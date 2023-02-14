Café Express Woodlands
No reviews yet
3091 College Park Dr. #290/300
The Woodlands, TX 77354
Cafe Express Menu
Family Meals
Basil Pesto Chicken Family Meal
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh basil pesto. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Roasted Chicken Family Meal
Seasoned and oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Spanish Chicken Romesco Family Meal
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh romesco sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Family Meal
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh lemon herb sauce. Served with two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Mediterranean Salmon Family Meal
Four grilled salmon filets with lemon herb sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Tuscan Amore Pasta Family Meal
Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic & artichokes. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Chicken Basil Alfredo Pasta Family Meal
Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce, and parmesan. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)
Four freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
Starters
Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.
Zesty Tomato Soup
Zesty tomatoes, basil, a touch of garlic and croutons. Vegetarian.
Hummus & Pita
Roasted garlic hummus and fresh pita bread. Vegan.
Creamy Potato Soup
Hearty new potatoes, diced carrots, onions & celery in a rich creamy base. Served with garlic bread.
Salads
Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.
Signature Chicken Deli Salad
Grilled chicken, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Steakhouse Salad
Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce, romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Tuna Nicoise Salad
Our signature housemade tuna salad, fresh crisp green beans, spring mix, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad
Chicken salad, tuna salad, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan and glazed pecans with signature dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Shrimp, avocado, romaine & spring mix, bacon, cucumber, salsa fresca, grape tomatoes and parmesan with honey mustard dressing.
Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad
Turkey, romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.
House Salad
Romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, glazed pecans and parmesan with signature dressing. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.
Spring Mix Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Handhelds
Chicken Salad Ciabatta
House-made chicken salad, glazed pecans, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts.
BLT
Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.
Greek Chicken Pita
Chicken, basil pesto, feta, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives* and greek dressing. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta
Roasted tomatoes, feta, avocado, romesco mayo and spring mix on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.
New Classic Tuna Sandwich
House-made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain.
Toasted Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, monterey jack, mayo, lettuce, tomato and signature sauce triple decker on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.