Margaritas

Loser

$12.00

Mango Loco

$12.00

El Toro

$12.00

Blueballs

$12.00

Gratefull

$12.00

Frozen Lemon Berry

$12.00

Bigmother Fck

$12.00

Peachy Btch

$12.00

Cherry

$12.00

The Wapp Ginner

$12.00

The Thot

$12.00

Zozo

$12.00

Cool

$12.00

Go To Dentist

$12.00

Croissant Albicocca

$9.00

Croissant Latte N Cioccolate

$9.00

Croissant Cioccolato

$9.00

Croissant Ciliegia

$9.00

Croissant Crema Pasticcera

Cantuccini Toscani

Single Pre Packed Crosiant

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

Pepsi

$4.99

Dr.pepper

$4.99

Mug Root

$4.99

Diet Pepsi

$4.99

Crush

$4.99

Mist

$4.99

Dew

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$4.30

Fruit

$4.60

Fruit Cup

$4.67

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

717 Atlantic St., Stamford, CT 06902

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Eats image

Map
