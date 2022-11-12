Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Elena 2054 Crown Plaza Drive

review star

No reviews yet

2054 Crown Plaza Drive

Columbus, OH 43235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

British Breakfast
Full Course American
Almond Buckwheat Pancakes

Breakfast Plates

Full Course American

Full Course American

$13.75

Two Eggs Any Style, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes, Buttermilk Pancake, Served With Your Choice of Granola Yogurt Parfait or Oatmeal.

British Breakfast

British Breakfast

$16.55

Two Eggs Any Style, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, British Banger, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Baked Beans and Grilled Tomatoes served with a side of White Toast

Super-Charged Netherland

Super-Charged Netherland

$13.75

Eggs Scrambled in Coconut Milk with Chia Seeds and Spinach, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes and Avocado Wedges, served with Basil Pesto

Huevo Rancheros

Huevo Rancheros

$12.75

Two Eggs Any Style, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Signature Ranchero Sauce Topped with Feta Cheese and Avocado Wedges, served Over Corn Tortillas

Russian Grandma

Russian Grandma

$17.75

Buckwheat Porridge Cooked on Milk, Two Eggs Any Style, Two Crepes Filled with Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon, Two Plain Crepes with Fresh Berry Compote

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby

$14.50

A Large, Fluffy Germain Pancake is Excellent for Breakfast, Brunch and Even Dessert Any Time of the Year… Choose From TWO Options: Avocado, Ham and Egg or Banana Pecan Caramel Bourbon Sauce

Mediterranean Breakfast

Mediterranean Breakfast

$15.50

Scrambled Eggs Cooked with Shitake Mushrooms and Red Onions, Served With Side of Hummus, Assorted Olives, Feta Cheese, Mediterranean Spiced Olive Oil, Fresh Cucumbers, Tomato Slices and Pita

California Eggs Benedict

California Eggs Benedict

$17.00

English Muffin, Dressed Arugulla, Grilled Salmon, Poached Eggs, Avocado Wedges, Topped with Housemade Hollandaise Sauce

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$14.70

Thick-Sliced Brioche Bread Dipped in a Sweet Egg Custard, Powered with Cinnamon Sugar, Served with Bananas and Fresh Seasonal Berries and Warm Maple Syrup

RAINBOW BAGEL SUMMER SPECIAL

$3.75

Rainbow Bagel with Housemade Honey Walnut Cream Cheese.

Crepes Creation

Nova Lox

Nova Lox

$9.75

Two Dill Savory Crepes Filled with Cream Cheese and Wrapped with Smoked Salmon

Cordon Bleu

Cordon Bleu

$12.25

Plain Crepes Filled with Mixture of Chicken, Ham, Spinach and Swiss Cheese, Topped with House made Cordon Bleu Creamy Sauce and Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Crepes De Nutella

Crepes De Nutella

$8.75

Plain Crepes Filled with Nutella and Bananas, Topped with Crumbled Butter Finger and Chocolate Ganache

Elena's Specialty

Elena's Specialty

$11.25

Russian Sweet Cheese Filled Crepes, Rolled and Topped with Bourbon Berries Compote

Specialty Pancakes

Cannoli Italliano

$13.25

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Filled With Sweet Ricotta Cannoli Cream, Topped With Light Whipped Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Chips, Crunchy Cannoli Shell and a Pinch of Cinnamon. Served with Maple Syrup

Almond Buckwheat Pancakes

$15.75

Almond and Buckwheat Flour, Bananas, Silky Coconut Cream Topped with Toasted Coconut, Served with Fresh Berries Compote and Maple Syrup

Blueberry Ricotta Lemon Pancakes

$14.50

Stack of Three Blueberry Pancakes, Topped With Ricotta Whipped Cream, Bursting with Fresh Blueberries, Drizzle with Lemon Sauce and Lemon Zest, Served with Maple Syrup

Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Two Buttermilk Pancake, Two Eggs Any Style, Grilled Homestyle Potato, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup

Dulce De Leche

$10.50

Stack of Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Vanilla Whipped Cream, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon and Dulce De Leche Caramel Sauce, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup

Pumpkin Pancake

$7.50

Short Stack Pumpkin Buttermilk Pancakes Topped with Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mouse served with Maple Syrup

Skillets

California Skillet

$15.75

Baked in Oven Mixture of Eggs, Spinach, Pecan-Rosemary Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Goat Cheese, Garnished with Avocado Wedges

Frittata Skillet

$14.50

Baked in Oven Mixture of Eggs, Roasted Homestyle potatoes, Broccoli, Ham, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese, Garnished with Smoked Spanish Paprika

Cozy Vegan Skillet

$13.75

Garlic Roasted Red Skin Homestyle Potatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Shiitake Mushrooms, Sauteed Zucchini and Squash, Black Bean, Garnished With Parsley V GF (No Eggs Added)

Soups

Russian Borscht

$6.75

Stew Beef, Beets, Carrots, Cabbage, Onions, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Garlic, Garnished with Dill and Served with Sour Cream.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.50

Chicken Breast, Egg Noodles, Potatoes, Carrots, Onions.

Buttermilk Squash Soup

$5.00

Buttermilk Squash, Celery, Onions, Carrots, Spices. Heavy Cream. Perfect Comforting Soup for Fall!!

Bowls & Salads

Greek Chicken Bowl

$13.25

Grilled Chicken Breast, 5 Grain Quinoa, Fresh Cucumbers and Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Chickpeas, topped with Crumbled Feta Cheese and Drizzled with Housemade Creamy Tzatziki Sauce

Russian Dumplings

$10.00

Ground Beef Wrapped Around in Thin Dough, Served with Sour Cream, Garnished with Parsley

Broccoli Bacon Salad

$6.95

Broccoli, Bacon, Red Onion, Mixed Raisins, Sunflower Seeds and Poppyseed Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.70

Roasted Beets, Arugula, Spring Mix, Roasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Crumbled Goat Cheese and Housemade Bloody Orange Vinaigrette

Asian Power Bowl NEW

Asian Power Bowl NEW

$15.50

Buckwheat Soba Noodles, Atlantic Grilled Salmon, Edamame Beans, Carrots, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Red Capsicum, with hint of Mint and Coriander - Vegan

Beef Straganoff Cob Loaf

$11.75

Tender Steak Strips, Roasted Mushrooms in Sour Cream Sauce. Served in Sourdough Bread Bowl.

Sandwiches

Open Faced Smoked Salmon

$16.25

Smoked Salmon Sliced, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, Goat Cheese Spread, Capers, Red Onions on Ciabatta Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette

California Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado Wedges with Housemade Citrus Aioli served on Toasted Sourdough Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.75

Angus Beef, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Our Signature Bacon Jam Served on a Brioche Bun. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Panini

$11.50

Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese Spread, Arugula and Honey Served on Dark Rye Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette - V

RAINBOW BAGEL

$12.75

Rainbow Bagel, Egg Any Style, Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Citrus Aioli served with Potatoes or Fresh Green Salad

From the Bakery

Napoleon

$4.50

French Desert Consists of Several, Flaky and Crispy Layers of Puff Pastry Filled with Thick Layers of Angel Cream

Tiramisu

$5.50

Classic No-Bake Italian Dessert Combining Espresso-Dipped Ladyfingers and a Creamy Lightly Sweetened Mascarpone Cream Topped with Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder

Russian Honey Cake

$5.50

Caramelized Honey Cake with Walnuts, Layered with Dolce De Leche Sourcream Whipped Cream. BEST SELLER

Croissant

$3.25

Daily Freshly Baked Flaky Butter Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.99

Daily Freshly Baked Butter Croissant Filled with Almond Paste and Topped with Sliced Almonds

Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl

$4.68

Freshly Baked Sweet Roll, Staffed with Cinnamon, Topped with Vanilla Icing

Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl -4 PACK

$9.50

Freshly Baked Sweet Roll, Staffed with Cinnamon, Topped with Vanilla Icing

Cannoli Italiano

$3.50

Tube-Shaped Shells of Fried Pastry Dough, Filled with a Sweet Cannoli Ricotta Cheese

Cake

$5.50

Merengue

$2.00

Sweet Cottage Cheese Bun

$3.75

Poppy Seed Roll

$4.68

Cherry Bunn

$4.68

Sides

Bacon Strips

$4.00

Candied Bacon Strips

$4.50

Sausage Links

$3.50

Banger

$3.50

Berry Compote

$2.50

Grilled Homestyle Potatoes

$4.00

Fresh Greens Salad

$5.25

Two Eggs Any Style

$3.75

One Egg Any Style

$1.87

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Oatmeal

$3.75

Buckwheat Porridge

$6.50

1 Buckwheat Pancake

$5.50

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$2.75

1 Blueberry Ricotta Pancake

$5.75

1 Canolli Italiano Pancake

$6.65

Fresh Fruits

$5.00

Toast White

$1.50

Toast Sourdough

$1.50

Toast Whole Wheat

$1.50

Toast 12 Grain

$1.50

Toast Rye

$1.50

Grilled Salmon

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Meat Paddy

$7.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Hummus

$1.50

1 Dulce De Leche

$5.25

1 Pumpkin Pancake

$3.75

Smoothies

Orange Justice

$5.75

Pilled Orange, Orange Juice, Banana, Lowfat Yogurt, Pinch of Vanilla

Double Up

$8.00

Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Kiwi, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Alomnd Milk

Orange Cherry Power Smoothie

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Cherries, Whole Milk, Lowfat Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

Rich Dark Chocolate Smoothie

$7.25

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Dates, Banana, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Chocolate Ganache, Lowfat Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

Green Goblin

$7.95

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Pinch of Ground Cinnamon

Pump It Up

$7.50

Mixed Berries, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Lawfat Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Honey

Coffee

English Breakfast Blend

$2.75

100% Arabica Coffee with Caramel Notes

Italian Dark Roast

$2.75

100% Arabica Coffee with Smoky Aroma

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

100% Arabica Decaf Coffee

Coffee with a shot

$3.75

Fresh brewed house coffee with a freshly brewed shot of espresso

Cappuccino

$4.25

Shot of Espresso, milk, and foam

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45

Shot of Espresso with vanilla, caramel, milk and a dollop of foam

Russian Honey Cake

$5.50

Shot of espresso, honey, milk, Dulce De Leche whip, walnuts and crumble of honey cake

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

Shot of Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate and foam with white chocolate shevings

Latte

$4.75

Espresso

$2.75

Tea

Hot Tea Cup

$2.75

Hot Tea Pot

$6.50

Iced Tea

$1.75

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Pellegrino Clementina

$3.00

Pellegrino Rossa

$3.00

Sanapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Aloe Vera Coco

$3.00

Aloe Vera Mango

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kid's Breakfast

Group Game

$7.00

Two Eggs Any Style, Buttermilk Pancake, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes Served with Maple Syrup

Disco Fever

$6.50

Rainbow Buittermilk Pancakes (red,green,blue,yellow,orange) served with a side of Fresh Fruits

Dance Therapy

$5.00

Two Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes Served with a side of Fresh Fruits

Dance Therapy Gluten Free

$10.00

Two Gluten Free Oatmeal or Buckwheat Pancakes Served with a Side of Fresh Fruits

Boogies Down

$3.75

Oatmeal with Fresh Berries Your Kids Will Love!!!

Maie It Rain

$11.00

Make Your Own Mini Frittata - Meats: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Veggies: Tomatoes, Zuchini, Broccoli, Spinach, Potatoes, Carrots, Onions, Corn Cheese: Mozzarella, Feta, Goat Cheese, Cheddar, Swiss, American

Kid's Lunch

Wiggle

$5.50

Best Mates

$3.75

Swipe It

$6.75

Floss

$7.75

Retail

Hot Pepper Sauce

$11.00

Elena's Cup

$10.00

Elena's Shirt

$17.00

Breakfast Plates

Full Course American

Full Course American

$13.75

Two Eggs Any Style, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes, Buttermilk Pancake, Served With Your Choice of Granola Yogurt Parfait or Oatmeal.

British Breakfast

British Breakfast

$16.55

Two Eggs Any Style, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, British Banger, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Baked Beans and Grilled Tomatoes served with a side of White Toast

Super-Charged Netherland

Super-Charged Netherland

$13.75

Eggs Scrambled in Coconut Milk with Chia Seeds and Spinach, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes and Avocado Wedges, served with Basil Pesto

Huevo Rancheros

Huevo Rancheros

$12.75

Two Eggs Any Style, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Signature Ranchero Sauce Topped with Feta Cheese and Avocado Wedges, served Over Corn Tortillas

Russian Grandma

Russian Grandma

$17.75

Buckwheat Porridge Cooked on Milk, Two Eggs Any Style, Two Crepes Filled with Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon, Two Plain Crepes with Fresh Berry Compote

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby

$14.50

A Large, Fluffy Germain Pancake is Excellent for Breakfast, Brunch and Even Dessert Any Time of the Year… Choose From TWO Options: Avocado, Ham and Egg or Banana Pecan Caramel Bourbon Sauce

Mediterranean Breakfast

Mediterranean Breakfast

$15.50

Scrambled Eggs Cooked with Shitake Mushrooms and Red Onions, Served With Side of Hummus, Assorted Olives, Feta Cheese, Mediterranean Spiced Olive Oil, Fresh Cucumbers, Tomato Slices and Pita

California Eggs Benedict

California Eggs Benedict

$17.00

English Muffin, Dressed Arugulla, Grilled Salmon, Poached Eggs, Avocado Wedges, Topped with Housemade Hollandaise Sauce

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$14.70

Thick-Sliced Brioche Bread Dipped in a Sweet Egg Custard, Powered with Cinnamon Sugar, Served with Bananas and Fresh Seasonal Berries and Warm Maple Syrup

Crepes Creation

Nova Lox

Nova Lox

$9.75

Two Dill Savory Crepes Filled with Cream Cheese and Wrapped with Smoked Salmon

Cordon Bleu

Cordon Bleu

$12.25

Plain Crepes Filled with Mixture of Chicken, Ham, Spinach and Swiss Cheese, Topped with House made Cordon Bleu Creamy Sauce and Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Crepes De Nutella

Crepes De Nutella

$8.75

Plain Crepes Filled with Nutella and Bananas, Topped with Crumbled Butter Finger and Chocolate Ganache

Elena's Specialty

Elena's Specialty

$11.25

Russian Sweet Cheese Filled Crepes, Rolled and Topped with Bourbon Berries Compote

Specialty Pancakes

Cannoli Italliano

$13.25

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Filled With Sweet Ricotta Cannoli Cream, Topped With Light Whipped Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Chips, Crunchy Cannoli Shell and a Pinch of Cinnamon. Served with Maple Syrup

Almond Buckwheat Pancakes

$15.75

Almond and Buckwheat Flour, Bananas, Silky Coconut Cream Topped with Toasted Coconut, Served with Fresh Berries Compote and Maple Syrup

Blueberry Ricotta Lemon Pancakes

$14.50

Stack of Three Blueberry Pancakes, Topped With Ricotta Whipped Cream, Bursting with Fresh Blueberries, Drizzle with Lemon Sauce and Lemon Zest, Served with Maple Syrup

Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Two Buttermilk Pancake, Two Eggs Any Style, Grilled Homestyle Potato, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup

Dulce De Leche

$10.50

Stack of Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Vanilla Whipped Cream, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon and Dulce De Leche Caramel Sauce, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup

Skillets

California Skillet

$15.75

Baked in Oven Mixture of Eggs, Spinach, Pecan-Rosemary Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Goat Cheese, Garnished with Avocado Wedges

Frittata Skillet

$14.50

Baked in Oven Mixture of Eggs, Roasted Homestyle potatoes, Broccoli, Ham, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese, Garnished with Smoked Spanish Paprika

Cozy Vegan Skillet

$13.75

Garlic Roasted Red Skin Homestyle Potatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Shiitake Mushrooms, Sauteed Zucchini and Squash, Black Bean, Garnished With Parsley V GF (No Eggs Added)

Soups

Russian Borscht

$6.75

Stew Beef, Beets, Carrots, Cabbage, Onions, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Garlic, Garnished with Dill and Served with Sour Cream.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.50

Chicken Breast, Egg Noodles, Potatoes, Carrots, Onions.

Bowls & Salads

Greek Chicken Bowl

$13.25

Grilled Chicken Breast, 5 Grain Quinoa, Fresh Cucumbers and Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Chickpeas, topped with Crumbled Feta Cheese and Drizzled with Housemade Creamy Tzatziki Sauce

Russian Dumplings

$10.00

Ground Beef Wrapped Around in Thin Dough, Served with Sour Cream, Garnished with Parsley

Broccoli Bacon Salad

$6.95

Broccoli, Bacon, Red Onion, Mixed Raisins, Sunflower Seeds and Poppyseed Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.70

Roasted Beets, Arugula, Spring Mix, Roasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Crumbled Goat Cheese and Housemade Bloody Orange Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Open Faced Smoked Salmon

$16.25

Smoked Salmon Sliced, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, Goat Cheese Spread, Capers, Red Onions on Ciabatta Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette

California Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado Wedges with Housemade Citrus Aioli served on Toasted Sourdough Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.75

Angus Beef, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Our Signature Bacon Jam Served on a Brioche Bun. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Panini

$11.50

Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese Spread, Arugula and Honey Served on Dark Rye Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette - V

From the Bakery

Napoleon

$4.50

French Desert Consists of Several, Flaky and Crispy Layers of Puff Pastry Filled with Thick Layers of Angel Cream

Tiramisu

$5.50

Classic No-Bake Italian Dessert Combining Espresso-Dipped Ladyfingers and a Creamy Lightly Sweetened Mascarpone Cream Topped with Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder

Russian Honey Cake

$5.50

Caramelized Honey Cake with Walnuts, Layered with Dolce De Leche Sourcream Whipped Cream. BEST SELLER

Croissant

$3.25

Daily Freshly Baked Flaky Butter Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.99

Daily Freshly Baked Butter Croissant Filled with Almond Paste and Topped with Sliced Almonds

Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl

$4.68

Freshly Baked Sweet Roll, Staffed with Cinnamon, Topped with Vanilla Icing

Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl -4 PACK

$9.50

Freshly Baked Sweet Roll, Staffed with Cinnamon, Topped with Vanilla Icing

Cannoli Italiano

$3.50

Tube-Shaped Shells of Fried Pastry Dough, Filled with a Sweet Cannoli Ricotta Cheese

Cake

$5.50

Sides

Bacon Strips

$4.00

Candied Bacon Strips

$4.50

Sausage Links

$3.50

Banger

$3.50

Berry Compote

$2.50

Grilled Homestyle Potatoes

$4.00

Fresh Greens Salad

$5.25

Two Eggs Any Style

$3.75

One Egg Any Style

$1.87

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Oatmeal

$3.75

Buckwheat Porridge

$6.50

1 Buckwheat Pancake

$5.50

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$2.75

1 Blueberry Ricotta Pancake

$5.75

1 Canolli Italiano Pancake

$6.65

Fresh Fruits

$5.00

Toast White

$1.50

Toast Sourdough

$1.50

Toast Whole Wheat

$1.50

Toast 12 Grain

$1.50

Toast Rye

$1.50

Grilled Salmon

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Meat Paddy

$7.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Hummus

$1.50

Kid's Breakfast

Group Game

$7.00

Two Eggs Any Style, Buttermilk Pancake, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes Served with Maple Syrup

Disco Fever

$6.50

Rainbow Buittermilk Pancakes (red,green,blue,yellow,orange) served with a side of Fresh Fruits

Dance Therapy

$5.00

Two Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes Served with a side of Fresh Fruits

Dance Therapy Gluten Free

$10.00

Two Gluten Free Oatmeal or Buckwheat Pancakes Served with a Side of Fresh Fruits

Boogies Down

$3.75

Oatmeal with Fresh Berries Your Kids Will Love!!!

Maie It Rain

$11.00

Make Your Own Mini Frittata - Meats: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Veggies: Tomatoes, Zuchini, Broccoli, Spinach, Potatoes, Carrots, Onions, Corn Cheese: Mozzarella, Feta, Goat Cheese, Cheddar, Swiss, American

Kid's Lunch

Wiggle

$5.50

Best Mates

$3.75

Swipe It

$6.75

Floss

$7.75

Smoothies

Orange Justice

$5.75

Pilled Orange, Orange Juice, Banana, Lowfat Yogurt, Pinch of Vanilla

Double Up

$8.00

Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Kiwi, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Alomnd Milk

Orange Cherry Power Smoothie

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Cherries, Whole Milk, Lowfat Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

Rich Dark Chocolate Smoothie

$7.25

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Dates, Banana, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Chocolate Ganache, Lowfat Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

Green Goblin

$7.95

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Pinch of Ground Cinnamon

Pump It Up

$7.50

Mixed Berries, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Lawfat Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Honey

Pumpkin Smoothie

$7.95

Organic Pumpkin, Whole Milk, Vanilla Yogurt, Banana, Dates. Finished with Pumpkin Pie Spice

Coffee

English Breakfast Blend

$2.75

100% Arabica Coffee with Caramel Notes

Italian Dark Roast

$2.75

100% Arabica Coffee with Smoky Aroma

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

100% Arabica Decaf Coffee

Coffee with a shot

$3.75

Fresh brewed house coffee with a freshly brewed shot of espresso

Cappuccino

$4.25

Shot of Espresso, milk, and foam

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45

Shot of Espresso with vanilla, caramel, milk and a dollop of foam

Russian Honey Cake

$5.50

Shot of espresso, honey, milk, Dulce De Leche whip, walnuts and crumble of honey cake

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

Shot of Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate and foam with white chocolate shevings

Latte

$4.75

Espresso

$2.75

Tea

Hot Tea Cup

$2.75

Hot Tea Pot

$6.50

Iced Tea

$1.75

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Pellegrino Clementina

$3.00

Pellegrino Rossa

$3.00

Sanapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Aloe Vera Coco

$3.00

Aloe Vera Mango

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned International Fusion Breakfast, Brunch and Bakery in Columbus, Ohio including Any Occasion Cakes, Pastries and Baked Goods. When You Expect More From Breakfast and Cake. Served By People With Care.

Website

Location

2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus, OH 43235

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cuco's Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 2,472
2162 Henderson Road Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Bethel Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1490 Bethel Road Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Mr. Hummus Grill - Bethel Road
orange star4.4 • 664
1450 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Henderson Rd
orange star4.0 • 40
1832 W Henderson Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Gallo's Tap Room - Bethel - 5019 Olentangy River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5019 Olentangy River Rd Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Subourbon - 2234 W Dublin Granville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2234 W Dublin Granville Rd Worthington, OH 43085
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston