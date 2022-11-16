Cafe EZ 2 6060 Marshalee Drive
6060 Marshalee Drive
Elkridge, MD 21075
Pick 1: pancake(3).French toast .waffle
cinnamon roll
creme brulee
homemade custard, berries
paris
curious george
coconut cream,almond,coconut,bananas
strawberry cheesecake
waffle fren or pancake
Pick 1: plain waffle, french toast or pancakes
nutella dream
nutella, strawberry, sweet cream
make it platter
potato,meats,eggs or grits
chocochip pancakes or waffle
add on
omelets
stuffed omelet
spinach,tomato ,onion, cheddar, mushroom
mushroom omelets
peppers, onion,spinach,tomato , cheese . mushrooms
santa fe omelets
corn, bean, cheddar, avocado,peppers, salsa, chipotle aioli, sour cream
spicy masala
cilantro, onion, hot chilli peppers,salsa,spinach,chilli paste
ham cheese omelet
ham cheese omelets
upgrade to fruit
Cheese omlet
Egg white
brunch
Maryland
Potato,cheddar,onion,peppers,spinach,tomato ,2 eggs,hollandiase,Cajun spices
Huevos Rancheros
braised spicy beef or chorizo, pepper jack cheese, beans, 2 eggs, jalapeno, salsa, sour cream on corn tortilla
Grilled cheese benny
spinach tomato cheese 2 eggs, hollandise on Challah French toast or English muffin bacon, chorizo or avocado served w. potato , salads, grits or fruits
ez breakfast
pancake or french toast ,2 eggs,potato,berries,choice of meat
country breakfast
sausage gravy over biscuits,2 eggs soft, cheddar,bacon bits,green onion
mr.b
fried chicken, sausage gravy on biscuit , 2 eggs, bacon, green onion,cheddar served with potato
chicken waffle or french toast
fried boneless chicken breast over waffle or Challah french toast
monte cristo
stuffed french toast with ham+turkey, 3 cheese,aoili strawberry compote
kimchi fried rice
kimchi fried rice,over easy egg,Gochujang sauce,green onion, sesame seeds choice of bulgogi beef,spicy pork , bacon or tofu
hot mama
chorizo or soy chorizo, sausage gravy on a biscuits, cheddar,jalapeno, green onion, cheese grits with nashville spices , 2 eggs
avocado toast
mashed avocado with everything bagel seasoning with 2 eggs
shrimp grits
cheesy grits, green onions, cajun cream sauce, bacon or turkey bacon
breakfast platter
pick one: potato,fruits ,grits or salad pick one: sausage,ham,turkey sausage,turkey bacon, scrapple or veggie sausage with 2 eggs any style and toast
add ons
Nashville
legend breakfast wrap
chicken, cheese, bacon, egg on tortilla with red enchiladas sauce served with potato
Sand & wraps
crab melt or shrimp
3 cheese, aioili, cajun spices, lettuce, tomato on sour dough
ez fajita wrap
chicken or beef with onion peppers cheese, salsa ,sour cream
big is beautiful
turkey ,ham or chicken ,chipotle aioli,lettuce,tomato, cheddar, bacon on a sour dough
quesadilla
spicy pork, bulgogi beef, chicken or vegetarian , with cheese, onion,peppers, chipotle aoili
koreano
bulgogi beef or spicy pork , mozzarella, house sauce, cabbage slaw
baltimore fatty
grilled chicken, cheese, honey mustard aioli, honey, lettuce, tomato
cubano
pulled pork, ham, onion, swiss, honey mustard aioli
miss saigon (banh-mi)
pickled raddish, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeno
philly cheese steak or chicken
lettuce tomato onion peppers aioli
turkey peppers jack
turkey ,peppers, onion, chipolte aioli, lettuce, tomato ,pepper jack cheese
chicken pesto
pesto aioli,cheese , lettuce , tomato on a sour dough
Reuben
veggie melt
mixed vegetables, cheese ,onion, tomato, pesto aioli, mushrooom balsamic glaze, peppers
tuna melt
tuna, cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato
ez grilled cheese
3 cheeses on a sour dough, bacon, avocado
veggie wedge wrap
pickled radish, carrots, beans, corns, aioli,peppers, avocado ,salsa
blt chicken salad or tuna
Classic club
Turkey ham american cheese,bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo on choice of toast
Add Fries or salad
Add avo
Rice bowls and burrito
bonito bowl
beans, corn, peppers, onion, lettuce, avocado, salsa chipolte aioli, sour cream, cilantra, onion
ez rice bowl (bibim- bop)
Korean bibim-bop , pickled veggies, lettuce, green onion, soft egg with sweet soy or Gochujang sauce
peruvian rice
onion, peppers, jalapeno, cilantro, tomato with potato, salad
ez pasta
tomato spinach lemon onion, pesto cream cajun spices
savory crepes
baltimore
crab cakes, green onions, aoili, spinach, cajun spices
HAVANA
CHORIZO, CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, salsa, avocado, chipotle, sour cream
shrimp and AVocado
shrimp, avocado,spring mix, onion, carrots, thai sauce, spicy mayo ,green onions
breakfast crepes
eggs, cheddar, Meat(sausage, bacon, turkey bacon or Ham)
carbonara
chicken mushroom spinach,onion, pesto cream sauce, bacon, parmesan cheese
mushroom crepes
cheese, fried onion, spinach, tomato,garlic aioli
asiano
bulgogi, mozzarella, spinach, spicy mayo, green onion, salsa
smoked salmon
cream cheese, onion, green, capers, spinach
apple brie
brie, apples, walnuts, honey, cinnamon
tuscany
mushroom , spinach,onion,pesto aioli, mozzarella, tomato
affection
goat cheese, onion, balsamic glaze, green sundried tomato bacon or mushroom
ham gruyere
eggspectation
spinach tomato cheddar aioli
florentine
gruyere , spinach, tomato,aioli, caramelized onions,sunflower seeds
add meats
add egg or hollandaise
gluten free
add potato
beverages
coffee
latte
nutella latte
mocha latte
espresso, chocolate
chai latte (vanilla or spiced)
dirty chai
chai latte with espresso
ez special latte
espresso with condensed milk
hot chocolate
hot tea
lemonade
iced coffee
fountain soda
iced tea
caramel or mocha frapp
root beer with vanilla ice cream
nutella frozen
Juice
nutella frapp
Oat or almond milk\ syrup
Chico milk
salads
Asian salad
pickled veggies, cilantro,onion,green onion, avocado
apple & strawberry
apple strawberry, cranberries, walnut, balsamic glaze, lemon vinaigrette ,goat cheese
cuban salad
corn, bean, peppers, salsa, avocado, cilantra dressing
vineyard cobb salad
cheese, onion, tomato, bacon bits, boiled egg
classic Caesar salad
appetizer
fried dumpling
4 pieces of fried dumplings
kimchi potato
sauteed kimchi , mozzarella, spicy mayo, green onion
mojo fries
corn bean jalapeno cheddar chipotle aioli cilantro
ez potato
loaded cripy potato cheddar, bacon, jalapeno, green onion, sour cream
soup
fried shrimp tossed in a Asian flare sauce, sesame seeds and green onions
quesadilla
onion ring with chipotle aioli
tuna poke
fried wonton shells ,mango , avocado spicy mayo
Breakfast sandwiches
Egg cheese
classic egg sandwich on choice of toast, croissant or bagel
eggwich
2 soft eggs,spianch, tomato, avocado, pesto aioli, onion, gruyere cheese on a brioche bun
breakfast burrito
egg, cheese, bean & corn, potato, salsa
ellicott
2 scramble soft, caramelized onion, green onion, cheddar, spicy mayo on a brioche bun
egg-xcellent
egg cheese, hashbrown, chipotle aioli
bk sandwich with meat
add meats
add spicy pork or beef
add potato
sweet crepes
crepe sundae
nutella strawberry banana and whipped cream
creme brulee
brown sugar ,strawberries ,homemade custard
smore's
marshmallow, graham crackers, nutella or chocolate
nutella strawberry and banana
willow
sweet cream,berries
ez bliss
ricotta, banana, nutella or chocolate ,strawberries
banana foster
caramel, walnuts,cinnamon , sugar
strawberry sensation
nutella, strawberries, sweet cream
lola
custard ,whipped cream ,berries
make it platter
potato, grits, eggs or meats (pick 2)
cinnamon bun crepes
cinnamon bun topping with sweet cream icing
Simple
Nutella
Alli
Nutella strawberries almond
Add ons
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
