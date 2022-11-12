Cafe Elena 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
2054 Crown Plaza Drive
Columbus, OH 43235
Breakfast Plates
Full Course American
Two Eggs Any Style, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes, Buttermilk Pancake, Served With Your Choice of Granola Yogurt Parfait or Oatmeal.
British Breakfast
Two Eggs Any Style, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, British Banger, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Baked Beans and Grilled Tomatoes served with a side of White Toast
Super-Charged Netherland
Eggs Scrambled in Coconut Milk with Chia Seeds and Spinach, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes and Avocado Wedges, served with Basil Pesto
Huevo Rancheros
Two Eggs Any Style, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Signature Ranchero Sauce Topped with Feta Cheese and Avocado Wedges, served Over Corn Tortillas
Russian Grandma
Buckwheat Porridge Cooked on Milk, Two Eggs Any Style, Two Crepes Filled with Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon, Two Plain Crepes with Fresh Berry Compote
Dutch Baby
A Large, Fluffy Germain Pancake is Excellent for Breakfast, Brunch and Even Dessert Any Time of the Year… Choose From TWO Options: Avocado, Ham and Egg or Banana Pecan Caramel Bourbon Sauce
Mediterranean Breakfast
Scrambled Eggs Cooked with Shitake Mushrooms and Red Onions, Served With Side of Hummus, Assorted Olives, Feta Cheese, Mediterranean Spiced Olive Oil, Fresh Cucumbers, Tomato Slices and Pita
California Eggs Benedict
English Muffin, Dressed Arugulla, Grilled Salmon, Poached Eggs, Avocado Wedges, Topped with Housemade Hollandaise Sauce
Brioche French Toast
Thick-Sliced Brioche Bread Dipped in a Sweet Egg Custard, Powered with Cinnamon Sugar, Served with Bananas and Fresh Seasonal Berries and Warm Maple Syrup
RAINBOW BAGEL SUMMER SPECIAL
Rainbow Bagel with Housemade Honey Walnut Cream Cheese.
Crepes Creation
Nova Lox
Two Dill Savory Crepes Filled with Cream Cheese and Wrapped with Smoked Salmon
Cordon Bleu
Plain Crepes Filled with Mixture of Chicken, Ham, Spinach and Swiss Cheese, Topped with House made Cordon Bleu Creamy Sauce and Shredded Parmesan Cheese
Crepes De Nutella
Plain Crepes Filled with Nutella and Bananas, Topped with Crumbled Butter Finger and Chocolate Ganache
Elena's Specialty
Russian Sweet Cheese Filled Crepes, Rolled and Topped with Bourbon Berries Compote
Specialty Pancakes
Cannoli Italliano
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Filled With Sweet Ricotta Cannoli Cream, Topped With Light Whipped Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Chips, Crunchy Cannoli Shell and a Pinch of Cinnamon. Served with Maple Syrup
Almond Buckwheat Pancakes
Almond and Buckwheat Flour, Bananas, Silky Coconut Cream Topped with Toasted Coconut, Served with Fresh Berries Compote and Maple Syrup
Blueberry Ricotta Lemon Pancakes
Stack of Three Blueberry Pancakes, Topped With Ricotta Whipped Cream, Bursting with Fresh Blueberries, Drizzle with Lemon Sauce and Lemon Zest, Served with Maple Syrup
Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes
Two Buttermilk Pancake, Two Eggs Any Style, Grilled Homestyle Potato, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup
Dulce De Leche
Stack of Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Vanilla Whipped Cream, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon and Dulce De Leche Caramel Sauce, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup
Pumpkin Pancake
Short Stack Pumpkin Buttermilk Pancakes Topped with Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mouse served with Maple Syrup
Skillets
California Skillet
Baked in Oven Mixture of Eggs, Spinach, Pecan-Rosemary Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Goat Cheese, Garnished with Avocado Wedges
Frittata Skillet
Baked in Oven Mixture of Eggs, Roasted Homestyle potatoes, Broccoli, Ham, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese, Garnished with Smoked Spanish Paprika
Cozy Vegan Skillet
Garlic Roasted Red Skin Homestyle Potatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Shiitake Mushrooms, Sauteed Zucchini and Squash, Black Bean, Garnished With Parsley V GF (No Eggs Added)
Soups
Russian Borscht
Stew Beef, Beets, Carrots, Cabbage, Onions, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Garlic, Garnished with Dill and Served with Sour Cream.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Breast, Egg Noodles, Potatoes, Carrots, Onions.
Buttermilk Squash Soup
Buttermilk Squash, Celery, Onions, Carrots, Spices. Heavy Cream. Perfect Comforting Soup for Fall!!
Bowls & Salads
Greek Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken Breast, 5 Grain Quinoa, Fresh Cucumbers and Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Chickpeas, topped with Crumbled Feta Cheese and Drizzled with Housemade Creamy Tzatziki Sauce
Russian Dumplings
Ground Beef Wrapped Around in Thin Dough, Served with Sour Cream, Garnished with Parsley
Broccoli Bacon Salad
Broccoli, Bacon, Red Onion, Mixed Raisins, Sunflower Seeds and Poppyseed Dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted Beets, Arugula, Spring Mix, Roasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Crumbled Goat Cheese and Housemade Bloody Orange Vinaigrette
Asian Power Bowl NEW
Buckwheat Soba Noodles, Atlantic Grilled Salmon, Edamame Beans, Carrots, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Red Capsicum, with hint of Mint and Coriander - Vegan
Beef Straganoff Cob Loaf
Tender Steak Strips, Roasted Mushrooms in Sour Cream Sauce. Served in Sourdough Bread Bowl.
Sandwiches
Open Faced Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon Sliced, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, Goat Cheese Spread, Capers, Red Onions on Ciabatta Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette
California Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado Wedges with Housemade Citrus Aioli served on Toasted Sourdough Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette
Bacon Jam Burger
Angus Beef, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Our Signature Bacon Jam Served on a Brioche Bun. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Panini
Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese Spread, Arugula and Honey Served on Dark Rye Bread. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette - V
RAINBOW BAGEL
Rainbow Bagel, Egg Any Style, Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Citrus Aioli served with Potatoes or Fresh Green Salad
From the Bakery
Napoleon
French Desert Consists of Several, Flaky and Crispy Layers of Puff Pastry Filled with Thick Layers of Angel Cream
Tiramisu
Classic No-Bake Italian Dessert Combining Espresso-Dipped Ladyfingers and a Creamy Lightly Sweetened Mascarpone Cream Topped with Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder
Russian Honey Cake
Caramelized Honey Cake with Walnuts, Layered with Dolce De Leche Sourcream Whipped Cream. BEST SELLER
Croissant
Daily Freshly Baked Flaky Butter Croissant
Almond Croissant
Daily Freshly Baked Butter Croissant Filled with Almond Paste and Topped with Sliced Almonds
Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl
Freshly Baked Sweet Roll, Staffed with Cinnamon, Topped with Vanilla Icing
Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl -4 PACK
Freshly Baked Sweet Roll, Staffed with Cinnamon, Topped with Vanilla Icing
Cannoli Italiano
Tube-Shaped Shells of Fried Pastry Dough, Filled with a Sweet Cannoli Ricotta Cheese
Cake
Merengue
Sweet Cottage Cheese Bun
Poppy Seed Roll
Cherry Bunn
Sides
Bacon Strips
Candied Bacon Strips
Sausage Links
Banger
Berry Compote
Grilled Homestyle Potatoes
Fresh Greens Salad
Two Eggs Any Style
One Egg Any Style
Yogurt Parfait
Oatmeal
Buckwheat Porridge
1 Buckwheat Pancake
1 Buttermilk Pancake
1 Blueberry Ricotta Pancake
1 Canolli Italiano Pancake
Fresh Fruits
Toast White
Toast Sourdough
Toast Whole Wheat
Toast 12 Grain
Toast Rye
Grilled Salmon
Smoked Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Meat Paddy
Quinoa
Hummus
1 Dulce De Leche
1 Pumpkin Pancake
Smoothies
Orange Justice
Pilled Orange, Orange Juice, Banana, Lowfat Yogurt, Pinch of Vanilla
Double Up
Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Kiwi, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Alomnd Milk
Orange Cherry Power Smoothie
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Cherries, Whole Milk, Lowfat Vanilla Frozen Yogurt
Rich Dark Chocolate Smoothie
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Dates, Banana, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Chocolate Ganache, Lowfat Vanilla Frozen Yogurt
Green Goblin
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Pinch of Ground Cinnamon
Pump It Up
Mixed Berries, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Lawfat Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Honey
Coffee
English Breakfast Blend
100% Arabica Coffee with Caramel Notes
Italian Dark Roast
100% Arabica Coffee with Smoky Aroma
Decaf Coffee
100% Arabica Decaf Coffee
Coffee with a shot
Fresh brewed house coffee with a freshly brewed shot of espresso
Cappuccino
Shot of Espresso, milk, and foam
Caramel Macchiato
Shot of Espresso with vanilla, caramel, milk and a dollop of foam
Russian Honey Cake
Shot of espresso, honey, milk, Dulce De Leche whip, walnuts and crumble of honey cake
White Chocolate Mocha
Shot of Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate and foam with white chocolate shevings
Latte
Espresso
Soda
Kid's Breakfast
Group Game
Two Eggs Any Style, Buttermilk Pancake, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes Served with Maple Syrup
Disco Fever
Rainbow Buittermilk Pancakes (red,green,blue,yellow,orange) served with a side of Fresh Fruits
Dance Therapy
Two Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes Served with a side of Fresh Fruits
Dance Therapy Gluten Free
Two Gluten Free Oatmeal or Buckwheat Pancakes Served with a Side of Fresh Fruits
Boogies Down
Oatmeal with Fresh Berries Your Kids Will Love!!!
Maie It Rain
Make Your Own Mini Frittata - Meats: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Veggies: Tomatoes, Zuchini, Broccoli, Spinach, Potatoes, Carrots, Onions, Corn Cheese: Mozzarella, Feta, Goat Cheese, Cheddar, Swiss, American
Family Owned International Fusion Breakfast, Brunch and Bakery in Columbus, Ohio including Any Occasion Cakes, Pastries and Baked Goods. When You Expect More From Breakfast and Cake. Served By People With Care.
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus, OH 43235