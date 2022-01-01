Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Rachel's Breakfast Wrap
Chicken Quesadilla
The Kitchen Sink

Refreshing Drinks

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$4.00
Yerba Mate Revelberry

Yerba Mate Revelberry

$4.00
Yerba Mate Lemon Elation

Yerba Mate Lemon Elation

$4.00Out of stock
Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising

Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising

$4.00

Yerba Mate Orange Exuberance

$4.00
Acqua Panna Water

Acqua Panna Water

$3.50

Orange Beet Juice

$5.00

Only 2 Ingredients, Orange and Beet

Carrot Ginger Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Only 5 Ingredients, fresh carrots, ginger, turmeric, apples & lemons

Strawberry Lemonade Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Kale Zinc Juice

$5.00

Orange Beet Juice

$5.00

Only 2 Ingredients, Orange and Beet

Blood Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot Ginger Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Only 5 Ingredients, fresh carrots, ginger, turmeric, apples & lemons

Aura Juice

$4.50

The adaptogenic properties of ashwagandha work to balance the body in this mood-lifting blend of vitamin-rich blood oranges & sweet, strawberry puree. Plus, its a pure pleasure to drink. Invigorate the soul to live your best life.

Resilient Juice

$4.50

Win the good fight with this blend of vitamin C-packed blood oranges, the mighty elderberry & the anti-inflammatory prowess turmeric & ginger. With these ingredients on your side you're practically invincible

Drink Specials

Shaken Coconut Caramel Pride 🏳️‍🌈

$5.25+

A cold brew coffee with a hint of coconut and caramel shaken and served over ice.

Gingers Bakery Corner

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Local Gingers Bakery Plain Flaky Croissant, pairs well with our house made jam!

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Gingers Bakery Flaky chocolate filled croissant.

Pimento Cheese Croissant

Pimento Cheese Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Gingers Bakery Flaky croissant filled with pimento cheese.

Strawberry Challah Sweet Roll

Strawberry Challah Sweet Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Craft Bake House

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Loaded with gobs of butter & cinnamon finished with a vanilla glaze. The perfect sweet treat.

Pumpkin & Chocolate Muffin

Pumpkin & Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

A Cafe Eclectic Fall Favorite! get yours before we sell out!!

Hand Decorated Sugar Cookie

Hand Decorated Sugar Cookie

$6.25Out of stock

Illy Coffees & Such.

Composed of nine different ORGANIC Arabica beans of the highest quality purchased directly from the growers. illy is recognized as one of the ten most ethical companies in the world.

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Illy’s exceptionally roasted organic coffee.

To Go Coffee Carafe

To Go Coffee Carafe

$19.00Out of stock

Carafe of illy organic, fair margin coffee. Serves 8-10

Iced Toddy Coffee

$4.25+

Iced coffee using our 16 hour cold brew toddy system: perfectly balanced.

Americano

$3.50+

A shots of espresso with steaming hot water.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Illy coffee with steamed milk.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk, topped with frothed milk.

Dark Mocha

Dark Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, Monin chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream lightly dusted with cocoa powder.

White Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, Monin chocolate sauce, steamed milk & whipped cream.

Star & Micey

$5.25+

Named after some of our best friends and our favorite band. Star & Micey, a black and white mocha made with espresso, the milk of your choice dark and white Monin chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

Cinnful Jim

Cinnful Jim

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso, vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder & steamed milk.

The Karmel Sutra

The Karmel Sutra

$5.00+

Steamed & frothed milk sweetened with vanilla & marked with two shots of espresso & caramel sauce.

Creme Bru Latte

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso, vanilla syrup & steamed milk topped with whipped cream, caramel & raw sugar.

Frozen Creme Bru Latte

$6.00

Frozen Karamel Sutra

$6.00

Frozen Mocha Latte

$6.00

Frozen Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Teas & Such.

Tea Lattes, Teas and Ciders of the highest of quality featuring Dammann tea from France.
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Oregon Chai with steamed milk, topped with froth & nutmeg.

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.25+

Monin chocolate sauce with steamed milk & whipped cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Steamed cider topped with whipped cream & caramel, dusted with cinnamon powder.

London Fog

$3.75+

An earl grey latte with steamed milk lightly sweetened with vanilla.

Dammann Tea

$2.75+

Breakfast, Darjeeling, Earl Gray, Green Gunpowder, Green Tea with Mint, Jasmine, Jardin Bleu. Caffeine free : Herbal Peppermint, Chamomile.

Green Tea Latte

$3.75+

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Daily Holiday Specials

Holiday Benedict

Holiday Benedict

$11.00

Our house made open faced biscuit with turkey, arugula, 2 poached eggs, gravy and cranberry sauce on top of it.

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$10.50

It's that Turkey time of the year! Turkey sliced in store with mayo ,red onion, arugula, melted provolone cheese topped with cranberry sauce all nestled in a whole wheat bun!

Vegetarian Chili With Chips

Vegetarian Chili With Chips

$9.00

House Made chili topped with yellow cheddar, sour-cream and diced jalapeños. Served with chips on the side

Vegan Chili With Chips

Vegan Chili With Chips

$9.00

House made chili topped with sliced avocado and diced jalapeños. Served with corn chips

Cafe Eclectic Specials

Cafe Burger

Cafe Burger

$11.00

Two all-beef patties, yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles,red onion, mustard & mayo on a whole wheat bun. Served with your choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken, mayo & pickles on a whole wheat bun. Served with your choice of side

BEC Bagel

BEC Bagel

$8.00

Local Dave's Bagels plain bagel with 2 scrambled eggs, provolone cheese and Marmilu farms bacon.

Grit Bowl

Grit Bowl

$8.50

Delta Grind grits, your choice of spicy pork or veggie sausage, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, and spinach, topped with a sunny side up egg

Online Vegan Menu

Vegan Pancakes

Vegan Pancakes

$8.75

Two large fluffy vegan pancakes topped with house made honey granola and berries.

Vegan Rachel Wrap

$8.50

Scrambled tofu in turmeric,garlic, salt& pepper. bell peppers,caramelized onions,avocado and tomato.

Nutty Quinoa Bowl

Nutty Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

Organic quinoa with coconut oil, almond butter, bananas and fresh berries

Vegan Tofu Vegatable Scramble

$11.25

House seasoned scrambled Tofu, with tomato, bell pepper, red onion, spinach all sautéed together. Your Choice of Toast

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$10.50

Morning star vegan black bean patty, lettuce,tomato,pickles,mustard and vegenaise on a vegan wheat bun.

Vegan Black Bean Wrap

Vegan Black Bean Wrap

$9.75

Vegan black bean burger wrapped in a vegan tortilla with fresh avocado, chopped lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onions, & vegan spicy mayo

Breakfast Classics & Griddle Favorites.

Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.50

Two eggs poached, scrambled, or fried, served with your choice of toast or biscuit, & grits or tater hash.

Go the Whole 9 Yards

Go the Whole 9 Yards

$11.00

Two eggs any style, served with your choice of toast or biscuit, grits or tater hash & choice of locally sourced bacon or breakfast sausage.

Rachel's Breakfast Wrap

Rachel's Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, fresh bell peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato,bacon & white cheddar in a warm tortilla.

Sunny Tater Hash

Sunny Tater Hash

$10.00

fried russet & sweet potato hash with fresh bell peppers & onions, topped with white & yellow cheddar, bacon, diced jalapeños, & a sunny side up egg.

Bird N' Biscuit

Bird N' Biscuit

$10.50

Two housemade open-faced biscuits topped with fried boneless hand-battered chicken and white country gravy.

The Miriam

The Miriam

$4.00

Delta Grind grits with diced jalapeños & white cheddar.

Pookie's Pancakes

Pookie's Pancakes

$8.00

Four of Pookie’s most passionate project - pancakes.

Vegan Pancakes

Vegan Pancakes

$9.50

Two large fluffy vegan pancakes topped with house made honey granola and berries.

Home Made Waffle

Home Made Waffle

$6.50

A Traditional Buttermilk waffle

Chick'n -N- Waffles

Chick'n -N- Waffles

$11.00

Crispy fried boneless chicken breast on our traditional buttermilk waffle. Classic.

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$8.50

Three slices of house made ciabatta dipped in a cinnamon egg bath & griddled to perfection.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$8.50

Two slices of house made ciabatta french toast stuffed with NutellaTM & your choice of strawberries or bananas.

BEC Waffold

BEC Waffold

$9.00

A buttermilk waffle folded in half and stuffed with bacon, eggs and cheese

Omelets & Scrambles.

Comes with your choice of biscuits (limited quantity) or toast.
The Avalon

The Avalon

$10.00

Three egg omelet or scramble with pork sausage, caramelized onions, fresh spinach, tomato, & white cheddar cheese.

The Garden

The Garden

$10.00

Three egg omelet or scramble with tomato, spinach, bell peppers, red onion & sautéed mushrooms.

The French

The French

$9.50

Three egg omelet or scramble stuffed with fresh spinach & white cheddar, topped with sour cream.

Inigo Montoya

Inigo Montoya

$10.00

Three egg omelet or scramble with grilled chicken, white cheddar, & pico de gallo.

The Kitchen Sink

The Kitchen Sink

$12.00

A three egg omelet or scramble with pork sausage, ham, bacon, tomatoes, spinach, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalepenos & white and yellow cheddar.

The Lighter Side of Breakfast.

Bagel & Lox

Bagel & Lox

$10.50

Dave's Bagel, cream cheese, capers, tomato, marinated onions, and smoked salmon.

Funky Salmon

Funky Salmon

$7.00

Scottish Isle cured salmon, cream cheese, fresh spinach, tomato & Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh spinach, tomato & cucumber on a toasted English muffin.

Granola & Yogurt

Granola & Yogurt

$5.00

Housemade unsweetened yogurt & granola topped with seasonal berries.

Granola Cereal & Milk

Granola Cereal & Milk

$5.25

House vegan granola cereal & a cold side of the milk of your choice. Topped with seasonal fruit when available.

Nutty Quinoa Bowl

Nutty Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

Organic quinoa with coconut oil, almond butter, bananas and fresh berries

Lil Eclectic Biscuits.

House made biscuits with your choice of dressings. Fried Chicken, local bacon, farm fresh eggs, cheese... the list goes on.
Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$4.50

Hot fried chicken with our special breading sandwiched with a house made biscuit. Wonderful with hot sauce and some local honey or one of our house made jams.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Locally Sourced Marmilu Farms Bacon, farm fresh eggs with white cheddar nestled on one of our house made biscuits

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

House made biscuit with local Marmilu Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.

Veggie Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Veggie Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Morning star vegetarian breakfast patty with egg and cheese on a house made biscuit.

Breakfast Sides.

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

1 Pancake

$3.00

2 Pancake

$5.00

Bacon

$4.25

Pork Sausage

$4.25

Turkey Sausage

$4.25

Veggie Sausage

$4.25

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Tater Hash

$3.75

Grits

$3.50

Biscuits

$2.50

Slices-O-Toast

$2.50

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Grapefruit Half

$2.50
House Made Jam

House Made Jam

$2.50

Cafe Eclectics Delicious House Made Jam

Appetizers.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

A mixture of provolone & white cheddar, served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese quesadilla with grilled chicken, served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch.

Salads.

Add Chicken 3.00. Add Salmon* 7.00.
Commander Salad

Commander Salad

$12.00

An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.

Eclectic Salad

Eclectic Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens with, sliced apples, craisins, walnuts and crumbled feta

Sandwiches & Wraps.

Sandwiches are served on our house made breads & both sandwiches and wraps come with your choice of one side.
The BLT & A

The BLT & A

$9.50

The classic BLT with sliced avocado and lemon basil mayo on white bread.

Brie & Fresh Apple Panini

Brie & Fresh Apple Panini

$9.00

Warm brie with sliced red apple, arugula, and local honey on wheat bread.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled salmon brushed with dill butter and served on a whole wheat bun with arugula, red onion, tomato, and lemon basil mayo.

Black Bean Wrap

Black Bean Wrap

$10.50

Black bean burger wrapped in a vegan tortilla with fresh avocado, chopped lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onions, & spicy mayo. (Black Bean Patty is not Vegan)

Black Bean Melt

Black Bean Melt

$10.50

Black bean patty, provolone, caramelized onions, and spicy mayo on white bread.

Condiments or Silverware Please Order Here

Utensils

$0.50

Butter

$0.05

Jam Pack

$0.05

Dressings

$0.50

Sauces

$0.50

Salt packets(4)

Pepper packets (4)

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Honey Packet

$0.05

Ketchup Packet

$0.05

Mayo Packet

$0.05

Mustard Packet

$0.05

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.50

Pancake Syrup

$0.50
House Made Jam

House Made Jam

$2.50

Cafe Eclectics Delicious House Made Jam

Sides.

Side Salad

$3.00

Tater Hash

$3.50Out of stock

Chips

$3.00

Soda Fountain.

Affgato

$2.00+

Illy espresso over one or two scoops of ice cream.

Ice Cream Dipper

$1.00+

Choose from Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip or Vanilla.

Dizzy Cow Milkshake

Dizzy Cow Milkshake

$5.50

A classic shake with Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip or Vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream.

Espresso Shake

$6.50

Our milkshake with two shots of hot Illy espresso.

Spicy Chai Shake

$6.50

Our milkshake with spicy Oregon Chai.

The Cafe Sundae

The Cafe Sundae

$5.50

A classic soda fountain sundae with two scoops of your choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip or Vanilla ice cream & layers of hot fudge. We top it with chopped nuts, whipped cream & a cherry.

The Charlie Brown

$5.50

Vanilla & Chocolate ice cream layered with peanut butter morsels & topped with hot fudge, chopped nuts & whipped cream.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Two scoops of ice cream, hot fudge & the brownie of your choice, topped with whipped cream.

The Black Cow

$3.50

Root beer poured over Chocolate ice cream.

Lg Ice Cream Dipper

$2.00

Sm Ice Cream Dipper

$1.00

Soda Float

$3.50

Beverages.

Sodas

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.25

Milk

$2.00+

Kid's Menu.

For the bite sized breakfast or lunch lover.

Jr. Breakfast

$4.00

For those little eclectics. One Scrambled egg and your choice of bread.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.00
Peeps In A Blanket

Peeps In A Blanket

$6.00

Three turkey sausage links wrapped up in our silver dollar pancakes.

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Three chicken strips grilled or fried with your choice of house made dipping sauces: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Honey Sriracha.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cafe Eclectic Retail

Tee Shirts

Tee Shirts

Cry Baby Club Merch

Cry Baby Club Merch

Quinley & Whitworth Pure Honey

Quinley & Whitworth Pure Honey

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

From sunrise to sunset, we are family owned and run and have been serving the 901 since 2008 Cafe Eclectic is a local coffee house and restaurant in Memphis, TN. The coffee bar features artisan Illy coffee Breakfast is served all day, With daily offerings from local bakeries and our own in house bakery! Ask about our catering!!

Website

Location

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis, TN 38107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Cafe Eclectic image
Cafe Eclectic image

