Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad

Cafe Express - Town & Country

100 Reviews

$$

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N

Ste. 100

Houston, TX 77024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Family Meals

Family Meal Grilled Chicken w/Basil Pesto

Family Meal Grilled Chicken w/Basil Pesto

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh basil pesto. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Family Meal Roasted Chicken

Family Meal Roasted Chicken

$49.99

Seasoned and oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Family Meal Spanish Chicken Romesco

Family Meal Spanish Chicken Romesco

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh romesco sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Family Meal Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken

Family Meal Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken

$49.99

Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh lemon herb sauce. Served with two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Family Meal Mediterranean Salmon

Family Meal Mediterranean Salmon

$59.99

Four grilled salmon filets with lemon herb sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.

Family Meal Tuscan Amore Pasta

Family Meal Tuscan Amore Pasta

$45.99

Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic & artichokes. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Family Meal Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta

Family Meal Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta

$49.99

Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce, and parmesan. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)

$8.50

Four freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Starters

Zesty Tomato Soup

Zesty Tomato Soup

Zesty tomatoes, basil, a touch of garlic and croutons. Vegetarian.

Chicken Orzo Soup

Chicken Orzo Soup

House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.

Creamy Potato Soup

Creamy Potato Soup

Hearty new potatoes, diced carrots, onions & celery in a rich creamy base. Served with garlic bread.

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$5.29

Roasted garlic hummus and fresh pita bread. Vegan.

Salads

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$13.99

Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce, romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$11.99

Our signature housemade tuna salad, fresh crisp green beans, spring mix, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad

Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad

$12.69

Chicken salad, tuna salad, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan and glazed pecans with signature dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad

Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.89

Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.69

Shrimp, avocado, romaine & spring mix, bacon, cucumber, salsa fresca, grape tomatoes and parmesan with honey mustard dressing.

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

$10.99

Turkey, romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.

Signature Chicken Deli Salad

Signature Chicken Deli Salad

$11.59

Grilled chicken, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.29

Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.29

Romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, glazed pecans and parmesan with signature dressing. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.

Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$5.99

Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Handhelds

Toasted Turkey Club

Toasted Turkey Club

$10.59

Turkey, bacon, monterey jack, mayo, lettuce, tomato and signature sauce triple decker on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Salad Ciabatta

Chicken Salad Ciabatta

$9.39

House-made chicken salad, glazed pecans, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts.

BLT

BLT

$9.29

Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.

Greek Chicken Pita

Greek Chicken Pita

$9.99

Chicken, basil pesto, feta, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives* and greek dressing. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta

Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta

$9.99

Roasted tomatoes, feta, avocado, romesco mayo and spring mix on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.

New Classic Tuna Sandwich

New Classic Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

House-made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain.

Entrees

Steak Bavette Entree

Steak Bavette Entree

$14.59

Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Mediterranean Salmon Entree

Mediterranean Salmon Entree

$15.49

Whole grilled salmon filet topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Spanish Chicken Romesco Entree

Spanish Chicken Romesco Entree

$11.99

Whole grilled chicken breast topped with romesco sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Contains Nuts.

Roasted Half Chicken Entree

Roasted Half Chicken Entree

$12.99Out of stock

Seasoned & oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with your choice of two sides.

Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Entree

Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Entree

$11.99

Whole grilled chicken breast topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto Entree

Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto Entree

$11.99

Whole grilled chicken breast topped with basil pesto. Served with your choice of two sides. Contains Nuts.

Angus Cheddar Burger Entree

Angus Cheddar Burger Entree

$13.29

With lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich Entree

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich Entree

$12.99

Whole chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onions and honey mustard on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Shrimp Capri Pasta Entree

Shrimp Capri Pasta Entree

$16.99

Fettuccine, shrimp, spinach, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread.

Tuscan Amore Pasta Entree

Tuscan Amore Pasta Entree

$11.99

Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic and artichokes. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread. Contains Nuts. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.

Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta Entree

Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta Entree

$13.99

Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce and parmesan. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread. Contains Nuts.

Mix & Match

Cafe Trio

Cafe Trio

$9.99

Pick three favorites. Choose from half salad, half sandwich, cup of soup, or pasta pesto.

Cafe Duo

Cafe Duo

$8.99

Pick two favorites. Choose from the following half salads, half sandwiches or a cup of soup or mac and cheese.

Single Sides

Single Side Pesto Pasta

Single Side Pesto Pasta

$4.29

Our signature house-made basil pesto and imported Conchiglie pasta, topped with pine nuts and parmesan. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Creamy, velvety in house cheese sauce with conchiglie pasta (shells) topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Vegetarian.

Single Side Steamed Spinach

Single Side Steamed Spinach

$4.29

Steamed spinach with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.

Single Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Single Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.29

Mashed Potatoes with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.

Single Side Broccoli

Single Side Broccoli

$4.29

Steamed broccoli with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.

Single Side Green Beans

Single Side Green Beans

$4.29

Steamed green beans tossed in house made lemon vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian.

Single Side Fries

Single Side Fries

$4.29

Generous portion of crispy fries seasoned with Kosher Salt. Vegan.

Single Side Sweet Potato Fries

Single Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.89

Generous portion of sweet potato fries. Vegan.

Single Side Garlic Bread

Single Side Garlic Bread

$2.49

Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.

Single Side Caesar Side Salad

Single Side Caesar Side Salad

$4.29

Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.

Single Side Spring Mix Side Salad

Single Side Spring Mix Side Salad

$4.29

Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Single Side Greek Side Salad

Single Side Greek Side Salad

$5.99

Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.

Single Side Fruit Salad

Single Side Fruit Salad

$4.29

Vegan.

Clever Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Plain Cheese burger. Served with a side.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Pasta. Served with a side.

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips. Served with a side

Kids Shells & Butter

Kids Shells & Butter

$5.99

Kids Shells & Butter. Served with a side.

Desserts

Signature Coconut Dreambar

Signature Coconut Dreambar

$3.49

Fresh baked daily and made from scratch graham Cracker crust with chocolate chunks, coconut and walnuts. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$2.99

Fresh baked daily and made from scratch with cinnamon and chocolate chunks. Vegetarian.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.99

Fresh baked daily cookie with chocolate chunks. Vegetarian.

Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

$3.49

A slice of carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.

Drinks

Regular Iced Tea

Regular Iced Tea

$2.89
Regular Fountain Drink

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.89
Bottled Perrier

Bottled Perrier

$2.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.09
Bottled Diet Pepsi

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Bottled Dr. Pepper

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Wine & Beer

Barone Fini Valdadige DOC Pinot Grigio

Barone Fini Valdadige DOC Pinot Grigio

Josh Cellars 'Craftsman' Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Josh Cellars 'Craftsman' Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Meiomi Pinot Noir

Meiomi Pinot Noir

William Hill North Coast Chardonnay

William Hill North Coast Chardonnay

Heineken

Heineken

$5.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

Dressings and Sauces

Basil Pesto Sauce Single Side

Basil Pesto Sauce Single Side

$1.25

Hand made pesto sauce with fresh basil leaves, spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese, toasted walnuts and lemon juice.

Caesar Dressing Single Side

Caesar Dressing Single Side

$0.99

Hand made caesar dressing made fresh eggs, cream, parmesan cheese, lime juice, worcestershire sauce, garlic, and seasonings

Greek Dressing Single Side

Greek Dressing Single Side

$0.99

Hand made Greek dressing made fresh from oil, lemon juice, garlic, dijon mustard, honey, oregano and seasonings

Honey Mustard Dressing Single Side

Honey Mustard Dressing Single Side

$0.99

Hand made Honey Mustard Dressing made fresh from buttermilk, cream, mayonaire, lime juice, dijon mustard, honey & seasonings

Jus Single Side

Jus Single Side

$0.49
Lemon Herb Sauce Single Side

Lemon Herb Sauce Single Side

$1.25

Hand made Lemon Herb sauce, made fresh from oil, lemon juice, flat leaf Italian parsley, onions and seasonings

Lemon Vinaigrette Single Side

Lemon Vinaigrette Single Side

$0.99

Hand made Lemon Vinaigrette made with oil, lemon juice, garlic, dijon mustard, honey and seasonings

Ranch Dressing Single Side

Ranch Dressing Single Side

$0.99

Hand made traditional ranch dressing. Made fresh from buttermilk, cream, mayonaire, lime juice, parsley, dill, chives and seasonings

Red Wine Vinaigrette Single Side

Red Wine Vinaigrette Single Side

$0.99

Hand made Red Wine Vinaigrette dressing, made fresh from oil, red wine vinegar, dijon mustard, garlic, fresh basil leaves, honey and seasonings

Romesco Mayo Single Side

Romesco Mayo Single Side

$0.99

Hand made Romesco Ranch. Made fresh from roasted red peppers, mayonaise, smoked almonds, red wine vinegar, oil bread crumbs and seasonings. Contains nuts.

Spanish Romesco Sauce Single Side

Spanish Romesco Sauce Single Side

$1.25

Hand made Spanish Romesco sauce. A traditional Spanish sauce made fresh from roasted red peppers, smoked almonds, red wine vinegar, oil bread crumbs and seasonings. Contains nuts.

Signature Dressing Single Side

Signature Dressing Single Side

$0.99

A secret and signature Café Express recipe (contains eggs)

Catering Individual Salad Lunch

Catering Signature Chicken Deli Salad Lunch

Catering Signature Chicken Deli Salad Lunch

$12.59

Grilled chicken & pasta pesto on a bed of romaine & spring mix lettuce with pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese & house-made red wine vinaigrette dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Catering Triple Deli Salad Lunch

Catering Triple Deli Salad Lunch

$13.69

Chicken salad, tuna salad, pasta pesto, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, glazed pecans & house-made signature dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.

Catering Greek Salad with Chicken Lunch

Catering Greek Salad with Chicken Lunch

$12.69

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta cheese and parsley with house-made greek dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Suitable for gluten sensitivities. Olives may contain pits.

Catering Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad Lunch

Catering Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad Lunch

$11.29

Hand-sliced smoked turkey breast on a bed of romaine & spring mix lettuce with avocado, grape tomatoes, hand chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, egg & house-made. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Suitable for gluten sensitivities. red wine vinaigrette dressing

Catering Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch

Catering Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch

$11.29

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with house-made caesar dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie.

Catering Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad Lunch

Catering Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad Lunch

$11.29

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, hand chopped bacon & parmesan, served with house-made signature dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Contains Nuts.

Catering Individual Sandwich Box

Catering Chicken Salad Sandwich Box

Catering Chicken Salad Sandwich Box

$11.00

Hand-chopped grilled chicken breast, fresh basil, celery, glazed pecans, lettuce & tomato, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie. Contains Nuts.

Catering B.L.T. Sandwich Box

Catering B.L.T. Sandwich Box

$11.00

Thick center-cut bacon, lettuce & tomato, mayo, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie.

Catering Tuna Salad Sandwich Box

Catering Tuna Salad Sandwich Box

$11.00

House-made tuna salad with garlic aioli, basil, celery, red onions, mayo, lettuce & tomato, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie.

Catering Turkey & Swiss Sandwich Box

Catering Turkey & Swiss Sandwich Box

$11.00

Hand-sliced smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato, mayo, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie.

Catering Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich Box

Catering Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich Box

$11.00

Romesco mayo, avocado, spring mix, feta, roasted tomatoes, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie.

Catering Sandwich Trays

Catering Small Sandwich Tray

Catering Small Sandwich Tray

$73.00

Sandwiches will be cut in half for a total of 16 half sandwiches. Served with kettle chips.

Catering Medium Sandwich Tray

Catering Medium Sandwich Tray

$144.00

Sandwiches will be cut in half for a total of 32 half sandwiches. Served with kettle chips.

Catering Large Sandwich Tray

Catering Large Sandwich Tray

$204.00

Sandwiches will be cut in half for a total of 48 half sandwiches. Served with kettle chips.

Catering Grilled Entrees

Grilled chicken breast with house-made basil pesto sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Contains Nuts. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto

Catering Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto

Grilled chicken breast with house-made basil pesto sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Contains Nuts. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.

Catering Spanish Chicken Romesco

Catering Spanish Chicken Romesco

Grilled chicken breast with spanish-style house-made romesco sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Contains Nuts. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.

Catering Mediterranean Salmon

Catering Mediterranean Salmon

Grilled salmon fillet with house-made lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.

Catering Amalfi Chicken

Catering Amalfi Chicken

Grilled chicken breast with lemon herb house-made sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.

Catering Pastas Entrees

Catering Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta

Catering Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta

Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce, and parmesan. Garlic Bread Included. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10 / 2 pans serves 20. Contains Nuts.

Catering Tuscan Amore Pasta

Catering Tuscan Amore Pasta

Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic & artichokes. Garlic Bread Included. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10 / 2 pans serves 20. Contains nuts. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.

Catering Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray

$19.99

House-made, freshly baked cookies. Serves 10. Contains nuts.

Catering Premium Dessert Tray

Catering Premium Dessert Tray

$26.99

House made, freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies, chunky chocolate brownies and coconut dreambars. Serves 10. Contains nuts.

Catering 20 piece Brownie Tray

Catering 20 piece Brownie Tray

$29.99

House-made, freshly baked brownies. Serves 20.

Catering 20 piece Dreambar Tray

Catering 20 piece Dreambar Tray

$29.99

House made, freshly baked dreambars made with graham crackers, chocolate chunks, coconut and walnuts. Serves 20. Contains nuts.

Catering Sides & Condiments

Catering Greek Side Salad (Small)

Catering Greek Side Salad (Small)

$45.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, & red onions with house made greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits. Suitable for gluten sensitivity.

Catering Caesar Side Salad (Small)

Catering Caesar Side Salad (Small)

$35.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing. Vegetarian.

Catering Spring Mix Side Salad (Small)

Catering Spring Mix Side Salad (Small)

$35.00

Spring mix lettuce with grape tomatoes & parmesan cheese, served with house-made red wine vinaigrette dressing. Suitable for gluten sensitivity.

Catering Pasta Pesto Side Salad

Catering Pasta Pesto Side Salad

$45.00

Shell pasta infused with our signature house-made basil pesto sauce. Serves 10. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.

Catering Premium Condiment Collection

Catering Premium Condiment Collection

$9.99

A collection of 24 high-quality garnishes. Includes 10 packets of our signature Grissini breadsticks. Serves 10.

Catering 10 Grilled Chicken Breasts

Catering 10 Grilled Chicken Breasts

$79.99

10 Grilled chicken breasts marinated in house and grilled to order.

Catering 10 Grilled Salmons

Catering 10 Grilled Salmons

$129.99

10 Grilled Salmon Filets, grilled to order.

Catering Basil Pesto Sauce

Catering Basil Pesto Sauce

$16.99

Hand made pesto sauce with fresh basil leaves, spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese, toasted walnuts and lemon juice. Contains nuts.

Catering Broccoli Side

Catering Broccoli Side

$24.99

Steamed broccoli with house made garlic butter and parsley. Vegetarian. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.

Catering Garlic Bread Side

Catering Garlic Bread Side

$19.99

Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter and parsley. Vegetarian.

Catering Spinach

Catering Spinach

$24.99

Steamed spinach with house made garlic butter and parsley. Vegetarian. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.

Catering Mashed Potato

Catering Mashed Potato

$24.99

Mashed Potatoes with house made garlic butter and parsley. Vegetarian. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.

Catering Green Beans

Catering Green Beans

$24.99

Steamed green beans tossed in house made lemon vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.

Catering 10 Breadsticks

Catering 10 Breadsticks

$5.00

Catering Romesco Sauce

$17.99

House made Spanish romesco sauce. A traditional Spanish sauce made from roasted red peppers, smoked almonds and red wine vinegar and bread crumbs. Contains nuts.

Catering Lemon Herb Sauce

$12.99

Made in house from fresh lemon juice and flat leaf Italian parsley.

Catering Beverages

Catering Gallon Tea

Catering Gallon Tea

$14.99

Assorted flavors, served with lemons, sweeteners & ice. Serves 8-10.

Catering Bottled Sodas

Catering Bottled Sodas

$2.39
Catering Bottled Water

Catering Bottled Water

$1.99
Catering Gallon Lemonade

Catering Gallon Lemonade

$14.99
Catering Bottled Perrier

Catering Bottled Perrier

$2.39
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We hand craft our classic European dishes with a twist and serve our guests with our full hearts. Our wish is to engage our community in the craft of European cooking, while nurturing/creating lifelong relationships.

Website

Location

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Ste. 100, Houston, TX 77024

Directions

