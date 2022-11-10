Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Cafe Fina

463 Reviews

$$

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
A friendly, counter service, neighborhood restaurant serving simple, made from scratch foods that have built a following that love us. We serve Brunch Tuesday to Sunday from 8am-3pm and Take-out Dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm-8pm

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe, NM 87505

