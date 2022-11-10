Breakfast & Brunch
Cafe Fina
463 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A friendly, counter service, neighborhood restaurant serving simple, made from scratch foods that have built a following that love us. We serve Brunch Tuesday to Sunday from 8am-3pm and Take-out Dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm-8pm
Location
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Opuntia Cafe - 1607 Alcaldesa Street
No Reviews
1607 Alcaldesa Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Fe
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurant
More near Santa Fe