Cafe Edesia

review star

No reviews yet

486 Chestnut St #2

Gardner, MA 01440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.99

Breakfast Bowl

$6.49

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Breakfast Fresca

$6.49

Burrito Bowl

$7.99

Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Honey Goat Avocado

$8.99

Meaty Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Porta Pesto

$7.99

Protein Snacker

$3.99

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$5.99

Spinach & Feta Wrap

$7.99

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$5.99

Omelettes

BYO Omelette

$7.00

Pastries

Apple Turnover

$2.99

Bagel

$1.99

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$2.99

Danish

$2.49

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Fruit Parfait

$5.99

Health Bar

$1.99

Muffin

$2.99

Croissant

$2.49

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Build Your Own Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Santa Fe Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Tuscany Chicken

$9.99

Mediterranean Turkey

$9.99

Catering Wrap

$12.99

Paninis

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$9.99

Cubano Panini

$9.99

Pesto Chicken Panini

$10.99

Piegga Fresca

$9.99

Roast Beef Panini

$9.99

Sweet Potato Panini

$10.99

Turkey Avocado Panini

$10.99

Turkey Cheddar Panini

$10.99

Turkey Club Panini

$9.99

Turkey Melt Panini

$9.99

Sandwiches

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT

$9.99

BYO Sandwich

$9.99

Cali Tuna

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Dill Turkey

$9.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Turkey Apple Sandwich

$9.99

Combo

$11.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$9.99

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Oriental Chicken Salad

$9.99

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

$9.99

Seasonal Specialty Salad

$9.49

South West Salad

$9.49

Hummus Platter

$9.99

Basil Mozz Salad

$9.99

Soups

Chowder

$3.99

House Special

$3.99

Tuscan Tomato Soup

$3.99

Bowl

$5.99

Health Bowls

Noodle Bowl

$8.99

Quinoa Bowl

$9.99

Rice Bowl

$8.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$3.99

Brownie Bites

$3.99

Cookies

$2.99

Cupcakes

$2.99

Dessert Special

$4.99

Gourmet Cupcakes

$3.99

Specials

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

PB & Jelly

$5.99

Popcorn Chicken

$4.99

Combo Meal

$11.99

Chips

Bagged Chips

$1.49

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Xtras

Xtra Salsa

$0.99

Xtra Dessing

$0.59

Snack Packs

Dipped Snacks

$4.00

Snack Packs

$4.00

Petite Treats

Petite Treats

$2.99

Novelty

Novelty Candy

$2.00

Fudge

Fudge

$2.49

Half Pound

Half Pound Candy

$8.99

Coffee Drinks

Almond Joy

$3.29+

Americano

$2.29+

Breve

$2.80+

Café Au Lait

$2.39+

Cappuccino

$2.69+

Carmella

$3.29+

Chai Tea

$3.99+

Coffee

$1.99+

Flavored Latte

$4.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.29+

Latte

$2.69+

Macchiato

$2.69+

Milky Way

$3.29+

Mocha

$3.29+

Mondo

$2.39+

Peppermint Patty

$3.29+

Pumpkin

$3.29+

Razzmatazz

$3.29+

Snickers

$3.29+

Tea

$2.49+

White Mocha

$3.29+

Espresso

$2.99

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50+

Eggnog Latte

$3.49+

Milk Steamer

$1.90+

Cold Brew

$2.99+

Thai Tea

$2.69+

Flavored Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

12oz Latte Flavored

$2.99

12oz Plain Latte

$2.39

Cold Brew

$2.99+

Bottled Drinks

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.49

Catering Beverage

$1.88

Energy Drinks

$3.49

Kids Juice

$1.49

Specialty Drinks

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Kombucha

$2.89

16oz Bottled Soda

$2.49

Fountain Soda

Small Fountain Soda

$1.99

Medium Fountain Soda

$2.25

Large Fountain Soda

$2.49

Fruit Smoothies

Beach Bum

$5.99+

Berry Fusion-Berry Berry

$5.99+

Blue Monkey - Applicious

$5.99+

Breakfast Smoothie

$5.99+

Caribbean Sunrise

$5.99+

Cookies and Cream

$5.99+

Covered Strawberry

$5.99+

Hawaiian Sunrise

$5.99+

Healthy PB Banana

$5.99+

Lean Green

$5.99+

Maui Breeze

$5.99+

Pink Passion

$5.99+

Sweet Dream

$5.99+

Tartberry -New Creation

$5.99+

Tropic Lightning

$5.99+

Peach Pleasure

$5.99+

Crazy Berry

$5.99+

CY Own

$5.99+

Health Nut

$5.99+

12oz Smoothie

$5.49

Protein Power Punch

Java Smoothies

Almond Joy Smoothie

$5.99+

Carmella Smoothie

$5.99+

Milky Way Smoothie

$5.99+

Mocha Smoothie

$5.99+

Peppermint Patty Smoothie

$5.99+

Razzmatazz Smoothie

$5.99+

Snickers Smoothie

$5.99+

White Mocha Smoothie

$5.99+

Chai Smoothie

$5.99+

Catering Set Ups

Large Conference Room Fee

$10.00

Small Conference Room Fee

$5.00

Jump n Play Admission

Full Admission

$10.00

Discounted Admission

$8.00

Chips

Side Chips and Salsa

$2.49

Bagged Chips

$1.25

Small Bounce Party

Party

$229.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

486 Chestnut St #2, Gardner, MA 01440

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Edesia image

Map
