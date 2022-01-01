- Home
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
1,953 Reviews
$$
603 North McLean Blvd
Memphis, TN 38107
Refreshing Drinks
Yerba Mate Bluephoria
Yerba Mate Revelberry
Yerba Mate Lemon Elation
Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising
Yerba Mate Orange Exuberance
Acqua Panna Water
Orange Beet Juice
Only 2 Ingredients, Orange and Beet
Carrot Ginger Juice
Only 5 Ingredients, fresh carrots, ginger, turmeric, apples & lemons
Strawberry Lemonade Juice
Pineapple Kale Zinc Juice
Blood Orange Juice
Aura Juice
The adaptogenic properties of ashwagandha work to balance the body in this mood-lifting blend of vitamin-rich blood oranges & sweet, strawberry puree. Plus, its a pure pleasure to drink. Invigorate the soul to live your best life.
Resilient Juice
Win the good fight with this blend of vitamin C-packed blood oranges, the mighty elderberry & the anti-inflammatory prowess turmeric & ginger. With these ingredients on your side you're practically invincible
Drink Specials
Gingers Bakery Corner
Plain Croissant
Local Gingers Bakery Plain Flaky Croissant, pairs well with our house made jam!
Chocolate Croissant
Gingers Bakery Flaky chocolate filled croissant.
Pimento Cheese Croissant
Gingers Bakery Flaky croissant filled with pimento cheese.
Strawberry Challah Sweet Roll
Sweet Craft Bake House
Illy Coffees & Such.
Drip Coffee
Illy’s exceptionally roasted organic coffee.
To Go Coffee Carafe
Carafe of illy organic, fair margin coffee. Serves 8-10
Iced Toddy Coffee
Iced coffee using our 16 hour cold brew toddy system: perfectly balanced.
Americano
A shots of espresso with steaming hot water.
Cafe Au Lait
Illy coffee with steamed milk.
Cafe Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, topped with frothed milk.
Dark Mocha
Espresso, Monin chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream lightly dusted with cocoa powder.
White Mocha
Espresso, Monin chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream.
Star & Micey
Named after some of our best friends and our favorite band. Star & Micey, a black and white mocha made with espresso, the milk of your choice dark and white Monin chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
Cinnful Jim
Two shots of espresso, vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder & steamed milk.
The Karmel Sutra
Steamed & frothed milk sweetened with vanilla & marked with two shots of espresso & caramel sauce.
Creme Bru Latte
Two shots of espresso, vanilla syrup & steamed milk topped with whipped cream, caramel & raw sugar.
Frozen Creme Bru Latte
Frozen Karamel Sutra
Frozen Mocha Latte
Frozen Vanilla Latte
Teas & Such.
Chai Latte
Oregon Chai with steamed milk, topped with froth & nutmeg.
Hot Cocoa
Monin chocolate sauce with steamed milk & whipped cream, dusted with cocoa powder.
Apple Cider
Steamed cider topped with whipped cream & caramel, dusted with cinnamon powder.
London Fog
An earl grey latte with steamed milk lightly sweetened with vanilla.
Dammann Tea
Breakfast, Darjeeling, Earl Gray, Green Gunpowder, Green Tea with Mint, Jasmine, Jardin Bleu. Caffeine free : Herbal Peppermint, Chamomile.
Green Tea Latte
Hot Matcha Latte
Daily Holiday Specials
Holiday Benedict
Our house made open faced biscuit with turkey, arugula, 2 poached eggs, gravy and cranberry sauce on top of it.
The Gobbler
It's that Turkey time of the year! Turkey sliced in store with mayo ,red onion, arugula, melted provolone cheese topped with cranberry sauce all nestled in a whole wheat bun!
Vegetarian Chili With Chips
House Made chili topped with yellow cheddar, sour-cream and diced jalapeños. Served with chips on the side
Vegan Chili With Chips
House made chili topped with sliced avocado and diced jalapeños. Served with corn chips
Cafe Eclectic Specials
Cafe Burger
Two all-beef patties, yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles,red onion, mustard & mayo on a whole wheat bun. Served with your choice of side
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, mayo & pickles on a whole wheat bun. Served with your choice of side
BEC Bagel
Local Dave's Bagels plain bagel with 2 scrambled eggs, provolone cheese and Marmilu farms bacon.
Grit Bowl
Delta Grind grits, your choice of spicy pork or veggie sausage, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, and spinach, topped with a sunny side up egg
Online Vegan Menu
Vegan Pancakes
Two large fluffy vegan pancakes topped with house made honey granola and berries.
Vegan Rachel Wrap
Scrambled tofu in turmeric,garlic, salt& pepper. bell peppers,caramelized onions,avocado and tomato.
Nutty Quinoa Bowl
Organic quinoa with coconut oil, almond butter, bananas and fresh berries
Vegan Tofu Vegatable Scramble
House seasoned scrambled Tofu, with tomato, bell pepper, red onion, spinach all sautéed together. Your Choice of Toast
Vegan Burger
Morning star vegan black bean patty, lettuce,tomato,pickles,mustard and vegenaise on a vegan wheat bun.
Vegan Black Bean Wrap
Vegan black bean burger wrapped in a vegan tortilla with fresh avocado, chopped lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onions, & vegan spicy mayo
Breakfast Classics & Griddle Favorites.
Two Eggs Any Style
Two eggs poached, scrambled, or fried, served with your choice of toast or biscuit, & grits or tater hash.
Go the Whole 9 Yards
Two eggs any style, served with your choice of toast or biscuit, grits or tater hash & choice of locally sourced bacon or breakfast sausage.
Rachel's Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, fresh bell peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato,bacon & white cheddar in a warm tortilla.
Sunny Tater Hash
fried russet & sweet potato hash with fresh bell peppers & onions, topped with white & yellow cheddar, bacon, diced jalapeños, & a sunny side up egg.
Bird N' Biscuit
Two housemade open-faced biscuits topped with fried boneless hand-battered chicken and white country gravy.
The Miriam
Delta Grind grits with diced jalapeños & white cheddar.
Pookie's Pancakes
Four of Pookie’s most passionate project - pancakes.
Vegan Pancakes
Two large fluffy vegan pancakes topped with house made honey granola and berries.
Home Made Waffle
A Traditional Buttermilk waffle
Chick'n -N- Waffles
Crispy fried boneless chicken breast on our traditional buttermilk waffle. Classic.
Brioche French Toast
Three slices of house made ciabatta dipped in a cinnamon egg bath & griddled to perfection.
Stuffed French Toast
Two slices of house made ciabatta french toast stuffed with NutellaTM & your choice of strawberries or bananas.
BEC Waffold
A buttermilk waffle folded in half and stuffed with bacon, eggs and cheese
Omelets & Scrambles.
The Avalon
Three egg omelet or scramble with pork sausage, caramelized onions, fresh spinach, tomato, & white cheddar cheese.
The Garden
Three egg omelet or scramble with tomato, spinach, bell peppers, red onion & sautéed mushrooms.
The French
Three egg omelet or scramble stuffed with fresh spinach & white cheddar, topped with sour cream.
Inigo Montoya
Three egg omelet or scramble with grilled chicken, white cheddar, & pico de gallo.
The Kitchen Sink
A three egg omelet or scramble with pork sausage, ham, bacon, tomatoes, spinach, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalepenos & white and yellow cheddar.
The Lighter Side of Breakfast.
Bagel & Lox
Dave's Bagel, cream cheese, capers, tomato, marinated onions, and smoked salmon.
Funky Salmon
Scottish Isle cured salmon, cream cheese, fresh spinach, tomato & Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh spinach, tomato & cucumber on a toasted English muffin.
Granola & Yogurt
Housemade unsweetened yogurt & granola topped with seasonal berries.
Granola Cereal & Milk
House vegan granola cereal & a cold side of the milk of your choice. Topped with seasonal fruit when available.
Nutty Quinoa Bowl
Organic quinoa with coconut oil, almond butter, bananas and fresh berries
Lil Eclectic Biscuits.
Chicken Biscuit
Hot fried chicken with our special breading sandwiched with a house made biscuit. Wonderful with hot sauce and some local honey or one of our house made jams.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Locally Sourced Marmilu Farms Bacon, farm fresh eggs with white cheddar nestled on one of our house made biscuits
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
House made biscuit with local Marmilu Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
Veggie Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Morning star vegetarian breakfast patty with egg and cheese on a house made biscuit.
Breakfast Sides.
Appetizers.
Cheese Quesadilla
A mixture of provolone & white cheddar, served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with grilled chicken, served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
Chicken Strips
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch.
Salads.
Sandwiches & Wraps.
The BLT & A
The classic BLT with sliced avocado and lemon basil mayo on white bread.
Brie & Fresh Apple Panini
Warm brie with sliced red apple, arugula, and local honey on wheat bread.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled salmon brushed with dill butter and served on a whole wheat bun with arugula, red onion, tomato, and lemon basil mayo.
Black Bean Wrap
Black bean burger wrapped in a vegan tortilla with fresh avocado, chopped lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onions, & spicy mayo. (Black Bean Patty is not Vegan)
Black Bean Melt
Black bean patty, provolone, caramelized onions, and spicy mayo on white bread.
Condiments or Silverware Please Order Here
Soda Fountain.
Affgato
Illy espresso over one or two scoops of ice cream.
Ice Cream Dipper
Choose from Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip or Vanilla.
Dizzy Cow Milkshake
A classic shake with Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip or Vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream.
Espresso Shake
Our milkshake with two shots of hot Illy espresso.
Spicy Chai Shake
Our milkshake with spicy Oregon Chai.
The Cafe Sundae
A classic soda fountain sundae with two scoops of your choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip or Vanilla ice cream & layers of hot fudge. We top it with chopped nuts, whipped cream & a cherry.
The Charlie Brown
Vanilla & Chocolate ice cream layered with peanut butter morsels & topped with hot fudge, chopped nuts & whipped cream.
Brownie Sundae
Two scoops of ice cream, hot fudge & the brownie of your choice, topped with whipped cream.
The Black Cow
Root beer poured over Chocolate ice cream.
Lg Ice Cream Dipper
Sm Ice Cream Dipper
Soda Float
Kid's Menu.
Jr. Breakfast
For those little eclectics. One Scrambled egg and your choice of bread.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Peeps In A Blanket
Three turkey sausage links wrapped up in our silver dollar pancakes.
Kids Chicken Strips
Three chicken strips grilled or fried with your choice of house made dipping sauces: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Honey Sriracha.
Grilled Cheese
Cafe Eclectic Retail
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
From sunrise to sunset, we are family owned and run and have been serving the 901 since 2008 Cafe Eclectic is a local coffee house and restaurant in Memphis, TN. The coffee bar features artisan Illy coffee Breakfast is served all day, With daily offerings from local bakeries and our own in house bakery! Ask about our catering!!
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis, TN 38107