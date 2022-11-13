Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Express - River Oaks

3,429 Reviews

$$

1422 West Gray

Houston, TX 77019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Chicken Deli Salad

Family Meals

Family Meal Grilled Chicken w/Basil Pesto

Family Meal Grilled Chicken w/Basil Pesto

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh basil pesto. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Family Meal Roasted Chicken

Family Meal Roasted Chicken

$49.99

Seasoned and oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Family Meal Spanish Chicken Romesco

Family Meal Spanish Chicken Romesco

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh romesco sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Family Meal Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken

Family Meal Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh lemon herb sauce. Served with two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Family Meal Mediterranean Salmon

Family Meal Mediterranean Salmon

$59.99

Four grilled salmon filets with lemon herb sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Family Meal Tuscan Amore Pasta

Family Meal Tuscan Amore Pasta

$45.99

Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic & artichokes. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Family Meal Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta

Family Meal Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta

$49.99

Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce, and parmesan. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)

$8.50

Four freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Starters

Zesty Tomato Soup

Zesty Tomato Soup

Zesty tomatoes, basil, a touch of garlic and croutons. Vegetarian.

Chicken Orzo Soup

Chicken Orzo Soup

House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.

Creamy Potato Soup

Creamy Potato Soup

Hearty new potatoes, diced carrots, onions & celery in a rich creamy base. Served with garlic bread.

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$5.29

Roasted garlic hummus and fresh pita bread. Vegan.

Salads

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$13.99

Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce, romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$11.99

Our signature housemade tuna salad, fresh crisp green beans, spring mix, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad

Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad

$13.39

Chicken salad, tuna salad, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan and glazed pecans with signature dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad

Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.59

Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.69

Shrimp, avocado, romaine & spring mix, bacon, cucumber, salsa fresca, grape tomatoes and parmesan with honey mustard dressing.

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Turkey, romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.

Signature Chicken Deli Salad

Signature Chicken Deli Salad

$12.29

Grilled chicken & pesto pasta on a bed of romaine & spring mix lettuce with pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan & house-made red wine vinaigrette dressing (Contains Nuts)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.29

Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.29

Romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, glazed pecans and parmesan with signature dressing. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.

Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$5.99

Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Handhelds

Toasted Turkey Club

Toasted Turkey Club

$10.59Out of stock

Turkey, bacon, monterey jack, mayo, lettuce, tomato and signature sauce triple decker on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Salad Ciabatta

Chicken Salad Ciabatta

$9.39

House-made chicken salad, glazed pecans, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts.

BLT

BLT

$9.29

Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Greek Chicken Pita

Greek Chicken Pita

$9.99

Chicken, basil pesto, feta, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives* and greek dressing. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta

Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta

$9.99

Roasted tomatoes, feta, avocado, romesco mayo and spring mix on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.

New Classic Tuna Sandwich

New Classic Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

House-made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain.

Entrees

Steak Bavette Entree

Steak Bavette Entree

$14.59

Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Mediterranean Salmon Entree

Mediterranean Salmon Entree

$15.49

Whole grilled salmon filet topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Spanish Chicken Romesco Entree

Spanish Chicken Romesco Entree

$11.99

Whole grilled chicken breast topped with romesco sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Contains Nuts.

Roasted Half Chicken Entree

Roasted Half Chicken Entree

$12.99

Seasoned & oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with your choice of two sides.

Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Entree

Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Entree

$11.99

Whole grilled chicken breast topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto Entree

Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto Entree

$11.99

Whole grilled chicken breast topped with basil pesto. Served with your choice of two sides. Contains Nuts.

Angus Cheddar Burger Entree

Angus Cheddar Burger Entree

$13.29

With lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich Entree

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich Entree

$12.99

Whole chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onions and honey mustard on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Shrimp Capri Pasta Entree

Shrimp Capri Pasta Entree

$16.99

Fettuccine, shrimp, spinach, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread.

Tuscan Amore Pasta Entree

Tuscan Amore Pasta Entree

$11.99

Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic and artichokes. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread. Contains Nuts. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.

Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta Entree

Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta Entree

$13.99

Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce and parmesan. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread. Contains Nuts.

Mix & Match

Cafe Trio

Cafe Trio

$10.99

Pick three favorites. Choose from half salad, half sandwich, cup of soup, or pasta pesto.

Cafe Duo

Cafe Duo

$9.99

Pick two favorites. Choose from the following half salads, half sandwiches or a cup of soup or mac and cheese.

Single Sides

Single Side Pesto Pasta

Single Side Pesto Pasta

$4.29

Our signature house-made basil pesto and imported Conchiglie pasta, topped with pine nuts and parmesan. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Creamy, velvety in house cheese sauce with conchiglie pasta (shells) topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Vegetarian.

Single Side Steamed Spinach

Single Side Steamed Spinach

$4.29

Steamed spinach with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.

Single Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Single Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.29

Mashed Potatoes with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.

Single Side Broccoli

Single Side Broccoli

$4.29

Steamed broccoli with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.

Single Side Green Beans

Single Side Green Beans

$4.29

Steamed green beans tossed in house made lemon vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian.

Single Side Fries

Single Side Fries

$4.29

Generous portion of crispy fries seasoned with Kosher Salt. Vegan.

Single Side Sweet Potato Fries

Single Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.89

Generous portion of sweet potato fries. Vegan.

Single Side Garlic Bread

Single Side Garlic Bread

$2.49

Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.

Single Side Caesar Side Salad

Single Side Caesar Side Salad

$4.29

Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.

Single Side Spring Mix Side Salad

Single Side Spring Mix Side Salad

$4.29

Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Single Side Greek Side Salad

Single Side Greek Side Salad

$5.99

Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.

Single Side Fruit Salad

Single Side Fruit Salad

$4.29

Vegan.

Clever Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.29