Cafe Figaro 1318 Broadway
No reviews yet
1318 Broadway
Burlingame, CA 94010
Popular Items
Risotto Al Funghi Porcini
Rice cooked in chicken broth with dry porcini mushrooms
Pollo Parmigiana 'Parmesan Chicken
Chicken breast breaded and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked until bubbly, served on a bed of linguini marinara
Verda Mista
Seasonal organic mixed greens, tossed in your choice of dressing
Food Menu
Antipasti
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Thinly sliced beef filet marinated with olive oil and lemon, topped with capers and shaved parmesan cheese
Bruschetta Ai Pomodoro
Toasted slices of bread topped with tomato cubes marinated with olive oil, garlic, and basil
Calamari Fritti
Fresh squid breaded, fried and tossed in a garlic lemon sauce served with cocktail sauce or chipotle aioli
Polpette Di Manzo
House made snake river farms Wagyu beef meatballs. (3 per order)
Cozze in Guazzetto
Steamed mussels topped with a garlic, white wine, fresh tomato and basil sauce
Grigliata Di Polenta
Grilled homemade polenta topped with Feta cheese in a mushroom white wine sauce
Funghi Ripieni "Stuffed Mushrooms"
Mushrooms stuffed with Italian sausage, garlic, bread crumbs, green onions topped with a marsala, olive oil sauce
Melanze Alla Agrodolce
Grilled eggplant topped with capers, Feta cheese served in a Balsamic reduction sauce
Our Signature Bread Dip
Garlic Bread
Insalate & Minestre
Napa Cabbage Salad
Napa cabbage, crispy pepper bacon, mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, with a warm red wine dijon vinaigrette
Insalata Alla Cesare
Romaine lettuce tossed in our special "Best in the bay" caesar dressing
Verda Mista
Seasonal organic mixed greens, tossed in your choice of dressing
Cesare Con Pollo 'Chicken Cesar
Romaine lettuce with grilled chicken in our special caesar dressing
Insalata Di Rucola "Arugula Salad"
Organic arugula salad with dried cranberries, shaved parmesan, toasted walnuts topped in a champagne vinaigrette
Insalata Caprese
Sliced roma tomatoes (3), topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Minestra Di Vegetali
Our signature hearty Italian vegetable soup
Insalata Fantasia
Spring mix lettuce with grilled chicken, oranges, walnuts, blue cheese dressed in our house balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Di Mediterranea
Baby spinach salad, feta cheese, olives, fresh tomatoes topped in a balsamic vinaigrette
Burrata Caprese
Salad For Two
Pasta
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
Potato dumplings cooked in a gorgonzola cream sauce
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
Pasta in our homemade all beef meat sauce
Penne Con Pomodoro E Melenzane
Tube pasta in a fresh tomato and basil sauce with fried eggplant
Capellini D'angelo Al Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta in a fresh basil, garlic and diced tomato sauce
Rigatoni Con Salsiccia
Tube pasta served with bell pepper, onion and tomato sauce with slices of grilled sausage
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Penne pasta in a mildly spicy tomato red vodka cream sauce
Linguine Con Vongole O Cozze
Linguini pasta with your choice of clams or mussels in a garlic, lemon, white wine sauce
Fettuccine Alla Villana
Pasta with veal, artichokes, peas, sundried tomato in a demi-glace wine sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettucine pasta in our classic creamy Alfredo sauce, (add chicken $6.00)
Linguine Al Pesto
Linguini pasta with our house made Pesto sauce (garlic, basil, pine-nuts, and olive oil blended) (add shrimp $9.95)
Tortellini Alla Michelangelo
Pasta stuffed with chicken and veal in a creamy sauce with pancetta and peas
Lasagna Alla Figaro
Homemade all beef meat lasagna served in our house cream sauce
Fettuccine All'adriatica
Flat pasta served in a creamy garlic, sundried tomato, and white wine cream sauce topped with rock shrimp and scallops
Risotto Al Funghi Porcini
Rice cooked in chicken broth with dry porcini mushrooms
Risotto Al Frutti Di Mare
Italian rice cooked with mixed seafood, saffron and served in a light marinara sauce ("Italian paella")
Linguine Alla Mediterranea
Linguine pasta tossed with tiger prawns in garlic, olive oil, olives, mushrooms, green onions, feta cheese, and white wine sauce
Penne Con Pollo Verdure
Tube pasta with diced chicken and vegetables in a lemon, garlic, and white wine sauce
Kids Pasta Penne Butter Cheese
Spaghetti Pollo Piccante
Secondi Piatti
Saltimbocca Di Vitello
Veal scallopini topped with prosciutto and sage in a wine demi-glace sauce
Vitello Ai Capperi "Piccatta"
Veal scallopini with capers, lemon and butter sauce
Vitello Ai Funghi E Marsala
Veal scallopini with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Vitello Aromatico
Veal scallopini with sautéed sun dried tomatoes, olives, cooked in a balsamic reduction sauce
Cotolette Di Vitello Impanate
Breaded veal cutlets cooked in olive oil
Costolette Di Agnello Grigliate
Grilled rack of lamb, topped with garlic, rosemary and served in balsamic reduction sauce
Pollo Conca D'oro
Chicken scallopini topped with eggplant, mozzarella cheese topped with a marsala wine sauce
Pollo Fiorentina
Sauteed chicken breast topped with spinach and mozzarella cheese served in a cream sauce
Pollo Alla Griglia Di "Monterey"
Grilled chicken breast served with fresh tomato, peas and artichoke cream sauce topped over mushroom herb risotto
Pollo Parmigiana 'Parmesan Chicken
Chicken breast breaded and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked until bubbly, served on a bed of linguini marinara
Melenzane Parmigiana 'Eggplant Parmesan'
Eggplant breaded, fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked until bubbly served with linguini pasta
Pollo Ai Capperi 'Chicken Piccatta
Chicken scallopini served with capers, lemon and butter sauce
Gamberi Alla Vesuvio
Tiger prawns sautéed in garlic, fresh tomato, bell pepper, mushrooms, green onions, in a white wine sauce
Gamberi Alla Mediterranea
Tiger prawns sautéed in garlic, olive oil, olives, fresh tomato, mushrooms, green onions, feta cheese and wine sauce
Frutti Di Mare Al Pomodoro Zafferano "Ciopino"
Fresh catch of the day, prawns, scallops, squid, clams and mussels in a saffron tomato sauce. Served cioppino style (add pasta $2.00)
Pesce Del Giorno “Fish of The Day”
Ask your server for daily selection of fresh fish
Veal Parmesan
Petti Di Pollo
Sides
Desserts
Wine Menu
Half Bottles
Kendall-jackson Vintners Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, 2018
La Crema, Sonoma Coast, Chardonnay, 2020
Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio, 2020
Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 2019
Martin Ray, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, 2018
Castello Di Volpaia, Chianti Classico, 2020
Drappier, Brut Champagne "Carte D'or", N.V, France
Clos Du Val, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
Faust, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Giovanni Rosso, Barolo, 2015
Groth, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, 2018
Col D'orcia, Brunello Di Montalcino, Tuscany, 2016
Bouchard Pére & Fils, Corton Le Corton, Grand Cru, Burgundy, 2019
Sparkling
Ruffino, Prosecco, Italy, N.V
Gloria Ferrer Brut, Sonoma, N.V
Domaine Chandon Brut, Napa Valley, N.V
Ferrari Brut, Trentino, Italy, N.V
Ca' Del Bosco, Franciacorta Cuvee Prestige, N.V
Ferrari Brut Rose, Trentino, Italy, N.V
Taittinger Brut "La Francais" Champange Brut, France, N.V
Louis Roederer, Brut Champagne, "242" Collection, N.V
Champagne Telmont Bottle
Chardonnay
Mer Soleil Silver by Caymus Winery, California, 2018
Bread & Butter, Napa Valley, 2019
Markham, Napa Valley, 2018
Raymond Reserve Collection, Napa Valley, 2020 Bottle
Grgich Hills, Napa Valley, 2018
Duckhorn, Napa Valley, 2021
Flowers, Sonoma Coast, 2021
Roserock by Drouhin, Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon, 2020
Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, 2020
Hdv (Hyde De Villaine), Napa Valley, Hyde Vineyard, 2019
Louis Jadot, Macon-Villages, Burgundy, 2018
Louis Latour, Pouilly Fuisse, Burgundy, 2018
Sauvignon Blanc
Kunde, Sonoma Valley, 2019
Groth Vineyards & Winery, Napa Valley, 2020
Kim Crawford, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2020
Saint Clair Family Estate, "Dillon's Point", Marlborough, New Zealand, 2021
Blank Stare by Orin Swift, Napa Valley, 2019
Grgich Hills, Fume Blanc, Napa Valley, 2018
Allan Scott Bottle
Italian White
Ruffino Orvieto Classico, Bianco, Umbria, 2018
Villa Antinori, Toscana Bianco, Italy, 2020
Donnnaolimpia 1898, Vermentino, 2020
Kurtasch, Kerner, Alto Adige, 2021
De Vescovi Ulzbach, Sauvignon Blanc, Italy, 2021
Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio, Valdadige, 2019
Jermann, Friuli, Pinot Grigio, 2021
Livio Felluga, Collio, Pinot Grigio, 2021
Pra, Soave, Colle San' Antonio, 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon
Jameison Ranch, "Silver Spur", Napa Valley, 2017
Austin Hope, Paso Robles, 2020
Novelty Hill, Columbia Valley, 2019
Galerie, Pleinair, Napa Valley, 2017
Frank Family, Napa Valley, 2018
Jayson By Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley, 2019
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars "Artemis", Napa Valley, 2019
Anakota, Helena Dakota Vineyard, Knights Valley, 2017
BV, "Georges De Latour, Napa Valley, 2019
Dominus Estate, Napa Valley, 2019
Hundred Acre, "Dark Ark", Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2016
Jordan, Sonoma, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Italian Red
Cantina Santadi, 'Carignano Del Sulcis', Grotta Rossa, Sardegna, 2017
Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy, 2019
Antinori "Peppoli", Chianti Classico, Tuscany, 2018
Vini La Quercia, Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Italy, 2020
Querciabella, Mongrana, Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2018
Donnaolimpia '1898', Rosso Toscana, Bolgheri, 2014
Marchesi Di Barolo, Ruvei, Barbera D'Alba, Piemonte, 2018
Carpineto, Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano Riserva, 2016
Ruffino Riserva Ducale, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscano, 2016
La Fiorita, Rosso Di Montalcino, 2018
N.C., Argiano, Toscana, 2019
Massolino, 'Serralunga' Langhe Nebbiolo, Piedmont, 2019
Antinori, Tenuta Guada Al Tasso, "Il Bruciatio", Bolgheri, 2021
Tenuta Sette Ponti, "Crognolo", "Super Tuscan", Tuscany, 2020
Ruffino Riserva Ducale "Oro", Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, 2016
Gaja, Ca' Marcanda, "Promis", Toscana, 2019
Carpineto, Farnito, Cabernet Sauvignon, Toscana, 2015
Massolino, Barbaresco, Piedmont, 2019
Antinori, Badia A Passignano, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, 2018
Tenuta San Guido, "Guidoalberto", IGT, "Super Tuscan", Toscana, 2020
Gaja, Ca' Marcanda, "Magari", Bolgheri, 2019
Massolino 'Serralunga', Barolo, Piedmont, 2018
Tenuta Sette Ponti, "Oreno", "Super Tuscan", Toscana, 2020
Altesino, Brunello Di Monalcino Riserva, 2016
Antinori, Tignanello, Toscano, 2019
Cavallotto, Barolo Riserva 'Vignolo', Piedmont, 2015
Emidio Pepe, Montepulciano D'abruzzo, 2014
Gaja, Barbaresco, Piedmont, 2018
Tenuta San Guido, "Sassicaia", Bolgheri, Toscana, 2019
Roberto Voerzio, "Cerequio", Barolo, 1998
Massolino, Vigna Rionda Barolo Riserva "Black Label", 2016
Guerrieri Rizzardi Cuvee XVII, Valpolicella, Doc Classico, 2018
Querceto, Chianti, Toscano, Greve, Italy, 2019
Col D'orcia Brunello 16
Scarpa La Bogliona Barbera 2015
Tenuta Di Arceno Chianti Classico
Querceto, Chianti Classico, 2020, Bottle
Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Il Vigore, 2019
Ruffino Modus 2019
French Reds
Unique and Interesting Reds
Petite Petit by Michael David, Petite Syrah, California, 2020
Saldo by Prisoner Co., Zinfandel, 2020
The Pessimist by Daou, Paso Robles, 2020
Ex Post Facto by Greg Brewer, Syrah, 2017
DeLile Cellars, "D2", Columbia Valley, Bordeaux Blend, 2018
Beronia, Rioja Gran Reserva, 2013
Penfolds, Bin 28, Shiraz, Australia, 2020
Hartford Family, Old Vine Zinfandel, Russian River, 2021
The Prisoner, California, 2019
Jose Zuccardi, Malbec, Valle De Uco, Argentina, 2016
Stag's Leap, Napa Valley, Petite Sirah, 2016
Grgich Hills Estate, Zinfandel, Napa Valley, 2016
Timeless by Silver Oak, Soda Canyon Ranch, Napa Valley, 2019
Opus One, Napa Valley, 2018
J. Lohr Merlot
Duckhorn, Merlot, Napa Valley
La Jota, Merlot, Napa Valley, 2012
Pinot Noir
Elouan, Oregon, 2020
Roco, Gravel Road, Williamette Valley, 2020
Roserock by Drouhin, Eola-amity Hills, Oregon, 2021
Gran Moraine, Willamette Valley, Yamhill - Carlton, Oregon, 2019
Belle Glos, Las Alturas Vineyard, Slh, 2020
Brewer-clifton by Greg Brewer, Santa Rita Hills, 2020
Bergstrøm, Willamette Valley, Cumberland Reserve, Oregon, 2019
Benovia, 'La Pommeraie', Russian River Valley, 2019
Kosta Browne, Sonoma Coast, 2020
Corkage
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Established in 1989, we are the oldest restaurant family owned restaurant in Burlingame. "Simply Delicious"
1318 Broadway, Burlingame, CA 94010