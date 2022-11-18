Italian
Cafe Fiore- Branford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
420 East Main Street #20, Branford, CT 06405
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacari Social - 63 Pilots point Drive
3.0 • 18
63 Pilots point Drive Westbrook, CT 06498
View restaurant