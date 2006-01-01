Pizza
Italian
Seafood
Cafe Fiore - Cromwell 134 BERLIN RD
134 BERLIN RD
CROMWELL, CT 06416
Appetizers
Fried Oyster SPC
$12.00
Clams Casino
$12.00
Fried Calamari
$14.00
Fried Mozzarella
$9.00
Avocado Appetizer
$12.00
Pan Seared Scallops
$16.00
Pasta Fagioli
$7.00
Portobello Mushrooms
$10.00
Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
$9.00
Shrimp
$3.25
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.00
Zuppa Di Clams
$16.00
Arancini
$10.00
Eggplant Rollatini
$15.00
Fried Calamari New York Style
$16.00
Meatballs
$9.00
Shrimp Oreganata
$14.00
Soup Special
$12.00
Grilled Shrimp. App
$15.00Out of stock
Salads
Chicken
Veal
Pasta & Seafood
Alla Vodka
$15.00
Calamari Fra Diavolo
$16.00
Lasagna
$16.00
Linguine And Broccoli, Aglio Eolio
$15.00
Linguine With Clam Sauce
$18.00
Salmon Oreganata
$20.00
Shrimp And Scallops
$22.00
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$19.00
Shrimp Scampi
$19.00
Sole Française
$17.00
Wild Mushroom Ravioli Pomodoro
$16.00
Lobster Raviolli
$18.00
LINGUINI WITH MEATBALLS
$15.00
Zuppa di Prsce
$28.00
Luiguine Alfredo
$19.00
Side Dishes
