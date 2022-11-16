Main picView gallery

Cafe EZ 2 6060 Marshalee Drive

review star

No reviews yet

6060 Marshalee Drive

Elkridge, MD 21075

Order Again

Pick 1: pancake(3).French toast .waffle

cinnamon roll

$14.00

creme brulee

$14.00

homemade custard, berries

paris

$14.00

curious george

$14.00

coconut cream,almond,coconut,bananas

strawberry cheesecake

$14.00

waffle fren or pancake

$9.00

Pick 1: plain waffle, french toast or pancakes

nutella dream

$14.00

nutella, strawberry, sweet cream

make it platter

$7.00

potato,meats,eggs or grits

chocochip pancakes or waffle

$10.00

add on

$3.50

omelets

stuffed omelet

$14.00

spinach,tomato ,onion, cheddar, mushroom

mushroom omelets

$14.00

peppers, onion,spinach,tomato , cheese . mushrooms

santa fe omelets

$14.00

corn, bean, cheddar, avocado,peppers, salsa, chipotle aioli, sour cream

spicy masala

$14.00

cilantro, onion, hot chilli peppers,salsa,spinach,chilli paste

ham cheese omelet

$14.00

ham cheese omelets

upgrade to fruit

$2.00

Cheese omlet

$11.00

Egg white

$2.00

brunch

Maryland

$25.00

Potato,cheddar,onion,peppers,spinach,tomato ,2 eggs,hollandiase,Cajun spices

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

braised spicy beef or chorizo, pepper jack cheese, beans, 2 eggs, jalapeno, salsa, sour cream on corn tortilla

Grilled cheese benny

$19.00

spinach tomato cheese 2 eggs, hollandise on Challah French toast or English muffin bacon, chorizo or avocado served w. potato , salads, grits or fruits

ez breakfast

$19.00

pancake or french toast ,2 eggs,potato,berries,choice of meat

country breakfast

$13.00

sausage gravy over biscuits,2 eggs soft, cheddar,bacon bits,green onion

mr.b

$19.00

fried chicken, sausage gravy on biscuit , 2 eggs, bacon, green onion,cheddar served with potato

chicken waffle or french toast

$17.00

fried boneless chicken breast over waffle or Challah french toast

monte cristo

$19.00

stuffed french toast with ham+turkey, 3 cheese,aoili strawberry compote

kimchi fried rice

$18.00

kimchi fried rice,over easy egg,Gochujang sauce,green onion, sesame seeds choice of bulgogi beef,spicy pork , bacon or tofu

hot mama

$16.00

chorizo or soy chorizo, sausage gravy on a biscuits, cheddar,jalapeno, green onion, cheese grits with nashville spices , 2 eggs

avocado toast

$12.00

mashed avocado with everything bagel seasoning with 2 eggs

shrimp grits

$19.00

cheesy grits, green onions, cajun cream sauce, bacon or turkey bacon

breakfast platter

$11.99

pick one: potato,fruits ,grits or salad pick one: sausage,ham,turkey sausage,turkey bacon, scrapple or veggie sausage with 2 eggs any style and toast

add ons

$2.00

Nashville

$1.50

legend breakfast wrap

$16.00

chicken, cheese, bacon, egg on tortilla with red enchiladas sauce served with potato

side orders

fries

$5.00

crispy potato

$5.00

eggs or grits

$4.00

Egg or grits

side of Meat

$5.00

Pick one: turkey bacon, bacon, turkey sausage, Ham,pork sausage,scrapple or veggie sausage

cheesy grits

$6.00

side fruits

$6.00

Burgers

classic cheeseburger

$12.00

lettuce , tomato,onion, aioli

Mezzie burger

$13.00

fried chicken, chipotle aioli, pickles Cole slaw

veggie burger

$13.50

homemade black bean burger,chipotle aioli,lettuce, tomato,onion

EZ fried chicken

$12.00

house fried chicken with honey aioli with pickles

Sand & wraps

crab melt or shrimp

$16.00

3 cheese, aioili, cajun spices, lettuce, tomato on sour dough

ez fajita wrap

$12.00

chicken or beef with onion peppers cheese, salsa ,sour cream

big is beautiful

$12.00

turkey ,ham or chicken ,chipotle aioli,lettuce,tomato, cheddar, bacon on a sour dough

quesadilla

$12.00

spicy pork, bulgogi beef, chicken or vegetarian , with cheese, onion,peppers, chipotle aoili

koreano

$12.00

bulgogi beef or spicy pork , mozzarella, house sauce, cabbage slaw

baltimore fatty

$12.00

grilled chicken, cheese, honey mustard aioli, honey, lettuce, tomato

cubano

$12.00

pulled pork, ham, onion, swiss, honey mustard aioli

miss saigon (banh-mi)

$12.00

pickled raddish, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeno

philly cheese steak or chicken

$12.00

lettuce tomato onion peppers aioli

turkey peppers jack

$12.00

turkey ,peppers, onion, chipolte aioli, lettuce, tomato ,pepper jack cheese

chicken pesto

$12.00

pesto aioli,cheese , lettuce , tomato on a sour dough

Reuben

$11.00

veggie melt

$12.00

mixed vegetables, cheese ,onion, tomato, pesto aioli, mushrooom balsamic glaze, peppers

tuna melt

$12.00

tuna, cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato

ez grilled cheese

$12.00

3 cheeses on a sour dough, bacon, avocado

veggie wedge wrap

$10.00

pickled radish, carrots, beans, corns, aioli,peppers, avocado ,salsa

blt chicken salad or tuna

$8.95

Classic club

$12.00

Turkey ham american cheese,bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo on choice of toast

Add Fries or salad

$3.00

Add avo

$2.00

Rice bowls and burrito

bonito bowl

$16.95

beans, corn, peppers, onion, lettuce, avocado, salsa chipolte aioli, sour cream, cilantra, onion

ez rice bowl (bibim- bop)

$16.95

Korean bibim-bop , pickled veggies, lettuce, green onion, soft egg with sweet soy or Gochujang sauce

peruvian rice

$16.95

onion, peppers, jalapeno, cilantro, tomato with potato, salad

ez pasta

$16.95

tomato spinach lemon onion, pesto cream cajun spices

savory crepes

baltimore

$15.00

crab cakes, green onions, aoili, spinach, cajun spices

HAVANA

$15.00

CHORIZO, CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, salsa, avocado, chipotle, sour cream

shrimp and AVocado

$15.00

shrimp, avocado,spring mix, onion, carrots, thai sauce, spicy mayo ,green onions

breakfast crepes

$13.00

eggs, cheddar, Meat(sausage, bacon, turkey bacon or Ham)

carbonara

$16.00

chicken mushroom spinach,onion, pesto cream sauce, bacon, parmesan cheese

mushroom crepes

$13.00

cheese, fried onion, spinach, tomato,garlic aioli

asiano

$14.00

bulgogi, mozzarella, spinach, spicy mayo, green onion, salsa

smoked salmon

$15.00

cream cheese, onion, green, capers, spinach

apple brie

$11.00

brie, apples, walnuts, honey, cinnamon

tuscany

$11.00

mushroom , spinach,onion,pesto aioli, mozzarella, tomato

affection

$13.00

goat cheese, onion, balsamic glaze, green sundried tomato bacon or mushroom

ham gruyere

$13.00

eggspectation

$12.00

spinach tomato cheddar aioli

florentine

$12.00

gruyere , spinach, tomato,aioli, caramelized onions,sunflower seeds

add meats

$2.00

add egg or hollandaise

$2.00

gluten free

$1.00

add potato

$2.00

fresh smoothies

power green

$8.25

kale, spinach, pineapple, apples, coconut water , banana

mango zinger

$7.95

mango, ginger, agave, orange juice

tropical

$7.95

strawberry, pineapples, mango, orange juice

mango

$7.50

mango ,milk, agave

fruit smoothie

$7.50

strawberry banana or strawberry mango

caribbean

$7.95

beverages

coffee

$3.50

latte

$4.65

nutella latte

$5.50

mocha latte

$5.50

espresso, chocolate

chai latte (vanilla or spiced)

$4.65

dirty chai

$6.00

chai latte with espresso

ez special latte

$5.50

espresso with condensed milk

hot chocolate

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

lemonade

$5.25

iced coffee

$3.50

fountain soda

$3.50

iced tea

$3.50

caramel or mocha frapp

$6.00

root beer with vanilla ice cream

nutella frozen

$7.50

Juice

$3.75+

nutella frapp

$8.00

Oat or almond milk\ syrup

$0.50

Chico milk

$3.75

salads

Asian salad

$11.00

pickled veggies, cilantro,onion,green onion, avocado

apple & strawberry

$11.00

apple strawberry, cranberries, walnut, balsamic glaze, lemon vinaigrette ,goat cheese

cuban salad

$11.00

corn, bean, peppers, salsa, avocado, cilantra dressing

vineyard cobb salad

$11.00

cheese, onion, tomato, bacon bits, boiled egg

classic Caesar salad

$10.00

appetizer

fried dumpling

$8.00

4 pieces of fried dumplings

kimchi potato

$10.00

sauteed kimchi , mozzarella, spicy mayo, green onion

mojo fries

$10.00

corn bean jalapeno cheddar chipotle aioli cilantro

ez potato

$10.00

loaded cripy potato cheddar, bacon, jalapeno, green onion, sour cream

soup

$6.95

fried shrimp tossed in a Asian flare sauce, sesame seeds and green onions

quesadilla

$12.00

onion ring with chipotle aioli

tuna poke

$13.99

fried wonton shells ,mango , avocado spicy mayo

Breakfast sandwiches

Egg cheese

$4.95

classic egg sandwich on choice of toast, croissant or bagel

eggwich

$10.00

2 soft eggs,spianch, tomato, avocado, pesto aioli, onion, gruyere cheese on a brioche bun

breakfast burrito

$9.00

egg, cheese, bean & corn, potato, salsa

ellicott

$8.50

2 scramble soft, caramelized onion, green onion, cheddar, spicy mayo on a brioche bun

egg-xcellent

$9.00

egg cheese, hashbrown, chipotle aioli

bk sandwich with meat

$7.95

add meats

$2.50

add spicy pork or beef

$3.50

add potato

$3.50

desserts

betty apples

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, warm salted caramel over apple pie

newyork cheesecake

$8.00

new-York style cheesecake with choice of strawberries or blueberry compotes

sweet crepes

crepe sundae

$10.00

nutella strawberry banana and whipped cream

creme brulee

$8.00

brown sugar ,strawberries ,homemade custard

smore's

$8.00

marshmallow, graham crackers, nutella or chocolate

nutella strawberry and banana

$8.00

willow

$8.00

sweet cream,berries

ez bliss

$11.00

ricotta, banana, nutella or chocolate ,strawberries

banana foster

$8.00

caramel, walnuts,cinnamon , sugar

strawberry sensation

$8.00

nutella, strawberries, sweet cream

lola

$8.00

custard ,whipped cream ,berries

make it platter

$7.00

potato, grits, eggs or meats (pick 2)

cinnamon bun crepes

$6.00

cinnamon bun topping with sweet cream icing

Simple

$6.00

Nutella

Alli

$8.00

Nutella strawberries almond

children's menu

i dont know

$8.00

grilled cheese with chips or cheese crepes

i dont care

$8.00

nutella crepes or pancake or chocochip pancakes

i am not hungry

$10.00

chicken strips and Fries

Add egg or meat

$2.00

Add ons

Add ons

$2.00

$4

$4

$4.00

Add ons

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6060 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge, MD 21075

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

