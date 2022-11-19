Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Cafe Floriana

135 Reviews

$$

611 Veterans Ave

#104

West Bend, WI 53090

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Bowl
Red, White & Blue Bowl
Espresso Lattes

Breakfast Items

Breakfast Bun

$5.25

Egg, bacon and cheddar cheese baked in our bread dough.

Classic Egg Sandwich

Classic Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Egg, Canadian bacon and cheddar cheese on an English muffin with herbed butter

BIG Egg Sandwich

$5.25

TWO eggs, TWO slices Canadian bacon, TWO slices cheddar cheese on sandwich roll with herbed butter.

Frittata

Frittata

$4.98

Baked egg casserole with meat and/or vegetables, & cheese. Selection varies. See below for today's filling.

Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

$4.25

Rolled oats soaked in milk overnight and baked with cinnamon & brown sugar. Topped with fruit compote; see below for today's selection.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$3.55

Non-fat vanilla yogurt, blueberries & house-made granola.

Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Bake

$4.98

Our soft cinnamon rolls baked into a bread pudding and served with a butter pecan sauce.

Gluten Friendly Maple Pecan Muffin Bake With A Butter Pecan Sacue

$5.25

Smoothie Bowls

Acai sorbet currently sold out. Try it with DRAGONFRUT sorbet, topped with house-made granola, fresh fruit, and other toppings. Sorbets are organic, vegan, non-GMO, dairy-free & gluten free.
Red, White & Blue Bowl

Red, White & Blue Bowl

$7.50

Acai Berry sorbet topped with granola (contains almonds, coconut), blueberries, strawberries, banana, unsweetened coconut, hemp seeds. Dairy free, gluten free, vegan!

Peanut Butter Bowl

Peanut Butter Bowl

$7.50

Acai Berry sorbet topped with house-made granola (CONTAINS ALMONDS, COCONUT), unsweetened coconut, apples, bananas, cocoa nibs, peanut butter, hemp seeds. Dairy free, gluten free & vegan!

Endless Summer Bowl

Endless Summer Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Acai berry sorbet topped with house-made granola, unsweetened coconut, cocoa nibs, fresh strawberries and peaches. Topped with almond yogurt drizzle.

Caramel Apple Bowl

Caramel Apple Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Available for a limited time: Caramel Apple in a bowl! Acai Berry Sorbet topped with our house-made granola, unsweetened coconut, tart red & green apples, mini chocolate chips, chopped peanuts, and a caramel drizzle.

Spiced Pear 'N Apple Bowl

Spiced Pear 'N Apple Bowl

$7.50

Acai Berry sorbet topped with house-made granola, unsweetened coconut, red & green pears, green apples, spiced pecans (CONTAINS EGG), and a maple-yogurt drizzle (CONTAINS DAIRY).

Sandwiches

Deli sandwiches served on a house-made sandwich roll with lettuce & tomato.

Turkey Pesto

$7.68

All-natural turkey, provolone cheese and a basil pesto spread on a house-made sandwich roll with lettuce & tomato.

Ham & Honey Mustard

$7.68

All-natural ham, provolone cheese, and honey mustard on a fresh sandwich roll with lettuce & tomato.

Roast Beef

$8.20

All-natural roast beef, havarti cheese, red onion and horseradish mayo on a fresh sandwich roll with lettuce and tomato.

Toasted Caprese

$7.00

Fresh mozzarella and tomato with a basil-pesto spread on a ciabatta roll.

BUN OF THE MONTH: Cuban

BUN OF THE MONTH: Cuban

$7.75

Ham, turkey & provolone cheese with dill pickle and mustard...all wrapped and baked in our fresh bread roll.

Bagel Bites: Pumpkin

$2.25+

Our bagel bite stuffed with pumpkin cream cheese filling. A fall favorite, for sure!

Beverages

Coffees, teas, lemonade, bottled juices
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Brewed coffee from Stone Creek. Roast and blend will vary.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Brewed drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice.

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso & hot water.

Espresso Lattes

Espresso Lattes

$4.00+

Rich espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Add flavored syrup for a special treat!

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Stone Creek Coffee's Jet Black blend brewed 12+hours for a smooth, rich infusion with low levels of acidity. Served cold.

Nitro Coffee

$3.45+

Jet Black cold brewed coffee infused with nitrogen gas which imparts a foamy sweetness unlike other cold coffees.

Mochas

$4.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, and your choice of Dutch Chocolate or White Chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Unsweetened Matcha tea powder with your choice of steamed milk. Want to sweeten it up? Try with vanilla, lavender, or peppermint syrup.

Matcha Lemonade

$4.00+

Tart lemonade mixed with unsweetened matcha green tea powder. Bright and refreshing!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

A selection of teas and herbal blends from Rishi Tea. One size (20 oz), one price!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Refreshing iced tea from Rishi. Three flavors: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, or Blueberry Hibiscus (herbal). One size (20 oz)

Handcrafted Sodas

$2.75

A refreshing seltzer with your choice of syrup flavor. Ask for a splash of cream, if you like!

Ginger Cranberry Cooler

$3.75

Ginger beer (non-alcoholic) with cranberry syrup. Sparkly and refreshing!

Ginger Lime Cooler

$3.75

Ice-cold ginger beer (non-alcoholic) with lime juice. So refreshing!

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.45

Lemonade and seltzer combine to make a very refreshing drink! Add a flavor shot...we recommend raspberry or cherry. One size...20 oz.

Lemonade

$3.00+
Lavender & Vanilla Matcha Latte

Lavender & Vanilla Matcha Latte

$4.75+

A sophisticated way to enjoy Matcha green tea.

Honey Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Stinger Latte

$4.50+

An espresso latte with your choice of milk. Sweetened with honey and a kick of cayenne syrup. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.75+

White chocolate and cinnamon with espresso and milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream. Available hot or iced.

Sparkling Lavender Lemonade

$5.20

Fragrant lavender adds just-right sweetness to the lemonade.

Pumpkin White Chocolate Latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin Pie & White Chocolate sauces with espresso and milk of your choice. Hot or iced. Topped with whipped cream. Contains dairy.

Devi Chai Latte

$4.25+

Traditional chai with the spices fired up with a touch of habanero heat. Made with your choice of milk, hot or iced.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75+

Harvest Chai

$4.75+

Spicy Chai and white chocolate, with your choice of milk. Topped with cinnamon & nutmeg. Available iced.

French Toast Latte

$4.75+

Maple and Vanilla with espresso and milk of your choice. Topped with cinnamon. French toast in a mug!

Bonfire Latte

$4.75+

Caramel and Fall spices with espresso and your choice of milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75+

Hot apple cider with Fall spices. Warm and comforting!

Chai

$4.25+

Sweet and spicy regular Maya Chai with milk of your choice. Devi Chai has the extra spicy kick of habanero pepper. Hot or iced.

London Fog

$3.75+

Earl Grey tea with sweet vanilla and lavender, steamed milk of your choice.

Juiced! Eternal Life

Juiced! Eternal Life

$3.99

Cold pressed pineapple orange & ginger. 12 oz bottle

Juiced! Bionic Glow

Juiced! Bionic Glow

$3.99Out of stock

Cold pressed watermelon, strawberry and lemon juices.

Juiced! Invincibility

Juiced! Invincibility

$3.99

Cold pressed juice made from kale, kiwi, apple, and lemon. Great way to get your greens! 12 oz bottle.

Juiced! Super Destroyer

Juiced! Super Destroyer

$3.99

Cold pressed juice: beet, carrot, apple, lemon.

Juiced! Lean & Clean

Juiced! Lean & Clean

$3.99Out of stock

Cold pressed green kale, cucumber, apple, lime & ginger. 12 oz bottle

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Mocha Frappe

$4.98

Espresso & milk chocolate blended with ice & milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Frappe

$4.98

Espresso & white chocolate blended with caramel sauce, ice & milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Pina Colada Frappe

$4.98

White chocolate, pineapple juice & coconut syrup blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

White Chocolate Strawberry Frappe

White Chocolate Strawberry Frappe

$4.98

Whole strawberries blended with white chocolate, ice, and milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Peppermint Frappe

Chocolate Peppermint Frappe

$4.98

Peppermint and chocolate blended with espresso, ice & milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Chai Frappe

$4.98

Bakery

Strawberries, cocoa nibs and cream cheese wrapped in a sweet pastry braid.
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00+

Our soft, fluffy cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing.

Butterscotch Scone

$1.75

Peach Hand Pie

$3.50

Pumpkin Cookie With Cream Cheese Frosting

$1.75

GF Funfetti Cake With Vanilla Buttercream

$3.25

GF And VEGAN Chunky Monkey Breakfast Cookies

$2.00

Peanut butter, banana, oats, coconut, and bittersweet chocolate chips. Gluten friendly & vegan!

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

M&M Cookies

$2.00

Peanut Butter White Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Black Forest Cookies With Almond Glaze

$2.00

Smoothies

Mango Banana Smoothie

Mango Banana Smoothie

$4.98

Mango, banana, orange juice

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$4.98

Mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.98

Strawberries, banana, apple juice.

Blueberry Yo Yo

Blueberry Yo Yo

$4.98

Blueberries, banana, Greek yogurt, apple juice.

Soup & Side of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.25

Side Salad

Catering

Call 262-404-5056 or email info@cafefloriana.com to discuss your special order. Use this option if you want a larger order of bakery items, or are interested in breakfast or lunch for a group of 5 or more.
Call 262-404-5056 or email info@cafefloriana.com to discuss your special order. Use this option if you want a larger order of bakery items, or are interested in breakfast or lunch for a group of 5 or more. 24-48 hour notice required.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood coffee shop! Come in to enjoy fresh bakery items, light breakfast fare, soup & sandwiches...all served up in a warm, welcoming space.

Website

Location

611 Veterans Ave, #104, West Bend, WI 53090

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Floriana image
Cafe Floriana image
Cafe Floriana image

Map
