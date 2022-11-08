A map showing the location of Cafe Frankies 640 East Ocean AveView gallery

Cafe Frankies 640 East Ocean Ave

review star

No reviews yet

640 east ocean ave

boyton beach, FL 33435

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

2 Liters

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Grace Mango Carrot

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Macchiato

$3.50

Small Panna

$4.00

Small San Pellegrino

$4.50

Snapple

$2.50

Tea Box Selection

$2.50

Starbucks can

$5.00

yoohoo

$3.30

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken Light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra-Light

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

N/A Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$5.50

Corona light

$5.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Yuengling

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Cocktails

Prosecco Mimosa

$11.00

Prosecco Bellini

$11.00

Prosecco Pointsetter

$11.00

Appetizers

Clams Oreganata

$16.00

Little neck clams with seasoned bread crumbs, baked in a lemon garlic white wine sauce.

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Calamari with hot & sweet cherry peppers served with marinara sauce.

Mussels

$16.00

Mussels sauteed in garlic & wine, choice of red or white sauce.

Rice Balls

$12.00

Amazing's

$13.00

Mini egg rolls with sausage, broccoli rabe & mozzarella with a balsamic glaze & grand marnier sauce.

mozzarella caprese

$13.00

Tomatoes, roasted peppers, and arugula with a balsamic glaze & extra virgin olive oil.

Dinner Mozz Stix

$13.00

Chix Tenders

$8.95

dinner mozz stix

$13.00

chef cup soup

$4.00

chef soup bowl

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Bbq Wings

$13.95

Calzones

$10.95

Calamari Cedar Plank

$18.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Breast of chicken sauteed with assorted mushrooms in a marsala wine served with vegetables & starch.

Chicken Frenchese

$23.00

Breast of chicken in a lemon shallot white wine sauce served with vegetables & starch.

Chicken Scarpariello On-The-Bone

$24.00

Chicken slow roasted with sausage, pepperoncini, rosemary, potatoes, balsamic & white wine.

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$23.00

Breast of chicken breaded, baked with tomato, and mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.

Chicken with Artichokes

$24.00

Breast of chicken sauteed with artichokes, shallots & sun-dried tomatoes in a brandy sauce, served with vegetables & starch

Pork sorrentino

$25.00

Pan-seared in garlic, cherry pepper, white wine sauce, and topped with seasoned bread crumbs, served with vegetables & starch.

Veal Parmigiana Entree

$26.00

Veal breaded, baked then topped with tomato & mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.

NY Strip Steak

$38.00

With onions, roasted peppers & mushrooms in a white wine demi-glace served with vegetables & starch.

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with shallots, garlic, bread crumbs, Italian parsley in a lemon white wine butter sauce, served over linguine.

pan sered Salmon

$29.00

In chardonnay whole grain mustard sauce, served with vegetables & starch.

Zuppa Si Pesce

$32.00

Clams, mussels, calamari, and shrimp in a light tomato seafood sauce, served over linguine.

Fish of day Franchese

$28.00

With capers, tomato, white wine lemon butter sauce, served with vegetable & starch.

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$22.00

Sliced eggplant breaded, baked with tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.

Veal francese

$27.00

Scallopini sauteed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce, served with vegetables & starch.

1st Course Salads

1/2 Arugula Salad

$5.00

Fresh arugula, tomato, and red onions with lemon & extra virgin olive oil & topped with shaved parmigiana.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine hearts in caesar dressing, topped with fresh croutons and shaved parmigiana cheese.

1/2 apple walnut

$7.00

Mixed green with tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, onions & gorgonzola cheese.

1/2 garden Salad

$4.00

Large Arugula Salad

$10.00

Fresh arugula, tomato, and red onions with lemon & extra virgin olive oil & topped with shaved parmigiana.

Beet Salad

$13.00

Fresh beet & buffalo mozzarella with basil, capers, roasted peppers, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction.

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts in caesar dressing, topped with fresh croutons and shaved parmigiana cheese.

Large apple walnut

$14.00

Mixed green with tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, onions & gorgonzola cheese.

Large garden Salad

$8.00

No Crutons

No Onions

Large antipasto

$14.00

1/2 anti pasto

$7.00

full garden salad

$8.00

No Walnuts

No Gorgonzols

No Olives

No Tomatoes

No Cucumbers

Add Procutto

$7.00

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

Homemade ravioli with vodka sauce or marinara sauce.

pasta & Meatballs

$21.00

Our mother ventriglio's own recipe.

Linguini with Clams

$27.00

Littleneck clams sauteed in garlic & wine, choice of red or white sauce

Five Cheese Lasagna Bolognese

$24.00

Pecorino, asiago, mozzarella, ricotta & parmigiano cheeses blended & topped with bolognese sauce.

Gnocchi Bolognese

$24.00

Potato pasta topped with a bolognese sauce, slow-cooked ground beef, veel & pork, imported tomatoes & a touch of cream.

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

Tomatoes cooked with shallots, basil, vodka & cream.

penne primavera

$21.00

Fresh tomatoes, garlic & basil, topped with mozzarella, then oven-baked to perfection.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

Pancetta sauteed with shallots & peas in a parmigiano cream sauce

rgitoni

$24.00

Served with sausage, broccoli rabe & sun-dried tomato in a garlic & oil sauce.

12" Personal Pizzas

12" Frankie's Old Fashioned Pizza

$13.00

New York-style pizza.

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese pizza with basil over tomato sauce.

12" The Works Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & roasted red peppers

12" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, eggplant.

12" White Pizza

$18.00

Portobello mushrooms, and spinach with fresh mozzarella & ricotta cheese.

12" Gorgonzola Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

12" Arugula Proscuitto Pizza

$23.00

12" Vodka Pie

$16.00

Pink sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil.

12" Chicken Spinach Alfredo

$23.00

Chicken & baby spinach with alfredo sauce.

12" Meat Lovers

$23.00

Old-fashioned pie with sausage meatball and pepperoni.

18" Extra Large Family Pizzas

18" Take Out Cheese Pizza

$16.99

New York-style pizza.

18" Take Out Marg Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese pizza with basil over tomato sauce.

18"Dine In OF Pizza

$17.00

New York-style pizza.

18" Dine In Marg Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese pizza with basil over tomato sauce.

18" The Works Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & roasted red peppers

18" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$23.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, eggplant.

18" White Pizza

$23.00

Portobello mushrooms, and spinach with fresh mozzarella & ricotta cheese.

18" Gorgonzola Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

18" Arugula Proscuitto Pizza

$28.00

18" Chicken Spinach Alfredo

$28.00

Chicken & baby spinach with alfredo sauce.

18" Vodka Pie

$20.00

Pink sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil.

18" Meat Lovers

$28.00

Old-fashioned pie with sausage meatball and pepperoni.

18" Take Out OF Pizza (Copy)

$12.99

New York-style pizza.

Dessert

Tirimisu

$8.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa powder.

Cannoli

$6.00

Cannoli cream with chocolate chips.

Rainbow Cake

$7.00

Rainbow layers with chocolate icing.

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Fresh chocolate layers with a fudgy chocolate center.

Zeppoles

$7.00

Fried dough with powder sugar.

Lemoncello Cake

$7.00

Lemon mascarpone cream & vanilla layers.

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Ricotta, orange zest.

Mixed Berry Napoleon

$12.00

Seasonal berries with puff pastry layers and fresh cream.

Tortoni

$8.00

Sm Ice

$3.00

Lg Ice

$4.00

Sm Spumoni

$5.00

Lg Spumoni

$7.00

Pint Ice

$6.00

Quart Ice

$11.00

Pint Spumoni

$11.00

Quart Spumoni

$19.00

Sides

4 Anchovy Fillets

$3.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Pasta Garlic Oil

$7.00

Side Passta Marinara

$7.00

Side Bolognese

$3.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.95

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Marsala Sauce

$3.00

Side Meatball

$6.00

Side Mushrooms

$8.95

Side Potato

$3.95

Side Saffron Rice

$3.95

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Veg of Day

$5.95

Side Soup

$3.50

Chicken

$6.00

Proscuciutto

$7.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Pasta

Kids Butter Penne

$6.00

Kids Marinara Penne

$6.00

Kids Olive Oil Penne

$6.00

Kids Garlic Oil Penne

$6.00

Kids Mozz Marinara Penne

$7.00

Gnocchi

$3.00

Cappelini

$3.00

Gluten Free

$3.00

Red Wine - Glasses

Chianti gls

$8.00

Super Tuscan gls

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Impero gls

$7.50

Cabernet Sauvignon Plungerhead gls

$10.00

Merlot Impero gls

$7.50

Merlot Domaine Bousquet gls

$11.00

Pinot Noir Gran Cru gls

$9.00

Pinot Noir Ca' Montebello gls

$12.00

Malbec gls

$10.00

Red Blend gls

$13.00

Shiraz gls

$13.00

Sangria

$10.00

Brickmason Glass

$12.00

Red Wine - Bottles

Chianti btl

$28.00

Chianti Classico btl

$45.00

Super Tuscan btl

$43.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Impero btl

$26.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Plungerhead btl

$35.00

Merlot Impero btl

$26.00

Merlot Domaine Bousquet btl

$39.00

Pinot Noir Gran Cru btl

$32.00

Pinot Noir Ca' Montebello btl

$44.00

Malbec btl

$35.00

Montepulciano Riserva btl

$36.00

Ripasso btl

$49.00

Corvina btl

$49.00

Rosso di Montalcino btl

$49.00

Red Blend btl

$47.00

Shiraz btl

$47.00

Primitivo btl

$55.00

Barolo btl

$69.00

Brunello di Monalcino btl

$95.00

Amarone della Valpolicella btl

$115.00

Appassite btl

$49.00

Roma Doc btl

$49.00

Brickmason Blend

$40.00

White Wine - Glasses

Pinot Grigio Impero gls

$7.50

Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie gls

$12.00

Chardonnay Impero gls

$7.60

Chardonnay Donaine gls

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc gls

$11.00

Pinot Nero White gls

$12.00

Gavi gls

$12.00

Zibibbo Gibelé gls

$13.00

White Wine - Bottles

Pinot Grigio Impero btl

$26.00

Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie btl

$39.00

Chardonnay Impero btl

$26.00

Chardonnay Donaine btl

$39.00

Sauvignon Blanc btl

$39.00

Pinot Nero White btl

$42.00

Gavi btl

$42.00

Zibibbo Gibelé btl

$45.00

Sparkling and Dessert Wine - Glasses

Sangue di Giuda gls

$11.00

Moscato gls

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Riesling

$10.00

Sparkling and Dessert Wine - Bottles

Prosecco btl

$35.00

Prosecco Split

$11.00

Sangue di Giuda btl

$42.00

Moscato btl

$37.00

12" Personal Pizzas

12" Frankie's Old Fashioned Pizza

$13.00

New York-style pizza.

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese pizza with basil over tomato sauce.

12" The Works Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & roasted red peppers

12" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, eggplant.

12" White Pizza

$18.00

Portobello mushrooms, and spinach with fresh mozzarella & ricotta cheese.

12" Gorgonzola Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

12" Arugula Proscuitto Pizza

$23.00

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

12"Meat Lovers

$23.00

18" Large Pizzas

18" Take Out Cheese Pizza

$16.99

New York-style pizza.

18" Take Out Marg Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese pizza with basil over tomato sauce.

18" The Works Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & roasted red peppers

18" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$23.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, eggplant.

18" White Pizza

$23.00

Portobello mushrooms, and spinach with fresh mozzarella & ricotta cheese.

18" Gorgonzola Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

18" Arugula Proscuitto Pizza

$28.00

18" Dine In Cheese Pizza

$17.00

18" Dine In Margarita Pizza

$18.00

18"Meat Lovers

$28.00

Lunch Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Garlic Knots

$4.00+

BBQ Wings

$13.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Fries Full Order

$4.50

Meatballs

$5.95

Mozzarella sticks

$6.95

Calzones

$10.95

Lunch Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95

Arugala Salad

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

apple walnut

$7.95

Rolls

Stromboli Roll

$10.95

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$10.95

Meatball Roll

$10.95

Chicken Parm Roll

$10.95

Spinach & Mozzarella Roll

$10.95

Veggie Roll

$10.95

Slices & Specials

Cheese Slice

$2.50

Margherita Slice

$3.00

Specialty Slice

$3.75

2 Slice & Soda Special

$6.50

Subs

Chik Caprese Sub

$9.50

Chik Parm Sub

$9.50

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.50

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.50

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$9.50

Veal Parm Sub

$10.50

Desserts

6 Zeppoles

$3.50

Cannoli

$6.00

12 Zeppoles

$7.00

Sm Ice

$3.00

Lg Ice

$5.00

Pint Ice

$6.00

Quart Ice

$11.00

Sm Spumoni

$5.00

Lg Spumoni

$7.00

Pint Spumoni

$11.00

Quart Spumoni

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

640 east ocean ave, boyton beach, FL 33435

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach - 640 E Ocean Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
640 East Ocean Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Guaca Go East Boynton Beach
orange starNo Reviews
510 East Ocean Avenue Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Amar Bakery & Market - Amar Bakery Boynton Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1600 N Federal Hwy suite 15 Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Baciami Italiano & Prime Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1415 South Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Souvlaki Fast
orange starNo Reviews
305 East Woolbright Rd Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Josie's Ristorante
orange star3.8 • 442
1602 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in boyton beach

SWEETWATER - Boynton Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,616
1507 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Boynton Beach FL
orange star4.1 • 592
950 N. Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
orange star4.2 • 378
1880 North Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Marina Cafe
orange star4.7 • 187
100 NE 6th St Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near boyton beach
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston