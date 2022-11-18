A map showing the location of Cafe Fiore- BranfordView gallery
Italian

Cafe Fiore- Branford

review star

No reviews yet

420 East Main Street #20

Branford, CT 06405

Order Again

Appetizers

fresh Clams

$2.25

Clams Casino

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Oysters

$2.75

Pan Seared Scallops

$16.00

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Portobello Mushrooms

$10.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$9.00

Shrimp

$2.75

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Zuppa Di Clams

$11.00

Arancini

$10.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$9.00

Meatblls

$9.00

FRIDE CALAMARI NY

$16.00

Shrimp Oreganato

$14.00

TURKEY SOUP

$8.00

VODCA SAUCE

$6.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Garden Salad

$8.00

Chicken

Chicken And Shrimp

$20.00

Chicken Fiore

$16.00

Chicken Fiore With Lobster

$26.00

Chicken Genovese

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

chicken pizziola

$16.00

Veal

Veal And Shrimp

$24.00

Veal Fiore

$19.00

Veal Fiore With Lobster

$29.00

Veal Genovese

$19.00

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Veal Piccata

$19.00

Veal Pizziola

$19.00

Pasta & Seafood

Alla Vodka

$15.00

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$16.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Linguine And Broccoli, Aglio Eolio

$15.00

Linguine With Clam Sauce

$18.00

Salmon Oreganata

$20.00

Shrimp And Scallops

$22.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Sole Française

$17.00

Wild Mushroom Ravioli Pomodoro

$16.00

Lobster Raviolli

$18.00

LINGUINI WITH MEATBALLS

$15.00

add meatballs 1PC

$3.00

Zuppa di Pesce lunch

$28.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Eggplant

L- Eggplant Fiore

$16.00

L- Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

L- Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Side Dishes

Side of Broccoli

$7.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Side of Mashed

$7.00

Side of Pasta

$6.00

Side of Spinach

$7.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Add Meat Ball

$3.00

Side Arugulla

$8.00

From the grill

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Appetizers

Arancini

$10.00

Clams Casino

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$16.00

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Portobello Mushrooms

$10.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$9.00

Shrimp Oreganata

$14.00

Shrimp

$2.75

fresh Clams

$2.25

Oysters

$2.75

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Z.D.Clams Apptizer

$11.00

Eggplant Rolentini App

$11.00

Hot Anti Pasto

$8.00

Fried Calamari New York Style

$16.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Garden Salad

$8.00

Pasta

Ala Vodka

$18.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$18.00

Linguine And Broccoli, Aglio E Olio

$19.00

Linguine And Meatballs

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Ravioli Pomodoro

$22.00

cheese Ravioli diner

$20.00

Eggplant

Eggplant Fiore

$20.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.00

Seafood

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Linguine And Clam Sauce

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Salmon Oreganata

$24.00

Shrimp And Scallops

$34.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Sole Française

$22.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$38.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Chicken Fiore

$22.00

Chicken Fiore With Lobster

$30.00

Chicken Fiore With Shrimp

$26.00

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Pizzaiola

$20.00

Chicken Genovese

$22.00

chicken fra dialvo

$22.00

Veal

Veal Fiore

$26.00

Veal Fiore With Lobster

$38.00

Veal Fiore With Shrimp

$28.00

Veal Genovese

$26.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Veal Pizzaiola

$26.00

From The Grill

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Prime Rib Eye

$48.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$20.00

GRILLED DIVER SCALLOPS

$36.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$26.00

GRILLED SALMON

$25.00

Side Dishes / Add Ons

Side of Broccoli

$7.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Side of Mashed

$7.00

Side of Pasta

$6.00

Side of Spinach

$7.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Add Shrimp(4)

$12.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Scallops

$16.00

Garlic Knots

$0.75

Side Salad

$7.00

ADD MEAT BALLS

$3.00

ADD EGGPLANT

$8.00

ADD LOBSTER

$20.00

MIX VEGETABLE

$9.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Aspargus

$7.00

Kids

Chix Fingers and Fries

$9.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Ravioli

$9.00

KIDS PENNE MEATBALLS

$14.00

Desserts

Tiramisù

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Crème Brûlée

$9.00

Chocolate Bombe

$10.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

TARTUFO

$10.00

Other

Hot Antipasto

Sm Tray Hot Antipasto

$45.00

Lg Tray Hot Antipasto

$90.00

Lg Tray Turkey Special

$140.00

Sm Tray Turkey Special

$75.00

sm tray fride callamari

$40.00

Lg tray fride callamari

$75.00

Sm Tray Mozzarella

$35.00

Lg Tray Mozzarella

$50.00

LG-ARANCINI

$55.00

LG-PORTOBELLA MUSHROOM

$50.00

SM-FRIDE MUZZ

$40.00

SM-PORTOBELLA MUSHROOM

$40.00

SMALL ARANCINI

$40.00

Lg-Tray -CLAMS CASINO 40 Pc

$98.00

SM-TRAY- CLAMS CASINO 20 PC

$68.00

SM-TRAY-CLEMS CASINO 20pc

$65.00

Salads

Sm Tray Fresh Garden Salad

$30.00

Lg Tray Fresh Garden Salad

$45.00

Sm Tray Arugula

$35.00

Sm Tray Ceaser

$30.00

Lg Tray Ceaser

$45.00

Lg Tray Arugula

$60.00

Eggplant Entrées

Sm Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$45.00

Lg Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$80.00

Sm Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$45.00

Lg Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$80.00

Sm Tray Eggplant Fiore

$45.00

Lg Tray Eggplant Fiore

$80.00

Pasta Entrées

Sm Tray Penne Pomidoro

$30.00

Lg Tray Penne Pomidoro

$40.00

Sm Tray Penne Marinara

$25.00

Lg Tray Penne Marinara

$55.00

Sm Tray Penne Alla Vodka

$35.00

Lg Tray Penne Alla Vodka

$65.00

Sm Tray Lazania

$50.00

Lg Tray Lazania

$85.00

SM -LINGUINI BROCOLLI

$48.00

L-CHEES RAVIOLI

$80.00

L- TRAY- ROASTED POTATOES

$55.00

L-VEGETABLE

$70.00

S-VEGetables

$50.00

L,PASTA -PRIMAVERO

$80.00

S-PASTA-PRIMAVERO

$55.00

L-CHICKEN FINGERS FRIES

$70.00

S---CHICKEN FINGERS FRIES

$40.00

S-penne alla vodka

$48.00

L-PENNE ALLA VODKA

$75.00

S-PENNE ALLA VODKA WITH CHICKEN

$55.00

ADD CHICKEN FOR SMALL TRAY

$15.00

ADD CHEKIN ON L-TRAY

$20.00

ADD CHICKEN ON S-TRAY

$15.00

Small Tray ROASTED POTATOS

$35.00

Chicken Entrées

Sm Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$55.00

Lg Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$95.00

Sm Tray Chicken Marsala

$55.00

Lg Tray Chicken Marsala

$95.00

Sm Tray Chicken Fiore

$55.00

Lg Tray Chicken Fiore

$95.00

LG-CHICKEEN -PICATA

$95.00

SM-CHICKEN-PICATA

$55.00

L-CHICKEN CATLETT

$70.00

Veal Entrées

Sm Tray Veal Parmigiana

$65.00

Lg Tray Veal Parmigiana

$120.00

Sm Tray Veal Sorrentino

$65.00

Lg Tray Veal Sorrentino

$120.00

Sm Tray Veal Fiore

$65.00

Lg Tray Veal Fiore

$120.00

S-VEAL MARSALLA

S-VEAL MARSALLA

$65.00

Seafood Entrées

Sm Tray Shrimp And Scallops

$70.00

Lg Tray Shrimp And Scallops

$130.00

Sm Tray Linguine With Clam Sauce

$70.00

Lg Tray Linguine With Clam Sauce

$130.00

Sm Tray Salmon Oreganata

$70.00

Lg Tray Salmon Oreganata

$130.00

Sm Tray Calamari Diavolo

$70.00

Lg Tray Calamari Diavolo

$130.00

Sm Tray Shrimp Fradiavolo

$70.00

Lg Tray Shrimp Fradiavolo

$130.00

Sm Try Sole Francaise

$70.00

Sm Tray ZDPESS

$110.00

Lg ZDPesse

$180.00

Sm Tray Lobster Ravilolli

$80.00

Lg Tray Lobster Raviolli

$150.00

S-shrimp Florentino

$90.00

Meatballs for Entrees

SM/TRAY- MEATBALLS

$65.00

L-TRAY-MEAT BALLS

$96.00

L-tray-arancini

$80.00

S-arancini

$45.00

Specials

Veal Italiano

$26.00

Fruti Di Mare

$49.00

Veal and Crabmeat

$42.00

VEAL SORENTION

$25.00

SHRIMP FLORENTINE

$28.00

BAKED STUFF SHRIM

$36.00

VEAL OSSOBUCO

$46.00

Bermundo Florentin

$32.00

VEAL CHOP

$32.00

Veal and Shrimp special

$34.00

Swordfish special

$39.00

CHICKEN TRISTANO

$32.00

Tortellini with shrimps

$26.00

VEAL SALTIMBOCA

$36.00

Veal Chop

$42.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

Tuna Special

$32.00

Rack of lamb

$48.00

Short Rib Special

$42.00

Sea food Fiore special

$48.00

Cod Special

$45.00

NY Strip Special

$45.00

LAMB SHANK

$38.00

PAN-SEARED HALIBUT

$42.00

BAKED BERMUNDA

$32.00

Veal Tristino

$28.00

SURF AND TURF

$50.00

TURKY SPECISL

$25.00

Zuppa Allogusta

$52.00

BAKED STUFF SALMON

$39.00

Pumkin Raviolli

$28.00

Pan Seard Red Snapper

$38.00

CHICKEN FIORE

$45.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$45.00

WILD MUSHROOM RAVIOLLI

$45.00

SALMON OREGANATO

$45.00

$55

VEAL MARSALLA

$55.00

VEAL OSSO BUCO

$55.00

SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS

$55.00

$65

SEAFOOD FIORE

$65.00

FILET MIGNON

$65.00

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$65.00

Ribye

$65.00

RESTAURANT WEEK LUNCH $24

PER PERSON

$32.00

HOUSE GARDEN SALAD

ARANCINI

FRIED MOZZARELLA

LINGUINI AND BROCCOLI AGOLLI OLIO

CHICKEN FIORE

SALMON OREGANATA

VEAL MARSALLA

TIRAMISU

CANNOLI

Meat Balls

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 East Main Street #20, Branford, CT 06405

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

