- Home
- /
- Houston
- /
- Memorial
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Cafe Express - Town & Country
Cafe Express - Town & Country
100 Reviews
$$
780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N
Ste. 100
Houston, TX 77024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Family Meals
Family Meal Grilled Chicken w/Basil Pesto
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh basil pesto. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Family Meal Roasted Chicken
Seasoned and oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Family Meal Spanish Chicken Romesco
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh romesco sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Family Meal Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken
Four grilled chicken breasts with fresh lemon herb sauce. Served with two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Family Meal Mediterranean Salmon
Four grilled salmon filets with lemon herb sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
Family Meal Tuscan Amore Pasta
Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic & artichokes. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Family Meal Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce, and parmesan. Served with with garlic bread and large spring mix salad. Serves four. Contains Nuts.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Family Meal (4)
Four freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
Starters
Zesty Tomato Soup
Zesty tomatoes, basil, a touch of garlic and croutons. Vegetarian.
Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.
Creamy Potato Soup
Hearty new potatoes, diced carrots, onions & celery in a rich creamy base. Served with garlic bread.
Hummus & Pita
Roasted garlic hummus and fresh pita bread. Vegan.
Salads
Steakhouse Salad
Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce, romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Tuna Nicoise Salad
Our signature housemade tuna salad, fresh crisp green beans, spring mix, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg with housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad
Chicken salad, tuna salad, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan and glazed pecans with signature dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Shrimp, avocado, romaine & spring mix, bacon, cucumber, salsa fresca, grape tomatoes and parmesan with honey mustard dressing.
Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad
Turkey, romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.
Signature Chicken Deli Salad
Grilled chicken, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.
House Salad
Romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, glazed pecans and parmesan with signature dressing. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.
Spring Mix Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Handhelds
Toasted Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, monterey jack, mayo, lettuce, tomato and signature sauce triple decker on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Salad Ciabatta
House-made chicken salad, glazed pecans, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts.
BLT
Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain. Served with your choice of side.
Greek Chicken Pita
Chicken, basil pesto, feta, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives* and greek dressing. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Mediterranean Veggie Ciabatta
Roasted tomatoes, feta, avocado, romesco mayo and spring mix on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.
New Classic Tuna Sandwich
House-made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce and tomato on multigrain.
Entrees
Steak Bavette Entree
Grilled sliced steak drizzled with housemade lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Mediterranean Salmon Entree
Whole grilled salmon filet topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Spanish Chicken Romesco Entree
Whole grilled chicken breast topped with romesco sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Contains Nuts.
Roasted Half Chicken Entree
Seasoned & oven-roasted, served with chicken jus. Served with your choice of two sides.
Amalfi Lemon Herb Chicken Entree
Whole grilled chicken breast topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto Entree
Whole grilled chicken breast topped with basil pesto. Served with your choice of two sides. Contains Nuts.
Angus Cheddar Burger Entree
With lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich Entree
Whole chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onions and honey mustard on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
Shrimp Capri Pasta Entree
Fettuccine, shrimp, spinach, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread.
Tuscan Amore Pasta Entree
Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic and artichokes. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread. Contains Nuts. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.
Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta Entree
Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce and parmesan. Served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup and garlic bread. Contains Nuts.
Mix & Match
Single Sides
Single Side Pesto Pasta
Our signature house-made basil pesto and imported Conchiglie pasta, topped with pine nuts and parmesan. Vegetarian. Contains Nuts.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy, velvety in house cheese sauce with conchiglie pasta (shells) topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Vegetarian.
Single Side Steamed Spinach
Steamed spinach with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.
Single Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.
Single Side Broccoli
Steamed broccoli with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.
Single Side Green Beans
Steamed green beans tossed in house made lemon vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian.
Single Side Fries
Generous portion of crispy fries seasoned with Kosher Salt. Vegan.
Single Side Sweet Potato Fries
Generous portion of sweet potato fries. Vegan.
Single Side Garlic Bread
Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter. Vegetarian.
Single Side Caesar Side Salad
Romaine, parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing. Vegetarian.
Single Side Spring Mix Side Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Single Side Greek Side Salad
Romaine, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta and parsley with greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.
Single Side Fruit Salad
Vegan.
Clever Kids
Desserts
Signature Coconut Dreambar
Fresh baked daily and made from scratch graham Cracker crust with chocolate chunks, coconut and walnuts. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.
Chocolate Chunk Brownie
Fresh baked daily and made from scratch with cinnamon and chocolate chunks. Vegetarian.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Fresh baked daily cookie with chocolate chunks. Vegetarian.
Carrot Cake Slice
A slice of carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.
Drinks
Wine & Beer
Dressings and Sauces
Basil Pesto Sauce Single Side
Hand made pesto sauce with fresh basil leaves, spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese, toasted walnuts and lemon juice.
Caesar Dressing Single Side
Hand made caesar dressing made fresh eggs, cream, parmesan cheese, lime juice, worcestershire sauce, garlic, and seasonings
Greek Dressing Single Side
Hand made Greek dressing made fresh from oil, lemon juice, garlic, dijon mustard, honey, oregano and seasonings
Honey Mustard Dressing Single Side
Hand made Honey Mustard Dressing made fresh from buttermilk, cream, mayonaire, lime juice, dijon mustard, honey & seasonings
Jus Single Side
Lemon Herb Sauce Single Side
Hand made Lemon Herb sauce, made fresh from oil, lemon juice, flat leaf Italian parsley, onions and seasonings
Lemon Vinaigrette Single Side
Hand made Lemon Vinaigrette made with oil, lemon juice, garlic, dijon mustard, honey and seasonings
Ranch Dressing Single Side
Hand made traditional ranch dressing. Made fresh from buttermilk, cream, mayonaire, lime juice, parsley, dill, chives and seasonings
Red Wine Vinaigrette Single Side
Hand made Red Wine Vinaigrette dressing, made fresh from oil, red wine vinegar, dijon mustard, garlic, fresh basil leaves, honey and seasonings
Romesco Mayo Single Side
Hand made Romesco Ranch. Made fresh from roasted red peppers, mayonaise, smoked almonds, red wine vinegar, oil bread crumbs and seasonings. Contains nuts.
Spanish Romesco Sauce Single Side
Hand made Spanish Romesco sauce. A traditional Spanish sauce made fresh from roasted red peppers, smoked almonds, red wine vinegar, oil bread crumbs and seasonings. Contains nuts.
Signature Dressing Single Side
A secret and signature Café Express recipe (contains eggs)
Catering Individual Salad Lunch
Catering Signature Chicken Deli Salad Lunch
Grilled chicken & pasta pesto on a bed of romaine & spring mix lettuce with pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese & house-made red wine vinaigrette dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Catering Triple Deli Salad Lunch
Chicken salad, tuna salad, pasta pesto, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, glazed pecans & house-made signature dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
Catering Greek Salad with Chicken Lunch
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives*, feta cheese and parsley with house-made greek dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Suitable for gluten sensitivities. Olives may contain pits.
Catering Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad Lunch
Hand-sliced smoked turkey breast on a bed of romaine & spring mix lettuce with avocado, grape tomatoes, hand chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, egg & house-made. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Suitable for gluten sensitivities. red wine vinaigrette dressing
Catering Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with house-made caesar dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie.
Catering Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad Lunch
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, hand chopped bacon & parmesan, served with house-made signature dressing. Served with Grissini breadsticks and house-made cookie. Contains Nuts.
Catering Individual Sandwich Box
Catering Chicken Salad Sandwich Box
Hand-chopped grilled chicken breast, fresh basil, celery, glazed pecans, lettuce & tomato, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie. Contains Nuts.
Catering B.L.T. Sandwich Box
Thick center-cut bacon, lettuce & tomato, mayo, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie.
Catering Tuna Salad Sandwich Box
House-made tuna salad with garlic aioli, basil, celery, red onions, mayo, lettuce & tomato, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie.
Catering Turkey & Swiss Sandwich Box
Hand-sliced smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato, mayo, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie.
Catering Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich Box
Romesco mayo, avocado, spring mix, feta, roasted tomatoes, served on a wheat roll. Served with an individual bag of kettle chips & house-made cookie.
Catering Sandwich Trays
Catering Small Sandwich Tray
Sandwiches will be cut in half for a total of 16 half sandwiches. Served with kettle chips.
Catering Medium Sandwich Tray
Sandwiches will be cut in half for a total of 32 half sandwiches. Served with kettle chips.
Catering Large Sandwich Tray
Sandwiches will be cut in half for a total of 48 half sandwiches. Served with kettle chips.
Catering Grilled Entrees
Catering Grilled Chicken with Basil Pesto
Grilled chicken breast with house-made basil pesto sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Contains Nuts. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering Spanish Chicken Romesco
Grilled chicken breast with spanish-style house-made romesco sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Contains Nuts. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering Mediterranean Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet with house-made lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering Amalfi Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with lemon herb house-made sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10, 2 pans serves 20. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering Pastas Entrees
Catering Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine, grilled chicken, pesto alfredo sauce, and parmesan. Garlic Bread Included. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10 / 2 pans serves 20. Contains Nuts.
Catering Tuscan Amore Pasta
Fettuccine, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olive* tapenade, olive oil, basil pesto, parmesan, garlic & artichokes. Garlic Bread Included. Served buffet style, individual packaged entrees available for an additional charge. 1 pan serves 10 / 2 pans serves 20. Contains nuts. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits.
Catering Dessert
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray
House-made, freshly baked cookies. Serves 10. Contains nuts.
Catering Premium Dessert Tray
House made, freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies, chunky chocolate brownies and coconut dreambars. Serves 10. Contains nuts.
Catering 20 piece Brownie Tray
House-made, freshly baked brownies. Serves 20.
Catering 20 piece Dreambar Tray
House made, freshly baked dreambars made with graham crackers, chocolate chunks, coconut and walnuts. Serves 20. Contains nuts.
Catering Sides & Condiments
Catering Greek Side Salad (Small)
Fresh romaine lettuce with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, & red onions with house made greek dressing. Vegetarian. Olives may contain pits. Suitable for gluten sensitivity.
Catering Caesar Side Salad (Small)
Romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing. Vegetarian.
Catering Spring Mix Side Salad (Small)
Spring mix lettuce with grape tomatoes & parmesan cheese, served with house-made red wine vinaigrette dressing. Suitable for gluten sensitivity.
Catering Pasta Pesto Side Salad
Shell pasta infused with our signature house-made basil pesto sauce. Serves 10. Contains nuts. Vegetarian.
Catering Premium Condiment Collection
A collection of 24 high-quality garnishes. Includes 10 packets of our signature Grissini breadsticks. Serves 10.
Catering 10 Grilled Chicken Breasts
10 Grilled chicken breasts marinated in house and grilled to order.
Catering 10 Grilled Salmons
10 Grilled Salmon Filets, grilled to order.
Catering Basil Pesto Sauce
Hand made pesto sauce with fresh basil leaves, spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese, toasted walnuts and lemon juice. Contains nuts.
Catering Broccoli Side
Steamed broccoli with house made garlic butter and parsley. Vegetarian. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering Garlic Bread Side
Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter and parsley. Vegetarian.
Catering Spinach
Steamed spinach with house made garlic butter and parsley. Vegetarian. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering Mashed Potato
Mashed Potatoes with house made garlic butter and parsley. Vegetarian. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering Green Beans
Steamed green beans tossed in house made lemon vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian. Suitable for gluten sensitivities.
Catering 10 Breadsticks
Catering Romesco Sauce
House made Spanish romesco sauce. A traditional Spanish sauce made from roasted red peppers, smoked almonds and red wine vinegar and bread crumbs. Contains nuts.
Catering Lemon Herb Sauce
Made in house from fresh lemon juice and flat leaf Italian parsley.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
We hand craft our classic European dishes with a twist and serve our guests with our full hearts. Our wish is to engage our community in the craft of European cooking, while nurturing/creating lifelong relationships.
780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Ste. 100, Houston, TX 77024