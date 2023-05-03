Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Figaro 1318 Broadway

1318 Broadway

Burlingame, CA 94010

Popular Items

Risotto Al Funghi Porcini

$23.95

Rice cooked in chicken broth with dry porcini mushrooms

Pollo Parmigiana 'Parmesan Chicken

$27.95

Chicken breast breaded and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked until bubbly, served on a bed of linguini marinara

Verda Mista

$9.95

Seasonal organic mixed greens, tossed in your choice of dressing

Food Menu

Antipasti

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$18.95

Thinly sliced beef filet marinated with olive oil and lemon, topped with capers and shaved parmesan cheese

Bruschetta Ai Pomodoro

$9.95

Toasted slices of bread topped with tomato cubes marinated with olive oil, garlic, and basil

Calamari Fritti

$16.95

Fresh squid breaded, fried and tossed in a garlic lemon sauce served with cocktail sauce or chipotle aioli

Polpette Di Manzo

$14.95

House made snake river farms Wagyu beef meatballs. (3 per order)

Cozze in Guazzetto

$18.95

Steamed mussels topped with a garlic, white wine, fresh tomato and basil sauce

Grigliata Di Polenta

$16.95

Grilled homemade polenta topped with Feta cheese in a mushroom white wine sauce

Funghi Ripieni "Stuffed Mushrooms"

$16.95

Mushrooms stuffed with Italian sausage, garlic, bread crumbs, green onions topped with a marsala, olive oil sauce

Melanze Alla Agrodolce

$15.95

Grilled eggplant topped with capers, Feta cheese served in a Balsamic reduction sauce

Our Signature Bread Dip

$20.00

Garlic Bread

$8.95

Insalate & Minestre

Napa Cabbage Salad

$13.95

Napa cabbage, crispy pepper bacon, mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, with a warm red wine dijon vinaigrette

Insalata Alla Cesare

$9.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in our special "Best in the bay" caesar dressing

Verda Mista

$9.95

Seasonal organic mixed greens, tossed in your choice of dressing

Cesare Con Pollo 'Chicken Cesar

$20.95

Romaine lettuce with grilled chicken in our special caesar dressing

Insalata Di Rucola "Arugula Salad"

$15.95

Organic arugula salad with dried cranberries, shaved parmesan, toasted walnuts topped in a champagne vinaigrette

Insalata Caprese

$13.95

Sliced roma tomatoes (3), topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Minestra Di Vegetali

$9.95

Our signature hearty Italian vegetable soup

Insalata Fantasia

$20.95

Spring mix lettuce with grilled chicken, oranges, walnuts, blue cheese dressed in our house balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Di Mediterranea

$13.95

Baby spinach salad, feta cheese, olives, fresh tomatoes topped in a balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$17.95

Salad For Two

CESAR FOR TWO

$16.95

Pasta

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$23.95

Potato dumplings cooked in a gorgonzola cream sauce

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$23.95

Pasta in our homemade all beef meat sauce

Penne Con Pomodoro E Melenzane

$21.95

Tube pasta in a fresh tomato and basil sauce with fried eggplant

Capellini D'angelo Al Pomodoro

$21.95

Angel hair pasta in a fresh basil, garlic and diced tomato sauce

Rigatoni Con Salsiccia

$25.95

Tube pasta served with bell pepper, onion and tomato sauce with slices of grilled sausage

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$23.95

Penne pasta in a mildly spicy tomato red vodka cream sauce

Linguine Con Vongole O Cozze

$26.95

Linguini pasta with your choice of clams or mussels in a garlic, lemon, white wine sauce

Fettuccine Alla Villana

$26.95

Pasta with veal, artichokes, peas, sundried tomato in a demi-glace wine sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.95

Fettucine pasta in our classic creamy Alfredo sauce, (add chicken $6.00)

Linguine Al Pesto

$20.95

Linguini pasta with our house made Pesto sauce (garlic, basil, pine-nuts, and olive oil blended) (add shrimp $9.95)

Tortellini Alla Michelangelo

$25.95

Pasta stuffed with chicken and veal in a creamy sauce with pancetta and peas

Lasagna Alla Figaro

$26.95

Homemade all beef meat lasagna served in our house cream sauce

Fettuccine All'adriatica

$28.95

Flat pasta served in a creamy garlic, sundried tomato, and white wine cream sauce topped with rock shrimp and scallops

Risotto Al Funghi Porcini

$23.95

Rice cooked in chicken broth with dry porcini mushrooms

Risotto Al Frutti Di Mare

$34.95

Italian rice cooked with mixed seafood, saffron and served in a light marinara sauce ("Italian paella")

Linguine Alla Mediterranea

$27.95

Linguine pasta tossed with tiger prawns in garlic, olive oil, olives, mushrooms, green onions, feta cheese, and white wine sauce

Penne Con Pollo Verdure

$24.95

Tube pasta with diced chicken and vegetables in a lemon, garlic, and white wine sauce

Kids Pasta Penne Butter Cheese

$12.95

Spaghetti Pollo Piccante

$25.95

Secondi Piatti

Saltimbocca Di Vitello

$36.95

Veal scallopini topped with prosciutto and sage in a wine demi-glace sauce

Vitello Ai Capperi "Piccatta"

$33.95

Veal scallopini with capers, lemon and butter sauce

Vitello Ai Funghi E Marsala

$33.95

Veal scallopini with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Vitello Aromatico

$33.95

Veal scallopini with sautéed sun dried tomatoes, olives, cooked in a balsamic reduction sauce

Cotolette Di Vitello Impanate

$33.95

Breaded veal cutlets cooked in olive oil

Costolette Di Agnello Grigliate

$44.95

Grilled rack of lamb, topped with garlic, rosemary and served in balsamic reduction sauce

Pollo Conca D'oro

$26.95

Chicken scallopini topped with eggplant, mozzarella cheese topped with a marsala wine sauce

Pollo Fiorentina

$26.95

Sauteed chicken breast topped with spinach and mozzarella cheese served in a cream sauce

Pollo Alla Griglia Di "Monterey"

$27.95

Grilled chicken breast served with fresh tomato, peas and artichoke cream sauce topped over mushroom herb risotto

Pollo Parmigiana 'Parmesan Chicken

$27.95

Chicken breast breaded and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked until bubbly, served on a bed of linguini marinara

Melenzane Parmigiana 'Eggplant Parmesan'

$25.95

Eggplant breaded, fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked until bubbly served with linguini pasta

Pollo Ai Capperi 'Chicken Piccatta

$25.95

Chicken scallopini served with capers, lemon and butter sauce

Gamberi Alla Vesuvio

$29.95

Tiger prawns sautéed in garlic, fresh tomato, bell pepper, mushrooms, green onions, in a white wine sauce

Gamberi Alla Mediterranea

$29.95

Tiger prawns sautéed in garlic, olive oil, olives, fresh tomato, mushrooms, green onions, feta cheese and wine sauce

Frutti Di Mare Al Pomodoro Zafferano "Ciopino"

$35.95

Fresh catch of the day, prawns, scallops, squid, clams and mussels in a saffron tomato sauce. Served cioppino style (add pasta $2.00)

Pesce Del Giorno “Fish of The Day”

Ask your server for daily selection of fresh fish

Veal Parmesan

$38.95

Petti Di Pollo

$27.95

Sides

Side Of Veggies

$10.95

Side Of Pasta

$10.95

Side Of Meat Sauce

$12.95

Side Of Marinara

$3.95

Side of Polenta

$10.95

Side Of Alfredo Sauce

$9.95

Desserts

Blood Orange Sorbet

$8.95

Bread Pudding

$12.95

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$10.95

Chocolate Gelato

$8.95

Chocolate Mousse

$10.95

Creme Brule

$10.95

Raspberry Almond Torte

$10.95

Spumoni Gelato

$8.95

Tiramisu

$11.95

Vanilla Gelato

$8.95

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.95

Affogato

$12.95

Wine Menu

Half Bottles

Kendall-jackson Vintners Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, 2018

$27.00

La Crema, Sonoma Coast, Chardonnay, 2020

$27.00

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio, 2020

$30.00

Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 2019

$32.00

Martin Ray, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, 2018

$32.00

Castello Di Volpaia, Chianti Classico, 2020

$33.00

Drappier, Brut Champagne "Carte D'or", N.V, France

$60.00

Clos Du Val, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

$65.00

Faust, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$70.00

Giovanni Rosso, Barolo, 2015

$70.00

Groth, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, 2018

$70.00

Col D'orcia, Brunello Di Montalcino, Tuscany, 2016

$70.00Out of stock

Bouchard Pére & Fils, Corton Le Corton, Grand Cru, Burgundy, 2019

$110.00

Sparkling

Ruffino, Prosecco, Italy, N.V

$40.00

Gloria Ferrer Brut, Sonoma, N.V

$45.00

Domaine Chandon Brut, Napa Valley, N.V

$55.00

Ferrari Brut, Trentino, Italy, N.V

$60.00

Ca' Del Bosco, Franciacorta Cuvee Prestige, N.V

$68.00

Ferrari Brut Rose, Trentino, Italy, N.V

$75.00

Taittinger Brut "La Francais" Champange Brut, France, N.V

$75.00

Louis Roederer, Brut Champagne, "242" Collection, N.V

$100.00

Champagne Telmont Bottle

$75.00

Chardonnay

Mer Soleil Silver by Caymus Winery, California, 2018

$40.00

Bread & Butter, Napa Valley, 2019

$40.00

Markham, Napa Valley, 2018

$45.00

Raymond Reserve Collection, Napa Valley, 2020 Bottle

$50.00

Grgich Hills, Napa Valley, 2018

$60.00

Duckhorn, Napa Valley, 2021

$60.00

Flowers, Sonoma Coast, 2021

$65.00

Roserock by Drouhin, Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon, 2020

$65.00

Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, 2020

$75.00Out of stock

Hdv (Hyde De Villaine), Napa Valley, Hyde Vineyard, 2019

$150.00

Louis Jadot, Macon-Villages, Burgundy, 2018

$55.00

Louis Latour, Pouilly Fuisse, Burgundy, 2018

$75.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Kunde, Sonoma Valley, 2019

$35.00

Groth Vineyards & Winery, Napa Valley, 2020

$40.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2020

$45.00

Saint Clair Family Estate, "Dillon's Point", Marlborough, New Zealand, 2021

$50.00

Blank Stare by Orin Swift, Napa Valley, 2019

$55.00

Grgich Hills, Fume Blanc, Napa Valley, 2018

$60.00

Allan Scott Bottle

$50.00

Italian White

Ruffino Orvieto Classico, Bianco, Umbria, 2018

$33.00

Villa Antinori, Toscana Bianco, Italy, 2020

$40.00

Donnnaolimpia 1898, Vermentino, 2020

$40.00

Kurtasch, Kerner, Alto Adige, 2021

$45.00

De Vescovi Ulzbach, Sauvignon Blanc, Italy, 2021

$46.00

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio, Valdadige, 2019

$48.00

Jermann, Friuli, Pinot Grigio, 2021

$50.00

Livio Felluga, Collio, Pinot Grigio, 2021

$53.00

Pra, Soave, Colle San' Antonio, 2016

$85.00

Rosé

Chåteu D'esclans the Palm, Whispering Angel Rosé, 2020

$40.00

Santa Margherita, Italy, 2020

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Jameison Ranch, "Silver Spur", Napa Valley, 2017

$55.00

Austin Hope, Paso Robles, 2020

$62.00

Novelty Hill, Columbia Valley, 2019

$65.00

Galerie, Pleinair, Napa Valley, 2017

$73.00

Frank Family, Napa Valley, 2018

$85.00

Jayson By Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley, 2019

$100.00

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars "Artemis", Napa Valley, 2019

$120.00

Anakota, Helena Dakota Vineyard, Knights Valley, 2017

$200.00

BV, "Georges De Latour, Napa Valley, 2019

$350.00

Dominus Estate, Napa Valley, 2019

$550.00

Hundred Acre, "Dark Ark", Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2016

$1,300.00

Jordan, Sonoma, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$110.00

Italian Red

Cantina Santadi, 'Carignano Del Sulcis', Grotta Rossa, Sardegna, 2017

$43.00

Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy, 2019

$45.00

Antinori "Peppoli", Chianti Classico, Tuscany, 2018

$50.00

Vini La Quercia, Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Italy, 2020

$50.00

Querciabella, Mongrana, Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2018

$53.00

Donnaolimpia '1898', Rosso Toscana, Bolgheri, 2014

$55.00

Marchesi Di Barolo, Ruvei, Barbera D'Alba, Piemonte, 2018

$58.00

Carpineto, Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano Riserva, 2016

$60.00

Ruffino Riserva Ducale, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscano, 2016

$60.00

La Fiorita, Rosso Di Montalcino, 2018

$63.00

N.C., Argiano, Toscana, 2019

$65.00

Massolino, 'Serralunga' Langhe Nebbiolo, Piedmont, 2019

$65.00

Antinori, Tenuta Guada Al Tasso, "Il Bruciatio", Bolgheri, 2021

$68.00

Tenuta Sette Ponti, "Crognolo", "Super Tuscan", Tuscany, 2020

$73.00

Ruffino Riserva Ducale "Oro", Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, 2016

$75.00

Gaja, Ca' Marcanda, "Promis", Toscana, 2019

$85.00

Carpineto, Farnito, Cabernet Sauvignon, Toscana, 2015

$90.00

Massolino, Barbaresco, Piedmont, 2019

$93.00

Antinori, Badia A Passignano, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, 2018

$94.00

Tenuta San Guido, "Guidoalberto", IGT, "Super Tuscan", Toscana, 2020

$98.00

Gaja, Ca' Marcanda, "Magari", Bolgheri, 2019

$108.00

Massolino 'Serralunga', Barolo, Piedmont, 2018

$110.00

Tenuta Sette Ponti, "Oreno", "Super Tuscan", Toscana, 2020

$150.00

Altesino, Brunello Di Monalcino Riserva, 2016

$180.00

Antinori, Tignanello, Toscano, 2019

$210.00

Cavallotto, Barolo Riserva 'Vignolo', Piedmont, 2015

$330.00

Emidio Pepe, Montepulciano D'abruzzo, 2014

$360.00

Gaja, Barbaresco, Piedmont, 2018

$450.00

Tenuta San Guido, "Sassicaia", Bolgheri, Toscana, 2019

$550.00

Roberto Voerzio, "Cerequio", Barolo, 1998

$565.00

Massolino, Vigna Rionda Barolo Riserva "Black Label", 2016

$650.00

Guerrieri Rizzardi Cuvee XVII, Valpolicella, Doc Classico, 2018

$35.00

Querceto, Chianti, Toscano, Greve, Italy, 2019

$35.00

Col D'orcia Brunello 16

$100.00

Scarpa La Bogliona Barbera 2015

$120.00

Tenuta Di Arceno Chianti Classico

$65.00

Querceto, Chianti Classico, 2020, Bottle

$48.00

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Il Vigore, 2019

$350.00

Ruffino Modus 2019

$60.00

French Reds

Chateau Puy-blanquet, St. Emilion 2018

$60.00

Domaine Tollot-Beaut, Chorey-Lés-Beaune, Burgundy, 2020

$80.00

Chateau De Pez, St. Estephe, 2019

$105.00

Domaine Henri Gouges, Nuits Saint George, 1er Cru, 2014

$150.00

Unique and Interesting Reds

Petite Petit by Michael David, Petite Syrah, California, 2020

$40.00

Saldo by Prisoner Co., Zinfandel, 2020

$43.00

The Pessimist by Daou, Paso Robles, 2020

$45.00

Ex Post Facto by Greg Brewer, Syrah, 2017

$55.00

DeLile Cellars, "D2", Columbia Valley, Bordeaux Blend, 2018

$60.00

Beronia, Rioja Gran Reserva, 2013

$60.00

Penfolds, Bin 28, Shiraz, Australia, 2020

$65.00

Hartford Family, Old Vine Zinfandel, Russian River, 2021

$68.00

The Prisoner, California, 2019

$70.00

Jose Zuccardi, Malbec, Valle De Uco, Argentina, 2016

$75.00

Stag's Leap, Napa Valley, Petite Sirah, 2016

$75.00

Grgich Hills Estate, Zinfandel, Napa Valley, 2016

$80.00

Timeless by Silver Oak, Soda Canyon Ranch, Napa Valley, 2019

$315.00

Opus One, Napa Valley, 2018

$450.00

J. Lohr Merlot

$40.00

Duckhorn, Merlot, Napa Valley

$85.00

La Jota, Merlot, Napa Valley, 2012

$185.00

Pinot Noir

Elouan, Oregon, 2020

$45.00

Roco, Gravel Road, Williamette Valley, 2020

$55.00

Roserock by Drouhin, Eola-amity Hills, Oregon, 2021

$63.00

Gran Moraine, Willamette Valley, Yamhill - Carlton, Oregon, 2019

$75.00

Belle Glos, Las Alturas Vineyard, Slh, 2020

$75.00

Brewer-clifton by Greg Brewer, Santa Rita Hills, 2020

$80.00

Bergstrøm, Willamette Valley, Cumberland Reserve, Oregon, 2019

$90.00

Benovia, 'La Pommeraie', Russian River Valley, 2019

$100.00

Kosta Browne, Sonoma Coast, 2020

$170.00

Corkage

Corkage

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Established in 1989, we are the oldest restaurant family owned restaurant in Burlingame. "Simply Delicious"

Location

1318 Broadway, Burlingame, CA 94010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

