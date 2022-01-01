Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We're locally owned and operated and work hard to serve local produce and meats as well and to operate as eco-friendly a manner as possible. Thank you for supporting businesses in the 901! We Offer our full menu Monday-Friday and offer our Coffee and Bakery Menu on Saturday and Sunday
Location
110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis, TN 38103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
3.4 • 669
197 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
3.9 • 1,072
83 S 2nd St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
4.5 • 101
185 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Silly Goose - 100 Peabody Place ste 190
4.1 • 591
100 Peabody Place ste 190 Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
4.9 • 421
670 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
More near Memphis