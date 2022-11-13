- Home
- Houston
- River Oaks
- Cafe Express - River Oaks
Cafe Express - River Oaks
3,429 Reviews
$$
1422 West Gray
Houston, TX 77019
Popular Items
Family Meals
Family Meal Grilled Chicken w/Basil Pesto
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh basil pesto. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Family Meal Roasted Chicken
Seasoned and oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Family Meal Spanish Chicken Romesco
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh romesco sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Family Meal Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh lemon herb sauce. Served with two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Family Meal Mediterranean Salmon
Four grilled salmon filets with lemon herb sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Family Meal Tuscan Amore Pasta
Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic & artichokes. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Family Meal Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce, and parmesan. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)
Four freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
Starters
Zesty Tomato Soup
Zesty tomatoes, basil, a touch of garlic and croutons. Vegetarian.
Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.
Creamy Potato Soup
Hearty new potatoes, diced carrots, onions & celery in a rich creamy base. Served with garlic bread.
Hummus & Pita
Roasted garlic hummus and fresh pita bread. Vegan.
Salads
Steakhouse Salad
Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce, romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Tuna Nicoise Salad
Our signature housemade tuna salad, fresh crisp green beans, spring mix, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad
Chicken salad, tuna salad, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan and glazed pecans with signature dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Shrimp, avocado, romaine & spring mix, bacon, cucumber, salsa fresca, grape tomatoes and parmesan with honey mustard dressing.
Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad
Turkey, romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.
Signature Chicken Deli Salad
Grilled chicken & pesto pasta on a bed of romaine & spring mix lettuce with pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan & house-made red wine vinaigrette dressing (Contains Nuts)
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.
House Salad
Romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, glazed pecans and parmesan with signature dressing. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.
Spring Mix Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Handhelds
Toasted Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, monterey jack, mayo, lettuce, tomato and signature sauce triple decker on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Salad Ciabatta
House-made chicken salad, glazed pecans, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts.
BLT
Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.
Greek Chicken Pita
Chicken, basil pesto, feta, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives* and greek dressing. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta
Roasted tomatoes, feta, avocado, romesco mayo and spring mix on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.
New Classic Tuna Sandwich
House-made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain.
Entrees
Steak Bavette Entree
Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Mediterranean Salmon Entree
Whole grilled salmon filet topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Spanish Chicken Romesco Entree
Whole grilled chicken breast topped with romesco sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Contains Nuts.
Roasted Half Chicken Entree
Seasoned & oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with your choice of two sides.
Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Entree
Whole grilled chicken breast topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto Entree
Whole grilled chicken breast topped with basil pesto. Served with your choice of two sides. Contains Nuts.
Angus Cheddar Burger Entree
With lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich Entree
Whole chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onions and honey mustard on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
Shrimp Capri Pasta Entree
Fettuccine, shrimp, spinach, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread.
Tuscan Amore Pasta Entree
Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic and artichokes. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread. Contains Nuts. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.
Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta Entree
Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce and parmesan. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread. Contains Nuts.
Mix & Match
Single Sides
Single Side Pesto Pasta
Our signature house-made basil pesto and imported Conchiglie pasta, topped with pine nuts and parmesan. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy, velvety in house cheese sauce with conchiglie pasta (shells) topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Vegetarian.
Single Side Steamed Spinach
Steamed spinach with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.
Single Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.
Single Side Broccoli
Steamed broccoli with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.
Single Side Green Beans
Steamed green beans tossed in house made lemon vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian.
Single Side Fries
Generous portion of crispy fries seasoned with Kosher Salt. Vegan.
Single Side Sweet Potato Fries
Generous portion of sweet potato fries. Vegan.
Single Side Garlic Bread
Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.
Single Side Caesar Side Salad
Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.
Single Side Spring Mix Side Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Single Side Greek Side Salad
Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.
Single Side Fruit Salad
Vegan.