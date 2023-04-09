Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe En Pilon

review star

No reviews yet

12750 SW 128th St Suite 106

Miami, FL 33186

Menu

Appetizers

Datiles

$9.00

Datiles filled with pork sausage, bacon served over a creamy blue cheese sauce

Salmon Ahumado

$14.00

Smoked salmon drizzled with a passion fruit sauce

Carpaccio de Lomito

$18.00

Beef tenderloin carpaccio drizzled with a avocado aioli

Ceviche de Camaron

$16.00

Shrimp ceviche with Peruvian style roasted corn

Rolls de Platano

$10.00

Sweet plantain rolls filled with prosciutto, goat cheese and gratin mozzarella cheese

Charcutiere

$20.00

Charcuterie & cheese board served with fresh fruits

Brusquettas

$8.00

Brie cheese brusquettas served with almonds and honey

Burrata

$12.00

Fresh Burrata with tomatoes and roasted broccolini

Flatbread

$8.00

Oven baked flatbread with olive oil, rosemary and sea salt

Ceviche de Pulpo

$18.00

Yuca Carne

$8.00

Yuca Queso

$8.00

Platano Con Carne

$8.00

Croqueta de Jamon

$9.00

Croquetas made with ham, cheese and spinach

Croquera de Chorizo

$9.00

Croqueta de Queso

$9.00

Croqueta Espinaca

$9.00

Croquertas surtidas

$10.00

Sopas y Ensaladas

Crema de Tomate

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy tomato soup with homemade basil oil and "crucante de queso"

Lentejas

$8.00Out of stock

Homemade lentil stew

Taco Salad

$12.00

Torre Capresa

$10.00

Fusion Salad

$12.00

Principales

Salmon Marinado

$22.00

Filete de Migñon

$34.00

New York Steak

$30.00

Pulpo

$32.00

Roseton

$14.00

Casuela de Cameron

$22.00

From the Grill

Salmon

$20.00

Pulpo

$34.00

New York Strip

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Camarones

$20.00

Pechuga de Pollo

$16.00

Ribeye

$28.00

Hamburguesa Pilon

$14.00

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$4.00

Patatas Fritas

$4.00

Puré de Sweet Potato

$4.00

Puré de Yuca

$6.00

Wedge Lettuce

$6.00

Pizza

Pizza #1

$20.00

Pizza #2

$18.00

Pizza #3

$24.00

Pizza #4

$18.00

Pizza #5

$20.00

Pizza #6

$18.00

Kid's menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Flatbread

$6.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$9.00

Brownie con Helado

$10.00Out of stock

Plavova

$12.00

Pie Limon

$8.00

Pastas

Cuatro Quesos

$18.00

Pasta de Tomate

$18.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.50

Tamarindo

$4.50

Mango

$4.50

Vero Water Still

$8.00

Vero Water Sparkling

$8.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

American Coffee

$3.00

American Decaf

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Decaf

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Double Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Cortadito

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Cortadito

$3.50

Decaf Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

12750 SW 128th St Suite 106, Miami, FL 33186

