Cafe Frankies 640 East Ocean Ave
640 east ocean ave
boyton beach, FL 33435
NA Beverages
2 Liters
Arnold Palmer
Bottle Water
Canned Soda
Cappuccino
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Double Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Double Espresso
Espresso
Gatorade
Grace Mango Carrot
Iced Tea
Jarritos
Lemonade
Macchiato
Small Panna
Small San Pellegrino
Snapple
Tea Box Selection
Starbucks can
yoohoo
Beer
Appetizers
Clams Oreganata
Little neck clams with seasoned bread crumbs, baked in a lemon garlic white wine sauce.
Calamari Fritti
Calamari with hot & sweet cherry peppers served with marinara sauce.
Mussels
Mussels sauteed in garlic & wine, choice of red or white sauce.
Rice Balls
Amazing's
Mini egg rolls with sausage, broccoli rabe & mozzarella with a balsamic glaze & grand marnier sauce.
mozzarella caprese
Tomatoes, roasted peppers, and arugula with a balsamic glaze & extra virgin olive oil.
Dinner Mozz Stix
Chix Tenders
dinner mozz stix
chef cup soup
chef soup bowl
Buffalo Wings
Bbq Wings
Calzones
Calamari Cedar Plank
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Breast of chicken sauteed with assorted mushrooms in a marsala wine served with vegetables & starch.
Chicken Frenchese
Breast of chicken in a lemon shallot white wine sauce served with vegetables & starch.
Chicken Scarpariello On-The-Bone
Chicken slow roasted with sausage, pepperoncini, rosemary, potatoes, balsamic & white wine.
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Breast of chicken breaded, baked with tomato, and mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.
Chicken with Artichokes
Breast of chicken sauteed with artichokes, shallots & sun-dried tomatoes in a brandy sauce, served with vegetables & starch
Pork sorrentino
Pan-seared in garlic, cherry pepper, white wine sauce, and topped with seasoned bread crumbs, served with vegetables & starch.
Veal Parmigiana Entree
Veal breaded, baked then topped with tomato & mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.
NY Strip Steak
With onions, roasted peppers & mushrooms in a white wine demi-glace served with vegetables & starch.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with shallots, garlic, bread crumbs, Italian parsley in a lemon white wine butter sauce, served over linguine.
pan sered Salmon
In chardonnay whole grain mustard sauce, served with vegetables & starch.
Zuppa Si Pesce
Clams, mussels, calamari, and shrimp in a light tomato seafood sauce, served over linguine.
Fish of day Franchese
With capers, tomato, white wine lemon butter sauce, served with vegetable & starch.
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
Sliced eggplant breaded, baked with tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.
Veal francese
Scallopini sauteed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce, served with vegetables & starch.
1st Course Salads
1/2 Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula, tomato, and red onions with lemon & extra virgin olive oil & topped with shaved parmigiana.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts in caesar dressing, topped with fresh croutons and shaved parmigiana cheese.
1/2 apple walnut
Mixed green with tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, onions & gorgonzola cheese.
1/2 garden Salad
Large Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula, tomato, and red onions with lemon & extra virgin olive oil & topped with shaved parmigiana.
Beet Salad
Fresh beet & buffalo mozzarella with basil, capers, roasted peppers, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts in caesar dressing, topped with fresh croutons and shaved parmigiana cheese.
Large apple walnut
Mixed green with tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, onions & gorgonzola cheese.
Large garden Salad
No Crutons
No Onions
Large antipasto
1/2 anti pasto
full garden salad
No Walnuts
No Gorgonzols
No Olives
No Tomatoes
No Cucumbers
Add Procutto
Pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Homemade ravioli with vodka sauce or marinara sauce.
pasta & Meatballs
Our mother ventriglio's own recipe.
Linguini with Clams
Littleneck clams sauteed in garlic & wine, choice of red or white sauce
Five Cheese Lasagna Bolognese
Pecorino, asiago, mozzarella, ricotta & parmigiano cheeses blended & topped with bolognese sauce.
Gnocchi Bolognese
Potato pasta topped with a bolognese sauce, slow-cooked ground beef, veel & pork, imported tomatoes & a touch of cream.
Penne Alla Vodka
Tomatoes cooked with shallots, basil, vodka & cream.
penne primavera
Fresh tomatoes, garlic & basil, topped with mozzarella, then oven-baked to perfection.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Pancetta sauteed with shallots & peas in a parmigiano cream sauce
rgitoni
Served with sausage, broccoli rabe & sun-dried tomato in a garlic & oil sauce.
12" Personal Pizzas
12" Frankie's Old Fashioned Pizza
New York-style pizza.
12" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese pizza with basil over tomato sauce.
12" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & roasted red peppers
12" Veggie Supreme Pizza
Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, eggplant.
12" White Pizza
Portobello mushrooms, and spinach with fresh mozzarella & ricotta cheese.
12" Gorgonzola Buffalo Chicken Pizza
12" Arugula Proscuitto Pizza
12" Vodka Pie
Pink sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil.
12" Chicken Spinach Alfredo
Chicken & baby spinach with alfredo sauce.
12" Meat Lovers
Old-fashioned pie with sausage meatball and pepperoni.
18" Extra Large Family Pizzas
18" Take Out Cheese Pizza
New York-style pizza.
18" Take Out Marg Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese pizza with basil over tomato sauce.
18"Dine In OF Pizza
New York-style pizza.
18" Dine In Marg Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese pizza with basil over tomato sauce.
18" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & roasted red peppers
18" Veggie Supreme Pizza
Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, eggplant.
18" White Pizza
Portobello mushrooms, and spinach with fresh mozzarella & ricotta cheese.
18" Gorgonzola Buffalo Chicken Pizza
18" Arugula Proscuitto Pizza
18" Chicken Spinach Alfredo
Chicken & baby spinach with alfredo sauce.
18" Vodka Pie
Pink sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil.
18" Meat Lovers
Old-fashioned pie with sausage meatball and pepperoni.
18" Take Out OF Pizza (Copy)
New York-style pizza.
Dessert
Tirimisu
Lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa powder.
Cannoli
Cannoli cream with chocolate chips.
Rainbow Cake
Rainbow layers with chocolate icing.
Chocolate Cake
Fresh chocolate layers with a fudgy chocolate center.
Zeppoles
Fried dough with powder sugar.
Lemoncello Cake
Lemon mascarpone cream & vanilla layers.
NY Cheesecake
Ricotta, orange zest.
Mixed Berry Napoleon
Seasonal berries with puff pastry layers and fresh cream.
Tortoni
Sm Ice
Lg Ice
Sm Spumoni
Lg Spumoni
Pint Ice
Quart Ice
Pint Spumoni
Quart Spumoni
Sides
4 Anchovy Fillets
Add Salmon
Pasta Garlic Oil
Side Passta Marinara
Side Bolognese
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Marinara
Side Marsala Sauce
Side Meatball
Side Mushrooms
Side Potato
Side Saffron Rice
Side Sausage
Side Veg of Day
Side Soup
Chicken
Proscuciutto
Shrimp
Kids Pasta
Red Wine - Glasses
Chianti gls
Super Tuscan gls
Cabernet Sauvignon Impero gls
Cabernet Sauvignon Plungerhead gls
Merlot Impero gls
Merlot Domaine Bousquet gls
Pinot Noir Gran Cru gls
Pinot Noir Ca' Montebello gls
Malbec gls
Red Blend gls
Shiraz gls
Sangria
Brickmason Glass
Red Wine - Bottles
Chianti btl
Chianti Classico btl
Super Tuscan btl
Cabernet Sauvignon Impero btl
Cabernet Sauvignon Plungerhead btl
Merlot Impero btl
Merlot Domaine Bousquet btl
Pinot Noir Gran Cru btl
Pinot Noir Ca' Montebello btl
Malbec btl
Montepulciano Riserva btl
Ripasso btl
Corvina btl
Rosso di Montalcino btl
Red Blend btl
Shiraz btl
Primitivo btl
Barolo btl
Brunello di Monalcino btl
Amarone della Valpolicella btl
Appassite btl
Roma Doc btl
Brickmason Blend
White Wine - Glasses
White Wine - Bottles
Sparkling and Dessert Wine - Glasses
Sparkling and Dessert Wine - Bottles
Lunch Appetizers
Rolls
Slices & Specials
Subs
