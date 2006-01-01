A map showing the location of Cafe Fiore - Cromwell 134 BERLIN RDView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Seafood

Cafe Fiore - Cromwell 134 BERLIN RD

review star

No reviews yet

134 BERLIN RD

CROMWELL, CT 06416

Appetizers

Fried Oyster SPC

$12.00

Clams Casino

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Avocado Appetizer

$12.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$16.00

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Portobello Mushrooms

$10.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$9.00

Shrimp

$3.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Zuppa Di Clams

$16.00

Arancini

$10.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Fried Calamari New York Style

$16.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Shrimp Oreganata

$14.00

Soup Special

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp. App

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

House Garden Salad

$8.00

Insalata Di Mare

$22.00

Side Vegetable

$6.00

Chicken

Chicken And Shrimp

$20.00

Chicken Fiore

$16.00

Chicken Fiore With Lobster

$26.00

Chicken Genovese

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Chicken Pizziola

$16.00

Chicken Francais

$16.00

Veal

Veal And Shrimp

$24.00

Veal Fiore

$19.00

Veal Fiore With Lobster

$29.00

Veal Genovese

$19.00

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Veal Piccata

$19.00

Veal Pizziola

$19.00

Veal Francaie

$19.00

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Pasta & Seafood

Alla Vodka

$15.00

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$16.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Linguine And Broccoli, Aglio Eolio

$15.00

Linguine With Clam Sauce

$18.00

Salmon Oreganata

$20.00

Shrimp And Scallops

$22.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Sole Française

$17.00

Wild Mushroom Ravioli Pomodoro

$16.00

Lobster Raviolli

$18.00

LINGUINI WITH MEATBALLS

$15.00

Zuppa di Prsce

$28.00

Luiguine Alfredo

$19.00

Eggplant

L- Eggplant Fiore

$16.00

L- Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

L- Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Side Dishes

Side of Broccoli

$6.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Side of Mashed

$7.00

Side of Pasta

$6.00

Side of Spinach

$7.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Add Meat Ball

$3.00

Garlic Rolls

$0.75

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$12.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

From the Grill

Grilled chicken

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

