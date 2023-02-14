Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café Express Woodlands

3091 College Park Dr. #290/300

The Woodlands, TX 77354

Popular Items

Signature Chicken Deli Salad
Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad
Zesty Tomato Soup

Cafe Express Menu

Family Meals

Basil Pesto Chicken Family Meal

Basil Pesto Chicken Family Meal

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh basil pesto. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Roasted Chicken Family Meal

Roasted Chicken Family Meal

$49.99Out of stock

Seasoned and oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Spanish Chicken Romesco Family Meal

Spanish Chicken Romesco Family Meal

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh romesco sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Family Meal

Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Family Meal

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh lemon herb sauce. Served with two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Mediterranean Salmon Family Meal

Mediterranean Salmon Family Meal

$59.99

Four grilled salmon filets with lemon herb sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Tuscan Amore Pasta Family Meal

Tuscan Amore Pasta Family Meal

$45.99

Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic & artichokes. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Chicken Basil Alfredo Pasta Family Meal

Chicken Basil Alfredo Pasta Family Meal

$49.99

Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce, and parmesan. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)

$8.50

Four freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Starters

Chicken Orzo Soup

Chicken Orzo Soup

House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.

Zesty Tomato Soup

Zesty Tomato Soup

Zesty tomatoes, basil, a touch of garlic and croutons. Vegetarian.

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$5.29

Roasted garlic hummus and fresh pita bread. Vegan.

Creamy Potato Soup

Creamy Potato Soup

Hearty new potatoes, diced carrots, onions & celery in a rich creamy base. Served with garlic bread.

Salads

Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad

Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.89

Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.

Signature Chicken Deli Salad

Signature Chicken Deli Salad

$11.59

Grilled chicken, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$13.99

Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce, romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$11.99

Our signature housemade tuna salad, fresh crisp green beans, spring mix, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad

Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad

$12.69

Chicken salad, tuna salad, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan and glazed pecans with signature dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.69

Shrimp, avocado, romaine & spring mix, bacon, cucumber, salsa fresca, grape tomatoes and parmesan with honey mustard dressing.

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

$10.99

Turkey, romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.29

Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.29

Romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, glazed pecans and parmesan with signature dressing. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.

Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$5.99

Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Handhelds

Chicken Salad Ciabatta

Chicken Salad Ciabatta

$9.39

House-made chicken salad, glazed pecans, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts.

BLT

BLT

$9.29

Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Greek Chicken Pita

Greek Chicken Pita

$9.99

Chicken, basil pesto, feta, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives* and greek dressing. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta

Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta

$9.99

Roasted tomatoes, feta, avocado, romesco mayo and spring mix on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.

New Classic Tuna Sandwich

New Classic Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

House-made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain.

Toasted Turkey Club

Toasted Turkey Club

$10.59

Turkey, bacon, monterey jack, mayo, lettuce, tomato and signature sauce triple decker on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Entrees

Steak Bavette Entree

Steak Bavette Entree

$14.59

Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Mediterranean Salmon Entree

Mediterranean Salmon Entree